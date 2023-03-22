Afya Limited Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results 03/22/2023 | 06:39pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Another Year of Strong Performance Robust EPS Expansion Guidance Achievement Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA) (“Afya” or the “Company”), the leading medical education group and digital health services provider in Brazil, reported today financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year period ended December 31, 2022. Financial results are expressed in Brazilian Reais and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights 4Q22 Adjusted Net Revenue increased 17.8% YoY to R$595.1 million.

4Q22 Adjusted EBITDA increased 24.1% YoY, reaching R$242.2 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 40.7%.

4Q22 Adjusted Net Income increased 30.8% YoY, reaching R$128.8 million, with an EPS growth of 53.3% in the same period. Full-Year 2022 Highlights FY22 Adjusted Net Revenue increased 32.3% YoY to R$2,319.1 million.

FY22 Adjusted EBITDA increased 27.4% YoY, reaching R$961.9 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 41.5%.

FY22 Adjusted Net Income increased 21.5% YoY, reaching R$535.1 million, with an EPS growth of 73.2% in the same period.

Cash conversion of 94.4%, with a solid cash position of R$1,093.1 million.

~260 thousand monthly active physicians and medical students using Afya’s Digital Services, an increase of 5.3% over the same period last year. Table 1: Financial Highlights For the three months period ended December 31, For the twelve months period ended December 31, (in thousand of R$) 2022 2022 Ex Acquisitions* 2021 % Chg % Chg Ex Acquisitions 2022 2022 Ex Acquisitions* 2021 % Chg % Chg Ex Acquisitions (a) Net Revenue 584,002 574,027 498,259 17.2% 15.2% 2,329,057 2,036,612 1,719,371 35.5% 18.5% (b) Adjusted Net Revenue (1) 595,138 585,163 505,407 17.8% 15.8% 2,319,131 2,026,686 1,752,728 32.3% 15.6% (c) Adjusted EBITDA (2) 242,207 239,390 195,128 24.1% 22.7% 961,924 828,497 754,836 27.4% 9.8% (e) = (c)/(b) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 40.7% 40.9% 38.6% 210 bps 230 bps 41.5% 40.9% 43.1% -160 bps -220 bps *For the three months period ended December 31, 2022, "2022 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Garanhuns (only October, 2022; Closing of Garanhuns was in November, 2021), and Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers, and Glic (all from October to December, 2022; Closing of Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers, and Glic were in 2022). *For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, “ex-Acquisitions” excludes: UNIFIPMoc and FIPGuanambi (from January to May, 2022; Closing of UNIFIPMoc and FIPGuanambi was in June 2021), UNIGRANRIO (from January to July 2022; Closing of UNIGRANRIO was in August 2021), Garanhuns (from January to October, 2022; Closing of Garanhuns was in November 2021), iClinic (only January 2022; Closing of iClinic was in January 2021), Medicinae (from January to March 2022; Closing of Medicinae was in March 2021), Medical Harbour (from January to April 2022; Closing of Medical Harbour was in April 2021), Cliquefarma (from January to April 2022; Closing of Cliquefarma was in April 2021), Shosp (from January to May 2022; Closing of Shosp was in May 2021), RX PRO (from January to September, 2022; Closing of RX PRO was in October 2021), and Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic (all from January to December, 2022; Closing of Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers, and Glic were in 2022). (1) Includes mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction, and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision. (2) See more information on "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (Item 10). Message from Management We proudly present another year of outstanding operational and financial performance for Afya. Once again, we have proven the resilience of our business, the successful execution of our strategy, the commitment of our team members, and the consistency of our business model. This year was marked by significant increases in net revenue within our three segments, solid cash generation, and robust EPS growth, showing our consistent business expansion. All these factors combined have enabled us to achieve our 2022 guidance, and we are now facing forward to the goals for 2023. We are delighted to see that the most significant growth of the year, in terms of revenue, came from our Continue Education segment. With a robust intake process, six new campuses, and course maturation, combined with the return of our practical classes, we can finally see our students, employees, and partners extracting the best from our ecosystem again after a challenging scenario during the pandemic. Our second most significant growth came from our core business - the Undergrad segment -as we saw important movements throughout the year. First, the successful opening of four Mais Médicos campuses – Abaetetuba, Bragança, Itacoatiara, and Manacapuru - added 200 new medical seats to our portfolio. Second, the completeness of Unigranrio’s integration process in October, one year after its acquisition, proves our commitment to extracting synergies within the operation. Third, the increase of 92 new medical seats, 28 in the UniSL Ji-Paraná campus, located in Rondônia, and 64 in Faculdade Santo Agostinho, in the city of Itabuna, situated in the state of Bahia. And last but not least, the announcement of our largest acquisition so far, UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes, adding 340 more medical seats to our base. These movements allowed us to reach an impressive number of 3,163 medical operating seats today, strengthening our consolidation as the medical undergrad leader in Brazil. All this effort means one thing: our medical education business remains, and will continue to be, the cornerstone of our business in the short and middle terms, delivering highly predicted growth combined with solid profitability and cash generation. We are proud to see another year of strong inorganic and organic growth in our Digital Services segment. With three relevant acquisitions – Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers, and Glic -our 6 pillars strategy within the B2P is now complete, and our focus is on further exploring the development of our ecosystem. This strategy is being built with multiple offerings, unlocking new interactions and revenue streams beyond the physicians, achieving pharma players, hospitals, labs, and drugstore chains, and empowering our B2B strategy. In 2022, we closed almost 100 contracts with around 45 pharma companies, and we can gladly see the ramp-up of this part of the business quarter by quarter, as we have been now disclosing our B2B figures for a better perspective. Afya´s 2022 Net Revenues was at least three times higher than in 2019, the year of our IPO. Furthermore, we have marked an approximate expansion regarding profitability and cash generation. With more than 200bps in EBITDA margin expansion, the cash conversion rate has continued to perform above 90%, showing our capacity to deliver strong growth expanding profitability and cash generation. Lastly, our EPS has increased more than two times since 2019, proving our capacity to combine organic and inorganic growth with strong capital allocation discipline and, consequently, great returns to our shareholders. It is important to remark that Afya´s 2022 tripled its net revenue compared to 2019, the year of our IPO. Furthermore, regarding Profitability and Cash Generation, we have marked an approximate expansion of 300bps in Adjusted Ebitda Margin. Moreover, the Operating Cash Conversion rate has continued to perform above 90%, showing our capacity to deliver strong growth with profitability. Lastly, our EPS has doubled since 2019, proving our capacity to combine organic and inorganic growth with strong capital allocation discipline and, consequently, great returns to our shareholders. As a reflection of our outstanding results and actions that are being shown to the market, we could joyfully celebrate several awards recognitions this year, such as “Anuário Época Negócios 360º”, “2022 Valor Inovação Brasil”, “Institutional Investor 2022”, “Great Place to Work,” “Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index,” “TOP 100 Open Corps 2022”, among others. We are very proud of all these achievements, as they reflect the work and passion of our thousands of employees around a unique vision: to transform health together with those who have medicine as a vocation. Strong performance, consistent growth, success in all segments, and public recognition: this is how we are evolving and empowering our mission to provide an ecosystem that integrates education and digital solutions for the entire medical journey, enhancing the development, updating, assertiveness, and productivity of health professionals. We are very proud of our business and what we have achieved so far, and excited the future. 1. Key Events in the Quarter: Afya announced on October 13th, 2022, that it has entered into a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the total share capital of Sociedade Educacional e Cultural Sergipe DelRey Ltda., that encompasses the operations of Centro Universitário Tiradentes Alagoas ("UNIT Alagoas”) and Faculdade Tiradentes Jaboatão dos Guararapes ("FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes”). The acquisition will contribute 340 medical school seats to Afya. The aggregate purchase price (enterprise value) is R$825.0 million before the deduction of Net Debt that will be calculated at the closing date, and it will be paid as follows: R$575 million in cash on the transaction closing date and R$250 million in three annual installments, respectively, of R$150 million, R$50 million, and R$50 million, adjusted by the Brazilian interest rate (SELIC). We expected an EV/EBITDA of 5.8x at maturity and post synergies (2024). With the acquisition, Afya further consolidates its presence in the Brazilian Northeast, entering a new state in the region.

