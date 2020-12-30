Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Afterpay Limited    APT   AU000000APT1

AFTERPAY LIMITED

(APT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/29
122.09 AUD   +5.30%
12:54aAustralia shares track Wall Street lower, snap 3 days of gains
RE
12/29Australian shares track Wall Street declines; NZ flat
RE
12/29Australia shares rise on U.S. stimulus cheer; NZ ends at record high
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Australia shares track Wall Street lower, snap 3 days of gains

12/30/2020 | 12:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Q1 of 2021 will be very turbulent - analyst

* Tech stocks lead losses, down 1.6%

* Trading volumes about a quarter of 30-day avg

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares pulled back on Wednesday, closing the last full session of 2020 in the red, as the country's most populous city tightened COVID-19 curbs ahead of New Year's Eve and investors took cues from a weak session on Wall Street.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 0.27% at 6,682.4, snapping a three-day gain. The benchmark recovered from a session low of 6630.5.

Authorities restricted movement and tightened curbs on gatherings in Sydney, hoping to avoid "super spreader" events during New Year's Eve celebrations, after detecting a fresh cluster in the city this month.

In the United States, stocks retreated from record highs on Tuesday, as uncertainty loomed over whether the Senate would authorize additional pandemic aid checks.

Trading volumes in the Australian markets were about a quarter of their thirty-day average as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of Thursday's half-day session and the long New Year weekend.

Most traders were on holiday and not at their desks. It didn't take much to drive the market up or down - so the initial sell-off was bigger than normal, Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking said.

Smoling anticipates more volatility heading into 2021, as government stimulus runs its course.

"The first quarter is going to be very turbulent. We're seeing the tell-tale signs with bitcoin and gold and silver starting to move up, " he said.

The top losers were tech stocks, down 1.6%. Buy-now-pay-later firms weighed, with Afterpay and Sezzle closing down 3.4% and 4.2%, respectively.

An uptick in oil prices drove the local energy sub-index up 0.4%, with heavyweight Santos giving up 0.2%.

Gold stocks ended slightly lower despite a rise in spot prices, while financials tracked the broad market sell-off to close down 0.3%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed down 0.2% at 13,217.14. (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFTERPAY LIMITED 5.30% 122.09 End-of-day quote.316.97%
BITCOIN - EURO 3.21% 22931.655 Real-time Quote.241.85%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.04% 51.1 Delayed Quote.-22.91%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.27% 6682.4 Real-time Quote.-0.29%
SANTOS LIMITED -0.31% 6.35 End-of-day quote.-22.37%
WTI 0.01% 48.08 Delayed Quote.-21.98%
All news about AFTERPAY LIMITED
12:54aAustralia shares track Wall Street lower, snap 3 days of gains
RE
12/29Australian shares track Wall Street declines; NZ flat
RE
12/29Australia shares rise on U.S. stimulus cheer; NZ ends at record high
RE
12/28Australia shares climb as U.S. aid bill passage boosts sentiment, NZ at recor..
RE
12/22Australia shares set to snap three-day losing streak; NZ up
RE
12/20Australia shares edge lower as virus cases resurge in Sydney
RE
12/16Australia shares rise on U.S. stimulus hopes, gold stocks boost
RE
12/16Australian shares jump most in over two weeks on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
12/15Australian shares rise on U.S. stimulus bets
RE
12/14Financials lift Australian shares on hopes of vaccine-led recovery
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 947 M 725 M 725 M
Net income 2021 17,1 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net cash 2021 364 M 278 M 278 M
P/E ratio 2021 1 399x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34 814 M 26 527 M 26 647 M
EV / Sales 2021 36,4x
EV / Sales 2022 23,2x
Nbr of Employees 665
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart AFTERPAY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Afterpay Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFTERPAY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 102,31 AUD
Last Close Price 122,09 AUD
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target -16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -75,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony Mathew Eisen Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Nicholas David Molnar Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Elana Rubin Independent Chairman
Frerk-Malte Feller Global Chief Operating Officer
Rebecca Lowde Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFTERPAY LIMITED316.97%26 527
SQUARE, INC.242.07%96 500
FISERV, INC.-3.25%75 002
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.14.47%62 792
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.74%22 619
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.58.52%17 806
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