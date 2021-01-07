Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Afterpay Limited    APT   AU000000APT1

AFTERPAY LIMITED

(APT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Australia shares mark best day in 2 months on Democrat Senate win

01/07/2021 | 01:09am EST
* Energy stocks hit highest in 10 months

* BHP, Rio, Fortescue hit record highs

* Tech stocks track U.S. peers lower

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday by their most in nearly two months, as hopes grew for more U.S. stimulus after Democrats won control of the Senate with victories in Georgia's two runoff elections.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1.6% higher at 6,712 points, after rising about 2% earlier in the session.

"It's all about the Blue Wave and the Democrat cash cow potential for equity markets," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Queensland-based Smoling Stockbroking.

Miners were the standout performers, climbing nearly 5% to hit their highest since June 2008, following a jump in iron ore, copper and nickel prices.

Industry heavyweights Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group all hit record highs.

Analysts expect the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate to help President-elect Joe Biden push his policies and further boost commodity prices.

The Democrat sweep may continue to support base metal, material and energy prices, benefitting Australian metal and mining stocks, according to DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

Further aiding sentiment, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country was on course to begin administering the first COVID-19 vaccines next month.

A rise in crude prices on the back of output cuts by Saudi Arabia lifted energy stocks, which hit their highest since March last year.

Financials added more than 3%, with the "Big Four" banks seeing sharp gains.

In sharp contrast, tech stocks dived more than 4%, tracking losses in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index overnight on worries of stricter regulations under the Democratic administration.

Afterpay Ltd tumbled about 7.5%, while Xero Ltd lost 4.8%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 1.1%, with bourse operator NZX Ltd rising as much as 2% on upbeat December trading figures. (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFTERPAY LIMITED -4.49% 113.56 End-of-day quote.-3.76%
BHP GROUP -0.20% 44.21 End-of-day quote.4.20%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -0.56% 25.05 End-of-day quote.6.91%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.61% 12740.793892 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
NZX LIMITED 0.00% 1.96 End-of-day quote.0.00%
RIO TINTO GROUP -1.73% 115.75 End-of-day quote.1.69%
RIO TINTO PLC 6.22% 6115 Delayed Quote.11.79%
S&P/ASX 200 1.59% 6712 Real-time Quote.1.44%
XERO LIMITED -3.08% 148 End-of-day quote.0.80%
Financials
Sales 2021 947 M 738 M 738 M
Net income 2021 17,1 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net cash 2021 364 M 284 M 284 M
P/E ratio 2021 1 301x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32 382 M 25 181 M 25 253 M
EV / Sales 2021 33,8x
EV / Sales 2022 21,6x
Nbr of Employees 665
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart AFTERPAY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Afterpay Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFTERPAY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 102,31 AUD
Last Close Price 113,56 AUD
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target -9,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -73,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony Mathew Eisen Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Nicholas David Molnar Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Elana Rubin Independent Chairman
Frerk-Malte Feller Global Chief Operating Officer
Rebecca Lowde Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFTERPAY LIMITED-3.76%25 181
SQUARE, INC.4.25%102 313
FISERV, INC.0.28%76 551
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-4.67%62 062
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.22%22 704
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-8.10%17 188
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