Afya announced on December 6th, 2022, its intention to issue, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Afya Participações S.A, 500,000 simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures in a single series, each with a par value of R$1,000, totaling an aggregate amount of R$500 million, by means of a proposed public distribution with restricted placement efforts in the Brazilian market, under the terms of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission Rule No. 476, dated January 16, 2009, and is not being generally made anywhere outside of Brazil, including in the United States or to US investors. Accordingly, the Debentures will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act. Afya intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes, strengthening its cash position, and extending its debt maturity profile. The Debentures are intended to be issued with a maturity date of January 15, 2028, with the principal to be amortized in two equal installments payable on January 15, 2027 and January 15, 2028, corresponding to the fourth and fifth years of the transaction, respectively. On December 16th, 2022, Afya announced the closing of the issuance under the aforementioned terms. The Debentures bear interest at 100% of the CDI interest rate (the average of interbank overnight rates in Brazil, based on 252 business days) plus 1.80% per year, payable semi-annually on January 15 and July 15 of each year, until the maturity date. Afya announced on December 9th, 2022, that Mr. Flávio Dias, a board member since July 2020, has ended his term as an independent member of the Board of Directors, and will not be renewed. The remaining independent board members will have their term extended until Afya’s next Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, Afya also announced that Mr. Daulins Emilio, a board member since August 2019, has submitted his resignation letter as a member of the Board of Directors and, consequently, Bertelsmann SE&Co. KGaA has appointed Mrs. Tina Krebs as his replacement, effective as of that date. With these changes, the number of women members now represents 40% of the Board of Directors. Afya’s Board of Directors is composed of two co-chairmen - one representing Bertelsmann SE&Co. KGaA, and one representing the Esteves family -, one more member of the Esteves family, three more members of Bertelsmann SE&Co. KGaA, one member from Softbank and three independent members, resulting in a diversity of skills and experience to enhance Afya’s decision-making. Afya announced on December 29th, 2022, that the Secretary of Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education (“MEC”) authorized the increase of 64 medical seats of Faculdade Santo Agostinho, in the city of Itabuna, located in the state of Bahia. With the authorization, Afya reached 149 medical seats on this campus. 2. Subsequent Events in the Quarter: Afya announced on January 3 rd , 2023, the closing of its acquisition of 100% of the total share capital of Sociedade Educacional e Cultural Sergipe DelRey Ltda. (“DelRey”), that encompasses the operations of Centro Universitário Tiradentes Alagoas (“UNIT Alagoas”) and Faculdade Tiradentes Jaboatão dos Guararapes (“FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes”), on the terms previously disclosed.

