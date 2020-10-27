Afterpay : first-quarter sales more than double on U.S. boost

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Afterpay Ltd on
Wednesday reported a 115% surge in first-quarter underlying
sales on continued growth in its U.S. business with the
buy-now-pay-later firm adding nearly 1 million customers in the
country.
The company's U.S. business, the sector's key growth market
where Afterpay faces intense competition, generated the fastest
growth in the quarter, with sales there more than tripling to
A$1.6 billion ($1.14 billion) compared to a year earlier.
Alternative credit firms such as Afterpay that offer small
instalment loans to shoppers and make money by charging
merchants a commission are riding the boom in online shopping
due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Amid this shift to e-commerce, the company has been focusing
on diversifying product offerings in Australia. Afterpay said on
Wednesday it was also moving on track with its expansion plans
in mainland Europe and parts of Asia.
Afterpay's underlying sales for the three months ended Sept.
30 came in at A$4.1 billion ($2.92 billion), up from A$1.9
billion in the same quarter last year.
($1 = 1.4027 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)