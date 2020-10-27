Australia's Afterpay Q1 sales more than double on U.S. growth

* Total underlying Q1 sales A$4.1 bln vs A$1.9 bln on-year
* Almost 1 mln new customers added in U.S. in Q1
* Afterpay shares jump more than 8%
Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Afterpay Ltd said on
Wednesday underlying sales in the first-quarter more than
doubled, helped by strong growth in the United States where the
buy-now-pay-later firm added nearly 1 million new customers over
three months.
Afterpay's U.S. business showed the second-fastest growth
rate among all its regions in the quarter, with underlying sales
there more than tripling to A$1.6 billion ($1.14 billion) from a
year earlier.
The results highlight the United States as the sector's
biggest prize but Afterpay faces intense competition there from
the likes of Sweden's Klarna and more established financial
firms such as PayPal Holdings.
Arguably Australia's hottest stock this year, Afterpay now
has 11.2 million active customers as of the end of September,
1.3 million more than three months ago.
Afterpay shares climbed 8.2% to A$103.8 by midday, while the
broader market dipped.
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to online
shopping and deepened the appeal of alternative credit firms,
which offer small interest-free instalment loans to shoppers.
While some analysts said the U.S. numbers were a slight
miss, Citigroup and UBS said Afterpay's underlying sales were
tracking ahead of their first-half forecast as the December
quarter tended to favour greater spending.
Afterpay said that so far in October it was averaging about
15,000 new customers a day, compared with 12,500 a day over the
quarter.
Total underlying sales for the three months ended Sept. 30
came in at A$4.1 billion, compared with A$1.9 billion in the
previous corresponding period.
The company added that its global expansion plans in parts
of mainland Europe and Asia were progressing well.
Afterpay laid out plans last week to diversify its product
options in Australia by offering savings accounts through
Westpac Banking Corp alongside budgeting tools and
other services that analysts believe could be adopted globally.
($1 = 1.4027 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Stephen Coates)