Afya : Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements - Form 6-K 11/21/2022 | 04:22pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements September 30, 2022 Afya Limited Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position As of September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian reais) Notes September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5 715,644 748,562 Trade receivables 6 405,450 378,351 Inventories 12,488 11,827 Recoverable taxes 42,510 25,579 Other assets 8 37,874 42,533 Total current assets 1,213,966 1,206,852 Non-current assets Trade receivables 6 34,218 27,442 Other assets 8 198,700 180,306 Investment in associate 9 55,900 48,477 Property and equipment 10 503,626 419,808 Right-of-use assets 12.2.2 712,068 663,686 Intangible assets 11 4,042,545 3,900,835 Total non-current assets 5,547,057 5,240,554 Total assets 6,761,023 6,447,406 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables 62,905 59,098 Loans and financing 12.2.1 259,638 128,720 Lease liabilities 12.2.2 28,685 24,955 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 12.2.3 241,560 239,849 Notes payable 12.2.4 17,333 14,478 Advances from customers 108,588 114,585 Labor and social obligations 202,040 131,294 Taxes payable 24,170 26,715 Income taxes payable 27,353 11,649 Other liabilities 4,532 15,163 Total current liabilities 976,804 766,506 Non-current liabilities Loans and financing 12.2.1 1,140,086 1,246,156 Lease liabilities 12.2.2 753,539 689,130 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 12.2.3 356,807 439,977 Notes payable 12.2.4 48,415 58,248 Taxes payable 93,445 96,598 Provision for legal proceedings 22 205,151 148,287 Other liabilities 12,962 2,486 Total non-current liabilities 2,610,405 2,680,882 Total liabilities 3,587,209 3,447,388 Equity Share capital 16 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 2,375,344 2,375,344 Share-based compensation reserve 114,515 94,101 Treasury stock (304,947) (152,630) Retained earnings 938,192 631,317 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 3,123,121 2,948,149 Non-controlling interests 50,693 51,869 Total equity 3,173,814 3,000,018 Total liabilities and equity 6,761,023 6,447,406 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. F-2 Afya Limited Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian reais, except for earnings per share information) Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended Notes September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net revenue 18 580,575 454,387 1,745,055 1,221,112 Cost of services 19 (216,691) (180,042) (622,663) (450,993) Gross profit 363,884 274,345 1,122,392 770,119 General and administrative expenses 19 (210,692) (178,811) (596,621) (444,399) Other (expenses) income, net (7,173) (135) (8,739) 1,163 Operating income 146,019 95,399 517,032 326,883 Finance income 20 29,202 29,161 76,618 45,144 Finance expenses 20 (91,933) (64,558) (256,873) (168,825) Finance result (62,731) (35,397) (180,255) (123,681) Share of income of associate 9 3,819 3,004 10,260 8,626 Income before income taxes 87,107 63,006 347,037 211,828 Income taxes expenses 21 (6,697) (5,017) (25,612) (18,546) Net income 80,410 57,989 321,425 193,282 Other comprehensive income - - - - Total comprehensive income 80,410 57,989 321,425 193,282 Income attributable to Equity holders of the parent 75,760 53,030 306,875 178,357 Non-controlling interests 4,650 4,959 14,550 14,925 80,410 57,989 321,425 193,282 Basic earnings per share Per common share 17 0.84 0.57 3.39 1.91 Diluted earnings per share Per common share 17 0.84 0.56 3.38 1.89 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. F-3 Afya Limited Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian reais) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital Additional paid-in capital Treasury Shares Share-based compensation reserve Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balances at December 31, 2020 17 2,323,488 - 50,724 407,991 2,782,220 51,560 2,833,780 Net income - - - - 178,357 178,357 14,925 193,282 Total comprehensive income - - - - 178,357 178,357 14,925 193,282 Capital increase - 74,500 - - - 74,500 - 74,500 Treasury shares - - (98,541) - - (98,541) - (98,541) Treasury shares transferred from exercise of stock options - (21,289) 54,010 - - 32,721 - 32,721 Share-based compensation - - - 33,949 - 33,949 - 33,949 Dividends declared - - - - - - (15,663) (15,663) Balances at September 30, 2021 (unaudited) 17 2,376,699 (44,531) 84,673 586,348 3,003,206 50,822 3,054,028 Balances at December 31, 2021 17 2,375,344 (152,630) 94,101 631,317 2,948,149 51,869 3,000,018 Net income - - - - 306,875 306,875 14,550 321,425 Total comprehensive income - - - - 306,875 306,875 14,550 321,425 Treasury shares - - (152,317) - - (152,317) - (152,317) Share-based compensation - - - 20,414 - 20,414 - 20,414 Dividends declared - - - - - - (15,726) (15,726) Balances at September 30, 2022 (unaudited) 17 2,375,344 (304,947) 114,515 938,192 3,123,121 50,693 3,173,814 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. F-4 Afya Limited Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian reais) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Operating activities (unaudited) (unaudited) Income before income taxes 347,037 211,828 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes Depreciation and amortization 151,706 112,204 Write-off of property and equipment 683 1,936 Write-off of intangible assets 6 1,049 Allowance for doubtful accounts 29,441 34,005 Share-based compensation expense 20,414 33,949 Net foreign exchange differences 293 18,376 Accrued interest 147,839 66,851 Accrued lease interest 63,458 47,738 Share of income of associate (10,260) (8,626) Provision for legal proceedings 8,531 9,286 Changes in assets and liabilities Trade receivables (60,167) (18,593) Inventories (661) (1,232) Recoverable taxes (16,931) (8,228) Other assets 5,858 (11,264) Trade payables 1,398 3,461 Taxes payables 10,709 (1,247) Advances from customers (16,075) 9,419 Labor and social obligations 70,608 54,005 Other liabilities (10,066) 2,276 743,821 557,193 Income taxes paid (27,940) (28,495) Net cash flows from operating activities 715,881 528,698 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (116,641) (97,435) Acquisition of intangibles assets (70,423) (43,290) Dividends received 2,837 5,770 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (242,752) (925,279) Restricted