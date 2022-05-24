Afya Limited Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Afya Limited or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) announces that it has released its 2021 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the Company’s commitment and progress on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

“This ecosystem, which combines education and technology, is unique to Afya and goes beyond the goal of merely boosting business activity; it also intensifies the positive impact we can have on society as a whole. By working with both education and health, we invariably influence the quality of life of the people we touch as well as the progress of their communities,” said Virgílio Gibbon, Afya’s CEO.

The 2021 Sustainability Report can be found at:

https://ir.afya.com.br/ >> Corporate Governance >> Sustainability.

About Afya

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on the number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

