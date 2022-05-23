Afya Limited Announces First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA) (“Afya” or the “Company”), the leading medical education group and digital health services provider in Brazil, reported today financial and operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 (first quarter 2022). Financial results are expressed in Brazilian Reais and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
First Quarter 2022 Highlights
1Q22 Adjusted Net Revenue increased 41.0% YoY to R$567.7 million. Adjusted Net Revenue excluding acquisitions grew 10.6%, reaching R$445.3 million.
1Q22 Adjusted EBITDA increased 30.4% YoY reaching R$270.8 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 47.7%. Adjusted EBITDA excluding acquisitions grew 3.0%, reaching R$213.9 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 48.0%.
1Q22 Net Income of R$134.9 million, 19.1% higher than 1Q21.
Cash conversion of 113.0%, with a solid cash position of R$ 789.4 million.
~260 thousand monthly active physicians and medical students using Afya’s Digital Services.
Table 1: Financial Highlights
For the three months period ended March 31,
(in thousand of R$)
2022
2022 Ex Acquisitions*
2021
% Chg
% Chg Ex Acquisitions
(a) Net Revenue
566,324
443,864
394,351
43.6%
12.6%
(b) Adjusted Net Revenue (1)
567,716
445,256
402,555
41.0%
10.6%
(c) Adjusted EBITDA (2)
270,801
213,893
207,652
30.4%
3.0%
(d) = (c)/(b) Adjusted EBITDA Margin
47.7%
48.0%
51.6%
-390 bps
-360 bps
*For the three months period ended March 31, 2022, "2022 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: iClinic (only January, 2022; Closing of iClinic was in January, 2021), Medicinae, Medical Harbour, Cliquefarma, Shosp, UNIFIPMoc, FIPGuanambi, UNIGRANRIO, RX PRO, Garanhuns and Além da Medicina (all from January to March, 2022).
(1) Includes mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes recognized revenue that relates to discounts that were granted in 2H2020, but were invoiced in 1H21, based on the Supreme Court decision that was released in December 28, 2020.
(2) See more information on "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (Item 09).
1. Message from Management
For us in Afya, these results indicate another great start for the year ahead. We are proud to present, once again, strong results, reaffirming the success and the resilience of Afya, along with high and predictable growth, and a record cash generation. It is important to highlight that our operational leverage and capital allocation discipline are resulting in a robust EPS expansion even considering the higher net debt and interest rate in the market.
We can finally see the pandemic losing its strength, pushing our students, employees, and partners to continue extracting the best from our campuses and digital health services.
One good example of that is our Continuing Education recovery in this quarter. After challenging periods, our practical classes are boosting again, as we’ve invested in an expansion plan that allowed us to more than double our campuses, launch new courses, and strengthen our intake process.
As presented last month at our Investors and ESG Day, our digital services strategy is more thriving than ever. Throughout development and new acquisitions, our digital ecosystem is being built with multiple offerings, unlocking new interactions and revenue streams that go beyond the physicians, achieving pharma players, hospitals, labs and drugstores chains through our platforms, scratching the surface of a total addressable market of R$28.4 billion.
M&A remains a key growth strategy for us and we will continue to evaluate opportunities to deploy capital into strategic acquisitions. In addition to Além da Medicina and Cardiopapers, we are proud to announce today another business combination, our third of 2022: Glic, a free diabetes care and management app solution for physicians and patients, that uses technology to improve diabetes education and daily routine practices, connecting users, devices and health providers. This business combination represents Afya´s entering into the physician-patient relationship pillar and further strengthens Afya's digital services strategy and ecosystem. Also, we are committed to continuing to expand our undergrad medical operation granting at least 200 medical seats per year through M&A deals, as we also have a pipeline of more than 4,500 seats.
In the undergrad scenario, we’ve successfully consolidated our leadership in medical school seats in Brazil. The expansion of our offering in the undergrad business continues to grow strong, and, already in 2022, we have increased 200 operational seats with four new Mais Médicos authorized units by MEC, with operations to start in the second semester, along with 28 new seats from the UniSL Ji-Paraná campus. So far, Afya has reached 2,759 approved seats, representing almost 20 thousand students at maturity. Considering all acquisitions and seats approved by MEC, we’ve added 1,307 seats since our IPO and we have become extremely efficient in operating medical schools and we continue to see opportunities in this area. All this effort means one thing: that our medical education business remains, and will continue to be, the cornerstone of our business in the short and middle terms.
Regarding equity operations in the quarter, one is very important to be mentioned, even though it has happened after the quarter: this month, Afya was notified of the closing of the transaction where Bertelsmann SE& Co. KGaA, or “Bertelsmann”, acquired 6,000,000 Class B common shares of Afya at the purchase price of US$26.90 per share, from Nicolau Carvalho Esteves, Rosângela de Oliveira Tavares Esteves and NRE Capital Ventures Ltd. As a result of the closing of the transaction, Bertelsmann and the Esteves family will beneficially own ~57.5% and ~33.1% voting interest, and ~31% and ~17.9% of the total shares, respectively, in Afya. As previously said, we are delighted that Bertelsmann, one of the world’s leading media companies with a significant footprint in the education sector, has evidenced its commitment to Afya’s long-term strategy through its evaluation of increasing its stake. We look forward to continuing to benefit from the vision and commitment of the Esteves family with their significant shareholding and active participation in our company.
