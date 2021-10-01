Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Afya Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFYA   KYG011251066

AFYA LIMITED

(AFYA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/01 04:00:00 pm
19.38 USD   -1.82%
04:38pAFYA : Acquires Pharmaceutical Solutions Provider RX PRO
MT
04:33pAFYA : RX PRO Acquisition
PU
04:32pAFYA : Limited Announces the Acquisition of RX PRO
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Afya : Limited Announces the Acquisition of RX PRO

10/01/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) today announced the acquisition of 100% of the total share capital of RX PRO, a solution that connects physicians with the pharmaceutical industry, providing specialized and personalized marketing for those companies, in a more convenient way for physicians. RX PRO does this by delivering free samples to a community of pre-selected physicians and offering medical updates regarding pharmaceutical products and treatments in a fast and efficient way for doctors.

RX PRO has already delivered free samples to more than 45,000 physicians with an innovative digital experience, with an NPS of 83 and as of today has more than 12 pharmaceutical companies using its platform. The Company has an expected gross revenue for 2021 of R$8.9 million.

RX PRO incorporates the digital prescription pillar and further strengthens Afya's digital ecosystem thesis.

The aggregate purchase price (enterprise value) paid to sellers was R$35.4 million, of which 85% was paid in cash and 15% is paid in Afya Stocks. An earn-out of up to R$21 million can be paid related to gross revenue achievements for 2022, 2023 and 2024.

About Afya

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AFYA LIMITED
04:38pAFYA : Acquires Pharmaceutical Solutions Provider RX PRO
MT
04:33pAFYA : RX PRO Acquisition
PU
04:32pAFYA : Limited Announces the Acquisition of RX PRO
BU
04:23pAFYA : Announces the Acquisition of RX PRO (Form 6-K)
PU
09/28AFYA : Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating Is Publicly Available
BU
09/28AFYA : Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating is Publicly Available
PU
08/27AFYA : Announces Second-Quarter and First Half 2021 Financial Results Strong Operational P..
PU
08/27AFYA : Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (Form 6-K)
PU
08/26AFYA LIMITED : Announces Second-Quarter and First Half 2021 Financial Results
BU
08/26Afya Limited Announces Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Jun..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AFYA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 678 M 313 M 313 M
Net income 2021 390 M 72,8 M 72,8 M
Net Debt 2021 819 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 10 007 M 1 839 M 1 866 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,45x
EV / Sales 2022 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 5 260
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart AFYA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Afya Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFYA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 107,43 BRL
Average target price 162,74 BRL
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Virgílio Deloy Capobianco Gibbon Chief Executive Officer
Luis André Carpintero Blanco Chief Financial Officer
Nicolau Carvalho Esteves Chairman
Vanessa Claro Lopes Independent Director
Miguel Filisbino de Paula Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFYA LIMITED-21.98%1 839
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-69.14%10 374
CAE INC.6.72%9 480
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED69.77%6 872
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC18.24%2 286
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-56.92%2 271