, 2023, the closing of its acquisition of 100% of the total share capital of Sociedade Educacional e Cultural Sergipe DelRey Ltda. (“DelRey”), that encompasses the operations of Centro Universitário Tiradentes Alagoas (“UNIT Alagoas”) and Faculdade Tiradentes Jaboatão dos Guararapes (“FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes”), on the terms previously disclosed. Afya announced on January 31st, 2023, that it is one of 484 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. For the second time in a row, Afya was included on the index for scoring above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies, being 1 of 16 Brazilian companies included in the index this year. 3. Full Year 2022 Guidance Achievement The Company’s financial results reaffirmed the resiliency and predictability of Afya’s business model. Excluding Cardiopapers and Glic, the Adjusted Net Revenue of R$2,308.8 million and the Adjusted EBITDA of R$960.7 million were in the mid-guidance range. Guidance for 2022 Actual 2022 Adjusted Net Revenue R$ 2,280 mn ≤ ∆ ≤ R$ 2,360 mn R$ 2,309 mn Adjusted EBITDA R$ 935 mn ≤ ∆ ≤ R$ 1.015 mn R$ 961 mn Includes four Mais Médicos units start operating in 2H22;

Includes Ji-Parana acquisition start operating in the 2H22;

Includes Além da Medicina acquisition;

Excludes any acquisition that may be concluded after the issuance of the guidance, such as Cardiopapers and Glic. 4. 2023 Guidance The Company is introducing guidance for 2023 which considers the successfully concluded acceptances of new medical students, ensuring 100% occupancy in all of its medical schools. Considering the above factors, the guidance for 2023 is defined in the following table: Guidance for 2023 Adjusted Net Revenue* R$ 2,750 mn ≤ ∆ ≤ R$ 2,850 mn Adjusted EBITDA R$ 1,100 mn ≤ ∆ ≤ R$ 1,200 mn Includes UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes' acquisitions;

Includes the increase of 64 medical seats of Faculdade Santo Agostinho, in the city of Itabuna;

