    AFYA   KYG011251066

AFYA LIMITED

(AFYA)
  Report
Afya Limited : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on August 26

08/09/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), hereby rectify the press release made on July 19, 2021 and announces that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, following the close of the market on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on August 26 at 05:00 PM EDT.

To participate on the conference please follow the instructions below:

Webcast: https://afya.zoom.us/j/91787098699

To connect by phone:

Brasil: +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236

United States: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799

Webinar ID: 917 8709 8699

About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA)

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, and continuing medical education activities.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on AFYA LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 1 647 M 312 M 312 M
Net income 2021 415 M 78,5 M 78,5 M
Net Debt 2021 465 M 88,0 M 88,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 334 M 2 163 M 2 143 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,16x
EV / Sales 2022 5,66x
Nbr of Employees 5 260
Free-Float 36,9%
Technical analysis trends AFYA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 121,68 BRL
Average target price 162,28 BRL
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Virgílio Deloy Capobianco Gibbon Chief Executive Officer
Luis André Carpintero Blanco Chief Financial Officer
Nicolau Carvalho Esteves Chairman
Vanessa Claro Lopes Independent Director
Miguel Filisbino de Paula Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFYA LIMITED-8.22%2 163
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-67.55%10 845
CAE INC.10.63%9 832
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED45.09%5 892
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-56.01%2 314
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC15.38%2 291