Last, but not least, as also shown at our Investors and ESG Day, we’ve been making significant improvements in the environmental, social, and governance agenda, sequentially. Subjects related to climate change, clean energy powering, environmental governance, social impact on vulnerable areas, diversity agenda and corporate culture, human rights, relationship with the community, transparency and compliance, internal audit and cyber security were widely disclosed. I would like to invite all of you that could not participate in Afya’s Investors and ESG Day to visit our Investor Relations website to check not only the video of the event but also our 2021 Sustainability Report, which we are proud to announce the availability simultaneously with this earnings release.
High and predictable growth, strong guidance for the year, and segments ramp-up: this proves how are we evolving and empowering our mission to become the reference in medical education and digital services, encouraging students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences. We are proud of our business and of what we have achieved so far, and also excited for what comes next during this year.
2. Key Events in the Quarter:
Afya announced, on January 2022, that Júlio de Angeli, Vice President of Innovation & Digital Services, left the company for personal reasons. "We are grateful for the time Mr. de Angeli has spent with us developing our digital services strategy and we wish him all the best” said Virgilio Gibbon, our CEO. Lélio de Souza, who has joined Afya effective as of November 2021 and has 22 years of experience in tech companies, assumed the position of Vice President of Innovation & Digital Services.
Third share repurchase program, on January 2022 - after the completion of its second share repurchase program, which resulted in the purchase of 1,383,108 Class A common shares, the Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program. Under this share repurchase program, Afya may repurchase up to 1,874,457 of its outstanding Class A common shares, which represents 4% of its free float, in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, beginning on January 27, 2022 until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or December 31, 2022, depending upon market conditions. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 1,204,424 shares.
Reinforcing our ESG commitment, Afya announced, on January 2022, that it is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. Afya was included on this year’s index for scoring above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.
Afya announced, on February 2022, that the Secretary of Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education (“MEC”) authorized the operations of the medical schools in Abaetutuba, in the State of Pará, and Itacoatiara, in the State of Amazonas, both under the Mais Médicos II program. With these authorizations, Afya reaches its third and fourth schools authorized to start operating under the Mais Medicos II program. Each medical school will contribute with 50 seats and, with that, Afya will reach 2,581 operating seats out of 2,731 approved seats.
Afya announced, on March 2022, the acquisition of 100% of the total share capital of Além da Medicina, a medical content online platform for physicians and medical students that provides educational tools in addition to technical medical content that can assist them throughout their careers. Its robust content includes mentoring for residency, soft skills, finance, accounting, and investment basics for physicians. Além da Medicina had more than 4.000 subscribers in 2021, with a general NPS of 77 and almost 100.000 followers on Instagram. The company expects a R$12.7 million gross revenue for 2022.
Afya announced, on March 2022, that it was notified that an affiliate of Bertelsmann SE& Co. KGaA, or “Bertelsmann” has agreed to buy 6,000,000 Class B common shares of Afya at the purchase price of US$26.90 per share, pursuant to a binding offer made by Nicolau Carvalho Esteves, Rosângela de Oliveira Tavares Esteves and NRE Capital Ventures Ltd (together with Nicolau Carvalho Esteves and Rosângela de Oliveira Tavares Esteves, the “Esteves Family”). Bertelsmann’s acceptance of the offer remains subject to due diligence and Bertelsmann board approval. If the transaction proceeds, following the transaction, Bertelsmann and the Esteves family will beneficially own ~57.5% and ~33.1% voting interest, and ~31.0% and ~17.8% of the total shares respectively, in Afya. Afya was notified that if Bertelsmann accepts the offer, the Esteves family and Bertelsmann have agreed to amend Afya’s articles of association and the current shareholder’s agreement between Bertelsmann and the Esteves family in order to allow Bertelsmann to consolidate its investment in Afya under International Financial Reporting Standards as a controlling shareholder.
Afya announced, on March 2022, that the Secretary of Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education of MEC authorized the operations of the medical schools in Bragança, in the State of Pará, and Manacapuru, in the State of Amazonas, both under Mais Médicos II program. With these authorizations, Afya reaches its fifth and sixth authorized schools to start operating under the Mais Medicos II program. Each medical school will contribute with 50 seats and with that, Afya will reach 2,681 operating seats out of 2,731 approved seats.
Afya announced, on March 2022, that the Secretary of Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education of MEC authorized the increase of 28 seats of Centro Universitário São Lucas, in Ji-Parana located in the state of Rondônia. With the authorization, Afya reaches 2,759 approved seats, which will represent around 19,865 students at maturity, considering FIES and PROUNI.
