Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Afya Limited    AFYA   KYG011251066

AFYA LIMITED

(AFYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Afya Limited Announces Medicinae's Acquisition

03/25/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOVA LIMA, Brazil and MINAS GERAIS, Brazil, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) today announced the acquisition of 100% of the total share capital of Medicinae, a leading Brazilian healthcare technology company that specializes in healthcare payments and financial services, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Afya Participações S.A.

The acquisition will expand Afya’s digital health services, as it offers a unique financial platform that allows healthcare professionals all over Brazil to manage receivables in an efficient and scalable way using FIDC (Receivables Investment Fund). Medicinae relieves a number of challenges in the healthcare payments industry, as reduces long payment cycles for professionals and consolidates financial information, improving the consumer financial experience.

“This acquisition will give us advantages to enhance our digital services offerings, as it solves healthcare professionals financial challenges. Combining Medicinae solution with Afya’s scale, we will be able to grow it faster and continue to offer the best suite of services for physicians in Brazil,” said Virgílio Gibbon, Afya’s CEO.

Medicinae has more than 1,420 registered users, R$ 76.0 million in annualized transactions and has gown 11x revenue since 2018.

The aggregate purchase price is R$ 5.6 million (Enterprise Value) of which 100% paid in cash as the date hereof.

About Afya

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and their daily practices with digital products.

Contact: Investor Relations: ir@afya.com.br


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about AFYA LIMITED
05:16pAFYA  : Acquires Medicinae for $990,000 to Expand Digital Health Services
MT
05:07pAfya Limited Announces Medicinae's Acquisition
GL
03/24Afya Limited to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 and 2020 Unaudited Financial Resul..
GL
02/04AFYA  : JPMorgan Upgrades Afya to Overweight From Neutral; Price Target is $34
MT
01/21Afya Limited Announces Closing of the Acquisition of iClinic
GL
01/15Afya Limited Announces that Whitebook was ranked as one of the 10 Top Apps in..
GL
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Hang On For Modest Gains
MT
2020AFYA  : Launches Share Buyback Program
MT
2020AFYA  : Brazil's Afya Plans to Buy Back Up 1.02 Million Class A Shares
MT
2020Afya Limited Announces Share Buyback Program
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 198 M 212 M 212 M
Net income 2020 357 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
Net cash 2020 368 M 65,2 M 65,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
Yield 2020 0,30%
Capitalization 10 038 M 1 786 M 1 778 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,07x
EV / Sales 2021 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 3 369
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart AFYA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Afya Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFYA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 163,27 BRL
Last Close Price 107,70 BRL
Spread / Highest target 69,3%
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Virgílio Deloy Capobianco Gibbon Chief Executive Officer
Luis André Carpintero Blanco Chief Financial Officer
Nicolau Carvalho Esteves Chairman
Vanessa Claro Lopes Independent Director
Flavio Dias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFYA LIMITED-24.27%2 010
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.13%27 987
CAE INC.-3.23%8 256
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED28.11%5 196
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.20%4 584
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED-22.20%1 787
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