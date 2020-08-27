Log in
Afterpay Limited APT

AFTERPAY LIMITED

(APT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Klarna gets sales boost from U.S. as pandemic sends shoppers online

08/27/2020 | 01:23am EDT
A smartphone displays a Klarna logo in this illustration

Swedish online lender Klarna saw the value of transactions carried out via its payment platform grow by 44% in the first half of the year as customers spent more online during the COVID-19 pandemic, its chief executive said.

CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski told Reuters the bulk of that growth had come from the United States. The group, whose leading markets are currently Germany and Sweden, launched a U.S. shopping app in 2019 and is investing heavily in that region.

"The United States is very soon going to become our largest market," Siemiatkowski said in an interview, adding that that could happen as soon as the end of the year.

The CEO said a stock market listing for Klarna could happen in one or two years and would likely be in the United States.

"To be listed in the U.S., it makes sense to be an important U.S. business," he said.

"The prerequisites are coming into place for doing (the IPO). We're definitely closer to being able to do that than we have been before."

Klarna's gross merchandise volume (GMV) - the value of transactions made using its payment platform - rose to $22 billion in the first half of the year.

Founded in 2005, the company allows shoppers to buy online through its merchant partners and settle the dues in four installments using its "buy now, pay later" service.

Its core products are interest-free in the U.S. and UK markets, with merchants paying for its services.

Klarna has about 85 million customers and 235,000 merchant partners, and competes with Australia's AfterPay, Zip Co Ltd and privately held Affirm and QuadPay.

One of Europe's most richly valued financial technology companies, Klarna last raised funds in 2019 at a valuation of $5.5 billion and counts Sequoia, Bestseller, Dragoneer and Commonwealth Bank of Australia among its investors.

Siemiatkowski declined to say whether the group was in talks with investors for a new round. "It's not unlikely that it's going to happen soon," he said, however.

By Supantha Mukherjee and Helena Soderpalm

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFTERPAY LIMITED -1.90% 90.72 End-of-day quote.209.84%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -1.14% 69.65 End-of-day quote.-12.83%
ZIP CO LIMITED 27.48% 9.65 End-of-day quote.172.60%
ZIPTEL LIMITED 0.00% 0.0309 End-of-day quote.30.77%
Financials
Sales 2020 510 M 368 M 368 M
Net income 2020 -38,6 M -27,9 M -27,9 M
Net Debt 2020 18,8 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -643x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25 411 M 18 357 M 18 371 M
EV / Sales 2020 49,9x
EV / Sales 2021 28,3x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart AFTERPAY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Afterpay Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFTERPAY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 71,96 AUD
Last Close Price 90,72 AUD
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target -20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -73,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Mathew Eisen Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Elana Rubin Independent Chairman
Frerk-Malte Feller Global Chief Operating Officer
Luke Bortoli Global Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas David Molnar Executive Director & Global Chief Revenue Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFTERPAY LIMITED209.84%18 357
FISERV, INC.-15.30%65 786
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-4.04%52 035
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.92%20 370
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.29.36%14 669
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-10.75%9 823
