Afterpay's Fiscal Year Earnings Slip 13% on Higher Investment Costs --Update

By Stuart Condie



SYDNEY--Afterpay Ltd.'s full-year earnings slipped 13% as the Australian buy-now-pay-later provider lifted investment in the fiscal year before its acquisition by Square Inc.

The ASX-listed installment payments firm reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for the 12 months through June of 38.7 million Australian dollars ($28.1 million), excluding significant items. That compared with A$44.4 million a year earlier.

Revenue surged 78% to A$924.7 million, propelled by a rise in customer numbers to 16.2 million from 9.9 million a year earlier. The total value of transactions on the Afterpay platform jumped 90% to A$21.09 billion, and more than doubled once the impact of currency moves was stripped out.

Afterpay's net loss widened to A$156.3 million from A$19.8 million on increased expansion costs, meaning the firm remains unprofitable going into its A$39 billion acquisition by Square. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of the 2022 calendar year, which is the third quarter of Afterpay's fiscal year.

Square is hoping Afterpay--which generates most of its revenue from merchant fees but attracts passionate support from consumer customers attracted by its interest-free installment model-- ties its Cash App and seller ecosystems more closely.

North America accounted for almost 50% of Afterpay's FY 2021 underlying sales on a constant currency basis, rising 177% on-year against an overall 102% rise across the group. Customers in the region rose 88% on-year to 10.5 million, compared with a 63% rise across the group.

Afterpay, Australia's largest tech company by market capitalization, said marketing costs in the second half of FY 2021 were higher than in the first half. It said it expects marketing expenses to remain elevated in FY 2022.

It said more than 1.4 million customers had added an Afterpay digital card to their wallet following the product's launch in FY 2021, while Afterpay's branded bank account product is scheduled to launch to the Australian public in October.

Founded in 2014, Afterpay launched in the U.S. in 2018. Up against the likes of Affirm Holdings Inc., Klarna Holding AB, and local rival Zip Co., Afterpay expanded its investor base through a series of capital raisings to fund growth, most recently raising A$1.5 billion in March via a convertible notes offering jointly led by Citi, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan.

Many analysts had speculated that Zip's lower multiples made it a more likely takeover target, but Square surprised investors with its move this month.

Afterpay did not declare a dividend.

Shares in Afterpay last traded at A$135.10%, up 14% this calendar year.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1929ET