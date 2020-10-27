Afterpay : More Than Doubles 1Q Underlying Sales to A$4.1 Billion

By Stuart Condie



SYDNEY--Afterpay Ltd. said first-quarter underlying sales more than doubled on a year earlier as it added 1.3 million new customers since the end of fiscal 2020.

The buy-now-pay-later provider on Wednesday reported underyling sales of 4.1 billion Australian dollars (US$2.9 billion) for the three months through September, compared with A$1.9 billion a year earlier. It said unaudited merchant revenue margins performed in-line with those recorded in fiscal 2020 and that gross losses continued to trend lower.

Afterpay said it had 11.2 million active customers, up from 5.7 million a year ago and from 9.9 million at the end of fiscal 2020. It had 6.5 million customers in the U.S., where it launched in 2018.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-20 1807ET