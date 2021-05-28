Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Afterpay Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APT   AU000000APT1

AFTERPAY LIMITED

(APT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/27
95.01 AUD   +1.57%
02:35aAFTERPAY  : Klarna's quarterly transaction value nearly doubles in Q1
RE
05/27LAYBUY  : Klarna rival Laybuy turns its attention to the UK's BNPL market
AQ
05/27Australian shares close flat
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Afterpay : Klarna's quarterly transaction value nearly doubles in Q1

05/28/2021 | 02:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM, May 28 (Reuters) - Swedish "buy now, pay later" company Klarna on Friday reported a jump in transactions using its platform in the January to March quarter, helped mainly by growth in the United States.

Klarna's gross merchandise volume (GMV) - the value of transactions made using its payment platform - nearly doubled to $18.9 billion in the first quarter from $9.9 billion a year ago.

The number of U.S. consumers using Klarna more than doubled to 17 million in April 2021 and app downloads in the country increased 125%, the company said in a statement.

Klarna, which allows shoppers to buy online through its merchant partners and settle their dues in installments, is close to raising a new round of funding that could lift the company's valuation close to $50 billion, sources have told Reuters.

The company, which has over 90 million global active users and processes 2 million transactions a day, plans to launch in more markets this year, with New Zealand going live in May.

Klarna, which is also looking to list on public markets either later this year or the next, competes with Affirm and Afterpay. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Helena Soderpalm and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AFTERPAY LIMITED
02:35aAFTERPAY  : Klarna's quarterly transaction value nearly doubles in Q1
RE
05/27LAYBUY  : Klarna rival Laybuy turns its attention to the UK's BNPL market
AQ
05/27Australian shares close flat
RE
05/27Australia's CBA to let customers check other bank balances on its app
RE
05/23Australia's Zip snaps up 'buy now, pay later' firms in Europe, Middle East
RE
05/20Tech rally, upbeat job data help Australia shares extend gains
RE
05/19Australia shares recover on financial, tech boost
RE
05/17Australia shares rise as gold, iron ore miners gain
RE
05/12Tech stocks drag Australia shares lower on U.S. inflation anxiety
RE
05/12Australia shares close lower as inflation woes dent global equities
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 934 M 723 M 723 M
Net income 2021 -78,3 M -60,6 M -60,6 M
Net cash 2021 613 M 474 M 474 M
P/E ratio 2021 -363x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 502 M 21 285 M 21 289 M
EV / Sales 2021 28,8x
EV / Sales 2022 18,0x
Nbr of Employees 930
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart AFTERPAY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Afterpay Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFTERPAY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 123,95 AUD
Last Close Price 95,01 AUD
Spread / Highest target 83,1%
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony Mathew Eisen Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Nicholas David Molnar Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Rebecca Lowde Chief Financial Officer
Elana Rubin Independent Chairman
Dana Stalder Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFTERPAY LIMITED-19.48%21 285
SQUARE, INC.1.50%101 247
FISERV, INC.1.31%76 912
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-10.31%56 921
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.54%22 618
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-13.84%15 871