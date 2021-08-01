Twitter's Dorsey leads blockbuster $29 bln buyout of Australian BNPL giant Afterpay

* Square offers 30% premium for Afterpay
* Afterpay board unanimously recommends deal
* Afterpay U.S. sales soar in fiscal 2021
SYDNEY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Square Inc, the payments
firm of Twitter Inc co-founder Jack Dorsey, will
purchase buy now, pay later (BNPL)pioneer Afterpay Ltd
for $29 billion, creating a global transactions giant in the
biggest buyout of an Australian firm.
The takeover underscores the popularity of a business model
that has upended consumer credit by charging merchants a fee to
offer small point-of-sale loans which their shoppers repay in
interest-free instalments, bypassing credit checks.
It also locks in a remarkable share-price run for Afterpay,
whose stock traded below A$10 in early 2020 and has since soared
as the COVID-19 pandemic - and stimulus payments to a workforce
stuck at home - saw a rapid shift to shopping online.
The all-stock buyout would value the shares at A$126.21
($92.65), the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.
That means a payday of A$2.46 billion each for Afterpay's
founders, Anthony Eisen and Nick Molnar. China's Tencent
Holdings Ltd, which paid A$300 million for 5% of
Afterpay in 2020, would walk away with A$1.7 billion.
"We built our business to make the financial system more
fair, accessible, and inclusive, and Afterpay has built a
trusted brand aligned with those principles," said Dorsey in the
statement.
"Together we can better connect our ... ecosystems to
deliver even more compelling products and services for merchants
and consumers, putting the power back in their hands."
The Afterpay founders said the deal marked "an important
recognition of the Australian technology sector as homegrown
innovation continues to be shared more broadly throughout the
world".
STOCK SURGE
Afterpay shares jumped slightly higher than Square's
indicative purchase price in early trading before settling just
below it at A$119.36 by late morning, up 23.5% and helping push
the broader market up 1.2%.
The deal, which eclipses the previous record for a completed
Australian buyout - the $16 billion sale of Westfield's global
shopping mall empire to Unibail-Rodamco in 2018 - also pushed up
shares of rival BNPL players.
Afterpay competes with unlisted Sweden-based Klarna Inc,
Australia-listed Zip Co Ltd and new offerings from U.S.
veteran online payments provider PayPal Holdings Inc.
"Few other suitors are as well-suited as Square," said
Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking analysts in a research note.
"With Klarna rumoured to be building a strategic stake in
Z1P, and PayPal already achieving early success in their native
BNPL, other than major U.S. tech-titans lobbying an 11-th hour
bid, we expect a competing proposal from a new party to be
low-risk."
Credit Suisse analysts said the tie-up seemed to be an
"obvious fit" with "strategic merit" based on cross-selling
payment products, and that a competing bid seemed unlikely.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which
would need to approve the transaction, said it had only just
been notified of the plan and "we will consider it carefully
once we see the details".
POPULARITY
Created in 2014, Afterpay has been the bellwether of the
niche no-credit-checks online payments sector that burst into
the mainstream last year as more people, especially youngsters,
chose to pay in instalments for everyday items during the
pandemic.
BNPL firms lend shoppers instant funds, typically up to a
few thousand dollars, which can be paid off interest-free.
As they generally make money from merchant commission and
late fees - and not interest payments - they sidestep the legal
definition of credit and therefore credit laws.
That means BNPL providers are not required to run background
checks on new accounts, unlike credit card companies, and
normally request just an applicant's name, address and birth
date. Critics say that makes the system an easier fraud target.
The loose regulation, burgeoning popularity and quick uptake
among users has led to rapid growth in the sector, and has
reportedly even driven Apple Inc to launch a service.
For Afterpay, the deal with Square delivers a large customer
base in its main target market, the United States, where its
fiscal 2021 sales nearly tripled to A$11.1 billion in constant
currency terms.
The deal "looks close to a done deal, in the absence of a
superior proposal," said Ord Minnett analyst Phillip
Chippindale, adding that it "brings significant scale
advantages, including to Square's Seller and Cash app products."
Talks between the two companies began more than a year ago
and Square was confident there was no rival offer, said a person
with direct knowledge of the deal.
Afterpay shareholders will get 0.375 of Square class A stock
for every Afterpay share they own, implying a price of about
A$126.21 per share based on Square's Friday close, the companies
said.
Square said it will undertake a secondary listing on the
Australian Securities Exchange to allow Afterpay shareholders to
trade in shares via CHESS depositary interests (CDIs).
($1 = 1.3622 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Paulina Duran in Sydney, Shashwat
Awasthi in Bengaluru and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by
Chris Reese and Christopher Cushing)