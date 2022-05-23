Log in
    AFYA   KYG011251066

AFYA LIMITED

(AFYA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/23 04:00:00 pm EDT
11.28 USD    0.00%
05:47pAfya Acquires Diabetes Management App Glic for 22 Million Brazilian Reais
MT
05:43pAfya Q1 EPS, Revenue Rise; Reaffirms 2022 Adjusted Revenue Guidance
MT
05:34pAfya Limited Announces the Acquisition of Glic
BU
Afya Limited Announces the Acquisition of Glic

05/23/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) today announced the acquisition, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Afya Participações S.A, of 100% of Glic.

Glic is a free diabetes care and management app solution for physicians and patients that uses technology to improve diabetes education and daily routine practices, connecting users, devices and health providers.

Glic has more than 90.000 active end-users, and more than 1.100 physicians using the app. The company expects R$3.7 million of gross revenue for 2022.

This business combination represents the entering into the physician-patient relationship pillar and further strengthens Afya's digital services strategy and ecosystem.

The aggregate purchase price (enterprise value) paid to sellers was R$22 million, of which 100% was paid in cash. An earn-out of up to R$12 million can be paid, R$9 million related to revenue goals established for 2023 and 2024, and R$3 million related to product development and integration.

More information available on: https://ir.afya.com.br/ >> News & Events >> Presentations

About Afya

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on the number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AFYA LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 2 284 M 469 M 469 M
Net income 2022 370 M 76,1 M 76,1 M
Net Debt 2022 1 271 M 261 M 261 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 1,52%
Capitalization 5 056 M 1 039 M 1 039 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart AFYA LIMITED
Afya Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AFYA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 54,91 BRL
Average target price 96,84 BRL
Spread / Average Target 76,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Virgílio Deloy Capobianco Gibbon Chief Executive Officer
Luis André Carpintero Blanco Chief Financial Officer
Nicolau Carvalho Esteves Co-Chairman
Kay Christian Krafft Co-Chairman
Anibal Sousa Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFYA LIMITED-28.20%1 039
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-32.95%4 884
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-32.15%4 598
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC-32.51%1 178
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.80%1 017
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED-26.86%854