3. Subsequent Events in the Quarter
CardioPapers acquisition in April, 2022 – CardioPapers is the main medical content and education platform in the Cardiology field, offering courses and books developed by physicians and for physicians, covering all phases of the medical career, aligned with Afya’s overall business strategy.
Afya announced, on April 2022, that Mr. Paulo Passoni, a board member since May 2021, has submitted his resignation letter as a member of the Board of Directors. Mrs. Maria Tereza Azevedo was appointed as his replacement effective as of April 19th.
Afya announced, on April 2022, that the resolutions set out in its Notice of Annual General Meeting dated April 12, 2022 were duly passed at its Annual General Meeting held today: (1) the approval and ratification of Afya’s financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021; and (2) the approval of the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association available at Afya’s website at https://ir.afya.com.br, subject to and with effect from Closing of the transaction disclosed in the Form 13D/A on March 4, 2022, between Esteves Family and Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, accessible at the Company’s website at https://ir.afya.com.br.
Afya announced, on May 2022, that it was notified of the closing of the transactions where Bertelsmann acquired 6,000,000 Class B common shares of Afya at the purchase price of US$26.90 per share, from Esteves Family. As a result of the closing of the transaction, Bertelsmann and the Esteves family will beneficially own ~57.5% and ~33.1% voting interest, and ~31.0% and ~17.8% of the total shares respectively, in Afya.
Glic acquisition in May, 2022 - Glic is a free diabetes care and management app solution for physicians and patients that uses technology to improve diabetes education and daily routine practices, connecting users, devices and health providers. This business combination represents Afya´s entering into the physician-patient relationship pillar.
4. Full Year 2022 Guidance Reaffirmed
The Company is reaffirming its previously issued guidance for FY22 including the successfully concluded acceptances of new medical students for the first semester, ensuring 100% occupancy in all of its medical schools.
The guidance for FY2022 is defined in the following table:
Guidance for 2022
Important considerations
2022 Adjusted Net Revenue is expected
to be between R$2,280.0 million –
R$2,360.0 million
Includes four Mais Médicos units start operating in 2H22;
Includes Ji-Parana acquisition start operating in the 2H22;
Includes Além da Medicina acquisition;
Excludes any acquisition that may be concluded after the issuance of the guidance.
2022 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be
between R$935.0 million - R$1,015 million
5. 1Q22 Overview
Operational Review
Afya is the only company offering educational and technological solutions to support physicians across every stage of the medical career, from undergraduate students in their medical school years through medical residency preparatory courses, medical specialization programs and continuing medical education. The Company also offers solutions to empower the physicians in their daily routine including supporting clinic decisions through mobile app subscription and delivering practice management tools through a Software as a Service (SaaS model).
The Company reports results for three distinct business units. The first, Undergrad – medical schools, other healthcare programs and ex-health degrees. Revenue is generated from the monthly tuition fees the Company charges students enrolled in the undergraduate programs. The second, Continuing Education – specialization programs and graduate courses for physicians. Revenue is also generated from the monthly tuition fees the Company charges students enrolled in the specialization and graduate courses. The third is Digital Services – digital services offered by the Company at every stage of the medical career. This business unit is divided into: Content & Technology for Medical Education, Clinical Decision Software, Practice Management Tools & Electronic Medical Records, Physician-Patient Relationship, Telemedicine and Digital Prescription for physicians and provides access and demand for the healthcare players. Revenue is generated from printed books and e-books, which is recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer and subscription fees (SaaS model).
Key Revenue Drivers – Undergraduate Courses
Table 2: Key Revenue Drivers
Three months period ended March 31,
2022
2021
% Chg
Undergrad Programs
MEDICAL SCHOOL
Approved Seats
2,759
2,143
28.7%
Operating Seats
2,481
1,893
31.1%
Total Students (end of period)
17,523
12,852
36.3%
Average Total Students
17,523
12,852
36.3%
Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)*
14,023
12,852
9.1%
Tuition Fees (Total - R$MM)
501,523
333,319
50.5%
Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$MM)
393,709
333,319
18.1%
Medical School Gross Avg. Ticket (ex- Acquisitions* - R$/month)
9,359
8,645
8.3%
Medical School Net Avg. Ticket (ex- Acquisitions* - R$/month)
7,858
7,271
8.1%
UNDERGRADUATE HEALTH SCIENCE
Total Students (end of period)
20,902
14,112
48.1%
Average Total Students
20,902
14,112
48.1%
Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)*
13,408
14,112
-5.0%
Tuition Fees (Total - R$MM)
78,310
41,664
88.0%
Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$MM)
42,401
41,664
1.8%
OTHER UNDERGRADUATE
Total Students (end of period)
24,209
13,167
83.9%
Average Total Students
24,209
13,167
83.9%
Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)*
11,715
13,167
-11.0%
Tuition Fees (Total - R$MM)
69,182
42,999
60.9%
Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$MM)
37,948
42,999
-11.7%
TOTAL TUITION FEES
Tuition Fees (Total - R$MM)
649,015
417,982
55.3%
Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$MM)
474,058
417,982
13.4%
*For the three months period ended March 31, 2022 - "2022 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: UNIFIPMoc and FIPGuanambi (January to March, 2022; Closing of UNIFIPMoc and FIPGuanambi was in June, 2021), UNIGRANRIO (January to March, 2022; Closing of UNIGRANRIO was in August, 2021) and Garanhuns (January to March, 2021; Closing of Garanhuns was in November, 2021).
