    AFYA   KYG011251066

AFYA LIMITED

(AFYA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:51:01 2023-06-15 am EDT
13.12 USD   -0.15%
AFYA : ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JUNE 15, 2023 - Form 6-K

06/15/2023 | 09:36am EDT
AFYA LIMITED ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JUNE 15, 2023

Nova Lima, Minas Gerais, Brazil, June 15th, 2023 - Afya Limited, or "Afya" (Nasdaq: AFYA) announced today that the resolutions set out in its Notice of Annual General Meeting dated May 8, 2023 were duly passed at its Annual General Meeting held today: (1) the approval and ratification of Afya's financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022; (2) the approval of João Paulo Seibel de Faria as a director of the Company with immediate effect to hold office for a two year term; (3) the approval of Vanessa Claro Lopes as a director of the Company with immediate effect to hold office for a two year term; (4) the approval of Miguel Filisbino Pereira de Paula as a director of the Company with immediate effect to hold office for a two year term; and (5) the approval of Marcelo Ken Suhara as a director of the Company with immediate effect to hold office for a two year term.

About Afya Limited

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

Contact:

Investor Contact: ir@afya.com.br

IR Website: ir.afya.com.br

Attachments

Disclaimer

Afya Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 13:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 768 M 572 M 572 M
Net income 2023 435 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
Net Debt 2023 1 747 M 361 M 361 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 722 M 1 182 M 1 182 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
EV / Sales 2024 2,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart AFYA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Afya Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFYA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 63,63 BRL
Average target price 86,28 BRL
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Virgílio Deloy Capobianco Gibbon Chief Executive Officer
Luis André Carpintero Blanco Chief Financial Officer
Nicolau Carvalho Esteves Co-Chairman
Kay Christian Krafft Co-Chairman
Anibal Sousa Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFYA LIMITED-15.88%1 182
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-12.88%4 502
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.9.94%4 392
NATIONAL COMPANY FOR LEARNING AND EDUCATION79.50%1 407
JIANGSU CHUANZHIBOKE EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.03%982
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-47.51%910
