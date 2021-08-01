Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Afterpay Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APT   AU000000APT1

AFTERPAY LIMITED

(APT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Afterpay : Square to buy Australia's Afterpay for $29 billion

08/01/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo for the company Afterpay is seen in a store window in Sydney

(Reuters) - U.S. fintech company Square Inc said on Monday it had agreed to purchase Australian buy now/pay later firm Afterpay Ltd for about $29 billion.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 936 M 687 M 687 M
Net income 2021 -93,4 M -68,5 M -68,5 M
Net cash 2021 235 M 172 M 172 M
P/E ratio 2021 -321x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 994 M 20 565 M 20 547 M
EV / Sales 2021 29,7x
EV / Sales 2022 18,1x
Nbr of Employees 930
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart AFTERPAY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Afterpay Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFTERPAY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 96,66 AUD
Average target price 125,54 AUD
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Mathew Eisen Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Nicholas David Molnar Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Rebecca Lowde Chief Financial Officer
Elana Rubin Independent Chairman
Dana Stalder Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFTERPAY LIMITED-18.08%20 565
SQUARE, INC.13.61%112 594
FISERV, INC.1.10%76 226
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-10.22%57 098
NEXI S.P.A10.65%22 301
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.36%21 523