Afya : Notice and Proxy Cards May8

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF AFYA

Notice is hereby given that an Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "AGM") will be held at the offices of Afya Participações S.A., Alameda Oscar Niemeyer, No. 119, 15th Floor, Vila da Serra, Nova Lima, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Zip Code: 34.006-056, and virtually by accessing the following link https://web.lumiagm.com/283874046(password: afya2023), on the 15th day of June, 2023 at 10:00am, Brasília time for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing and approving the following resolutions:

"As an ordinary resolution, that the Company's financial statements and the auditor's report for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022 be approved and ratified." "As an ordinary resolution, that João Paulo Seibel de Faria be appointed as a director of the Company with immediate effect to hold office for a two year term in accordance with the Amended and Restated Articles of Association of the Company." "As an ordinary resolution, that Vanessa Claro Lopes be appointed as a director of the Company with immediate effect to hold office for a two year term in accordance with the Amended and Restated Articles of Association of the Company." "As an ordinary resolution, that Miguel Filisbino Pereira de Paula be appointed as a director of the Company with immediate effect to hold office for a two year term in accordance with the Amended and Restated Articles of Association of the Company." "As an ordinary resolution, that Marcelo Ken Suhara be appointed as a director of the Company with immediate effect to hold office for a two year term in accordance with the Amended and Restated Articles of Association of the Company."

The AGM will also serve as an opportunity for shareholders to discuss Company affairs with management.

Shareholders may participate in the AGM virtually by accessing the following link https://web.lumiagm.com/283874046 (password: afya2023). Participation by a shareholder in the AGM in this manner shall be treated as presence in person at the AGM and such shareholder shall be counted in a quorum and entitled to vote in accordance with Article 18.3 of the Articles of Association of the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has fixed the close of business on May 8, 2023 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders of the Company entitled to receive notice of the AGM or any adjournment thereof. The holders of record of the Class A common shares and the Class B common shares of the Company as at the close of business, Brasília time, on the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of and attend the AGM and any adjournment thereof.

The Company's 2022 Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2023 (the "Financial Statements"). Shareholders may obtain a copy of the Financial Statements, free of charge, from the Company's website at https://ir.afya.com.br or by contacting the Company's Investor Relations Department by email at ir@afya.com.br.

The Board recommends that shareholders of the Company vote "FOR" the resolutions at the AGM. Your vote is very important to the Company.

Whether or not you plan to attend the AGM, please promptly complete, date, sign and return the proxy card attached to this Notice.