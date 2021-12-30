Australia shares recover from pandemic-battered 2020 to gain this year

* Benchmark adds 13% in 2021
* Banks post best year since 2013
* Tech stocks post first annual losses since 2011
Dec 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished the year
stronger, though they inched lower on Friday, recovering from
the pandemic-driven losses last year amid challenges from the
highly contagious new variants of the coronavirus.
The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 13% in a year marked by
record dealmaking activity and initial public offerings amid
accelerating inflation and COVID-19 concerns.
The benchmark slipped about 1% to 7,444.60 points in the
holiday-shortened last trading session of the year, snapping a
six-day Christmas rally.
"All markets have had a really good year. At the end of the
day, it's all driven by balance sheet expansion from the central
banks," said Mathan Somasundaram, chief executive officer at
Deep Data Analytics.
Australian banks, one of the top weighted sectors in
the benchmark, logged their best year since 2013, adding 20.2%.
All top four banks in Australia registered double-digit annual
growth, rising between 10% and 28% this year.
Banking stocks were cheap last year, but are expensive now
as they are linked to property prices, and the upside is
probably limited, Somasundaram added.
Heavyweight miners extended gains for a sixth
straight year, up about 5%, due to recovery in global economy
and lingering concerns over metal supply.
However, global miners Rio Tinto and BHP Group
ended the year in red after gaining for five years,
dropping 9.5% and 2.2% respectively.
The energy sector, which nosedived about 30% in 2020,
was little changed even as oil prices were on track to post
their biggest annual gains in 12 years after economic activity
in Australia and around the globe gained momentum this year.
Tech stocks posted annual losses for the first time
since 2011, shedding 2020 gains, their best year. The sub-index
lost about 2.8% in 2021 as the buy now pay later firms lost
their shine, with sector leader Afterpay shedding about
30%.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended the
year flat, ended marginally lower at 13,033.77 on Friday, after
advancing for nine consecutive years.
(Reporting by Dhriti Garg in Bengaluru)