Excludes any acquisition that may be concluded after the issuance of the guidance. 5. 4Q22 and 2022 Overview Operational Review Afya is the only Company offering educational and technological solutions to support physicians across every stage of their medical career, from undergraduate students in their medical school years through medical residency preparatory courses, medical specialization programs, and continuing medical education. The Company also offers solutions to empower physicians in their daily routine, including supporting clinic decisions through mobile app subscription, delivering practice management tools through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, and assisting physicians in their relationship with their patients. The Company reports results for three distinct business units - the first, Undergrad – medical schools, other healthcare programs, and ex-health degrees. Revenue is generated from the monthly tuition fees the Company charges students enrolled in the undergraduate programs - the second, Continuing Education – specialization programs and graduate courses for physicians. Revenue is also generated from the monthly tuition fees the Company charges students enrolled in the specialization and graduate courses. The third is Digital Services – digital services offered by the Company at every stage of the medical career. This business unit is divided into Business to Physician (which encompasses Content & Technology for Medical Education, Clinical Decision Software, Practice Management Tools & Electronic Medical Records, Physician-Patient Relationship, Telemedicine, and Digital Prescription) and Business to Business (which provides access and demand for the healthcare players). Revenue is generated from printed books and e-books and is recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer, and subscription fees, which are recognized as the services, are transferred over time. Key Revenue Drivers – Undergraduate Courses Table 2: Key Revenue Drivers Twelve months period ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Chg Undergrad Programs MEDICAL SCHOOL Approved Seats¹ 2,823 2,731 3.4% Operating Seats 2,773 2,481 11.8% Total Students (end of period) 17,968 16,017 12.2% Average Total Students 17,761 14,492 22.6% Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)² 15,883 14,492 9.6% Tuition Fees (Total - R$MM) 2,032,888 1,511,442 34.5% Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions² - R$MM) 1,791,590 1,511,442 18.5% Medical School Gross Avg. Ticket (ex- Acquisitions² - R$/month) 9,400 8,615 9.1% Medical School Net Avg. Ticket (ex- Acquisitions² - R$/month) 7,896 7,115 11.0% UNDERGRADUATE HEALTH SCIENCE Total Students (end of period) 17,967 19,882 -9.6% Average Total Students 19,441 15,918 22.1% Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)² 15,293 15,918 -3.9% Tuition Fees (Total - R$MM) 336,238 239,235 40.5% Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions² - R$MM) 249,550 239,235 4.3% OTHER UNDERGRADUATE Total Students (end of period) 22,265 25,219 -11.7% Average Total Students 23,376 20,198 15.7% Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)² 16,209 20,198 -19.7% Tuition Fees (Total - R$MM) 266,306 239,776 11.1% Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions² - R$MM) 200,690 239,776 -16.3% TOTAL TUITION FEES Tuition Fees (Total - R$MM) 2,635,432 1,990,453 32.4% Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions² - R$MM) 2,241,830 1,990,453 12.6% 1) Approved and Operating seats does not include UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes' acquisition that was closed on January 2nd, 2023; 2) For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, “ex-Acquisitions” excludes: UNIFIPMoc and FIPGuanambi (from January to May, 2022; Closing of UNIFIPMoc and FIPGuanambi was in June 2021), UNIGRANRIO (from January to July 2022; Closing of UNIGRANRIO was in August 2021), and Garanhuns (from January to October, 2022; Closing of Garanhuns was in November 2021). Key Revenue Drivers – Continuing Education and Digital Services Table 3: Key Revenue Drivers Twelve months period ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Chg Continuing Education Medical Specialization & Others Total Students (end of period) 4,280 3,189 34.2% Average Total Students 3,835 3,252 17.9% Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions) 3,835 3,252 17.9% Net Revenue from courses (Total - R$MM) 108,806 72,983 49.1% Net Revenue from courses (ex- Acquisitions¹) 108,806 72,983 49.1% Digital Services Content & Technology for Medical Education Medcel Active Payers Prep Courses & CME - B2P 14,569 17,171 -15.2% Prep Courses & CME - B2B 5,887 4,460 32.0% Além da Medicina Active Payers 6,081 - n.a. Cardiopapers Active Payers 5,034 - n.a. Medical Harbour Active Payers 7,668 - n.a. Clinical Decision Software Whitebook Active Payers 137,767 125,372 9.9% Clinical Management Tools² iClinic Active Payers 22,764 17,978 26.6% Shosp Active Payers 2,915 2,305 26.5% Digital Services Total Active Payers (end of period) 202,685 167,286 21.2% Net Revenue from Services (Total - R$MM) 189,984 151,958 25.0% Net Revenue - B2P 166,515 142,716 16.7% Net Revenue - B2B 23,469 9,242 153.9% Net Revenue From Services (ex-Acquisitions¹) 157,943 151,958 3.9% (1) For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, “ex-Acquisitions” excludes: iClinic (only January 2022; Closing of iClinic was in January 2021), Medicinae (from January to March 2022; Closing of Medicinae was in March 2021), Medical Harbour (from January to April 2022; Closing of Medical Harbour was in April 2021), Cliquefarma (from January to April 2022; Closing of Cliquefarma was in April 2021), Shosp (from January to May 2022; Closing of Shosp was in May 2021), RX PRO (from January to September, 2022; Closing of RX PRO was in October 2021), and Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic (all from January to December, 2022; Closing of Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic were in 2022). (2) Clinical management tools includes Telemedicine and Digital Prescription features. Key Operational Drivers – Digital Services Monthly Active Users (MaU) represents the number of unique individuals that consumed Digital Services content in each one of our products in the last 30 days of a specific period. Total monthly active users reached more than 260 thousand, 5.3% higher than the same period of last year. Monthly Unique Active Users (MuaU) represents the number of unique individuals, without overlap of users among products, in the last 30 days of a specific period. Since this concept started to be implemented this year, the historical metrics of MuaU could not be disclosed. Table 4: Key Operational Drivers for Digital Services - Monthly Active Users (MaU) 4Q22 4Q21 % Chg YoY 3Q22 % Chg QoQ Content & Technology for Medical Education 16,539 16,205 2.1% 21,811 -24.2% Clinical Decision Software 221,762 194,308 14.1% 239,640 -7.5% Clinical Management Tools¹ 20,936 37,030 -43.5% 23,036 -9.1% Physician-Patient Relationship 1,473 - n.a. 1,397 5.4% Total Monthly Active Users (MaU) - Digital Services 260,710 247,543 5.3% 285,884 -8.8% 1) Clinical management tools includes Telemedicine and Digital Prescription features 2) Clinical management tools MAU excludes other users other than payors, starting in 1Q22 3) Shosp, Medicinae and Além da Medicina starting in 1Q22 4) Cardiopapers and Glic starting in 2Q22 Table 5: Key Operational Drivers for Digital Services - Monthly Unique Active Users (MuaU) 4Q22 Total Monthly Unique Active Users (MuaU) - Digital Services 241,949 1) Total Monthly Unique Active Users excludes non-integrated companies: Medical Harbour, Medicinae, Shosp, Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic Seasonality Undergrad’s tuition revenues are related to the intake process and monthly tuition fees charged to students over the period; thus does not have significant fluctuations during the semester. Continuing Education revenues are related to monthly intakes and tuition fees and do not have a considerable concentration in any period. Digital Services is comprised mainly of Medcel, Pebmed, and iClinic revenues. While Pebmed and iClinic do not have significant fluctuation regarding seasonality, Medcel’s revenue is concentrated in the first and last quarter of the year due to the enrollments of Medcel’s clients period. In addition, the majority of Medcel’s revenues are derived from printed books and e-books, which are recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer. Consequently, the Digital Services segment generally has higher revenues and results of operations in the first and last quarters of the year than in the second and third quarters. Revenue Adjusted Net Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was R$595.1 million, an increase of 17.8% over the same period of the prior year, mainly due to higher tickets in Medicine courses, maturation of medical seats, the beginning of 4 Mais Médicos campuses, the Continuing Education segment recovery, after practical activities were resumed after Covid 19 pandemic and Digital Services performance. The Digital Services segment increased 31.6% year over year, a combination of (a) a great start of the B2B engagements, reaching roughly 100 contracts – including pharma solutions and RX PRO contracts -with 45 different pharmaceutical industry companies, and (b) expansion of the active payers in the B2P, mainly in Whitebook, iClinic, and Shosp, partially offset by the lower performance of Medcel, due to a higher competition scenario in the Residency Preparatory market. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, Adjusted Net Revenue was R$2,319.1 million, an increase of 32.3% over the same period last year. