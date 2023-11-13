Guidance on Track Strong Cash Conversion

Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA; B3: A2FY34) (“Afya” or the “Company”), the leading medical education group and digital health services provider in Brazil, reported today financial and operating results for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2023. Financial results are expressed in Brazilian Reais and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

3Q23 Adjusted Net Revenue increased 24.6% YoY to R$723.0 million. Adjusted Net Revenue excluding acquisitions grew 13.6%, reaching R$659.0 million.

3Q23 Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.7% YoY, reaching R$278.4 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 38.5%. Adjusted EBITDA excluding acquisitions grew 8.9%, reaching R$249.0 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 37.8%.

Nine Months 2023 Highlights

9M23 Adjusted Net Revenue increased 24.4% YoY to R$2,144.6 million. Adjusted Net Revenue excluding acquisitions grew 13.5%, reaching R$1,957.2 million.

9M23 Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.8% YoY reaching R$876.8 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 40.9%. Adjusted EBITDA excluding acquisitions grew 10.5%, reaching R$795.1 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 40.6%.

Cash conversion of 109.3% generating R$933.8 million of cash flow from operating activities that resulted in a solid cash position of R$822.0 million.

Over 285 thousand monthly active physicians and medical students using Afya’s Digital Service.

Acquisitions (a) Net Revenue 723,479 659,477 580,575 24.6% 13.6% 2,146,047 1,958,652 1,745,055 23.0% 12.2% (b) Adjusted Net Revenue (1) 722,986 658,984 580,198 24.6% 13.6% 2,144,606 1,957,211 1,723,993 24.4% 13.5% (c) Adjusted EBITDA (2) 278,393 249,005 228,730 21.7% 8.9% 876,766 795,100 719,717 21.8% 10.5% (d) = (c)/(b) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 38.5% 37.8% 39.4% -90 bps -160 bps 40.9% 40.6% 41.7% -80 bps -110 bps *For the three months period ended September 30, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (July to September, 2023; Closing of UNIT and FITS was in January 2023). *For the nine months period ended September 30, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Cardiopapers (January to March 2023; Closing of Cardiopapers was in April, 2022), Glic (January to May, 2023; Closing of Glic was in May, 2022), and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (January to September, 2023; Closing of UNIT and FITS was in January 2023). (1) Includes mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision. (2) See more information on "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (Item 07).

Message from Management

We are pleased to announce our third quarter results, a quarter was marked by significant increases in Net Revenue in our three segments, high Adjusted EBITDA margins, cash generation, and a consistent business expansion. All these factors combined enable us to reassure our 2023 guidance, reinforcing our business strategy execution.

Our Continuing Education segment stands out with remarkable expansion for the nine months, showing a Net Revenue growth of 43% when compared to the same period of the prior year. This accomplishment is the result of a robust intake process and the maturation of our courses, aligned with our growth and expansion plan.

In our Digital Health Services segment, we have seen a robust 22% increase in Net Revenue compared to the nine months of the prior year. This reaffirms the immense potential of digital services. This surge can be attributed to the success of our B2B engagements, where we've secured new contracts with pharmaceutical industry leaders. Furthermore, the continuous growth in B2P subscribers reflects our unwavering dedication to expanding our reach.

On the Undergrad side of the education segment, we grew Adjusted Net Revenue by 24% when compared to the same period last year. Our core business remains as robust as ever, with Medicine courses increasing tickets higher than inflation, maturation of medical seats, and an ongoing integration of the UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes, acquired in January 2023.

We are enthusiastic about our current initiatives and the promising opportunities that lie ahead. A new avenue for growth unfolds with the launch of Mais Médicos 3, presenting a significant opportunity to expand Afya's medical courses in Brazil and address the pressing need for more healthcare professionals in underserved areas. Afya is committed to engaging in the program, with high-quality proposals and enhancing the standards of medicine courses throughout the country.

High and predictable growth, strong cash generation, guidance on track for the year, and segments ramp-up: this proves how we are evolving and empowering our vision to transform health with those who have medicine as a vocation.

1. Key Events in the Quarter:

Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA, B3: A2FY34) announced, in July 2023, the start of negotiation of its non-sponsored Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs), with a 1-for-2 stock split, aimed to provide investment opportunities on Afya for Brazilian investors.

Afya hosted, in July 2023, its Investor and ESG Day. Attendees heard from Afya’s business executives the Company's evolution, business strategy, ESG initiatives, present and future perspectives. More details on: https://ir.afya.com.br/afya-day/

On August 10, 2023, Unigranrio entered into a tax amnesty program on interest and penalties to settle a tax proceeding in respect to ISS (city tax on services) with the municipality of Rio de Janeiro, which result in a payment of R$14,819 to settle the claim. The selling shareholders of Unigranrio agreed to pay R$5,438 regarding this matter. The Company had a provision of R$53,302 and an indemnification asset from the selling shareholders of R$20,000 (in light of the indemnification clauses as defined at acquisition of Unigranrio), in respect to such tax proceeding. The difference between the provision, indemnification asset and the actual paid amount was recorded as Other income (expenses), net on the consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income.

