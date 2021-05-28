Afterpay : Klarna's quarterly transaction value nearly doubles in Q1

STOCKHOLM, May 28 (Reuters) - Swedish "buy now, pay later"
company Klarna on Friday reported a jump in transactions using
its platform in the January to March quarter, helped mainly by
growth in the United States.
Klarna's gross merchandise volume (GMV) - the value of
transactions made using its payment platform - nearly doubled to
$18.9 billion in the first quarter from $9.9 billion a year ago.
The number of U.S. consumers using Klarna more than doubled
to 17 million in April 2021 and app downloads in the country
increased 125%, the company said in a statement.
Klarna, which allows shoppers to buy online through its
merchant partners and settle their dues in installments, is
close to raising a new round of funding that could lift the
company's valuation close to $50 billion, sources have told
Reuters.
The company, which has over 90 million global active users
and processes 2 million transactions a day, plans to launch in
more markets this year, with New Zealand going live in May.
Klarna, which is also looking to list on public markets
either later this year or the next, competes with Affirm and
Afterpay.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by
Helena Soderpalm and Jan Harvey)