Key Revenue Drivers – Continuing Education and Digital Services
Table 3: Key Revenue Drivers
Three months period ended March 31,
2022
2021
% Chg
Continuing Education
Medical Specialization & Others
Total Students (end of period)
3,479
3,698
-5.9%
Average Total Students
3,479
3,698
-5.9%
Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)
3,479
3,698
-5.9%
Net Revenue from courses (Total - R$MM)
23,851
19,288
23.7%
Net Revenue from courses (ex- Acquisitions¹)
23,851
19,288
23.7%
Digital Services
Content & Technology for Medical Education
Medcel Active Payers
Prep Courses & CME - B2P
11,673
13,862
-15.8%
Prep Courses & CME - B2B
4,574
1,842
148.3%
Além da Medicina Active Payers
6,345
-
n.a
Clinical Decision Software
Whitebook Active Payers
131,193
110,659
18.6%
Clinical Management Tools²
iClinic Active Payers
19,622
13,272
47.8%
Shosp Active Payers
2,278
-
n.a
Digital Services Total Active Payers (end of period)
175,685
139,635
25.8%
Net Revenue from Services (Total - R$MM)
47,477
53,538
-11.3%
Net Revenue - B2P
41,197
51,678
-20.3%
Net Revenue - B2B
6,280
1,860
237.6%
Net Revenue From Services (ex-Acquisitions¹)
40,742
53,538
-23.9%
(1) For the three months period ended March 31, 2022 - "2022 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: iClinic (January, 2022; Closing of iClinic was in January, 2021), Medicinae (January to March, 2022; Closing of Medicinae was in March, 2021), Medical Harbour (January to March, 2022; Closing of Medical Harbour was in April, 2021), Cliquefarma (January to March, 2022; Closing of Cliquefarma was in April, 2021), Shosp (January to March, 2022; Closing of Shosp was in May, 2021), RX PRO (January to March, 2022; Closing of RX PRO was in October, 2021) and Além da Medicina (January to March, 2022; Closing of Além da Medicina was in March, 2022).
(2) Clinical management tools includes Telemedicine and Digital Prescription features.
Key Operational Drivers – Digital Services
Monthly Active Users (MaU) represents the number of unique individuals that consumed Digital Services content in each one of our products in the last 30 days of a specific period.
Monthly Active Unique Users (MUAU) represents the number of unique individuals, without overlap of users among products, in the last 30 days of a specific period. Since this concept is being implemented for the first time starting this quarter, historical metrics of MUAU could not be disclosed.
Total monthly active users reached approximately 260 thousand, 17.1% higher over the same period in the last year.
Table 4: Key Operational Drivers for Digital Services - Monthly Active Users (MaU)
1Q22
1Q21
% Chg YoY
4Q21
3Q21
2Q21
Content & Technology for Medical Education
21,464
19,857
8.1%
16,205
20,015
18,968
Clinical Decision Software
218,313
173,959
25.5%
194,308
194,082
181,138
Clinical Management Tools¹
19,762
27,799
-28.9%
37,030
32,909
32,968
Total Monthly Active Users (MaU) - Digital Services
259,539
221,615
17.1%
247,543
247,006
233,074
1) Clinical management tools includes Telemedicine and Digital Prescription features
2) Clinical management tools MAU excludes other users other than payors, starting in 1Q22
Table 5: Key Operational Drivers for Digital Services - Monthly Unique Active Users (MuaU)
1Q22
Total Monthly Unique Active Users (MuaU) - Digital Services
242,374
1) Total Monthly Unique Active Users excludes non-integrated companies: Medicinae, Shosp and Além da Medicina
Seasonality
Undergrad’s and Continuing Education tuition revenues are related to the intake process and monthly tuition fees charged to students over the period thus the Company does not have significant fluctuations during the semester. Digital Services is comprised mostly by Medcel, Pebmed and iClinic revenues. While Pebmed and iClinic do not have significant fluctuation regarding seasonality, Medcel’s revenue is concentrated in the first and last quarter of the year, as a result of the enrollments of Medcel’s clients period. The majority of Medcel’s revenues are derived from printed books and e-books, which are recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer. Consequently, the Digital Services segment generally has higher revenues and results of operations in the first and last quarters of the year compared to the second and third quarters of the year.