2. Subsequent Events in the quarter

On October 4 th , The Ministry of Education (MEC) announced the rules for the new Mais Médicos program, which define the criteria for opening new undergraduate medical school seats. The new program will allow the opening of nearly 10,000 new undergraduate seats, of which 5,700 will be distributed through the new program, approximately 2,000 will be allocated to existing private institutions and approximately 2,000 will be allocated to the public system. The Mais Medicos seats (5,700) will be distributed across 95 cities, considering 60 seats per institution.

, The Ministry of Education (MEC) announced the rules for the new Mais Médicos program, which define the criteria for opening new undergraduate medical school seats. The new program will allow the opening of nearly 10,000 new undergraduate seats, of which 5,700 will be distributed through the new program, approximately 2,000 will be allocated to existing private institutions and approximately 2,000 will be allocated to the public system. The Mais Medicos seats (5,700) will be distributed across 95 cities, considering 60 seats per institution. On October 31st, Afya announced, through its wholly owned subsidiary Afya Participações S.A. (“Afya Brazil”), the acquisition of an additional 15% in Centro de Ciências em Saúde de Itajubá S.A. ("CCSI”;” FMIT”), consolidating our position of ownership to 75% of the total share capital. The aggregate purchase price for the additional 15% was R$21.0 million paid 100% in cash on the closing date.

3. Full Year 2023 Guidance Reaffirmed

The Company is reaffirming its previously issued guidance for FY23, which already considered the impact of the increase of the FG-FIES, as Afya successfully concluded acceptances of new medical students for the second semester, ensuring 100% occupancy in all its medical schools.

The guidance for FY2023 is defined in the following table:

Guidance for 2023 Adjusted Net Revenue* R$ 2,750 mn ≤ ∆ ≤ R$ 2,850 mn Adjusted EBITDA R$ 1,100 mn ≤ ∆ ≤ R$ 1,200 mn *Includes UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes' acquisitions;

Includes the increase of 64 medical seats of Faculdade Santo Agostinho, in the city of Itabuna;

Excludes any acquisition that may be concluded after the issuance of the guidance.

4. 9M23 Overview

Operational Review

Afya is the only company offering educational and technological solutions to support physicians across every stage of the medical career, from undergraduate students in their medical school years through medical residency preparatory courses, medical specialization programs and continuing medical education. The Company also offers solutions to empower the physicians in their daily routine including supporting clinic decisions through mobile app subscription, delivering practice management tools through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, and assisting physicians in their relationship with their patients.

The Company reports results for three distinct business units. The first, Undergrad – medical schools, other healthcare programs and ex-health degrees. Revenue is generated from the monthly tuition fees the Company charges students enrolled in the undergraduate programs. The second, Continuing Education – specialization programs and graduate courses for physicians. Revenue is also generated from the monthly tuition fees the Company charges students enrolled in the specialization and graduate courses. The third is Digital Services – digital services offered by the Company at every stage of the medical career. This business unit is divided into Business to Physician (which encompasses Content & Technology for Medical Education, Clinical Decision Software, Practice Management Tools & Electronic Medical Records, Physician-Patient Relationship, Telemedicine, and Digital Prescription) and Business to Business (which provides access and demand for the healthcare players). Revenue is generated from printed books and e-books, which is recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer, and subscription fees, which are recognized as the services are transferred over time.

Key Revenue Drivers – Undergraduate Courses

Table 2: Key Revenue Drivers Nine months period ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Chg Undergrad Programs MEDICAL SCHOOL Approved Seats 3,163 2,759 14.6% Operating Seats (1) 3,113 2,709 14.9% Total Students (end of period) 21,556 17,997 19.8% Average Total Students 21,056 17,692 19.0% Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)* 18,978 17,692 7.3% Tuition Fees (Total - R$ '000) 1,922,472 1,522,393 26.3% Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$ '000) 1,744,263 1,522,393 14.6% Medical School Gross Avg. Ticket (ex- Acquisitions* - R$/month) 10,212 9,561 6.8% Medical School Net Avg. Ticket (ex- Acquisitions* - R$/month) 8,556 7,859 8.9% UNDERGRADUATE HEALTH SCIENCE Total Students (end of period) 21,564 18,114 19.0% Average Total Students 21,447 19,932 7.6% Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)* 19,738 19,932 -1.0% Tuition Fees (Total - R$ '000) 293,367 254,613 15.2% Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$ '000) 271,194 254,613 6.5% OTHER UNDERGRADUATE Total Students (end of period) 24,286 23,085 5.2% Average Total Students 24,625 23,746 3.7% Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)* 21,432 23,746 -9.7% Tuition Fees (Total - R$ '000) 230,149 201,116 14.4% Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$ '000) 199,410 201,116 -0.8% TOTAL TUITION FEES Tuition Fees (Total - R$ '000) 2,445,988 1,978,122 23.7% Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$ '000) 2,214,867 1,978,122 12.0% *For the nine months period ended September 30, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (January to September, 2023; Closing of UNIT and FITS was in January 2023). (1) The difference between approved and operating seats is 'Cametá'. A campus for which we already have the license but haven't started operations.