cash - 8,103 Net cash flows used in investing activities (426,979) (1,052,131) Financing activities Payments of loans and financing (68,975) (130,446) Issuance of loans and financing - 809,539 Payments of lease liabilities (84,509) (61,909) Treasury shares (152,317) (98,541) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 32,721 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (15,726) (15,663) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (321,527) 535,701 Net foreign exchange differences (293) (18,376) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (32,918) (6,108) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 748,562 1,045,042 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 715,644 1,038,934 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. F-5 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 1 Corporate information Afya Limited ("Afya"), collectively with its subsidiaries referred to as the "Company", is a holding company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands on March 22, 2019. Afya Limited became the holding company of Afya Participações S.A. (hereafter referred to as "Afya Brazil"), formerly denominated NRE Participações S.A., through the completion of the corporate reorganization in July 2019. Up to that date, Afya Limited did not have commenced operations and had only nominal assets and liabilities and no material contingent liabilities or commitments. Accordingly, Afya Limited's consolidated financial information substantially reflects the operations of Afya Brazil after the corporate reorganization. The Company completed its initial public offering (IPO) on July 19, 2019, and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "AFYA." The Company is formed by a network of higher education and post-graduate institutions focused on medicine located in 18 Brazilian states forming the largest educational group by the number of medical seats in the country. In non-regulated education, Afya provides services that comprise the development and sale of electronically distributed educational courses on medicine science, related printed and soft skills educational content. The Company also offers solutions to empower the physicians in their daily routine including supporting clinic decisions through mobile app subscription, delivering practice management tools through a SaaS ("Software as a Service") model and supporting the patient-physician relationship. On February 23, 2022, Afya announced that the Secretary of Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education ("MEC") authorized the operations of the medical schools in Abaetetuba, in the State of Pará, and Itacoatiara, in the State of Amazonas, both under Mais Médicos II program. With the authorizations, Afya reaches its third and fourth authorized schools to start operating under the Mais Medicos II program. Each medical school will contribute with 50 seats. On March 16, 2022, MEC authorized the operations of the medical schools in Bragança, in the State of Pará, and Manacapuru, in the State of Amazonas, both under Mais Médicos II program. With the authorizations, Afya reaches its fifth and sixth authorized schools to start operating under the Mais Medicos II program. Each medical school will contribute with 50 seats. On March 18, 2022, Afya announced that MEC authorized the increase of 28 seats of Centro Universitário São Lucas, in Ji-Parana located in the state of Rondônia. The earn-out related to the seats approval is R$800 per seat, adjusted by the CDI rate from the closing until the payment date, of which: (i) 50% was paid in April 2022, and (ii) 50% is payable in cash in two equal installments through 2024. Acquisitions in 2022 (i) On March 4, 2022, Afya Brazil acquired BMV Atividades Médicas Ltda. ("Além da Medicina"). Além da Medicina is a medical content online platform for physicians and medical students that provides educational tools besides technical medical content that can assist them throughout their careers. Its contents include mentoring for residency, soft skills and finance, accounting, and investment basics for physicians. See Note 4. (ii) On April 5, 2022, Afya Brazil acquired Cardiopapers Soluções Digitais Ltda. ("CardioPapers"). CardioPapers is the main medical content and education platform in the Cardiology field, offering courses and books developed by physicians and for physicians, covering all phases of the medical career, aligned with Afya's overall business strategy. See Note 4. F-6 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated (iii) On May 23, 2022, Afya Brazil acquired Quasar Telemedicina Desenvolvimento de Sistemas Computacionais Ltda. ("Glic"). Glic is a free diabetes care and management app solution for physicians and patients that uses technology to improve diabetes education and daily routine practices, connecting users, devices and health providers. See Note 4. COVID-19 In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported to have emerged in Wuhan, China. COVID-19 has since spread to most of the countries around the globe, including every state in Brazil. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, and on March 20, 2020 the Brazilian federal government declared a national emergency with respect to COVID-19. Since March 17, 2020, there has been some interruption of our on-campus activities due to Brazilian government authorities' mandatory lockdowns. We managed to rapidly adapt our business to these unusual times, and although there has been an interruption of our on-campus activities, we are offering our non-practical educational activities to our students through our online platform (rather than on-site). Regarding the offering of practical classes, we quickly resumed our in-hospital and health care residency programs for fifth and sixth-year students, which represents the largest portion of our practical curriculum. By the date of issuance of these interim financial statements all of the lockdown restrictions have been revoked by Brazilian authorities in our campus locations and the Company has also successfully retaken all of its practical classes in medicines courses and all of its classroom classes. During 2020, some of the Brazilian states had issued decrees granting discounts to our students because of COVID-19. These mandatory discounts have been suspended as their constitutionality has been challenged in the superior courts. On November 18, 2021, the Brazilian Federal Court of Justice (STF) decided, by the majority of the votes, that any lawsuit with decisions to apply linear discounts in monthly tuition fees for private universities with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic are unconstitutional. Therefore, the Company shall not apply linear discounts on any active monthly tuition fees that are related to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Regarding the discounts granted by the date of issuance of these financial statements, the Company is charging back the students as final legal decisions were given by the Brazilian Federal Court of Justice. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company has invoiced R$21,062 from previous periods, net of discounts granted due to COVID-19, being the amount substantially arising from its subsidiary FCMPB, following a lower court decision that suspended the granted discounts in favor of the Company (R$ 25,933 discounts granted, net of discounts recovered, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021). The outstanding balances are classified in accounts receivables. F-7 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated Conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As a result of the current geopolitical tensions and conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the recent recognition by Russia of the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the Donbas region of Ukraine, the governments of the United States, the European Union, Japan and other jurisdictions have recently announced the imposition of sanctions on certain industry sectors and parties in Russia, Belarus and the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as enhanced export controls on certain products and industries. These and any additional sanctions and export controls, as well as any counter responses by the governments of Russia or other jurisdictions, could adversely affect, directly or indirectly, the global supply chain, with negative implications on the availability of raw materials, energy prices, and our customers, as well as the local and global financial markets and financial services industry and the global economy in general. As of the date of these interim financial statements, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has not brought significant impact over Afya's operations and results 2 Significant accounting policies 2.1 Basis for preparation of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2022 and for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for contingent consideration that have been measured at fair value. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021. Afya Limited is a holding company, as such the primary source of revenue derives from its interest on the operational companies in Brazil. As result, the Brazilian Real has been assessed as the Company`s functional currency. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Brazilian Reais ("BRL" or "R$"), which is the Company's functional and presentation currency. All amounts are rounded to the nearest thousand. These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2022 and for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on November 18, 2022. 2.2 Changes in accounting policies and disclosures New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Company The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company has not F-8 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. Certain amendments apply for the first time in 2022, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company. F-9 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 2.3 Basis consolidation The table below is a list of the Company's subsidiaries and associate: Direct and indirect interest Name Principal activities Location Investment type September 30, 2022 (unaudited) December 31, 2021 Afya Participações S.A. ("Afya Brazil") Holding Nova Lima - MG Subsidiary 100% 100% Instituto Tocantinense Presidente Antônio Carlos Porto S.A. - ("ITPAC Porto") Undergraduate degree programs Porto Nacional - TO Subsidiary 100% 100% Instituto Tocantinense Presidente Antônio Carlos S.A. - ("ITPAC Araguaina") Undergraduate degree programs Araguaína - TO Subsidiary 100% 100% União Educacional do Vale do Aço S.A. - ("UNIVAÇO") Medicine undergraduate degree program Ipatinga - MG Subsidiary 100% 100% IPTAN - Instituto de Ensino Superior Presidente Tancredo de Almeida Neves S.A. ("IPTAN") Undergraduate degree programs São João Del Rei - MG Subsidiary 100% 100% Instituto de Educação Superior do Vale do Parnaíba S.A. ("IESVAP") Undergraduate degree programs Parnaíba - PI Subsidiary 80% 80% Centro de Ciências em Saúde de Itajubá S.A. ("CCSI") Medicine undergraduate degree program Itajubá - MG Subsidiary 60% 60% Instituto de Ensino Superior do Piauí S.A. ("IESP") Undergraduate and graduate degree programs Teresina - PI Subsidiary 100% 100% Centro Integrado de Saúde de Teresina ("CIS") Outpatient care Teresina - PI Subsidiary 100% 100% FADEP - Faculdade Educacional de Pato Branco Ltda. ("FADEP") Undergraduate degree programs Pato Branco - PR Subsidiary 100% 100% Medcel Editora e Eventos S.A. ("Medcel") Medical education content São Paulo - SP Subsidiary 100% 100% Instituto Educacional Santo Agostinho S.A. ("FASA") Undergraduate degree programs Montes Claros - MG Subsidiary 100% 100% ESMC Educação Superior Ltda. ("ESMC") Undergraduate degree programs Montes Claros - MG Subsidiary 100% 100% Instituto de Pesquisa e Ensino Médico do Estado de Minas Gerais Ltda. ("IPEMED") Graduate Belo Horizonte - MG Subsidiary 100% 100% Instituto Paraense de Educação e Cultura Ltda ("IPEC") Medicine degree programs Marabá - PA Subsidiary 100% 100% Sociedade Universitária Redentor S.A. ("UniRedentor") Undergraduate and graduate degree programs Itaperuna - RJ Subsidiary 100% 100% Centro Universitário São Lucas Ltda. ("UniSL") Undergraduate degree programs Porto Velho - RO Subsidiary 100% 100% Peb Med Instituição de Pesquisa Médica e Serviços Ltda ("PebMed") Content and clinical tools and online platform Rio de Janeiro - RJ Subsidiary 100% 100% Faculdade de Ensino Superior da Amazônia Reunida - ("FESAR") Undergraduate degree programs Redenção - PA Subsidiary 100% 100% Centro Superior de Ciências da Saúde S/S Ltda. ("FCMPB") Medicine degree programs João Pessoa - PB Subsidiary 100% 100% MedPhone Tecnologia em Saúde Ltda. ("MedPhone") Content and clinical tools and online platform Recife - PE Subsidiary 100% 100% iClinic Desenvolvimento de Software Ltda ("iClinic") Electronic Medical Record, Clinical Management System Ribeirão Preto - SP Subsidiary 100% 100% Medicinae Solutions S.A. ("Medicinae") Healthcare payments and financial services Rio de Janeiro - RJ Subsidiary 100% 100% Medical Harbour Aparelhos Médico Hospitalares e Serviços em Tecnologia Ltda. ("Medical Harbour") Educational health and medical imaging Florianópolis - SC Subsidiary 100% 100% Cliquefarma Drogarias Online Ltda.