Revenue
Adjusted Net Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was R$567.7 million, an increase of 41.0% over the same period of the prior year, mainly due to the maturation of medical seats, an increase in the average ticket of Medical programs and consolidation of acquisitions of medical schools and digital services. Adjusted Net Revenue also includes an impact of R$ 1.4 million due to the remaining net temporary discounts in tuition fees granted by individual and collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings related to COVID-19, that are expected to end during the second quarter.
Excluding acquisitions, Adjusted Net Revenue in the first quarter increased 10.6% YoY to R$445.3 million, mainly due to the expansion of Undergrad and the Continuing Education recovery, which ended the first quarter with a 23.7% increase in net revenue, mainly due to the interruption of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The growth in Adjusted Net Revenue was partially offset by Digital Services revenue, which decreased 23.9%, due to a lower performance of Medcel in the 1Q22, which was caused by higher competition in the Residency Preparatory market.
Table 6: Revenue & Revenue Mix
(in thousands of R$)
For the three months period ended March 31,
2022
2022 Ex Acquisitions*
2021
% Chg
% Chg Ex Acquisitions
Net Revenue Mix
Undergrad
495,395
379,670
321,852
53.9%
18.0%
Adjusted Undergrad¹
496,787
381,062
330,056
50.5%
15.5%
Continuing Education
23,851
23,851
19,288
23.7%
23.7%
Digital Services
47,477
40,742
53,538
-11.3%
-23.9%
Inter-segment transactions
- 399
- 399
- 327
n.a
n.a
Total Reported Net Revenue
566,324
443,864
394,351
43.6%
12.6%
Total Adjusted Net Revenue ¹
567,716
445,256
402,555
41.0%
10.6%
*For the three months period ended March 31, 2022, "2022 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: iClinic (only January, 2022; Closing of iClinic was in January, 2021), Medicinae, Medical Harbour, Cliquefarma, Shosp, UNIFIPMoc, FIPGuanambi, UNIGRANRIO, RX PRO, Garanhuns and Além da Medicina (all from January to March, 2022).
(1) Includes mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes recognized revenue that relates to discounts that were granted in 2H2020, but were invoiced in 1H21, based on the Supreme Court decision that was released in December 28, 2020.
(2) See more information on "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (Item 09).
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 increased 30.4% to R$ 270.8 million, up from R$ 207.7 million in the same period of the prior year, while the Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased 390 basis points to 47.7%, mainly due to consolidations of acquisitions with lower EBITDA Margins and a decrease in Medcel Net Revenue, mainly due to higher competition in the Residency Preparatory market.
Excluding acquisitions, Adjusted EBITDA for the three months period ended March 31, 2022 increased 3.0% YoY to R$ 213.9 million from R$ 207.7 million, while the Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased 360 basis points to 48.0%, mainly due to Medcel lower results.
Table 7: Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands of R$)
For the three months period ended March 31,
2022
2022 Ex Acquisitions*
2021
% Chg
% Chg Ex Acquisitions
Adjusted EBITDA
270,801
213,893
207,652
30.4%
3.0%
% Margin
47.7%
48.0%
51.6%
-390 bps
-360 bps
*For the three months period ended March 31, 2022, "2022 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: iClinic (only January, 2022; Closing of iClinic was in January, 2021), Medicinae, Medical Harbour, Cliquefarma, Shosp, UNIFIPMoc, FIPGuanambi, UNIGRANRIO, RX PRO, Garanhuns and Além da Medicina (all from January to March, 2022).
Adjusted Net Income
Net Income for the first quarter of 2022 was R$134.9 million, an increase of 19.1% over the same period of the prior year. Net Income results were mainly affected by an increase of 141.4% in finance expenses, especially due to a higher debt position related to 9 business combinations and license acquisitions executed in the last 12 months, and a higher interest rate over the same period last year.
Our EPS reached R$1.42 per share, an increase of 22.4% year over year, reflecting the increase in our Net Income, and capital allocation discipline executing our three buyback programs.
Adjusted Net Income for the first quarter of 2022 was R$ 167.2 million, an increase of 4.5% over the same period of the prior year. The difference between Net Income and Adjusted Net Income in this quarter was reduced mainly related to decreases of 39.8% and 79.1% in non-recurring expenses and in share-based compensation, respectively.
Table 8: Adjusted Net Income
(in thousands of R$)
For the three months period ended March 31,
2022
2021
% Chg
Net income
134,942
113,348
19.1%
Amortization of customer relationships and trademark (1)
18,283
14,317
27.7%
Share-based compensation
2,929
14,009
-79.1%
Non-recurring expenses:
11,027
18,315
-39.8%
- Integration of new companies (2)
4,171
3,023
38.0%
- M&A advisory and due diligence (3)
1,212
1,811
-33.1%
- Expansion projects (4)
602
1,227
-50.9%
- Restructuring expenses (5)
3,650
4,050
-9.9%
- Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (6)
1,392
8,204
-83.0%
Adjusted Net Income
167,181
159,989
4.5%
Basic earnings per share - R$ (7)
1.42
1.16
22.4%
(1) Consists of amortization of customer relationships and trademark recorded under business combinations.
