Virus woes, slowing economic growth weigh on Wall Street

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes gave up early
gains on Monday as worries about the Delta variant of the
coronavirus and a slowing U.S. economy overshadowed optimism
around more fiscal stimulus and a strong second-quarter earnings
season.
Data earlier in the day showed that although U.S.
manufacturing grew in July, its pace slowed for a second
straight month as spending rotated back to services from goods,
and shortages of raw materials persisted.
Only five of the 11 S&P indexes were trading higher by early
afternoon, led by real estate and utilities,
generally considered safe bets at a time of uncertainty.
The weaker-than-expected data also sent the benchmark
10-year bond yield to its lowest since July 20 and
oil prices tumbling 4%.
Trillions of dollars in stimulus had lifted Wall Street to
record highs following the coronavirus-driven crash last year,
but the threat from the Delta variant and rising inflation have
recently capped gains.
"Higher inflation is the biggest threat to the market
because without that the Federal Reserve won't need to raise
rates aggressively and the markets are pretty much positioned to
continue higher on low rates," said Jack Ablin, chief investment
officer at Cresset Wealth Advisors.
With higher interest rates hitting stock valuations, Ablin
said investors need to focus on stocks whose "organic earnings
growth and dividend yield can help them push higher. That's not
tech; those are financials, healthcare and industrials".
By 12:15 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was trading flat after hitting an intra-day record high earlier
in the day.
The S&P 500 was up 0.05%, and the Nasdaq Composite
was up 0.23%, both boosted by a 4.1% jump for Tesla Inc
on top of a 6.8% gain last week.
Square Inc, the payments firm of Twitter Inc
co-founder Jack Dorsey, jumped 10.3% after it said it would
purchase Australian buy now, pay later pioneer Afterpay Ltd
for $29 billion.
Economy-linked industrials fell 0.3%, giving up
early gains that were spurred by a $1 trillion plan by the
Senate to invest in roads, high-speed internet and other
infrastructure.
With manufacturing activity data coming in softer than
expected, focus now turns to services sector data on Wednesday
and the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday.
"I don't think investors are worried about broader
macroeconomic numbers even if they are showing signs of a
slowdown; the concern lies in the risk of reopening being on
pause because of the spread of the Delta variant," said Dennis
Dick, a proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC.
After mixed quarterly reports from technology behemoths last
week, all eyes this week are on earnings from companies
including Eli Lilly and Co, CVS Health Corp and
General Motors Co.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1.26-to-1 on the NYSE
and 1.24-to-1 on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 74 new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 92 new highs and 48 new lows.
