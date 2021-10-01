Afya : RX PRO Acquisition

AFYA ANNOUNCES
THE ACQUISITION OF RX PRO
THE DIGITAL MULTICHANNEL PLATFORM THAT CONNECTS PHYSICIANS TO THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY
OCTOBER 2021
RX PRO: a digital experience with a reliable sample delivery for physicians
RX PRO is a solution that connects physicians with the pharmaceutical industry, providing specialized and personalized marketing for those companies, in a more convenient way for physicians.
RX PRO does this by delivering free samples to a community of pre-selected physicians, using third-party logistics and offering medical updates regarding pharmaceutical products, and treatments in a fast and efficient way for doctors.
|
SERVICE
|
|
COMMUNICATION
|
|
DATA
|
|
|
LOGISTICS
|
• CONNECTION OF
|
|
• UPDATES OF NEW DRUGS AND
|
|
• BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE: ACCESS
|
|
•
|
SAMPLE DELIVERY USING
|
PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY
|
|
TREATMENTS
|
|
TO DATA AND ROI OF THE
|
|
|
THIRD-PARTY LOGISTICS
|
WITH PHYSICIANS
|
|
• WEBINARS / TUTORIALS
|
|
PHARMA MARKETING
|
|
•
|
MARKETING MATERIAL
|
|
|
• DIGITAL PLATFORM TO IMPROVE
|
|
INVESTMENT
|
|
|
DELIVERY
|
|
|
BRAND EXPERIENCE FOR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PHYSICIANS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDICAL DETAILING AT THE TIME AND THE WAY PHYSICIANS WISH,
ACCORDING TO THE MODERN DYNAMICS WITH PATIENTS
RX PRO Overview
|
46,693
|
12
|
83
|
PHYSICIANS ALREADY RECEIVED
|
PHARMA COMPANIES USING
|
NPS
|
FREE SAMPLES
|
RX PRO SYSTEM
|
|
R$ 8.9 MM
|
MODEL FOCUSED ON
|
EXPECTED FY 2021
|
B2B CONTRACTS
|
GROSS REVENUE
|
