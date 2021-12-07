Australia plans to update regulatory framework for payment systems

SYDNEY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia will overhaul its
regulatory framework for payment systems for the first time in
over 20 years, giving authorities power to oversee the use of
digital wallets and cryptocurrencies, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg
will say on Wednesday.
Under the proposed changes, the treasurer will be given the
power to direct policies for payment systems, oversee the
payments policy and address gaps in the regulatory framework,
according to extracts of the government's plans seen by Reuters.
"If we do not reform the current framework, it will be
Silicon Valley that determines the future of our payment
system," Frydenberg is due to say in a speech at the
Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce. "Australia must retain its
sovereignty over our payment system."
The move comes as more Australians shift to tap-and-go
transactions on their smartphones using Apple and
Google's digital payment platforms, as well as turning
to buy now, pay later firms such as Afterpay Ltd.
These systems do not currently fall under the laws
overseeing payment systems, with the government looking to the
proposed changes to bring them into the regulatory fold.
About 55 million non-cash payments worth about A$650 billion
($463 billion) are made in Australia every day, with almost
half of Australians using their phones to make payments,
government data showed.
Without reform of payment system regulations, which have
remained largely unchanged over the past 25 years, businesses
will be able undertake transactions largely unregulated,
Frydenberg will say.
On cryptocurrencies, the proposed rules will provide
consumers more protection for their investments, while
businesses will have more clarity over obligations. The
government will also begin a study on the feasibility of a
retail central bank digital currency in Australia.
The reforms will progress in two phases, with the most
urgent ones to be consulted during the first half of 2022 and
the rest by the end of next year.