("Cliquefarma") Online platform São Paulo - SP Subsidiary 100% 100% Shosp Tecnologia da Informação Ltda. ("Shosp") Electronic Medical Record, Clinical Management System Rio de Janeiro - RJ Subsidiary 100% 100% Sociedade Padrão de Educação Superior Ltda. ("UnifipMoc") Undergraduate degree programs Montes Claros - MG Subsidiary 100% 100% Nucleo de Atenção à Saúde e de Práticas Profissionalizantes ("NASPP) Outpatient care Montes Claros - MG Subsidiary 100% 100% Companhia Nilza Cordeiro Herdy de Educação e Cultura. ("Unigranrio") Undergraduate and graduate degree programs Duque de Caxias - RJ Subsidiary 100% 100% Policlínica e Centro de Estética Duque de Caxias Ltda. ("Policlínica") Outpatient care Duque de Caxias - RJ Subsidiary 100% 100% Sociedade Educacional de Palhoça S/A Ltda. ("SOCIESP") Basic Education Palhoça - SC Subsidiary 100% 100% Instituto de Ensino Superior de Palhoça S/S Ltda. ("IESP PALHOÇA") Undergraduate degree programs Palhoça - SC Subsidiary 100% 100% RX PRO Soluções de Tecnologia Ltda. ("RX PRO") Marketing for pharmaceutical industry São Paulo - SP Subsidiary 100% 100% RX PRO LOG Transporte e Logística Ltda. ("RX PRO LOG") Marketing for pharmaceutical industry São Paulo - SP Subsidiary 100% 100% BMV Atividades Médicas Ltda. ("Além da Medicina") * Medical education content São Paulo - SP Subsidiary 100% - Cardiopapers Soluções Digitais Ltda ("CardioPapers") * Medical education content Recife - PE Subsidiary 100% - Quasar Telemedicina Desenvolvimento de Sistemas Computacionais Ltda. ("Glic") * Patient physician relationship Barueri - SP Subsidiary 100% - União Educacional do Planalto Central S.A. ("UEPC") Undergraduate degree programs Brasília - DF Associate 30% 30% * See Note 4 for further details of the business combinations during 2022.

F-10 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated The financial information of the acquired subsidiaries is included in the Company's consolidated financial statements beginning on the respective acquisition dates. The Company consolidates the financial information for all entities it controls. Control is achieved when the Company is exposed to, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. Consolidation of a subsidiary begins when the Company obtains control over the subsidiary and it ceases when the Company loses control of the subsidiary. Assets, liabilities, income and expenses of a subsidiary acquired or disposed of during the year are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date the Company gains control until the date the Company ceases to control the subsidiary. When necessary, adjustments are made to the financial statements of subsidiaries in order to bring their accounting policies in line with the Company's accounting policies. All intra-group assets and liabilities, equity, income, expenses and cash flows relating to transactions are eliminated in full on consolidation. A change in the ownership interest of a subsidiary, without a loss of control, is accounted for as an equity transaction. If the Company loses control over a subsidiary, it derecognizes the related assets (including goodwill), liabilities, non-controlling interest and other components of equity, while any resulting gain or loss is recognized in the statement of income. Non-controlling interests in the results and equity of subsidiaries are shown separately in the consolidated statements of financial position, consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income and consolidated statements of changes in equity. 3 Segment information The Company has three reportable segments as follows: • Undergrad, which provides educational services through undergraduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences and other undergraduate programs; • Continuing Education, which provides specialization programs and graduate courses in medicine; and • Digital Services, which provides content and technology for medical education, clinical decisions software, practice management tools and electronic medical records, doctor-patient relationship, telemedicine and digital prescription for physicians and provides access and demand and efficiency for the healthcare players. Segment information is presented consistently with the internal reports provided to the Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), which is the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM) and is responsible for allocating resources, assessing the performance of the Company's operating segments, and making the Company's strategic decisions. No operating segments have been aggregated to form the above reportable operating segments. There is only one geographic region and the results are monitored and evaluated as a single business. F-11 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated The following tables presents assets and liabilities information for the Company's operating segments as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively: Undergrad Continuing Education Digital Services Total reportable segments Adjustments and eliminations Total As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) Total assets 6,366,832 144,994 249,197 6,761,023 - 6,761,023 Current assets 1,052,772 57,246 103,948 1,213,966 - 1,213,966 Non-current assets 5,314,060 87,748 145,249 5,547,057 - 5,547,057 Total liabilities and equity 6,366,832 144,994 249,197 6,761,023 - 6,761,023 Current liabilities 802,134 51,641 123,029 976,804 - 976,804 Non-current liabilities 2,497,691 66,007 46,707 2,610,405 - 2,610,405 Equity 3,067,007 27,346 79,461 3,173,814 - 3,173,814 Undergrad Continuing Education Digital Services Total reportable segments Adjustments and eliminations Total As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) Other disclosures Investments in associate 55,900 - - 55,900 - 55,900 Capital expenditures (*) 187,791 5,637 44,940 238,368 - 238,368 Undergrad Continuing