Key Revenue Drivers – Continuing Education and Digital Services

Table 3: Key Revenue Drivers Nine months period ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Chg Continuing Education Medical Specialization & Others Total Students (end of period) 4,954 4,036 22.7% Average Total Students 4,791 3,686 30.0% Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions) 4,791 3,686 30.0% Net Revenue from courses (Total - R$ '000) 108,263 75,568 43.3% Net Revenue from courses (ex- Acquisitions¹) 108,263 75,568 43.3% Digital Services Content & Technology for Medical Education Medcel Active Payers Prep Courses & CME - B2P 6,026 12,886 -53.2% Prep Courses & CME - B2B 5,420 5,704 -5.0% Além da Medicina Active Payers 6,700 5,696 17.6% Cardiopapers Active Payers 8,327 5,090 63.6% Medical Harbour Active Payers 10,346 5,080 103.7% Clinical Decision Software Whitebook Active Payers 150,796 133,926 12.6% Clinical Management Tools² iClinic Active Payers 25,702 22,596 13.7% Shosp Active Payers 3,579 2,348 52.4% Digital Services Total Active Payers (end of period) 216,896 193,326 12.2% Net Revenue from Services (Total - R$ '000) 164,036 134,243 22.2% Net Revenue - B2P 134,225 117,256 14.5% Net Revenue - B2B 29,843 16,987 75.7% Net Revenue From Services (ex-Acquisitions¹) 156,947 134,243 16.9% *For the nine months period ended September 30, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Cardiopapers (January to March 2023; Closing of Cardiopapers was in April, 2022), Glic (January to May, 2023; Closing of Glic was in May, 2022). (2) Clinical management tools includes Telemedicine and Digital Prescription features.

Key Operational Drivers – Digital Services

Monthly Active Users (MaU) represents the number of unique individuals that consumed Digital Services content in each one of our products in the last 30 days of a specific period. Total monthly active users reached over 285 thousand.

Monthly Active Unique Users (MUAU) represents the number of unique individuals, without overlap of users among products, in the last 30 days of a specific period.

Table 4: Key Operational Drivers for Digital Services - Monthly Active Users (MaU) 3Q23 3Q22 % Chg YoY 2Q23 1Q23 Content & Technology for Medical Education 26,012 21,811 19.3% 24,973 31,549 Clinical Decision Software 230,732 239,640 -3.7% 230,338 237,003 Clinical Management Tools¹ 26,944 23,036 17.0% 24,880 24,568 Physician-Patient Relationship 1,583 1,397 13.3% 1,782 1,773 Total Monthly Active Users (MaU) - Digital Services 285,271 285,884 -0.2% 281,973 294,893 1) Clinical management tools includes Telemedicine and Digital Prescription features Includes Shosp, Medicinae and Além da Medicina starting in 1Q22 and Cardiopapers and Glic starting in 2Q22 Table 5: Key Operational Drivers for Digital Services - Monthly Unique Active Users (MuaU) 3Q23 3Q22 % Chg QoQ 2Q23 1Q23 Total Monthly Unique Active Users (MuaU) - Digital Services 254,894 263,587 -3.3% 251,487 262,137 1) Total Monthly Unique Active Users excludes non-integrated companies: Medical Harbour, Medicinae, Shosp, Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic

Seasonality

Undergrad’s tuition revenues are related to the intake process and monthly tuition fees charged to students over the period; thus, does not have significant fluctuations during the semester. Continuing Education revenues are related to monthly intakes and tuition fees and do not have a considerable concentration in any period. Digital Services is comprised mainly of Medcel, Pebmed, and iClinic revenues. While Pebmed and iClinic do not have significant fluctuation regarding seasonality, Medcel’s revenue is concentrated in the first and last quarter of the year due to the enrollments of Medcel’s clients period. In addition, the majority of Medcel’s revenues are derived from printed books and e-books, which are recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer. Consequently, the Digital Services segment generally has higher revenues and results of operations in the first and last quarters of the year than in the second and third quarters.

Revenue

Adjusted Net Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was R$723.0 million, an increase of 24.6% over the same period of the prior year. Excluding acquisitions, Adjusted Net Revenue in the third quarter increased 13.6% YoY to R$659.0 million, mainly due to: higher net tickets in Medicine courses, maturation of medical seats and the growth of Continuing Education and Digital Services segments.

Net Revenue of Continuing Education for the third quarter of 2023 was R$37.7 million, an increase of 35.0% YoY, boosted by the growth in the number of students.

Digital services increased 19.2% YoY, totaling R$53.1 million for this quarter. The organic growth is a combination of (a) an increase in the B2B engagements, increasing B2B Net Revenue by 61.7%, and (b) the expansion of the active payers in the B2P, mainly in Whitebook, IClinic, Cardiopapers, Além da Medicina, Medical Harbour and Shosp.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, Adjusted Net Revenue was R$2,144.6 million, an increase of 24.4% over the same period of last year. Excluding acquisitions, Adjusted Net Revenue in the nine-month period increased 13.5% YoY to R$1,957.2 million.

