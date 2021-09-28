Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Afya Limited
  News
  Summary
    AFYA   KYG011251066

AFYA LIMITED

(AFYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Afya : Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating is Publicly Available

09/28/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
AFYA'S SUSTAINALYTICS ESG RISK RATING IS PUBLICLY AVAILABLE

September xx, 2021 - Afya Limited or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) announces that Sustainalytics, a leading ESG and corporate governance research firm, has rated Afya as a "low risk" ESG Risk Rating company and in the 10th percentile in the Sustainalytics database of over 13,500 organizations as of September, 2021. Afya is at low risk of experiencing material financial impacts from ESG factors, due to its low exposure and good policies and applied practices. For further information, please access: https://www.sustainalytics.com/.

About Afya:

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-endphysician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

Contact: Investor Relations: ir@afya.com.br

Disclaimer

Afya Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 21:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 678 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2021 390 M 71,9 M 71,9 M
Net Debt 2021 819 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,52x
Yield 2021 1,65%
Capitalization 1 733 M 1 733 M 319 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 5 260
Free-Float 39,5%
Technical analysis trends AFYA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 18,60 BRL
Average target price 162,74 BRL
Spread / Average Target 775%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Virgílio Deloy Capobianco Gibbon Chief Executive Officer
Luis André Carpintero Blanco Chief Financial Officer
Nicolau Carvalho Esteves Chairman
Vanessa Claro Lopes Independent Director
Miguel Filisbino de Paula Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFYA LIMITED-20.67%1 869
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-67.83%10 516
CAE INC.5.13%9 550
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED67.76%6 755
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC20.77%2 370
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-55.53%2 320