Education Digital Services Total reportable segments Adjustments and eliminations Total As of December 31, 2021 Total assets 6,072,135 105,629 272,122 6,449,886 (2,480) 6,447,406 Current assets 1,048,869 42,737 117,726 1,209,332 (2,480) 1,206,852 Non-current assets 5,023,266 62,892 154,396 5,240,554 - 5,240,554 Total liabilities and equity 6,072,135 105,629 272,122 6,449,886 (2,480) 6,447,406 Current liabilities 645,657 32,300 91,029 768,986 (2,480) 766,506 Non-current liabilities 2,551,175 47,705 82,002 2,680,882 - 2,680,882 Equity 2,875,303 25,624 99,091 3,000,018 - 3,000,018 Undergrad Continuing Education Digital Services Total reportable segments Adjustments and eliminations Total As of December 31, 2021 Other disclosures Investments in associate 48,477 - - 48,477 - 48,477 As of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) Capital expenditures (*) 85,220 18,811 36,694 140,725 - 140,725 (*) Capital expenditures consider the acquisitions of property and equipment and intangible assets.

F-12 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated The following tables present the statements of income for the Company's operating segments for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021: September 30, 2022 (unaudited) Undergrad Continuing Education Digital Services Total reportable segments Elimination (inter-segment transactions) Total External customer 1,538,037 75,568 131,450 1,745,055 - 1,745,055 Inter-segment - - 2,793 2,793 (2,793) - Net revenue 1,538,037 75,568 134,243 1,747,848 (2,793) 1,745,055 Cost of services (546,493) (42,887) (36,076) (625,456) 2,793 (622,663) Gross profit 991,544 32,681 98,167 1,122,392 - 1,122,392 General and administrative expenses (596,621) Other income, net (8,739) Operating income 517,032 Finance income 76,618 Finance expenses (256,873) Share of income of associate 10,260 Income before income taxes 347,037 Income taxes expenses (25,612) Net income 321,425 September 30, 2021 (unaudited) Undergrad Continuing Education Digital Services Total reportable segments Elimination (inter-segment transactions) Total External customer 1,060,345 51,481 109,286 1,221,112 - 1,221,112 Inter-segment - 327 327 (327) - Net revenue 1,060,345 51,481 109,613 1,221,439 (327) 1,221,112 Cost of services (380,055) (32,173) (39,092) (451,320) 327 (450,993) Gross profit 680,290 19,308 70,521 770,119 - 770,119 General and administrative expenses (444,399) Other expenses, net 1,163 Operating income 326,883 Finance income 45,144 Finance expenses (168,825) Share of income of associate 8,626 Income before income taxes 211,828 Income taxes expenses (18,546) Net income 193,282 Seasonality of operations Undergrad´s and Continuing Education tuition revenues are related to the intake process and monthly tuition fees charged to students over the period thus the Company does not have significant fluctuations during the semester. Digital Services is comprised mostly by Medcel, Pebmed and iClinic revenues. While Pebmed and iClinic do not have significant fluctuation regarding seasonality, Medcel revenues are concentrated in the first and last quarter of the year, as a result of enrollments of Medcel's clients. The majority of Medcel's revenues is derived from printed books, which are recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer. The remaining digital services revenue is recognized over time. Consequently, Digital Services segment generally has higher revenues and results of operations in the first and last quarters of the year compared to the second and third quarters of the year. F-13 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 4 Business combinations The preliminary fair values of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed as of acquisition date were: Assets Além da Medicina CardioPapers Glic Cash and cash and equivalents 298 3,648 151 Trade receivables 1,705 1,350 94 Other assets 267 1 36 Property and equipment 37 43 - Intangible assets 15,851 28,616 15,391 18,158 33,658 15,672 Liabilities Trade payables 705 1,703 1 Labor and social obligations 79 59 - Taxes and contributions payable 1,182 352 91 Advances from customers 6,185 3,893 - Other liabilities - - 574 8,151 6,007 666 Total identifiable net assets at fair value 10,007 27,651 15,006 Preliminary goodwill arising on acquisition 16,782 14,362 15,591 Purchase consideration transferred 26,789 42,013 30,597 Cash paid 14,952 34,924 21,602 Contingent consideration 11,074 7,422 8,995 Consideration to be transferred 763 (333) - Analysis of cash flows on acquisition: Transaction costs of the acquisition (included in cash flows from operating activities) 227 274 222 Cash paid net of cash acquired with the subsidiary (included in cash flows from investing activities) 14,654 31,276 21,451 Net of cash flow on acquisition 14,881 31,550 21,673 (a) Acquisition of Além da Medicina On March 4, 2022, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of the share capital of BMV Atividades Médicas Ltda. ("Além da Medicina"). The aggregate purchase price of R$26,789 is comprised by: i) R$14,952 of which 100% was paid in cash on the transaction closing date; ii) an earn-out ("contingent consideration") of up of R$ 19,200 is payable in connection with revenue target achievements for 2023 and 2024; and iii) price adjustment related to net debt of R$763 in favor of selling shareholders. The contingent consideration of R$11,074 is based on the present value of the obligation considering the facts and circumstances at the acquisition date. Além da Medicina is a medical content online platform for physicians and medical students that provides educational tools besides technical medical content that can assist them throughout their careers. Its contents include mentoring for residency, soft skills and finance, accounting, and investment basics for physicians. The acquisition of Além da Medicina was accounted for under IFRS 3 - Business Combinations. Transaction costs to date amount to R$227 and were expensed and are included in general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statement of income. At the acquisition date, the fair value of the trade receivables acquired equals its carrying amount. The goodwill recognized includes the value of expected synergies arising from the acquisition, which is not separately recognized. Goodwill is allocated entirely to Digital Services segment. The preliminary goodwill recognized is not expected to be deductible for income taxes