(2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies.
(3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions.
(4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses.
(5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies.
(6) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes recognized revenue that relates to discounts that were granted in 2H2020, but were invoiced in 1H21, based on the Supreme Court decision that was released in December 28, 2020.
(7) Basic earnings per share: Net Income/Average number of shares in the period (ex-treasury).
Cash and Debt Position
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, Afya reported Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations of R$293.6 million, up from R$194.1 million in the same period of the previous year, an increase of 51.3% YoY, boosted by the solid operational result.
Operating Cash Conversion Ratio for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, was 113.0%, compared with 102.5% in the same period of the previous year. This increase was mainly due to a decrease in the growth of the trade receivables comparing 1Q22 over FY2021, mainly affected by the end of the grace period of tuition renegotiation that occurred in 2020 and highly affected the 1Q21 and the enrollment renewals.
Cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2022 were R$ 789.4 million, a decrease of 18.2% over the same period in 2021.
On March 31, 2022, net debt, excluding the effect of IFRS 16, totaled R$1,368.7 million, compared with net debt of R$230.0 million in the same period in 2021, mainly due to payments related to (a) 9 business combinations and license acquisitions executed in the last 12 months, totaling R$1,184.5 million; (b) shares repurchase program of R$237.7 million, executed in the last 12 months and (c) investments activities in properties, equipment and intangibles (excluding license acquisitions) totaling R$213.4 million in the last 12 months, that were partially offset by the R$730.3 million cash generation from March 31, 2021 through March 31, 2022. The following table shows more information regarding the cost of debt for the first quarter, considering loans and financing and accounts payable to selling shareholders.
Table 9: Gross Debt and Average Cost of Debt
(in thousands of R$)
For the three months period ended March 31,
Cost of Debt
Gross Debt
Duration (Years)
per year
%CDI*
Loans and financing: Softbank
823
4.2
6.5%
65%
Loans and financing: Others
566
1.3
11.9%
116%
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
769
1.5
10.2%
100%
Average
2.5
9.2%
90%
*Based on the annualized Interbank Certificates of Deposit ("CDI") rate for the period as a reference: 1Q22: ~10.06% p.y.
Table 10: Operating Cash Conversion Ratio Reconciliation
For the three months period ended March 31,
(in thousands of R$)
Considering the adoption of IFRS 16
2022
2021
% Chg
(a) Cash flow from operations
278,715
179,279
55.5%
(b) Income taxes paid
14,850
14,801
0.3%
(c) = (a) + (b) Adjusted cash flow from operations
(1) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies.
(2) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for M&A transactions.
(3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses.
(4) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of acquired companies.
(5) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes recognized revenue that relates to discounts that were granted in 2H2020, but were invoiced in 1H21, based on the Supreme Court decision that was released in December 28, 2020.
Table 11: Cash and Debt Position
(in thousands of R$)
1Q22
FY2021
% Chg
1Q21
% Chg
(+) Cash and Cash Equivalents
789,435
748,562
5.5%
965,546
-18.2%
Cash and Bank Deposits
42,648
88,487
-51.8%
41,191
3.5%
Cash Equivalents
746,787
660,075
13.1%
924,355
-19.2%
(-) Loans and Financing
1,388,841
1,374,876
1.0%
620,928
123.7%
Current
142,654
128,720
10.8%
115,089
24.0%
Non-Current
1,246,187
1,246,156
0.0%
505,839
146.4%
(-) Accounts Payable to Selling Shareholders
698,413
679,826
2.7%
499,309
39.9%
Current
264,520
239,849
10.3%
193,692
36.6%
Non-Current
433,893
439,977
-1.4%
305,617
42.0%
(-) Other Short and Long Term Obligations
70,880
72,726
-2.5%
75,329
-5.9%
(=) Net Debt (Cash) excluding IFRS 16
1,368,699
1,378,866
-0.7%
230,020
495.0%
(-) Lease Liabilities
733,420
714,085
2.7%
466,204
57.3%
Current
27,750
24,955
11.2%
65,999
-58.0%
Non-Current
705,670
689,130
2.4%
400,205
76.3%
Net Debt (Cash) with IFRS 16
2,102,119
2,092,951
0.4%
696,224
201.9%
CAPEX
Capital expenditures is consisting of the purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets, including expenditures mainly related to the expansion and maintenance of our campuses and headquarters including leasehold improvements, and the development of new solutions in the digital segment, among others.
For the first quarter of 2022, CAPEX went from R$32.9 million to R$76.8 million, an increase of 133.2% over the same period of the prior year, due to higher expenditures related to intangible assets, mainly explained by the R$24.4 million earn-out related to the 28 additional seats of Centro Universitário São Lucas, in Ji-Parana, that was approved in March, 2022.
