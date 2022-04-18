Log in
    AFYA   KYG011251066

AFYA LIMITED

(AFYA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/18 11:48:35 am EDT
13.86 USD   +0.07%
11:36aAfya Limited to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 23rd
BU
04/12Afya Limited (the "Company") Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company
BU
04/12AFYA : Proxy Statements
PU
Afya Limited to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 23rd

04/18/2022 | 11:36am EDT
Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that it will report first-quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022, following the close of the market on Monday, May 23rd, 2022 and will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 05:00 pm EDT.

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.afya.com.br/.

About Afya:

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on the number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 290 M 486 M 486 M
Net income 2022 370 M 78,7 M 78,7 M
Net Debt 2022 1 271 M 270 M 270 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 6 003 M 1 275 M 1 275 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 5 260
Free-Float 37,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 65,21 BRL
Average target price 97,67 BRL
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Virgílio Deloy Capobianco Gibbon Chief Executive Officer
Luis André Carpintero Blanco Chief Financial Officer
Nicolau Carvalho Esteves Chairman
Vanessa Claro Lopes Independent Director
Miguel Filisbino de Paula Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFYA LIMITED-11.84%1 275
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-19.25%5 762
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.30%5 227
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC-11.25%1 623
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.56%1 264
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED-3.59%1 126