Afya : Announces Changes to its Board of Directors and increase in women's representation - Form 6-K

    AFYA   KYG011251066

AFYA LIMITED

(AFYA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
15.04 USD   -1.38%
04:53pAfya : Announces Changes to its Board of Directors and increase in women's representation - Form 6-K
PU
12/07Afya Plans $95.5 Million Debentures Offering in Brazil
MT
12/06Afya Limited Announces Intended Issuance of Debentures in Brazilian Market
BU
Afya : Announces Changes to its Board of Directors and increase in women's representation

12/09/2022 | 04:53pm EST
Afya Announces Changes to its Board of Directors and increase in women's representation

December 9th, 2022 Nova Lima, Minas Gerais, Brazil - Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that Mr. Flávio Dias, a board member since July 2020, has ended his term as an independent member of the Board of Directors, and will not be renewed. The remaining independent board members will have their term extended until Afya's next Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, Afya also announced that Mr. Daulins Emilio, a board member since August 2019, has submitted his resignation letter as a member of the Board of Directors and, consequently, Bertelsmann SE&Co. KGaA has appointed Mrs. Tina Krebs as his replacement, effective as of today. With these changes, the number of women members now represents 40% of the Board of Directors.

Tina Krebs is the Chief People Officer of Bertelsmann Education Group and the Chief People Officer at Relias, a Bertelsmann Education Group company. Until 2020, Tina held multiple roles at Relias including VP, Client Care and VP, Integration, where she helped integrate multiple healthcare technology companies into the Relias portfolio. Before joining Relias, Tina Krebs was a partner at the professional services firm, ScottMadden Management Consultants.

Afya's Board of Directors is composed of two co-chairmen - one representing Bertelsmann SE&Co. KGaA, and one representing the Esteves family -, one more member of the Esteves family, three more members of Bertelsmann SE&Co. KGaA, one member from Softbank and three independent members, resulting in a diversity of skills and experience to enhance Afya's decision-making:

Board of Directors
Name Office
Nicolau Carvalho Esteves Co-Chairman
Kay Krafft Co-Chairman
Shobhna Mohn Director
Benedikt Dalkmann Director
Tina Krebs Director
Renato Tavares Esteves Director
Maria Tereza Azevedo Director
João Paulo Seibel de Faria* Independent Director
Vanessa Claro Lopes* Independent Director
Miguel Filisbino Pereira de Paula* Independent Director
*Members of Afya's Audit Committee

About Afya

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on the number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

Contact: Investor Relations: ir@afya.com.br

Afya Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 21:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 338 M 448 M 448 M
Net income 2022 433 M 83,0 M 83,0 M
Net Debt 2022 1 551 M 298 M 298 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 150 M 1 372 M 1 372 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,72x
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,2%
Technical analysis trends AFYA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 79,50 BRL
Average target price 92,57 BRL
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Virgílio Deloy Capobianco Gibbon Chief Executive Officer
Luis André Carpintero Blanco Chief Financial Officer
Nicolau Carvalho Esteves Co-Chairman
Kay Christian Krafft Co-Chairman
Anibal Sousa Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFYA LIMITED-2.93%1 372
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-20.78%5 160
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.77%4 914
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED15.57%1 590
JIANGSU CHUANZHIBOKE EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-16.67%1 021
INSOURCE CO., LTD.9.69%952