Table 6: Revenue & Revenue Mix (in thousands of R$) For the three months period September 30, For the nine months period ended September 30, 2023 2023 Ex

Acquisitions* 2022 % Chg % Chg Ex

Acquisitions 2023 2023 Ex

Acquisitions* 2022 % Chg % Chg Ex

Acquisitions Net Revenue Mix Undergrad 636,849 572,847 509,097 25.1% 12.5% 1,883,089 1,702,782 1,538,037 22.4% 10.7% Adjusted Undergrad¹ 636,356 572,354 508,720 25.1% 12.5% 1,881,648 1,701,341 1,516,975 24.0% 12.2% Continuing Education 37,679 37,679 27,906 35.0% 35.0% 108,263 108,263 75,568 43.3% 43.3% Digital Services 53,106 53,106 44,548 19.2% 19.2% 164,036 156,947 134,243 22.2% 16.9% Inter-segment transactions -4,155 -4,155 -976 325.7% 325.7% -9,341 -9,341 -2,793 234.4% 234.4% Total Reported Net Revenue 723,479 659,477 580,575 24.6% 13.6% 2,146,047 1,958,652 1,745,055 23.0% 12.2% Total Adjusted Net Revenue ¹ 722,986 658,984 580,198 24.6% 13.6% 2,144,606 1,957,211 1,723,993 24.4% 13.5% *For the three months period ended September 30, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (July to September, 2023; Closing of UNIT and FITS was in January 2023). *For the nine months period ended September 30, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Cardiopapers (January to March 2023; Closing of Cardiopapers was in April, 2022), Glic (January to May, 2023; Closing of Glic was in May, 2022), and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (January to September, 2023; Closing of UNIT and FITS was in January 2023). (1) Includes mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision. (2) See more information on "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (Item 07).

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, increased 21.7% to R$278.4 million, up from R$228.7 million in the same period of the prior year, while the Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased 90 basis points to 38.5%. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, Adjusted EBITDA was R$876.8 million, an increase of 21.8% over the same period of the prior year, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin decrease of 80 basis points in the same period.

The Adjusted EBITDA Margin reduction is due to: (a) Mix of Net Revenue, with higher participation of Continuing Education segments, and (b) the consolidation of 4 new Mais Médicos campuses (operation started on 3Q22) and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes which are performing better than expected but still present lower margins when compared to the integrated companies.

Table 7: Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended September 30, For the nine months period ended June 30, 2023 2023 Ex

Acquisitions* 2022 % Chg % Chg Ex

Acquisitions 2023 2023 Ex

Acquisitions* 2022 % Chg % Chg Ex

Acquisitions Adjusted EBITDA 278,393 249,005 228,730 21.7% 8.9% 876,766 795,100 719,717 21.8% 10.5% % Margin 38.5% 37.8% 39.4% -90 bps -160 bps 40.9% 40.6% 41.7% -80 bps -110 bps *For the three months period ended September 30, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (July to September, 2023; Closing of UNIT and FITS was in January 2023). *For the nine months period ended September 30, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Cardiopapers (January to March 2023; Closing of Cardiopapers was in April, 2022), Glic (January to May, 2023; Closing of Glic was in May, 2022), and UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes (January to September, 2023; Closing of UNIT and FITS was in January 2023).

Adjusted Net Income

Net Income for the third quarter of 2023 was R$98.2 million, an increase of 22.1% over the same period of the prior year, mainly due to the increase in operational results and Unigranrio’s tax amnesty program (more details in “Key Events in the Quarter”)

Adjusted Net Income for the third quarter of 2023 was R$128.4 million, an increase of 6.9% over the same period of the prior year, mainly due to the increase in operational results, which was partially offset by higher financial expenses primarily related to the increase in leverage due to UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatao business combination and higher interest rates, when compared to the same period of the prior year. Adjusted Net Income for the nine months of 2023 was R$ 426.7 million, an increase of 5.0% year over year.

Adjusted EPS reached R$4.58 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 5.7% year over year.

