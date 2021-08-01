Afterpay : Square to buy Afterpay for $29 bln as buy now, pay later booms

* Square offers 30% premium for Afterpay
* Afterpay board unanimously recommends deal
* Afterpay U.S. sales soar in fiscal 2021
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Square Inc will purchase buy now,
pay later (BNPL) firm Afterpay Ltd for about $29
billion in Australia's biggest-ever buyout, creating an online
payments giant to tap into explosive growth in the niche
payments sector.
Afterpay has been the bellwether of the niche online
payments sector which burst into the mainstream last year as
more people, especially youngsters, chose to pay in instalments
for everyday items during the pandemic.
Burgeoning popularity, quick uptake among users and
relatively loose regulation has led to rapid growth in the
sector, and has reportedly even driven Apple Inc to
plan a service to let shoppers pay for purchases in instalments.
"Square and Afterpay have a shared purpose ... Together, we
can better connect our Cash App and Seller ecosystems to deliver
even more compelling products and services for merchants and
consumers," Square Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said.
For Afterpay, the deal provides an opportunity to expand
rapidly in the U.S., where its fiscal 2021 sales nearly tripled
to A$11.10 billion ($8.15 billion) in constant currency.
The news also comes at a time of frenzied deal-making
activity in Australia.
Afterpay shareholders will get 0.375 shares of Square class
A stock for every share they own, implying a price of about
A$126.21 per share based on Square's Friday close, the companies
said.
The offer is a more than 30% premium to Afterpay's last
close and the Australian firm's shareholders are expected to own
about 18.5% of the combined company.
Afterpay's board has unanimously recommended the deal to its
shareholders, the company said in the joint statement.
Afterpay co-founders Anthony Eisen and Nick Molnar will join
Square, which will appoint one Afterpay director to its board
after the deal.
The U.S. company said it will undertake a secondary listing
on the Australian Securities Exchange to allow Afterpay
shareholders to trade in shares via CHESS depositary interests
(CDIs).
($1 = 1.3620 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Daniel Wallis and
Chris Reese)