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company has invoiced R$9.9 million from previous periods, net of discounts granted due to COVID-19 and net of provisions, being the amount substantially arising from its subsidiary FCMPB, following a lower court decision that suspended the granted discounts in favor of the Company but with restrictions on the collection in such invoices (R$ 33,081 discounts given, net of discounts recovered, for the year ended December 31, 2021). The outstanding balances are classified as accounts receivables. Afya has excluded these mandatory discounts from Adjusted Net Revenue in 2020 and 2021, the recovery of these amounts are not accounted for in Adjusted Net Revenue in 2022. Table 6: Revenue & Revenue Mix (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended December 31, For the twelve months period ended December 31, 2022 2022 Ex Acquisitions* 2021 % Chg % Chg Ex Acquisitions 2022 2022 Ex Acquisitions* 2021 % Chg % Chg Ex Acquisitions Net Revenue Mix Undergrad 499,852 498,724 438,063 14.1% 13.8% 2,037,889 1,777,484 1,498,408 36.0% 18.6% Adjusted Undergrad¹ 510,988 509,860 445,211 14.8% 14.5% 2,027,963 1,767,558 1,531,765 32.4% 15.4% Continuing Education 33,238 33,238 21,502 54.6% 54.6% 108,806 108,806 72,983 49.1% 49.1% Digital Services 55,741 46,893 42,345 31.6% 10.7% 189,984 157,943 151,958 25.0% 3.9% Inter-segment transactions -4,829 -4,829 - 3,651 32.3% 32.3% -7,622 -7,622 - 3,978 91.6% 91.6% Total Reported Net Revenue 584,002 574,027 498,259 17.2% 15.2% 2,329,057 2,036,612 1,719,371 35.5% 18.5% Total Adjusted Net Revenue ¹ 595,138 585,163 505,407 17.8% 15.8% 2,319,131 2,026,686 1,752,728 32.3% 15.6% *For the three months period ended December 31, 2022, "2022 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Garanhuns (only October, 2022; Closing of Garanhuns was in November, 2021), and Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers, and Glic (all from October to December, 2022; Closing of Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers, and Glic were in 2022). *For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, “ex-Acquisitions” excludes: UNIFIPMoc and FIPGuanambi (from January to May, 2022; Closing of UNIFIPMoc and FIPGuanambi was in June 2021), UNIGRANRIO (from January to July 2022; Closing of UNIGRANRIO was in August 2021), Garanhuns (from January to October, 2022; Closing of Garanhuns was in November 2021), iClinic (only January 2022; Closing of iClinic was in January 2021), Medicinae (from January to March 2022; Closing of Medicinae was in March 2021), Medical Harbour (from January to April 2022; Closing of Medical Harbour was in April 2021), Cliquefarma (from January to April 2022; Closing of Cliquefarma was in April 2021), Shosp (from January to May 2022; Closing of Shosp was in May 2021), RX PRO (from January to September, 2022; Closing of RX PRO was in October 2021), and Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic (all from January to December, 2022; Closing of Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers, and Glic were in 2022). (1) Includes mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction, and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision. (2) See more information on "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (Item 10). Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 increased 24.1% to R$242.2 million, up from R$195.1 million in the same period of the prior year, and the Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 210 basis points to 40.7%. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was R$961.9 million, an increase of 27.4% over the same period of the prior year, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin decrease of 160 basis points in the same period. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin reduction is mainly due to the following: (a) Digital segment, primarily due to Medcel’s performance; (b) increase in corporate expenses in the period; and (c) launch of the 4 Mais Médicos campuses in the third-quarter. Table 7: Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended December 31, For the twelve months period ended December 31, 2022 2022 Ex Acquisitions* 2021 % Chg % Chg Ex Acquisitions 2022 2022 Ex Acquisitions* 2021 % Chg % Chg Ex Acquisitions Adjusted EBITDA 242,207 239,390 195,128 24.1% 22.7% 961,924 828,497 754,836 27.4% 9.8% % Margin 40.7% 40.9% 38.6% 210 bps 230 bps 41.5% 40.9% 43.1% -160 bps -220 bps *For the three months period ended December 31, 2022, "2022 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Garanhuns (only October, 2022; Closing of Garanhuns was in November, 2021), and Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers, and Glic (all from October to December, 2022; Closing of Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers, and Glic were in 2022). *For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, “ex-Acquisitions” excludes: UNIFIPMoc and FIPGuanambi (from January to May, 2022; Closing of UNIFIPMoc and FIPGuanambi was in June 2021), UNIGRANRIO (from January to July 2022; Closing of UNIGRANRIO was in August 2021), Garanhuns (from January to October, 2022; Closing of Garanhuns was in November 2021), iClinic (only January 2022; Closing of iClinic was in January 2021), Medicinae (from January to March 2022; Closing of Medicinae was in March 2021), Medical Harbour (from January to April 2022; Closing of Medical Harbour was in April 2021), Cliquefarma (from January to April 2022; Closing of Cliquefarma was in April 2021), Shosp (from January to May 2022; Closing of Shosp was in May 2021), RX PRO (from January to September, 2022; Closing of RX PRO was in October 2021), and Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic (all from January to December, 2022; Closing of Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers, and Glic were in 2022). Adjusted Net Income Net Income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was R$71.3 million, an increase of 45.6% over the same period of the prior year. Adjusted Net Income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was R$128.8 million, an increase of 30.8% over the same period from the previous year. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, Net Income increased 62.1%, from R$242.3 million to R$392.8 million, mainly due to: (a) the increase in operational results, as previously described, (b) the reduction of the tax yield and (c) the reduction of non-recurring expenses. Adjusted Net Income for the twelve-month period of 2022 was R$535.1 million, an increase of 21.5% year over year. Our EPS reached R$4.14 per share for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 73.2% year over year, reflecting the increase in our Net Income and capital allocation discipline executing our business combination and three buyback programs in a row. Table 8: Adjusted Net Income (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended December 31, For the twelve months period ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Chg 2022 2021 % Chg Net income 71,331 49,001 45.6% 392,756 242,283 62.1% Amortization of customer relationships and trademark (1) 22,015 15,450 42.5% 77,974 61,465 26.9% Share-based compensation 10,860 9,427 15.2% 31,274 43,377 -27.9% Non-recurring expenses: 24,547 24,580 -0.1% 33,133 93,305 -64.5% - Integration of new companies (2) 7,748 6,128 26.4% 24,763 18,856 31.3% - M&A advisory and due diligence (3) - 697 1,522 n.a. 2,497 13,520 -81.5% - Expansion projects (4) 1,053 3,739 -71.8% 3,411 10,204 -66.6% - Restructuring expenses (5) 5,307 6,043 -12.2% 12,388 17,368 -28.7% - Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (6) 11,136 7,148 55.8% - 9,926 7,148 n.a. Adjusted Net Income 128,753 98,458 30.8% 535,137 440,430 21.5% Minority Net Income 4,638 4,032 15.0% 19,187 18,957 1.2% Adjusted Net Income attributable to equity holders of the Parent 124,115 94,426 31.4% 515,950 421,473 22.4% Basic earnings per share - in R$ (7) 0.74 0.48 53.3% 4.14 2.39 73.2% Adjusted earnings per share - in R$ (8) 1.38 1.01 36.2% 5.71 4.52 26.4% (1) Consists of amortization of customer relationships and trademark recorded under business combinations. (2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies. (3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions. (4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses. (5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies. (6) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction, and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision. (7) Basic earnings per share: Net Income/Weighted average number of outstanding shares. (8) Adjusted earnings per share: Adjusted Net Income attributable to equity holders of the Parent/Weighted average number of outstanding shares. Cash and Debt Position On December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were R$1,093.1 million, an increase of 46.0% over the same period in 2021, due to a R$500 million debenture issued in December 2022. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, Afya reported Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations of R$877.0 million, up from R$666.6 million in the same period of the previous year, an increase of 31.6% YoY, boosted by the solid operational results. Operating Cash Conversion Ratio was 94.4% for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, compared to 100.8% in 2021. Operating Cash Conversion Ratio in 2021 was positively affected by the end of the grace period of tuition renegotiation that occurred in 2020. On December 31, 2022, net debt, excluding the effect of IFRS 16, totaled R$1,380.7 million, achieving the same level when compared to net debt of R$1,378.9 million in the same period in 2021, supported by the strong cash generation in 2022 of R$ 843.9 million, that was offset by (i) investments activities in properties, equipment, and intangibles (excluding goodwill) totaling R$ 297.0 million, (ii) R$ 99.4 million of acquisition of subsidiaries and (iii) R$ 152.3 million of share repurchase programs. The following table shows more information regarding the cost of debt for 2022, considering loans and financing, capital market and accounts payable to selling shareholders. Afya’s capital structure remains solid with a conservative leveraging position and a low cost of debt. Considering UNIT and FITS acquisition and the mid guidance for 2023, Afya’s Net Debt/ Adjusted Ebitda would be 1.9x. Table 9: Gross Debt and Cost of Debt (in thousands of R$) For the twelve months period ended December 31, Cost of Debt Gross Debt Duration (Years) per year %CDI* Loans and financing: Softbank 824,258 3.4 6.5% 53% Debentures 499,839 4.6 15.7% 114% Accounts payable to selling shareholders