Table 8: Adjusted Net Income (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended September 30, For the nine months period ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Chg 2023 2022 % Chg Net income 98,220 80,410 22.1% 303,530 321,425 -5.6% Amortization of customer relationships and trademark (1) 26,593 18,952 40.3% 80,779 55,959 44.4% Share-based compensation 6,684 8,833 -24.3% 20,082 20,414 -1.6% Non-recurring (income) expenses: - 3,104 11,861 n.a. 22,284 8,586 159.5% - Integration of new companies (2) 7,769 7,063 10.0% 19,951 17,015 17.3% - M&A advisory and due diligence (3) 703 1,388 -49.4% 12,377 3,194 287.5% - Gain on tax amnesty (4) - 16,812 - n.a. - 16,812 - n.a. - Expansion projects (5) 2,007 1,079 86.0% 2,536 2,358 7.5% - Restructuring expenses (6) 3,722 2,708 37.4% 5,673 7,081 -19.9% - Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (7) - 493 - 377 30.8% - 1,441 -21,062 -93.2% Adjusted Net Income 128,393 120,056 6.9% 426,675 406,384 5.0% Basic earnings per share - in R$ (8) 1.04 0.84 23.2% 3.21 3.39 -5.4% Adjusted earnings per share - in R$ (9) 1.38 1.28 7.3% 4.58 4.33 5.7% (1) Consists of amortization of customer relationships and trademark recorded under business combinations. (2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies. (3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions. (4) On August 10, 2023, Unigranrio entered into a tax amnesty program on interest and penalties to settle a tax proceeding in respect to ISS (city tax on services) with the municipality of Rio de Janeiro, which result in a payment of R$14,819 to settle the claim. The selling shareholders of Unigranrio agreed to pay R$5,438 regarding this matter. The Company had a provision of R$53,302 and an indemnification asset from the selling shareholders of R$20,000 (in light of the indemnification clauses as defined at acquisition of Unigranrio), in respect to such tax proceeding. The difference between the provision, indemnification asset and the actual paid amount was recorded as Other income (expenses), net on the consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income. (5) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses. (6) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies. (7) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision. (8) Basic earnings per share: Net Income/Weighted average number of outstanding shares. (9) Adjusted earnings per share: Adjusted Net Income attributable to equity holders of the Parent/Weighted average number of outstanding shares.

Cash and Debt Position

On September 30, 2023, Cash and Cash Equivalents were R$822.0 million, a decrease of 24.8% over December 31, 2022, due to UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes business combination.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, Afya reported cash flow from operating activities of R$933.8 million, up from R$743.8 million in the same period of the previous year, an increase of 25.5% YoY, boosted by the solid operational results. Operating Cash Conversion Ratio was strong once again, achieving 109.3% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, compared to 104.6% in the same period of the previous year.

On September 30, 2023, Net Debt, excluding the effect of IFRS 16, totaled R$1,787.8 million. When compared to December 31, 2022, Net Debt added to R$825 million related to UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes business combination closed on January 2, 2023, the Net Debt reduced R$ 418 million due to the strong Cash flow from operating activities in the nine months.

Table 9: Operating Cash Conversion Ratio Reconciliation For the nine months period ended September 30, (in thousands of R$) Considering the adoption of IFRS 16 2023 2022 % Chg (a) Net cash flows from operating activities 896,202 715,881 25.2% (b) Income taxes paid 37,599 27,940 34.6% (c) = (a) + (b) Cash flow from operating activities 933,801 743,821 25.5% (d) Adjusted EBITDA 876,766 719,717 21.8% (e) Non-recurring (income) expenses: 22,284 8,586 159.5% - Integration of new companies (1) 19,951 17,015 17.3% - M&A advisory and due diligence (2) 12,377 3,194 287.5% - Gain on tax amnesty (3) -16,812 - n.a. - Expansion projects (4) 2,536 2,358 7.5% - Restructuring Expenses (5) 5,673 7,081 -19.9% - Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (6) -1,441 -21,062 -93.2% (f) = (d) - (e) Adjusted EBITDA ex- non-recurring expenses 854,482 711,131 20.2% (g) = (c) / (f) Operating cash conversion ratio 109.3% 104.6% 470 bps (1) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies. (2) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for M&A transactions. (3) On August 10, 2023, Unigranrio entered into a tax amnesty program on interest and penalties to settle a tax proceeding in respect to ISS (city tax on services) with the municipality of Rio de Janeiro, which result in a payment of R$14,819 to settle the claim. The selling shareholders of Unigranrio agreed to pay R$5,438 regarding this matter. The Company had a provision of R$53,302 and an indemnification asset from the selling shareholders of R$20,000 (in light of the indemnification clauses as defined at acquisition of Unigranrio), in respect to such tax proceeding. The difference between the provision, indemnification asset and the actual paid amount was recorded as Other income (expenses), net on the consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income. (4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses. (5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of acquired companies. (6) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.

The following table shows more information regarding the cost of debt for 9M23, considering loans and financing, capital market and accounts payable to selling shareholders. Afya’s capital structure remains solid with a conservative leveraging position and a low cost of debt, Afya’s Net Debt (excluding the effect of IFRS16) divided by Adjusted EBITDA mid guidance for 2023 would be 1.6x.

Table 10: Gross Debt and Average Cost of Debt (in millions of R$) For the closing of the nine months period ended in September 30, Cost of Debt Gross Debt Duration (Years) Per year %CDI* 3Q23 2022 3Q23 2022 3Q23 2022 3Q23 2022 Loans and financing: Softbank 826 824 2.6 3.4 6.5% 6.5% 50% 53% Loans and financing: Debentures 512 500 3.9 4.6 15.5% 15.7% 114% 114% Loans and financing: Others 620 621 1.3 2.1 14.5% 14.1% 107% 113% Accounts payable to selling shareholders 651 529 0.9 1.2 12.3% 11.6% 92% 94% Average 2,610 2,474 2.2 2.9 11.5% 10.2% 86% 83% *Based on the annualized Interbank Certificates of Deposit ("CDI") rate for the period as a reference: 9M23: ~12.65% p.y. and for 2022 full year: ~12,39% p.y.

