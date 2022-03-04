Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Afya Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFYA   KYG011251066

AFYA LIMITED

(AFYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Afya : Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Além da Medicina - Form 6-K

03/04/2022 | 05:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Afya Limited Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Além da Medicina

March 4, 2022 - Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) in addition to the Press Release released by the Company on February 24, 2022, today announced the closing of its acquisition, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Afya Participações S.A., of 100% of the total share capital of Além da Medicina.

Além da Medicina is a medical content online platform for physicians and medical students that provides educational tools besides technical medical content that can assist them throughout their careers. Its robust content includes mentoring for residency, soft skills, finance, accounting, and investment basics for physicians.

Além da Medicina had more than 4.000 subscribers in 2021, with a general NPS of 77 and almost 100.000 followers on Instagram. The company expects R$12.7 million of gross revenue for 2022.

This business combination incorporates new capabilities to the content & technology for the medical education pillar and further strengthens Afya's digital ecosystem.

The aggregate purchase price (enterprise value) paid to sellers was R$16.0 million, which was 100% paid in cash. An earn-out of up to R$ 19.2 million can be paid related to revenue goals established for 2023 and 2024.

About Afya

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

Contact: Investor Relations: ir@afya.com.br

Disclaimer

Afya Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 22:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AFYA LIMITED
05:19pAFYA : Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Além da Medicina - Form 6-K
PU
11:46aAFYA : to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on March 31st and, to..
PU
02/24AFYA : Announces Entering into a Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of Além da Medicin..
PU
02/24Afya Limited Announces Entering into a Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of Além d..
BU
02/24AFYA : February 2022 - Além da Medicina Acquisition
PU
02/24AFYA : Announces Acquisition of Além da Medicina
PU
02/23Afya Limited Announces Medical School Authorization – Abaetetuba-PA and Itacoatia..
BU
02/23AFYA : Announces Medical School Authorization – Abaetetuba-PA and Itacoatiara-AM - F..
PU
02/15Goldman Sachs Adjusts Afya's Price Target to $19 From $29, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
01/27Afya Announces Buyback Program -- Stock Rises
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AFYA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 695 M 336 M 336 M
Net income 2021 247 M 48,9 M 48,9 M
Net Debt 2021 443 M 87,8 M 87,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 5 872 M 1 163 M 1 163 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,73x
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 5 260
Free-Float -
Chart AFYA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Afya Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFYA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 63,21 BRL
Average target price 132,93 BRL
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Virgílio Deloy Capobianco Gibbon Chief Executive Officer
Luis André Carpintero Blanco Chief Financial Officer
Nicolau Carvalho Esteves Chairman
Vanessa Claro Lopes Independent Director
Miguel Filisbino de Paula Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFYA LIMITED-20.31%1 163
CAE INC.9.78%8 640
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.16%6 968
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-18.04%5 743
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC-9.56%1 689
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.99%1 276