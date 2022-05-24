Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Afya Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFYA   KYG011251066

AFYA LIMITED

(AFYA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/24 11:00:37 am EDT
10.32 USD   -8.51%
10:44aAfya Limited Releases 2021 Sustainability Report
BU
05/23Afya Acquires Diabetes Management App Glic for 22 Million Brazilian Reais
MT
05/23Afya Q1 EPS, Revenue Rise; Reaffirms 2022 Adjusted Revenue Guidance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Afya Limited Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

05/24/2022 | 10:44am EDT
Afya Limited or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) announces that it has released its 2021 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the Company’s commitment and progress on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

“This ecosystem, which combines education and technology, is unique to Afya and goes beyond the goal of merely boosting business activity; it also intensifies the positive impact we can have on society as a whole. By working with both education and health, we invariably influence the quality of life of the people we touch as well as the progress of their communities,” said Virgílio Gibbon, Afya’s CEO.

The 2021 Sustainability Report can be found at:

https://ir.afya.com.br/ >> Corporate Governance >> Sustainability.

About Afya

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on the number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AFYA LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 2 284 M 476 M 476 M
Net income 2022 370 M 77,2 M 77,2 M
Net Debt 2022 1 642 M 342 M 342 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 1,54%
Capitalization 4 983 M 1 039 M 1 039 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart AFYA LIMITED
Afya Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AFYA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 54,12 BRL
Average target price 96,34 BRL
Spread / Average Target 78,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Virgílio Deloy Capobianco Gibbon Chief Executive Officer
Luis André Carpintero Blanco Chief Financial Officer
Nicolau Carvalho Esteves Co-Chairman
Kay Christian Krafft Co-Chairman
Anibal Sousa Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFYA LIMITED-28.20%1 039
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-32.95%4 888
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-31.31%4 709
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC-29.70%1 237
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.82%1 003
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED-26.86%854