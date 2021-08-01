Afterpay : Square to buy Australia's Afterpay for $29 billion

Financials AUD USD Sales 2021 936 M 687 M 687 M Net income 2021 -93,4 M -68,5 M -68,5 M Net cash 2021 235 M 172 M 172 M P/E ratio 2021 -321x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 27 994 M 20 565 M 20 547 M EV / Sales 2021 29,7x EV / Sales 2022 18,1x Nbr of Employees 930 Free-Float 69,2% Chart AFTERPAY LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AFTERPAY LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 16 Last Close Price 96,66 AUD Average target price 125,54 AUD Spread / Average Target 29,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Anthony Mathew Eisen Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director Nicholas David Molnar Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director Rebecca Lowde Chief Financial Officer Elana Rubin Independent Chairman Dana Stalder Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) AFTERPAY LIMITED -18.08% 20 565 SQUARE, INC. 13.61% 112 594 FISERV, INC. 1.10% 76 226 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. -10.22% 57 098 NEXI S.P.A 10.65% 22 301 FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -5.36% 21 523