purposes. F-14 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated The Company did not recognize deferred taxes related to the business combination because the tax basis and the accounting basis, including fair value adjustments, were the same at the date of the business combination. The valuation techniques used for measuring the fair value of separately identified intangible assets acquired were as follows: Intangible assets acquired Valuation technique Trademark Relief from royalty This methodology is based on the market remuneration of the use license granted to third parties. The value of the asset is restated by the savings of royalties that the owner would have to own the asset. It is necessary to determine a royalty rate that reflects the appropriate remuneration of the asset. The royalty payments, net of taxes, are discounted to present value. Customer relationships Multi-period excess earnings method The method considers the present value of net cash flows expected to be generated by customer relationships, by excluding any cash flows related to contributory assets. Educational content Replacement cost This methodology is based on the estimated cost of replacing the referred asset with a new one (acquisition or reconstruction), adjusted to reflect the losses in value resulting from the physical deterioration and the functional and economic obsolescence of that asset. Developed technology intangible assets Replacement cost This methodology is based on the estimated cost of replacing the referred asset with a new one (acquisition or reconstruction), adjusted to reflect the losses in value resulting from the physical deterioration and the functional and economic obsolescence of that asset. From the date of acquisition, Além da Medicina has contributed R$8,108 of net revenue and R$ 190 of income before income taxes to the Company. Should the acquisition had taken place at the beginning of the period, net revenue for the period ended September 30, 2022 would have been increased by R$2,529 and income before income taxes would have been increased by R$867. (b) Acquisition of CardioPapers On April 5, 2022, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of the share capital of Cardiopapers Soluções Digitais Ltda. ("CardioPapers"). The aggregate purchase price of R$42,013 is comprised by: i) R$34,924 of which 100% was paid in cash on the transaction closing date; ii) an earn-out ("contingent consideration") of up of R$ 15,000 is payable in connection with revenue target achievements for 2023 and 2024 and other goals; and iii) price adjustment related to net debt of R$333 in favor of Afya Brazil. The contingent consideration of R$7,422 is based on the present value of the obligation considering the facts and circumstances at the acquisition date. CardioPapers is the main medical content and education platform in the Cardiology field, offering courses and books developed by physicians and for physicians, covering all phases of the medical career, aligned with Afya's overall business strategy. The acquisition of CardioPapers was accounted for under IFRS 3 - Business Combinations. Transaction costs to date amount to R$274 and were expensed and are included in general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statement of income.

F-15 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated At the acquisition date, the fair value of the trade receivables acquired equals its carrying amount. The goodwill recognized includes the value of expected synergies arising from the acquisition, which is not separately recognized. Goodwill is allocated entirely to Digital Services segment. The preliminary goodwill recognized is not expected to be deductible for income taxes purposes. The Company did not recognize deferred taxes related to the business combination because the tax basis and the accounting basis, including fair value adjustments, were the same at the date of the business combination. The valuation techniques used for measuring the fair value of separately identified intangible assets acquired were as follows: Intangible assets acquired Valuation technique Trademark Relief from royalty This methodology is based on the market remuneration of the use license granted to third parties. The value of the asset is restated by the savings of royalties that the owner would have to own the asset. It is necessary to determine a royalty rate that reflects the appropriate remuneration of the asset. The royalty payments, net of taxes, are discounted to present value. Customer relationships Multi-period excess earnings method The method considers the present value of net cash flows expected to be generated by customer relationships, by excluding any cash flows related to contributory assets. Educational content Replacement cost This methodology is based on the estimated cost of replacing the referred asset with a new one (acquisition or reconstruction), adjusted to reflect the losses in value resulting from the physical deterioration and the functional and economic obsolescence of that asset. Copyrights Relief from royalty This methodology is based on the market remuneration of the use license granted to third parties. The value of the asset is restated by the savings of royalties that the owner would have to own the asset. It is necessary to determine a royalty rate that reflects the appropriate remuneration of the asset. The royalty payments, net of taxes, are discounted to present value. From the date of acquisition, CardioPapers has contributed R$6,182 of net revenue and R$ 1,295 of income before income taxes to the Company. Should the acquisition had taken place at the beginning of the period, net revenue for the period ended September 30, 2022 would have been increased by R$2,117 and income before income taxes would have been decreased by R$2,041. (c) Acquisition of Glic On May 23, 2022, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of the share capital of Quasar Telemedicina Desenvolvimento de Sistemas Computacionais Ltda. ("Glic"). The aggregate purchase price of R$30,597 is comprised by: i) R$21,602 of which 100% was paid in cash on the transaction closing date and ii) an earn-out ("contingent consideration") of up of R$12,000 is payable in connection with revenue target achievements for 2023 and 2024 and product development goals. The contingent consideration of R$8,995 is based on the present value of the obligation considering the facts