Table 12: CAPEX
(in thousands of R$)
For the three months period ended March 31,
2022
2021
% Chg
CAPEX
76,759
32,922
133.2%
Property and equipment
30,670
23,056
33.0%
Intanglibe assets
46,088
9,866
367.1%
- Licenses
24,408
-
n.a.
- Others
21,680
9,866
119.7%
ESG Metrics
ESG commitment is an important part of Afya’s strategy and permeates the Company’s core values. Afya has been advancing year after year on its core pillars and, since 2021, ESG metrics have been disclosed in the Company’s quarterly financial results.
In August 2021, Afya assumed a voluntary commitment to have at least 50% women in its management positions by 2030. In addition, Afya announced that it was certificated by Women on Board, an independent initiative whose purpose is to acknowledge, value and promote corporate environments in which women are part of the board of directors. The company voluntarily committed to continuing to have at least two women as board members.
On January 2022, Afya announced that it is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. Afya was included on this year’s index for scoring above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.
Simultaneously with the quarterly results, we are also proud to announce Afya’s 2021 Sustainability Report.
We have consolidated our leadership position in Medical Education, and continued our inroads into the Digital Medical Services segment, which is consistent with our proposal to be the physician's partner in all stages of their academic training and professional journey. This strategy, which guides our business, as well as its unfolding, is detailed in the report, along with the results achieved from our operations. In it, we have also gathered information on our Management structure and ESG practices, in addition to the socio-environmental impacts we produce through our operations.
This material, as it has been since our 1st edition, was prepared based on the guidelines laid down by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), which is the international benchmark for the preparation of sustainability reports. To depict the impacts of our operations on society and the environment, we have complemented the information with elements from the approach determined by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), the institution that sets the parameters for Integrated Reports.
For the purpose of providing more information to those who wish to assess our performance as regards ESG practices, we have incorporated some indicators from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), an international organization that establishes parameters for a better analysis of these topics. We have also indicated, throughout the report, how our initiatives contribute to achieving the goals established by global movements led by the United Nations Organization (UNO): the Global Compact, to which we have been a signatory since 2020, and by the 2030 Agenda, which unfolds in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Afya is the leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats. It delivers an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners, from the moment they enroll as medical students, through their medical residency preparation, graduate program, and continuing medical education activities. Afya also offers content and clinical decision applications for healthcare professionals through its products WhiteBook, Nursebook and Portal PEBMED. For more information, please visit www.afya.com.br.
8. Forward – Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, and include risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain students; our ability to increase tuition prices and prep course fees; our ability to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of students and professors; our ability to source and successfully integrate acquisitions; general market, political, economic, and business conditions; and our financial targets such as revenue, share count and IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures including gross margin, operating margin, net income (loss) per diluted share, and free cash flow. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, financial results and financial position and the Brazilian economy.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results are included in the filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in the most recent Rule 434(b) prospectus. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the investor relations section of our website at: https://ir.afya.com.br/.
9. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board—IASB, Afya uses Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Conversion Ratio information, which are non-GAAP financial measures, for the convenience of investors. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that intends to measure financial performance but excludes or includes amounts that would not be equally adjusted in the most comparable GAAP measure.
Afya calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus/minus net financial result plus income taxes expense plus depreciation and amortization plus interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees, plus share-based compensation plus/minus share of income of associate plus/minus non-recurring expenses. The calculation of Adjusted Net Income is net income plus amortization of customer relationships and trademark, plus share-based compensation. We calculate Operating Cash Conversion Ratio as the cash flow from operations, adjusted with income taxes paid divided by Adjusted EBITDA plus/minus non-recurring expenses.
Management presents Adjusted EBITDA, because it believes these measures provide investors with a supplemental measure of financial performance of the core operations that facilitates period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Afya also presents Operating Cash Conversion Ratio because it believes this measure provides investors with a measure of how efficiently the Company converts EBITDA into cash. The non-GAAP financial measures described in this prospectus are not a substitute for the IFRS measures of earnings. Additionally, calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Conversion Ratio may be different from the calculations used by other companies, including competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, Afya’s measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.