plus other financial obligations 528,678 1.2 11.6% 94% Loans and financing: Others 620,980 2.1 14.1% 113% Total 2,473,755 2.9 10.2% 83% *Based on the annualized Interbank Certificates of Deposit ("CDI") rate for the period as a reference.

2022: ~12,39% p.y. Table 10: Operating Cash Conversion Ratio Reconciliation For the twelve months period ended December 31, (in thousands of R$) Considering the adoption of IFRS 16 2022 2021 % Chg (a) Cash flow from operations 843,899 630,867 33.8% (b) Income taxes paid 33,089 35,683 -7.3% (c) = (a) + (b) Adjusted cash flow from operations 876,988 666,550 31.6% (d) Adjusted EBITDA 961,924 754,836 27.4% (e) Non-recurring expenses: 33,133 93,305 -64.5% - Integration of new companies (1) 24,763 18,856 31.3% - M&A advisory and due diligence (2) 2,497 13,520 -81.5% - Expansion projects (3) 3,411 10,204 -66.6% - Restructuring Expenses (4) 12,388 17,368 -28.7% - Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (5) -9,926 33,357 n.a. (f) = (d) - (e) Adjusted EBITDA ex- non-recurring expenses 928,791 661,531 40.4% (g) = (c) / (f) Operating cash conversion ratio 94.4% 100.8% -640 bps (1) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies. (2) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for M&A transactions. (3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses. (4) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of acquired companies. (5) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction, and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision. Table 11: Cash and Debt Position (in thousands of R$) FY2022 FY2021 % Chg (+) Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,093,082 748,562 46.0% Cash and Bank Deposits 57,509 88,487 -35.0% Cash Equivalents 1,035,573 660,075 56.9% (-) Loans and Financing 1,882,901 1,374,876 37.0% Current 145,202 128,720 12.8% Non-Current 1,737,699 1,246,156 39.4% (-) Accounts Payable to Selling Shareholders 528,678 679,826 -22.2% Current 261,711 239,849 9.1% Non-Current 266,967 439,977 -39.3% (-) Other Short and Long Term Obligations 62,176 72,726 -14.5% (=) Net Debt (Cash) excluding IFRS 16 1,380,673 1,378,866 0.1% (-) Lease Liabilities 769,525 714,085 7.8% Current 32,459 24,955 30.1% Non-Current 737,066 689,130 7.0% Net Debt (Cash) with IFRS 16 2,150,198 2,092,951 2.7% CAPEX Capital expenditures consist of the purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets, including expenditures mainly related to the expansion and maintenance of our campuses and headquarters, leasehold improvements, and the development of new solutions in the digital segment, among others. For the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2022, CAPEX went from R$302.0 million to R$318.2 million, an increase of 5.4% over the prior year, representing 13.7% of Afya’s Net Revenue in 2022 against 17.2% in 2021. The increase in expenditures was mainly due to: (a) expenditures with property and equipment that increased 33.6% YoY, especially related to Unigranrio campuses, partially offset by a 14.8% decrease in intangible assets, mainly due to the reduction of license acquisition. Table 12: CAPEX (in thousands of R$) For the twelve months period ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Chg CAPEX 318,155 301,979 5.4% Property and equipment 168,132 125,869 33.6% Intangible assets 150,023 176,110 -14.8% - Licenses 24,408 108,000 -77.4% - Goodwill 39,100 - n.a. - Others 86,515 68,110 27.0% ESG Metrics ESG commitment is essential to Afya’s strategy and permeates the Company’s core values. Afya has been advancing year after year on its core pillars, and since 2021, ESG metrics have been disclosed in the Company’s quarterly financial results. On January 2023, Afya announced it is one of 484 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. In addition, for the second time in a row, Afya was included on the index for scoring above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies, being 1 of 16 Brazilian companies included in the index this year. Furthermore, the 2021 Sustainability Report can be found at: https://ir.afya.com.br/ >> Corporate Governance >> Sustainability. Table 12: ESG Metrics¹³⁴ 4Q22 4Q21 2022 2021 2020 2019 # GRI Governance and Employee Management 1 405-1 Number of employees 8,708 8,079 8,708 8,079 6,100 3,369 2 405-1 Percentage of female employees 57% 55% 57% 55% 55% 57% 3 405-1 Percentage of female members in the board of directors 40% 18% 40% 18% 18% 22% 4 102-24 Percentage of independent member in the board of directors 30% 36% 30% 36% 36% 22% Environmental 4 302-1 Total energy consumption (kWh) 5,379,440 3,677,462 17,011,842 12,176,966 8,035,845 5,928,450 4.1 302-1 Consumption per campus 122,260 114,921 412,747 385,573 321,434 395,230 5 302-1 % supplied by distribution companies 72.5% 93.38% 72.4% 91.3% 83.4% 96.2% 6 302-1 % supplied by other sources² 27.5% 6.62% 27.6% 8.7% 16.6% 3.8% Social 8 413-1 Number of free clinical consultations offered by Afya 141,962 40,556 494,635 341,286 427,184 270,000 9 Number of physicians graduated in Afya's campuses 18,104 16,772 18,104 16,772 12,691 8,306 10 201-4 Number of students with financing and scholarship programs (FIES and PROUNI) 10,965 7,881 10,965 7,881 4,999 2,808 11 % students with scholarships over total undergraduate students 18.8% 12.9% 18.8% 12.9% 13.7% 11.7% 12 413-1 Hospital, clinics and city halls partnerships 662 447 662 447 432 60 (1) Some factors can influence in the adequate proportionality analysis of data over the years, such as: climate changes, COVID-19 pandemic effects, seasonalities, number of employees, number of students, number of active units, among others. (2) "Other sources" refers to: (a) Derived from renewable sources, such as solar panels installed in the units; and (b) Derived from the search for alternative energy options in the market. (3) Starting in 2Q22, previously disclosed environmental data were updated to consider: (a) GHG Protocol guidelines improvements, and (b) additional data-collection criteria refinements. (4) Starting in 2Q22, previously disclosed social data were updated to consider: (a) the number of graduated physicians considering all units after its closing, and (b) partnerships related only to medical schools. 6. Conference Call and Webcast Information When: March 22, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Who: Mr. Virgilio Gibbon, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Luis André Blanco, Chief Financial Officer Ms. Renata Costa Couto, IR Director Webcast: https://afya.zoom.us/j/94816959070 OR Dial-in: Brazil: +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 United States: +1 360 209 5623 or +1 386 347 5053 or +1 507 473 4847 or +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 689 278 1000 or +1 719 359 4580 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 305 224 1968 or +1 309 205 3325 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 Webinar ID: 948 1695 9070 Other Numbers: https://afya.zoom.us/u/abOZO7NH31 7. About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA) Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on the number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career. For more information, please visit www.afya.com.br. 8. Forward – Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, and include risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain students; our ability to increase tuition prices and prep course fees; our ability to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of students and professors; our ability to source and successfully integrate acquisitions; general market, political, economic, and business conditions; and our financial targets such as revenue, share count and IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures including gross margin, operating margin, net income (loss) per diluted share, and free cash flow. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, financial results and financial position and the Brazilian economy. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results are included in the filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in the most recent Rule 434(b) prospectus. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the investor relations section of our website at: https://ir.afya.com.br/. 9. Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board—IASB, Afya uses Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Conversion Ratio information, which are non-GAAP financial measures, for the convenience of investors. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that intends to measure financial performance but excludes or includes amounts that would not be equally adjusted in the most comparable GAAP measure. Afya calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus/minus net financial result plus income taxes expense plus depreciation and amortization plus interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees, plus share-based compensation plus/minus share of income of associate plus/minus non-recurring expenses. The calculation of Adjusted Net Income is net income plus amortization of customer relationships and trademark, plus share-based compensation. We calculate Operating Cash Conversion Ratio as the cash flow from operations, adjusted with income taxes paid divided by Adjusted EBITDA plus/minus non-recurring expenses. Management presents Adjusted EBITDA, because it believes these measures provide investors with a supplemental measure of financial performance of the core operations that facilitates period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Afya also presents Operating Cash Conversion Ratio because it believes this measure provides investors with a measure of how efficiently the Company converts EBITDA into cash. The non-GAAP financial measures described in this prospectus are not a substitute for the IFRS measures of earnings. Additionally, calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Conversion Ratio may be different from the calculations used by other companies, including competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, Afya’s measures may not be comparable to those of other companies. 10. Investor Relations Contact E-mail: ir@afya.com.br 11. Financial Tables Consolidated statements of financial position

