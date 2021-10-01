Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Afya Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFYA   KYG011251066

AFYA LIMITED

(AFYA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/01 04:00:00 pm
19.38 USD   -1.82%
04:38pAFYA : Acquires Pharmaceutical Solutions Provider RX PRO
MT
04:33pAFYA : RX PRO Acquisition
PU
04:32pAFYA : Limited Announces the Acquisition of RX PRO
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Afya : RX PRO Acquisition

10/01/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AFYA ANNOUNCES

THE ACQUISITION OF RX PRO

THE DIGITAL MULTICHANNEL PLATFORM THAT CONNECTS PHYSICIANS TO THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY

OCTOBER 2021

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain students; our ability to increase tuition prices; our ability to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of student and teachers; our ability to source and successfully integrate acquisitions; general market, political, economic, and business conditions, and our financial targets such as revenue, share count and IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures including gross margin, operating margin, net income (loss) per diluted share, and free cash flow. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, financial results and financial position and on the Brazilian economy.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included in filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including the section titled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Rule 434(b) prospectus. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the investor relations section of our website at: https://ir.afya.com.br/.

RX PRO: a digital experience with a reliable sample delivery for physicians

RX PRO is a solution that connects physicians with the pharmaceutical industry, providing specialized and personalized marketing for those companies, in a more convenient way for physicians.

RX PRO does this by delivering free samples to a community of pre-selected physicians, using third-party logistics and offering medical updates regarding pharmaceutical products, and treatments in a fast and efficient way for doctors.

SERVICE

COMMUNICATION

DATA

LOGISTICS

CONNECTION OF

UPDATES OF NEW DRUGS AND

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE: ACCESS

SAMPLE DELIVERY USING

PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY

TREATMENTS

TO DATA AND ROI OF THE

THIRD-PARTY LOGISTICS

WITH PHYSICIANS

WEBINARS / TUTORIALS

PHARMA MARKETING

MARKETING MATERIAL

DIGITAL PLATFORM TO IMPROVE

INVESTMENT

DELIVERY

BRAND EXPERIENCE FOR

PHYSICIANS

RX PRO Experience

MEDICAL DETAILING AT THE TIME AND THE WAY PHYSICIANS WISH,

ACCORDING TO THE MODERN DYNAMICS WITH PATIENTS

RX PRO Overview

46,693

12

83

PHYSICIANS ALREADY RECEIVED

PHARMA COMPANIES USING

NPS

FREE SAMPLES

RX PRO SYSTEM

R$ 8.9 MM

MODEL FOCUSED ON

EXPECTED FY 2021

B2B CONTRACTS

GROSS REVENUE

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Afya Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 20:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AFYA LIMITED
04:38pAFYA : Acquires Pharmaceutical Solutions Provider RX PRO
MT
04:33pAFYA : RX PRO Acquisition
PU
04:32pAFYA : Limited Announces the Acquisition of RX PRO
BU
04:23pAFYA : Announces the Acquisition of RX PRO (Form 6-K)
PU
09/28AFYA : Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating Is Publicly Available
BU
09/28AFYA : Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating is Publicly Available
PU
08/27AFYA : Announces Second-Quarter and First Half 2021 Financial Results Strong Operational P..
PU
08/27AFYA : Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (Form 6-K)
PU
08/26AFYA LIMITED : Announces Second-Quarter and First Half 2021 Financial Results
BU
08/26Afya Limited Announces Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Jun..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AFYA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 678 M 313 M 313 M
Net income 2021 390 M 72,8 M 72,8 M
Net Debt 2021 819 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 10 007 M 1 839 M 1 866 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,45x
EV / Sales 2022 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 5 260
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart AFYA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Afya Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFYA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 107,43 BRL
Average target price 162,74 BRL
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Virgílio Deloy Capobianco Gibbon Chief Executive Officer
Luis André Carpintero Blanco Chief Financial Officer
Nicolau Carvalho Esteves Chairman
Vanessa Claro Lopes Independent Director
Miguel Filisbino de Paula Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFYA LIMITED-21.98%1 839
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-69.14%10 374
CAE INC.6.72%9 480
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED69.77%6 872
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC18.24%2 286
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-56.92%2 271