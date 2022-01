Financials AUD USD Sales 2022 1 474 M 1 063 M 1 063 M Net income 2022 -36,0 M -25,9 M -25,9 M Net Debt 2022 594 M 428 M 428 M P/E ratio 2022 -1 303x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 21 815 M 15 692 M 15 736 M EV / Sales 2022 15,2x EV / Sales 2023 10,4x Nbr of Employees 1 300 Free-Float - Chart AFTERPAY LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AFTERPAY LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Last Close Price 73,51 AUD Average target price 121,23 AUD Spread / Average Target 64,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Anthony Mathew Eisen Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director Nicholas David Molnar Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director Rebecca Lynne Lowde Chief Financial Officer Elana Rubin Independent Chairman Dana Stalder Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) AFTERPAY LIMITED -11.44% 15 386 FISERV, INC. 3.82% 71 140 BLOCK, INC. -10.54% 66 645 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. 8.75% 42 655 NEXI S.P.A -4.43% 19 836 FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 6.33% 19 327