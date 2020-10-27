Log in
AFTERPAY LIMITED

(APT)
Australia's Afterpay Q1 sales more than double on U.S. growth

10/27/2020 | 06:44pm EDT

* Total underlying Q1 sales A$4.1 bln vs A$1.9 bln on-year

* Almost 1 mln new customers added in U.S. in Q1

* Afterpay shares jump more than 8%

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Afterpay Ltd said on Wednesday underlying sales in the first-quarter more than doubled, helped by strong growth in the United States where the buy-now-pay-later firm added nearly 1 million new customers over three months.

Afterpay's U.S. business showed the second-fastest growth rate among all its regions in the quarter, with underlying sales there more than tripling to A$1.6 billion ($1.14 billion) from a year earlier.

The results highlight the United States as the sector's biggest prize but Afterpay faces intense competition there from the likes of Sweden's Klarna and more established financial firms such as PayPal Holdings.

Arguably Australia's hottest stock this year, Afterpay now has 11.2 million active customers as of the end of September, 1.3 million more than three months ago.

Afterpay shares climbed 8.2% to A$103.8 by midday, while the broader market dipped.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to online shopping and deepened the appeal of alternative credit firms, which offer small interest-free instalment loans to shoppers.

While some analysts said the U.S. numbers were a slight miss, Citigroup and UBS said Afterpay's underlying sales were tracking ahead of their first-half forecast as the December quarter tended to favour greater spending.

Afterpay said that so far in October it was averaging about 15,000 new customers a day, compared with 12,500 a day over the quarter.

Total underlying sales for the three months ended Sept. 30 came in at A$4.1 billion, compared with A$1.9 billion in the previous corresponding period.

The company added that its global expansion plans in parts of mainland Europe and Asia were progressing well.

Afterpay laid out plans last week to diversify its product options in Australia by offering savings accounts through Westpac Banking Corp alongside budgeting tools and other services that analysts believe could be adopted globally.

($1 = 1.4027 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Stephen Coates)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFTERPAY LIMITED -4.74% 95.98 End-of-day quote.227.80%
CITIGROUP INC. -3.19% 41.88 Delayed Quote.-47.58%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 1.63% 200.43 Delayed Quote.85.29%
UBS GROUP AG -1.43% 11.035 Delayed Quote.-8.43%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -0.75% 18.56 End-of-day quote.-23.40%
Financials
Sales 2021 918 M 654 M 654 M
Net income 2021 5,83 M 4,15 M 4,15 M
Net cash 2021 293 M 209 M 209 M
P/E ratio 2021 2 689x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 303 M 19 506 M 19 445 M
EV / Sales 2021 29,4x
EV / Sales 2022 18,9x
Nbr of Employees 665
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart AFTERPAY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Afterpay Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFTERPAY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 88,72 AUD
Last Close Price 95,98 AUD
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target -7,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -70,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Mathew Eisen Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Elana Rubin Independent Chairman
Frerk-Malte Feller Global Chief Operating Officer
Rebecca Lowde Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas David Molnar Executive Director & Global Chief Revenue Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFTERPAY LIMITED227.80%20 417
SQUARE, INC.171.56%75 352
FISERV, INC.-14.92%65 880
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-7.54%50 512
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.17%20 274
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.13.70%12 738