Table 11: Cash and Debt Position (in thousands of R$) 3Q23 FY2022 % Chg 3Q22 % Chg (+) Cash and Cash Equivalents 822,008 1,093,082 -24.8% 715,644 14.9% Cash and Bank Deposits 11,107 57,509 -80.7% 27,161 -59.1% Cash Equivalents 810,901 1,035,573 -21.7% 688,483 17.8% (-) Loans and Financing 1,908,299 1,882,901 1.3% 1,399,724 36.3% Current 186,903 145,202 28.7% 259,638 -28.0% Non-Current 1,721,396 1,737,699 -0.9% 1,140,086 51.0% (-) Accounts Payable to Selling Shareholders 651,068 528,678 23.2% 598,367 8.8% Current 382,500 261,711 46.2% 241,560 58.3% Non-Current 268,568 266,967 0.6% 356,807 -24.7% (-) Other Short and Long Term Obligations 50,469 62,176 -18.8% 65,748 -23.2% (=) Net Debt (Cash) excluding IFRS 16 1,787,828 1,380,673 29.5% 1,348,195 32.6% (-) Lease Liabilities 869,729 769,525 13.0% 782,224 11.2% Current 36,705 32,459 13.1% 28,685 28.0% Non-Current 833,024 737,066 13.0% 753,539 10.5% Net Debt (Cash) with IFRS 16 2,657,557 2,150,198 23.6% 2,130,419 24.7%

CAPEX

Capital expenditures consists of the purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets, including expenditures mainly related to the expansion and maintenance of our campuses and headquarters including leasehold improvements, and the development of new solutions in the digital segment, among others.

For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023, CAPEX went from R$238.4 million to R$155.1 million, a decrease of 34.9% over the same period of the prior year. As of September 30, 2023, the Capex to Revenue, excluding licenses acquisition and goodwill remeasurement, was 7.2% a decrease from 10.1% in the same period of the previous year, reflecting the discipline on capital allocation.

Table 12: CAPEX (in thousands of R$) For the nine months period ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Chg CAPEX 155,127 238,363 -34.9% Property and equipment 88,014 116,641 -24.5% Intangible assets 67,113 121,722 -44.9% - Licenses 0 24,408 n.a. - Goodwill 0 39,100 n.a. - Others 67,113 58,214 15.3%

ESG Metrics

ESG commitment is an important part of Afya’s strategy and permeates the Company’s core values. Afya has been advancing year after year on its core pillars and, since 2021, ESG metrics have been disclosed in the Company’s quarterly financial results.

The 2022 Sustainability Report can be found at: https://ir.afya.com.br/corporate-governance/sustainability/

Table 13: ESG Metrics 3Q23 3Q22 2022 2021 2020 2019 # GRI Governance and Employee Management 1 405-1 Number of employees 9,868 9,039 8,708 8,079 6,100 3,369 2 405-1 Percentage of female employees 58% 57% 57% 55% 55% 57% 3 405-1 Percentage of female employees in the board of directors 36% 27% 40% 18% 18% 22% 4 102-24 Percentage of independent member in the board of directors 36% 36% 30% 36% 36% 22% Environmental 4 302-1 Total energy consumption (kWh) 6,078,952 4,355,340 17,011,842 12,176,966 8,035,845 5,928,450 4.1 302-1 Consumption per campus 132,151 98,985 412,747 385,573 321,434 395,230 5 302-1 % supplied by distribution companies 56.7% 71.6% 72.4% 91.3% 83.4% 96.2% 6 302-1 % supplied by other sources 43.3% 28.4% 27.6% 8.7% 16.6% 3.8% Social 8 413-1 Number of free clinical consultations offered by Afya 146,294 128,686 494,635 341,286 427,184 270,000 9 Number of physicians graduated in Afya's campuses 18,965 17,176 18,104 16,772 12,691 8,306 10 201-4 Number of students with financing and scholarship programs (FIES and PROUNI) 10,628 10,329 10,965 7,881 4,999 2,808 11 % students with scholarships over total undergraduate students 15.8% 17.4% 18.8% 12.9% 13.7% 11.7% 12 413-1 Hospital, clinics and city halls partnerships 664 481 662 447 432 60 (1) Some factors can influence in the adequate proportionality analysis of data over the years, such as: climate changes, COVID-19 pandemic effects, seasonalities, number of employees, number of students, number of active units, among others. (2) "Other sources" refers to: (a) Derived from renewable sources, such as solar panels installed in the units; and (b) Derived from the search for alternative energy options in the market. (3) Starting in 2Q22, previously disclosed environmental data were updated to consider: (a) GHG Protocol guidelines improvements, and (b) additional data-collection criteria refinements. (4) Starting in 2Q22, previously disclosed social data were updated to consider: (a) the number of graduated physicians considering all units after its closing, and (b) partnerships related only to medical schools.