As of December 31, 2022 and 2021

(In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,093,082 748,562 Trade receivables 452,831 378,351 Inventories 12,190 11,827 Recoverable taxes 27,809 25,579 Other assets 51,745 42,533 Total current assets 1,637,657 1,206,852 Non-current assets Trade receivables 42,568 27,442 Other assets 191,756 180,306 Investment in associate 53,907 48,477 Property and equipment 542,087 419,808 Right-of-use assets 690,073 663,686 Intangible assets 4,041,491 3,900,835 Total non-current assets 5,561,882 5,240,554 Total assets 7,199,539 6,447,406 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables 71,482 59,098 Loans and financing 145,202 128,720 Lease liabilities 32,459 24,955 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 261,711 239,849 Notes payable 62,176 14,478 Advances from customers 133,050 114,585 Labor and social obligations 154,518 131,294 Taxes payable 26,221 26,715 Income taxes payable 16,151 11,649 Other liabilities 2,719 15,163 Total current liabilities 905,689 766,506 Non-current liabilities Loans and financing 1,737,699 1,246,156 Lease liabilities 737,066 689,130 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 266,967 439,977 Notes payable - 58,248 Taxes payable 92,888 96,598 Provision for legal proceedings 195,854 148,287 Other liabilities 13,218 2,486 Total non-current liabilities 3,043,692 2,680,882 Total liabilities 3,949,381 3,447,388 Equity Share capital 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 2,375,344 2,375,344 Share-based compensation reserve 123,538 94,101 Treasury stock (304,947) (152,630) Retained earnings 1,004,886 631,317 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 3,198,838 2,948,149 Non-controlling interests 51,320 51,869 Total equity 3,250,158 3,000,018 Total liabilities and equity 7,199,539 6,447,406 Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income

