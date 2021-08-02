QUOTES-Square bags buy now, pay later firm Afterpay for $29 bln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Square Inc on Monday said it has
agreed to purchase buy now, pay later (BNPL) pioneer Afterpay
Ltd to create a global online payments giant, offering
a 30% premium in a share-swap deal that is set to be Australia's
biggest-ever buyout.
The following are quotes on the deal from analysts,
strategists and market watchers.
WILSONS ADVISORY AND STOCKBROKING
Square's all-scrip A$39 billion bid (A$126.21/share) marks
the potential for Afterpay to achieve an increasingly rapid
acceleration in its global trajectory.
Given the nature of the Square business and their Merchant
and Consumer ecosystem, we see few realistic competing suitors
beyond the major technology giants...
Now that Australia-New Zealand has fallen behind the United
States in terms of group contribution, we believe Afterpay would
likely face limited regulatory headwinds.
Few other suitors are as well-suited as Square. With ...
PayPal already achieving early success in their native BNPL,
other than major U.S. tech-titans (Amazon.com Inc,
Apple Inc) lobbying an 11th hour bid, we expect a
competing proposal from a new party to be low-risk.
CREDIT SUISSE
There is strategic merit behind the merger (customer and
merchant growth/cross sell) and with a scrip deal, Afterpay
shareholders can share in the benefits... We view a competing
bid as unlikely at this stage.
UBS
The implied valuation of Square's offer is materially above
our price target, but is almost perfectly in line with the
consensus price target (FactSet) for Afterpay of $125.99. UBS
does not cover Square, though we highlight that the consensus
price target for Square is $281.76, which based on the fixed
exchange ratio of 0.375 and the same foreign exchange assumption
that Afterpay is using, would imply a A$143.82 valuation per
Afterpay share.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
As investors have been wondering what the 'Killer App' was
going to be to link Square's two ecosystems more meaningfully
together, it would appear that fully integrating BNPL (via
Afterpay) into and between Cash App and Seller is the answer.
TRUIST SECURITIES
At first blush, we contend acquiring Afterpay is a "proof of
concept" moment for BNPL, at once validating the industry and
creating a formidable new competitor for Affirm Holdings Inc
, PayPal and Klarna Inc...
We expect Square will invest heavily to integrate Afterpay
and accelerate organic revenue growth.
EMANUEL DATT, FOUNDER, DATT CAPITAL
It's a really market-defining transaction. It's literally
the largest corporate transaction in Australian history. It
really moves the needle and validates the work that Afterpay has
been doing from a valuation point of view.
EVANS & PARTNERS LTD
We view Square's all-stock acquisition of Afterpay as
transformational, as it enables two of the world's trailblazing
payments disruptors to come together to further augment the
platform and relegate old-world retail banks. Afterpay now has
the formidable financial weight and imagination of Silicon
Valley behind it.
COWEN & CO LLC
Square's entry into the BNPL space will likely come as no
surprise to most investors... Instead the debate will revolve
around the decision to buy versus build, given Square's success
in rolling our internally developed offerings and the path taken
by fellow super-app developer Paypal...
We note ... Afterpay boasts a scaled global BNPL business
which would be difficult if not impossible for Square to
replicate longer-term.
KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS INC
While the acquisition is not cheap, we think the deal makes
strategic sense as Afterpay complements both Square's merchant
and consumer ecosystems. We also believe Afterpay's exposure to
non-U.S. merchants and consumers provides Square with the
ability to more cost effectively build out exposure
internationally. Lastly, the combination provides Square with a
stronger moat around its business model by adding additional
products to new and existing consumers and merchants,
accelerating the flywheel effect for the company.
STEVEN NG, SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT OPHIR ASSET
MANAGEMENT AND AFTERPAY INVESTOR SINCE MID-2017
I think this is a recognition that BNPL will be an enduring
payment method so the big players in the payments space want to
make sure they are exposed...
Time will tell whether any more come to the table. There are
many other potential suitors - some quite logical - but it may
also flush out some left field ones as well...
I think payments providers are increasingly seeing BNPL is
an offering amongst a suite of products, rather than just a
standalone product in itself.
MATHAN SOMASUNDARAM, CEO OF DEEP DATA ANALYTICS
The takeover makes sense for both sides. It's a big multiple
buying another big multiple to deliver most market/client
exposure.
Afterpay management selling at a discount to February high
after pitching the growth outlook potential suggests we may be
near the peak in the fintech optimism.
I am not expecting a counter offer for Afterpay but it does
flag the industry consolidation in BNPL has started.
HENRY JENNINGS, SENIOR ANALYST AT CONSULTANCY MARCUS TODAY
Not sure it was the most generous offer considering Afterpay
did hit $160. Suspect the market may be a little underwhelmed...
Biggest-ever takeover at a huge multiple, it will have
repercussions in the sector...
Zip Co Ltd is the one that is more interesting now,
given Afterpay has now been taken off the board, and since it is
the closest to Afterpay with the biggest U.S. business.