5. Conference Call and Webcast Information

When: November 13, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Who: Mr. Virgilio Gibbon, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Luis André Blanco, Chief Financial Officer Ms. Renata Costa Couto, IR Director

Dial-in: Brazil: +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888.

United States: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 305 224 1968 or +1 309 205 3325 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or +1 386 347 5053 or +1 507 473 4847 or +1 564 217 2000 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 689 278 1000 or +1 719 359 4580 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782.

Webinar ID: 974 1075 1315

Other Numbers: https://afya.zoom.us/u/ak0CTBDQC

OR

Webcast: https://afya.zoom.us/j/97410751315

6. About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA)

Afya is the leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats. It delivers an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners, from the moment they enroll as medical students, through their medical residency preparation, graduate program, and continuing medical education activities. Afya also offers content and clinical decision applications for healthcare professionals through its products WhiteBook, Nursebook and Portal PEBMED. For more information, please visit www.afya.com.br.

7. Forward – Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, and include risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain students; our ability to increase tuition prices and prep course fees; our ability to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of students and professors; our ability to source and successfully integrate acquisitions; general market, political, economic, and business conditions; and our financial targets such as revenue, share count and IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures including gross margin, operating margin, net income (loss) per diluted share, and free cash flow. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, financial results and financial position and the Brazilian economy.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results are included in the filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in the most recent Rule 434(b) prospectus. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the investor relations section of our website at: https://ir.afya.com.br/.

8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board—IASB, Afya uses Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Conversion Ratio information, which are non-GAAP financial measures, for the convenience of investors. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that intends to measure financial performance but excludes or includes amounts that would not be equally adjusted in the most comparable GAAP measure.

Afya calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus/minus net financial result plus income taxes expense plus depreciation and amortization plus interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees, plus share-based compensation plus/minus share of income of associate plus/minus non-recurring expenses. The calculation of Adjusted Net Income is net income plus amortization of customer relationships and trademark, plus share-based compensation. We calculate Operating Cash Conversion Ratio as the Cash flow from operating activities, adjusted with income taxes paid divided by Adjusted EBITDA plus/minus non-recurring expenses.

Management presents Adjusted EBITDA, because it believes these measures provide investors with a supplemental measure of financial performance of the core operations that facilitates period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Afya also presents Operating Cash Conversion Ratio because it believes this measure provides investors with a measure of how efficiently the Company converts EBITDA into cash. The non-GAAP financial measures described in this prospectus are not a substitute for the IFRS measures of earnings. Additionally, calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Conversion Ratio may be different from the calculations used by other companies, including competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, Afya’s measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.

9. Investor Relations Contact

E-mail: ir@afya.com.br

10. Financial Tables

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 (In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share) Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net revenue 723,479 580,575 2,146,047 1,745,055 Cost of services (288,234) (216,691) (820,136) (622,663) Gross profit 435,245 363,884 1,325,911 1,122,392 General and administrative expenses (257,002) (210,692) (739,808) (596,621) Other revenues (expenses), net 12,043 (7,173) 10,365 (8,739) Operating income 190,286 146,019 596,468 517,032 Finance income 34,771 29,202 86,259 76,618 Finance expenses (115,306) (91,933) (353,572) (256,873) Finance result (80,535) (62,731) (267,313) (180,255) Share of income of associate 615 3,819 7,671 10,260 Income before income taxes 110,366 87,107 336,826 347,037 Income taxes expenses (12,146) (6,697) (33,296) (25,612) Net income 98,220 80,410 303,530 321,425 Other comprehensive income - - - - Total comprehensive income 98,220 80,410 303,530 321,425 Income attributable to Equity holders of the parent 93,347 75,760 288,263 306,875 Non-controlling interests 4,873 4,650 15,267 14,550 98,220 80,410 303,530 321,425 Basic earnings per share Per common share 1.04 0.84 3.21 3.39 Diluted earnings per share Per common share 1.03 0.84 3.18 3.38