and circumstances at the acquisition date. F-16 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated Glic is a free diabetes care and management app solution for physicians and patients that uses technology to improve diabetes education and daily routine practices, connecting users, devices and health providers. The acquisition of Glic was accounted for under IFRS 3 - Business Combinations. Transaction costs to date amount to R$222 and were expensed and are included in general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statement of income. At the acquisition date, the fair value of the trade receivables acquired equals its carrying amount. The goodwill recognized includes the value of expected synergies arising from the acquisition, which is not separately recognized. Goodwill is allocated entirely to Digital Services segment. The preliminary goodwill recognized is not expected to be deductible for income taxes purposes. The Company did not recognize deferred taxes related to the business combination because the tax basis and the accounting basis, including fair value adjustments, were the same at the date of the business combination. The valuation techniques used for measuring the fair value of separately identified intangible assets acquired were as follows: Intangible assets acquired Valuation technique Trademark Relief from royalty This methodology is based on the market remuneration of the use license granted to third parties. The value of the asset is restated by the savings of royalties that the owner would have to own the asset. It is necessary to determine a royalty rate that reflects the appropriate remuneration of the asset. The royalty payments, net of taxes, are discounted to present value. Customer relationships Multi-period excess earnings method The method considers the present value of net cash flows expected to be generated by customer relationships, by excluding any cash flows related to contributory assets. Developed technology intangible assets Replacement cost This methodology is based on the estimated cost of replacing the referred asset with a new one (acquisition or reconstruction), adjusted to reflect the losses in value resulting from the physical deterioration and the functional and economic obsolescence of that asset. From the date of acquisition, Glic has contributed R$45 of net revenue and R$1,410 of losses before income taxes to the Company. Should the acquisition had taken place at the beginning of the period, net revenue for the period ended September 30, 2022 would have been increased by R$173 and income before income taxes would have been decreased by R$700. F-17 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 5 Cash and cash equivalents September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Cash and bank deposits 27,161 88,487 Cash equivalents 688,483 660,075 715,644 748,562 Cash equivalents correspond mainly to financial investments in Bank Certificates of Deposit ("CDB") with highly rated financial institutions and investments funds managed by highly rated financial institutions. As of September 30, 2022, the average interest on these investments are equivalent to 99.76% of the Interbank Certificates of Deposit ("CDI") (December 31, 2021 - 100.38%). These funds are available for immediate use and have insignificant risk of changes in value. Cash equivalents denominated in U.S. dollars totaled R$628 as of September 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021: R$23,228). 6 Trade receivables September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Tuition fees 309,076 279,915 Educational content (a) 52,442 69,227 FIES 65,705 61,342 Educational credits (b) 30,150 5,375 Mobile app subscription (c) 11,458 20,946 Others 16,031 14,001 484,862 450,806 (-) Allowance for doubtful accounts (45,194) (45,013) 439,668 405,793 Current 405,450 378,351 Non-current 34,218 27,442 (a) Related to trade receivables from sales of printed books, e-books and medical courses through digital platform from Medcel. (b) Related to trade receivables from special financing programs and balances outstanding from previous acquisitions. (c) Related to trade receivables from mobile applications subscriptions for digital medical content. As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the aging of trade receivables was as follows: September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Neither past due nor impaired 253,726 184,382 Past due 1 to 30 days 62,556 68,932 31 to 90 days 86,922 69,299 91 to 180 days 42,371 55,764 More than 180 days 39,287 72,429 484,862 450,806 F-18 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated The changes in the allowance for doubtful accounts for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, was as follows: September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Balances at the beginning of the period (45,013) (32,980) Additions (29,441) (34,005) Write-offs 29,260 27,691 Balances at the end of the period (45,194) (39,294) 7 Related parties The table below summarizes the balances and transactions with related parties: September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Trade receivables (a) 470 692 470 692 Current 470 692 Non-current - - Liabilities Accounts payable to selling shareholders (b) 59,406 54,556 59,406 54,556 Current 29,703 27,278 Non-current 29,703 27,278 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Other income UEPC (a) 477 321 477 321 Lease RVL Esteves Gestão Imobiliária S.A. 13,367 10,739 UNIVAÇO Patrimonial Ltda. 2,517 2,363 IESVAP Patrimonial Ltda. 3,633 3,388 19,517 16,490 (a) Refers to sales of educational content from Medcel to UEPC. (b) Refers to amounts to be payable to our shareholder Nicolau Carvalho Esteves regarding the agreement to which Afya Brazil acquired the right to develop ITPAC Garanhuns medical school, a greenfield unit. 50% of the transaction is due in two equal annual installments, adjusted by the CDI rate. F-19 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated Key management personnel compensation Key management personnel compensation included in the Company's consolidated statement of income comprised the following: September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Short-term employee benefits 10,478 9,203 Share-based compensation plan 8,279 14,473 18,757 23,676 Compensation of the Company's key management includes short-term employee benefits comprised by salaries, labor and social charges, and other ordinary short-term employee benefits. The amounts disclosed in the table above are the amounts recognized as an expense in general and administrative expenses during the reporting period related to key management personnel. The executive officers participate in share-based compensation plans described in Note 15(b). 