For the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands of Brazilian reais, except for earnings per share information) 2022 2021 2020 Net revenue 2,329,057 1,719,371 1,201,191 Cost of services (859,552) (652,300) (434,654) Gross profit 1,469,505 1,067,071 766,537 General and administrative expenses (798,153) (622,615) (402,855) Other (expenses) income, net (7,252) (3,561) (347) Operating income 664,100 440,895 363,335 Finance income 102,042 64,566 62,290 Finance expenses (349,893) (243,796) (98,269) Finance result (247,851) (179,230) (35,979) Share of income of associate 12,184 11,797 7,698 Income before income taxes 428,433 273,462 335,054 Income taxes expenses (35,677) (31,179) (27,067) Net income 392,756 242,283 307,987 Other comprehensive income - - - Total comprehensive income 392,756 242,283 307,987 Income attributable to Equity holders of the parent 373,569 223,326 292,075 Non-controlling interests 19,187 18,957 15,912 392,756 242,283 307,987 Basic earnings per share Per common share 4.14 2.39 3.15 Diluted earnings per share Per common share 4.12 2.37 3.12 Consolidated statements of cash flows

For the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2022 2021 2020 Operating activities Income before income taxes 428,433 273,462 335,054 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes Depreciation and amortization 206,220 154,220 108,744 Write-off of property and equipment 1,697 1,604 - Write-off of intangible assets 25 2,374 - Allowance for doubtful accounts 42,708 47,819 32,081 Share-based compensation expense 31,274 43,377 32,610 Net foreign exchange differences 852 17,973 4,613 Net loss (gain) on derivatives - - (20,739) Accrued interest 200,081 108,437 25,543 Accrued lease interest 88,571 67,212 44,458 Share of income of associate (12,184) (11,797) (7,698) Provision for legal proceedings (766) 10,664 5,354 Changes in assets and liabilities Trade receivables (129,165) (79,665) (164,286) Inventories (363) (3,720) (3,110) Recoverable taxes (2,230) (2,327) (13,709) Other assets (1,048) (19,425) (23,902) Trade payables 9,975 14,479 4,475 Taxes payables (3,915) (14,902) (552) Advances from customers 8,387 36,009 (1,951) Labor and social obligations 21,247 23,449 11,125 Other liabilities (12,811) (2,693) 22,771 876,988 666,550 390,881 Income taxes paid (33,089) (35,683) (19,374) Net cash flows from operating activities 843,899 630,867 371,507 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (168,132) (125,869) (89,832) Acquisition of intangibles assets (128,892) (150,931) (47,753) Dividends received 6,754 11,770 - Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (301,199) (1,017,125) (919,965) Restricted cash - 8,103 14,788 Net cash flows used in investing activities (591,469) (1,274,052) (1,042,762) Financing activities Payments of loans and financing (118,378) (158,076) 605,041 Issuance of loans and financing 496,885 809,539 (155,090) Payments of lease liabilities (113,512) (87,751) (55,455) Treasury shares (152,317) (213,722) - Capital increase - - 5,444 Proceeds from shares public offering - - 389,170 Share issuance costs - - (19,704) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 33,336 - Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (19,736) (18,648) (12,984) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities 92,942 364,678 756,422 Net foreign exchange differences (852) (17,973) 16,666 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 344,520 (296,480) 101,833 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 748,562 1,045,042 943,209 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,093,082 748,562 1,045,042 Reconciliation between Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation between Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended December 31, For the twelve months period ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Chg 2022 2021 % Chg Net income 71,331 49,001 45.6% 392,756 242,283 62.1% Net financial result 67,596 55,549 21.7% 247,851 179,230 38.3% Income taxes expense 10,065 12,633 -20.3% 35,677 31,179 14.4% Depreciation and amortization 54,514 42,016 29.7% 206,220 154,220 33.7% Interest received (1) 5,218 5,093 2.5% 27,197 23,040 18.0% Income share associate (1,924) (3,171) -39.3% (12,184) (11,797) 3.3% Share-based compensation 10,860 9,427 15.2% 31,274 43,377 -27.9% Non-recurring expenses: 24,547 24,580 -0.1% 33,133 93,305 -64.5% - Integration of new companies (2) 7,748 6,128 26.4% 24,763 18,856 31.3% - M&A advisory and due diligence (3) (697) 1,522 n.a. 2,497 13,520 -81.5% - Expansion projects (4) 1,053 3,739 -71.8% 3,411 10,204 -66.6% - Restructuring expenses (5) 5,307 6,043 -12.2% 12,388 17,368 -28.7% - Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (6) 11,136 7,148 55.8% (9,926) 33,357 n.a. Adjusted EBITDA 242,207 195,128 24.1% 961,924 754,836 27.4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 40.7% 38.6% 210 bps 41.5% 43.1% -160 bps (1) Represents the interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees. (2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies. (3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions. (4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses. (5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies. (6) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction, and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005735/en/

