Afya Limited Announces Closing of the Acquisition of UNIFIPMoc and Fip Guanambi

06/01/2021 | 04:59pm EDT
NOVA LIMA, Brazil, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) in addition to the Press Release released by the Company on October 22,2020, today announced the closing of its acquisition, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Afya Participações S.A., of 100% of the total share capital of Sociedade Padrão de Educação Superior Ltda (“UNIFIPMoc and Fip Guanambi”).

The aggregate purchase price (enterprise value) was R$360.0 million, including the assumption of a Net Debt of R$31.1 million. The equity value was paid 100% in cash in the date hereof. We expect an EV/EBITDA of 5.1x at maturity and post synergies.

UNIFIPMoc and Fip Guanambi are a post-secondary education institution with government authorization to offer on-campus, undergraduate courses in medicine in the states of Minas Gerais and Bahia. The reported Net Revenue for 2020 was R$ 110 million of which 59% comes from the medicine course. The 2024 projected Net Revenue for UNIFIPMoc and Fip Guanambi is R$ 121 million at full maturity, with medical courses representing 73% of this amount.

The acquisition will contribute 160 medical school seats to Afya, increasing Afya’s total medical school seats to 2,303, considering the closing of UNIGRANRIO acquisition the total number of seats will be 2,611. There are 40 additional seats still pending approval, which, if approved by the Ministry of Education, will result in a potential additional payment of up to R$50 million.

About Afya

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

Contact: Investor Relations: ir@afya.com.br


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 650 M 320 M 320 M
Net income 2021 486 M 94,3 M 94,3 M
Net Debt 2021 365 M 70,8 M 70,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 0,47%
Capitalization 11 369 M 2 181 M 2 204 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,11x
EV / Sales 2022 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 5 260
Free-Float 36,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Virgílio Deloy Capobianco Gibbon Chief Executive Officer
Luis André Carpintero Blanco Chief Financial Officer
Nicolau Carvalho Esteves Chairman
Vanessa Claro Lopes Independent Director
Miguel Filisbino de Paula Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFYA LIMITED-7.47%2 181
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.18%24 089
CAE INC.6.12%9 034
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED13.35%4 844
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.12%4 791
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC-6.59%1 790