For the three months period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais, except earnings per share)
March 31, 2022
(unaudited)
March 31, 2021
(unaudited)
Net revenue
566,324
394,351
Cost of services
(186,730)
(126,492)
Gross profit
379,594
267,859
General and administrative expenses
(178,514)
(130,404)
Other (expenses) income, net
(309)
1,185
Operating income
200,771
138,640
Finance income
24,569
13,815
Finance expenses
(81,291)
(33,672)
Finance result
(56,722)
(19,857)
Share of income of associate
4,240
3,239
Income before income taxes
148,289
122,022
Income taxes expenses
(13,347)
(8,674)
Net income
134,942
113,348
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Total comprehensive income
134,942
113,348
Income attributable to
Equity holders of the parent
129,610
108,090
Non-controlling interests
5,332
5,258
134,942
113,348
Basic earnings per share
Per common share
1.42
1.16
Diluted earnings per share
Per common share
1.42
1.15
Consolidated balance sheets - For the three months period ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
March 31, 2022
(unaudited)
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
789,435
748,562
Trade receivables
364,701
378,351
Inventories
13,864
11,827
Recoverable taxes
31,544
25,579
Other assets
30,678
42,533
Total current assets
1,230,222
1,206,852
Non-current assets
Trade receivables
28,390
27,442
Other assets
182,946
180,306
Investment in associate
51,163
48,477
Property and equipment
440,193
419,808
Right-of-use assets
676,402
663,686
Intangible assets
3,952,453
3,900,835
Total non-current assets
5,331,547
5,240,554
Total assets
6,561,769
6,447,406
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade payables
57,066
59,098
Loans and financing
142,654
128,720
Lease liabilities
27,750
24,955
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
264,520
239,849
Notes payable
15,306
14,478
Advances from customers
111,541
114,585
Labor and social obligations
152,438
131,294
Taxes payable
30,059
26,715
Income taxes payable
11,608
11,649
Other liabilities
13,205
15,163
Total current liabilities
826,147
766,506
Non-current liabilities
Loans and financing
1,246,187
1,246,156
Lease liabilities
705,670
689,130
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
433,893
439,977
Notes payable
55,574
58,248
Taxes payable
95,341
96,598
Provision for legal proceedings
152,106
148,287
Other liabilities
2,394
2,486
Total non-current liabilities
2,691,165
2,680,882
Total liabilities
3,517,312
3,447,388
Equity
Share capital
17
17
Additional paid-in capital
2,375,344
2,375,344
Share-based compensation reserve
97,030
94,101
Treasury stock
(241,393)
(152,630)
Retained earnings
760,927
631,317
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
2,991,925
2,948,149
Non-controlling interests
52,532
51,869
Total equity
3,044,457
3,000,018
Total liabilities and equity
6,561,769
6,447,406
Consolidated statements of cash flow - For the three months period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
March 31, 2022
(unaudited)
March 31, 2021
(unaudited)
Operating activities
Income before income taxes
148,289
122,022
Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes
Depreciation and amortization
48,387
31,651
Disposals of property and equipment
319
26
Disposals of intangible
2,894
-
Allowance for doubtful accounts
14,983
11,065
Share-based compensation expense
2,929
14,009
Net foreign exchange differences
126
(3,988)
Accrued interest
46,106
12,285
Accrued lease interest
20,641
13,120
Share of income of associate
(4,240)
(3,239)
Provision for legal proceedings
3,819
2,002
Changes in assets and liabilities
Trade receivables
(576)
(33,229)
Inventories
(2,037)
(2,077)
Recoverable taxes
(5,965)
779
Other assets
9,263
1,550
Trade payables
(2,736)
7,088
Taxes payables
2,357
729
Advances from customers
(9,229)
13,582
Labor and social obligations
21,074
9,046
Other liabilities
(2,839)
(2,341)
293,565
194,080
Income taxes paid
(14,850)
(14,801)
Net cash flows from operating activities
278,715
179,279
Investing activities
Acquisition of property and equipment
(30,670)
(23,056)
Dividends received
1,554
5,770
Acquisition of intangibles assets
(21,680)
(9,866)
Payments of notes payable
(3,614)
(2,628)
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(47,904)
(150,483)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(102,314)
(180,263)
Financing activities
Payments of loans and financing
(14,494)
(2,010)
Payments of lease liabilities
(27,476)
(17,509)
Treasury shares
(88,763)
(64,752)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(4,669)
(4,275)
Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities
(135,402)
(88,546)
Net foreign exchange differences
(126)
3,984
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
40,873
(85,546)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
748,562
1,045,042
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
789,435
959,496
Reconciliation between Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands of R$)
For the three months period ended March 31,
2022
2021
% Chg
Net income
134,942
113,348
19.1%
Net financial result
56,722
19,857
185.7%
Income taxes expense
13,347
8,674
53.9%
Depreciation and amortization
48,387
31,651
52.9%
Interest received (1)
7,687
5,037
52.6%
Income share associate
(4,240)
(3,239)
30.9%
Share-based compensation
2,929
14,009
-79.1%
Non-recurring expenses:
11,027
18,315
-39.8%
- Integration of new companies (2)
4,171
3,023
38.0%
- M&A advisory and due diligence (3)
1,212
1,811
-33.1%
- Expansion projects (4)
602
1,227
-50.9%
- Restructuring expenses (5)
3,650
4,050
-9.9%
- Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (6)
1,392
8,204
-83.0%
Adjusted EBITDA
270,801
207,652
30.4%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
47.7%
51.6%
-390 bps
(1) Represents the interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees.
(2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies.
(3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions.
(4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses.
(5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies.
(6) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings due COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes recognized revenue that relates to discounts that were granted in 2H2020, but were invoiced in 1H21, based on the Supreme Court decision that was released in December 28, 2020.