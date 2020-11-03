Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Afya Limited    AFYA   KYG011251066

AFYA LIMITED

(AFYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Afya Limited Announces Closing of the Acquisition of FESAR - Faculdade de Ensino Superior da Amazônia Reunida

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 05:39pm EST

NOVA LIMA, Brazil, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) in addition to the Press Release released by the Company on August 27,2020, today announced the closing of its acquisition, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Afya Participações S.A., of 100% of the total share capital of FESAR.

The aggregate purchase price was R$260.8 million, including the CDI rate adjustment from the singing and the real state of the operation, estimated at R$ 21.0 million, of which 100% was paid in cash on the closing of the operation.

FESAR is a post-secondary education institution with government authorization to offer on-campus, undergraduate courses in medicine in the State of Pará and medical course represents 70% of its 2019’s Net Revenue. The 2024 projected Net Revenue for FESAR is R$ 88.6 million at full maturity, with medical courses representing 94% of this amount, an EV/EBITDA of 4.7x adjusted by the real state, at maturity and post synergies.

The acquisition will contribute 120 medical school seats to Afya. FESAR has 227 medical students and a potential of 864 medical students at full maturity in 2024. In 2019, the institution had 951 students ex- medicine.

About Afya

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

Contact: Investor Relations: ir@afya.com.br

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AFYA LIMITED
05:39pAfya Limited Announces Closing of the Acquisition of FESAR - Faculdade de Ens..
GL
10/22Afya Limited Announces Entering into of Purchase Agreement for the Acquisitio..
GL
10/13Afya Limited Announces iClinic's Acquisition
GL
10/02Afya Limited Announces Medical School Authorization – Santa Inês - MA.
GL
09/08Brazil's Vitru plans up to $310 mln IPO on Nasdaq
RE
08/20Afya Limited Announces Entering into of Purchase Agreement for the Acquisitio..
GL
08/03Afya Limited to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 27
GL
07/31Brazil education firm Vasta shares fall more than 10% after debut
RE
07/21Afya Limited Announces PEBMED's Acquisition
GL
05/11Afya Limited to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 28
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 167 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2020 365 M 63,6 M 63,6 M
Net cash 2020 439 M 76,4 M 76,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,4x
Yield 2020 0,30%
Capitalization 12 957 M 2 256 M 2 254 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales 2021 7,90x
Nbr of Employees 3 369
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart AFYA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Afya Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFYA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 165,59 BRL
Last Close Price 139,32 BRL
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Virgílio Deloy Capobianco Gibbon Chief Executive Officer
Nicolau Carvalho Esteves Chairman
Luis André Carpintero Blanco Chief Financial Officer
Renato Tavares Esteves Director
Sérgio Mendes Botrel Coutinho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFYA LIMITED0.00%2 256
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.137.70%39 731
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.33.08%25 674
CAE INC.-33.33%4 593
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.00%4 322
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED12.52%3 856
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group