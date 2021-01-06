Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Afterpay Limited    APT   AU000000APT1

AFTERPAY LIMITED

(APT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Australian shares end 1% lower as U.S. runoff results trickle in

01/06/2021 | 01:06am EST
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell sharply on Wednesday, with investors struggling to find a solid footing ahead of U.S. Senate election results while concerns that a Sydney coronavirus cluster may have spread to regional areas also whacked risk appetite.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1.1% lower at 6,607.1 points, extending losses to a second straight session.

Risk appetite took a backseat as investors kept an eye on the results of the runoff elections in Georgia, with U.S. futures declining and global stock prices slipping.

If Democrat challengers win, it would be easier for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to pass big fiscal spending, which is generally considered a positive.

"Australian markets have taken fright on the fall of the U.S. index futures and rapidly fading hopes of more U.S. fiscal stimulus," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

Losses on the Australian benchmark were wide-ranging, with nearly all sectors trading in the red.

Tech stocks shed most to hit their lowest in more than three weeks, with buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay Ltd's nearly 6% decline weighing the most.

U.S. export-reliant domestic healthcare stocks traded lower ahead of the election outcome, while a weaker U.S. dollar weighed on drugmaker CSL Ltd.

Investor jitters also prevailed over recent outbreaks in the country's two largest cities, as officials issued a new alert in Melbourne after discovering a subsequently infected man attended an international cricket match.

Analysts were wary, even though Australian health authorities said they would bring forward roll-out plans of COVID-19 vaccines by two weeks to early March.

"We've seen how quickly this can explode, so there is a concern that this could become another Victoria situation," James Tao, market analyst at CommSec said.

Bucking the trend, energy firms gained as much as 3.3%, following a 5% climb in crude prices overnight on news that Saudi Arabia will make voluntary cuts to its oil output.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.3% weaker, with dairy giant A2 Milk shedding the most. (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Pranav A K, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFTERPAY LIMITED -0.08% 118.9 End-of-day quote.0.76%
CSL LIMITED 0.22% 285.62 End-of-day quote.0.86%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.60% 53.86 Delayed Quote.0.02%
S&P/ASX 200 -1.12% 6607.1 Real-time Quote.1.47%
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 0.83% 12.17 End-of-day quote.0.83%
WTI 0.46% 50.005 Delayed Quote.0.48%
Financials
Sales 2021 947 M 735 M 735 M
Net income 2021 17,1 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net cash 2021 364 M 282 M 282 M
P/E ratio 2021 1 362x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33 905 M 26 228 M 26 331 M
EV / Sales 2021 35,4x
EV / Sales 2022 22,6x
Nbr of Employees 665
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart AFTERPAY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Afterpay Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFTERPAY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 102,31 AUD
Last Close Price 118,90 AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target -14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -74,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony Mathew Eisen Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Nicholas David Molnar Co-CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Elana Rubin Independent Chairman
Frerk-Malte Feller Global Chief Operating Officer
Rebecca Lowde Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFTERPAY LIMITED0.76%26 228
SQUARE, INC.5.56%103 603
FISERV, INC.-1.32%75 330
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-3.81%61 472
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.14%22 268
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-4.38%17 885