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position As of September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 (In thousands of Brazilian reais) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 822,008 1,093,082 Trade receivables 480,556 452,831 Inventories 4,501 12,190 Recoverable taxes 63,319 27,809 Other assets 51,991 51,745 Total current assets 1,422,375 1,637,657 Non-current assets Trade receivables 43,593 42,568 Other assets 144,084 191,756 Investment in associate 53,284 53,907 Property and equipment 598,802 542,087 Right-of-use assets 770,036 690,073 Intangible assets 4,798,915 4,041,491 Total non-current assets 6,408,714 5,561,882 Total assets 7,831,089 7,199,539 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables 85,655 71,482 Loans and financing 186,903 145,202 Lease liabilities 36,705 32,459 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 382,500 261,711 Notes payable 50,469 62,176 Advances from customers 137,664 133,050 Labor and social obligations 255,235 154,518 Taxes payable 27,400 26,221 Income taxes payable 40,582 16,151 Other liabilities 3,411 2,719 Total current liabilities 1,206,524 905,689 Non-current liabilities Loans and financing 1,721,396 1,737,699 Lease liabilities 833,024 737,066 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 268,568 266,967 Taxes payable 90,578 92,888 Provision for legal proceedings 134,068 195,854 Other liabilities 27,898 13,218 Total non-current liabilities 3,075,532 3,043,692 Total liabilities 4,282,056 3,949,381 Equity Share capital 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 2,371,577 2,375,344 Share-based compensation reserve 143,620 123,538 Treasury stock (310,003) (304,947) Retained earnings 1,293,149 1,004,886 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 3,498,360 3,198,838 Non-controlling interests 50,673 51,320 Total equity 3,549,033 3,250,158 Total liabilities and equity 7,831,089 7,199,539

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flow For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 (In thousands of Brazilian reais) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Operating activities (unaudited) (unaudited) Income before income taxes 336,826 347,037 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes Depreciation and amortization 212,172 151,706 Write-off of property and equipment 1,209 683 Write-off of intangible assets 288 6 Provision for expected credit losses 57,160 29,441 Share-based compensation expense 20,082 20,414 Net foreign exchange differences 448 293 Accrued interest 224,349 147,839 Accrued lease interest 74,867 63,458 Share of income of associate (7,671) (10,260) Provision (reversal) for legal proceedings (27,119) 8,531 Changes in assets and liabilities Trade receivables (52,169) (60,167) Inventories 7,828 (661) Recoverable taxes (34,921) (16,931) Other assets 35,960 5,858 Trade payables 1,920 1,398 Taxes payables 25,321 10,709 Advances from customers (27,883) (16,075) Labor and social obligations 94,465 70,608 Other liabilities (9,331) (10,066) 933,801 743,821 Income taxes paid (37,599) (27,940) Net cash flows from operating activities 896,202 715,881 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (88,014) (116,641) Acquisition of intangibles assets (67,113) (70,423) Dividends received 8,294 2,837 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (726,530) (225,452) Payments of interest from acquisition of subsidiaries (36,674) (17,300) Net cash flows used in investing activities (910,037) (426,979) Financing activities Payments of principal of loans and financing (12,216) (922) Payments of interest of loans and financing (124,468) (68,053) Proceeds from loans and financing 5,288 - Payments of lease liabilities (100,658) (84,509) Treasury shares buy-back (12,369) (152,317) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,546 - Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders (15,914) (15,726) Net cash flows used in financing activities (256,791) (321,527) Net foreign exchange differences (448) (293) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (271,074) (32,918) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,093,082 748,562 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 822,008 715,644

Reconciliation between Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation between Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (in thousands of R$) For the three months period September 30, For the nine months period ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Chg 2023 2022 % Chg Net income 98,220 80,410 22.1% 303,530 321,425 -5.6% Net financial result 80,535 62,731 28.4% 267,313 180,255 48.3% Income taxes expense 12,146 6,697 81.4% 33,296 25,612 30.0% Depreciation and amortization 73,908 52,617 40.5% 212,172 151,706 39.9% Interest received (1) 10,619 9,400 13.0% 25,760 21,979 17.2% Income share associate (615) (3,819) -83.9% (7,671) (10,260) -25.2% Share-based compensation 6,684 8,833 -24.3% 20,082 20,414 -1.6% Non-recurring (income) expenses: (3,104) 11,861 n.a. 22,284 8,586 159.5% - Integration of new companies (2) 7,769 7,063 10.0% 19,951 17,015 17.3% - M&A advisory and due diligence (3) 703 1,388 -49.4% 12,377 3,194 287.5% - Gain on tax amnesty (4) (16,812) - n.a. (16,812) - n.a. - Expansion projects (5) 2,007 1,079 86.0% 2,536 2,358 7.5% - Restructuring expenses (6) 3,722 2,708 37.4% 5,673 7,081 -19.9% - Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (7) (493) (377) 30.8% (1,441) (21,062) -93.2% Adjusted EBITDA 278,393 228,730 21.7% 876,766 719,717 21.8% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 38.5% 39.4% -90 bps 40.9% 41.7% -80 bps (1) Represents the interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees. (2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies. (3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions. (4) On August 10, 2023, Unigranrio entered into a tax amnesty program on interest and penalties to settle a tax proceeding in respect to ISS (city tax on services) with the municipality of Rio de Janeiro, which result in a payment of R$14,819 to settle the claim. The selling shareholders of Unigranrio agreed to pay R$5,438 regarding this matter. The Company had a provision of R$53,302 and an indemnification asset from the selling shareholders of R$20,000 (in light of the indemnification clauses as defined at acquisition of Unigranrio), in respect to such tax proceeding. The difference between the provision, indemnification asset and the actual paid amount was recorded as Other income (expenses), net on the consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income. (5) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses. (6) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies. (7) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.

