  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Afterpay Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APT   AU000000APT1

AFTERPAY LIMITED

(APT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 12/30 10:10:10 pm
83.01 AUD   +0.62%
12/30Australia shares recover from pandemic-battered 2020 to gain this year
RE
12/29Banks lift Australian shares to 3-1/2-month high
RE
12/23Australian shares wind down for Christmas on a positive note
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia shares recover from pandemic-battered 2020 to gain this year

12/30/2021 | 11:34pm EST
* Benchmark adds 13% in 2021

* Banks post best year since 2013

* Tech stocks post first annual losses since 2011

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished the year stronger, though they inched lower on Friday, recovering from the pandemic-driven losses last year amid challenges from the highly contagious new variants of the coronavirus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 13% in a year marked by record dealmaking activity and initial public offerings amid accelerating inflation and COVID-19 concerns.

The benchmark slipped about 1% to 7,444.60 points in the holiday-shortened last trading session of the year, snapping a six-day Christmas rally.

"All markets have had a really good year. At the end of the day, it's all driven by balance sheet expansion from the central banks," said Mathan Somasundaram, chief executive officer at Deep Data Analytics.

Australian banks, one of the top weighted sectors in the benchmark, logged their best year since 2013, adding 20.2%. All top four banks in Australia registered double-digit annual growth, rising between 10% and 28% this year.

Banking stocks were cheap last year, but are expensive now as they are linked to property prices, and the upside is probably limited, Somasundaram added.

Heavyweight miners extended gains for a sixth straight year, up about 5%, due to recovery in global economy and lingering concerns over metal supply.

However, global miners Rio Tinto and BHP Group ended the year in red after gaining for five years, dropping 9.5% and 2.2% respectively. The energy sector, which nosedived about 30% in 2020, was little changed even as oil prices were on track to post their biggest annual gains in 12 years after economic activity in Australia and around the globe gained momentum this year.

Tech stocks posted annual losses for the first time since 2011, shedding 2020 gains, their best year. The sub-index lost about 2.8% in 2021 as the buy now pay later firms lost their shine, with sector leader Afterpay shedding about 30%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended the year flat, ended marginally lower at 13,033.77 on Friday, after advancing for nine consecutive years.

(Reporting by Dhriti Garg in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFTERPAY LIMITED 0.62% 83.01 Delayed Quote.-30.08%
BHP GROUP -0.43% 41.5 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.25% 79.28 Delayed Quote.53.02%
RIO TINTO PLC 1.11% 4900 Delayed Quote.-10.41%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.92% 7444.6 Real-time Quote.14.01%
WTI 0.50% 76.701 Delayed Quote.57.96%
Analyst Recommendations on AFTERPAY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 1 474 M 1 069 M 1 069 M
Net income 2022 -32,1 M -23,3 M -23,3 M
Net Debt 2022 591 M 428 M 428 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1 808x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 947 M 17 381 M 17 366 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,7x
EV / Sales 2023 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 79,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Mathew Eisen Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Nicholas David Molnar Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Rebecca Lynne Lowde Chief Financial Officer
Elana Rubin Independent Chairman
Dana Stalder Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFTERPAY LIMITED-30.08%17 867
BLOCK, INC.-24.03%75 497
FISERV, INC.-8.20%69 126
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-36.73%39 214
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.23%18 254
NEXI S.P.A-14.66%16 622