8 Other assets As of September 30, 2022, the Company has R$236,574 (R$ 222,839 in December 31, 2021) accounted for as Other assets as follow: September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Indemnification assets (a) 153,863 135,355 Judicial deposits 14,253 18,825 Prepaid expenses 12,579 10,110 Other FIES receivables 26,546 21,450 Other assets 29,333 37,099 Total 236,574 222,839 Current 37,874 42,533 Non-current 198,700 180,306 (a) Under the terms of the Share Purchase and Sale Agreements ("Agreements") between the Company and the selling shareholders of the subsidiaries acquired, the Company assesses that the selling shareholders are exclusively responsible for any provisions (including labor, tax and civil), which are or will be the subject of a claim by any third party, arising from the act or fact occurred, by action or omission, prior to or on the closing dates of the acquisitions. F-20 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 9 Investment in associate The Company holds a 30% interest in UEPC, a medical school located in the Federal District that offers higher education and post-graduate courses, both in person and long-distance learning. The Company's interest in UEPC is accounted for using the equity method. The following table illustrates the summarized financial information of the Company's investment in UEPC: September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Current assets 41,767 33,976 Non-current assets 122,708 109,805 Current liabilities (24,016) (35,049) Non-current liabilities (98,069) (91,086) Equity 42,390 17,646 Company's share in equity - 30% 12,717 5,294 Goodwill 43,183 43,183 Carrying amount of the investment 55,900 48,477 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net revenue 104,620 93,085 Cost of services (42,296) (38,582) General and administrative expenses (24,080) (21,350) Finance result (2,909) (3,519) Income before income taxes 35,335 29,634 Income taxes expenses (1,134) (881) Net income for the period 34,201 28,753 Company's share of income for the period 10,260 8,626 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Opening balance 48,477 51,410 Dividends received (2,837) (5,770) Share of income 10,260 8,626 Closing balance 55,900 54,266 F-21 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 10 Property and equipment Cost Building Machinery and equipment Lands Vehicles Furniture and fixtures IT equipment Library books Leasehold improvements Construction in progress Total As of December 31, 2020 25,919 68,503 13,401 1,215 29,131 28,511 21,624 122,005 3,706 314,015 Additions 1,382 3,466 5,451 23 16,855 14,443 3,238 9,087 43,490 97,435 Business combinations - 12,825 - 346 16,673 10,094 5,142 17,658 3,078 65,816 Write-off - (105) - (238) (44) (446) (585) (835) (390) (2,643) Transfer 3,670 4 - - 62 9 - 5,049 (8,794) - As of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) 30,971 84,693 18,852 1,346 62,677 52,611 29,419 152,964 41,090 474,623 As of December 31, 2021 52,433 77,371 18,852 1,467 69,834 53,184 30,072 152,976 31,786 487,975 Additions 526 17,390 - 968 21,263 10,225 4,338 2,827 59,104 116,641 Business combinations - 45 - - - 35 - - - 80 Write-off - (2,127) - (775) (935) (873) - 2 (75) (4,783) Transfer 38,881 (1,786) - (449) (9,191) 7,505 2,836 (32,153) (4,826) 817 As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) 91,840 90,893 18,852 1,211 80,971 70,076 37,246 123,652 85,989 600,730 Depreciation As of December 31, 2020 - (19,322) - (171) (8,089) (10,851) (10,817) (4,384) - (53,634) Depreciation (1,117) (4,911) - (79) (3,764) (5,268) (2,540) (4,559) - (22,238) Write-off - 52 - 179 12 87 27 350 - 707 As of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) (1,117) (24,181) - (71) (11,841) (16,032) (13,330) (8,593) - (75,165) As of December 31, 2021 (1,673) (16,391) - (220) (12,496) (14,922) (13,600) (8,865) - (68,167) Depreciation (3,056) (8,384) - (204) (4,959) (7,789) (2,356) (6,289) - (33,037) Write-off - 1,829 - 644 737 892 - (2) - 4,100 Transfer - (124) - 1 10,047 (3,311) (6,102) (511) - - As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) (4,729) (23,070) - 221 (6,671) (25,130) (22,058) (15,667) - (97,104) Net book value As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) 87,111 67,823 18,852 1,432 74,300 44,946 15,188 107,985 85,989 503,626 As of December 31, 2021 50,760 60,980 18,852 1,247 57,338 38,262 16,472 144,111 31,786 419,808 The Company assesses at each reporting date, whether there is an indication that a property and equipment asset may be impaired. If any indication exists, the Company estimates the asset's recoverable amount. There were no indications of impairment of property and equipment as of and for the nine-months periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. F-22 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 11 Intangible assets and goodwill Goodwill Licenses with indefinite useful life (i) Trademark Customer relationships Software Education content Developed technology Educational platform Software in progress Other Total Cost As of December 31, 2020 810,656 1,451,270 75,014 283,539 16,221 17,305 355 27,902 2,297 - 2,684,559 Additions - - - - 2,486 - 737 25,254 14,813 - 43,290 Write-off - - - - - - - (1,414) - - (1,414) Business combinations 309,512 599,930 55,387 188,985 1,478 - 29,036 11,599 3,267 - 1,199,194 As of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) 1,120,168 2,051,200 130,401 472,524 20,185 17,305 30,128 63,341 20,377 - 3,925,629 As of December 31, 2021 1,184,336 2,165,406 133,369 431,277 21,759 17,305 34,397 76,444 28,847 - 4,093,140 Additions (ii) (i) 39,100 24,408 - 90 1,093 7,214 23,952 8,854 17,017 - 121,728 Remeasurement (ii) (8,637) - - - - - - - (6) - (8,643) Transfer - - (2,472) 530 10,184 29,505 17,954 (35,498) (21,020) - (817) Business combinations 46,735 - 46,793 3,829 33 2,627 5,520 - - 1,055 106,592 As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) 1,261,534 2,189,814 177,690 435,726 33,069 56,651 81,823 49,800 24,838 1,055 4,312,000 Amortization As of December 31, 2020 - - (3,502) (85,832) (6,256) (7,692) (32) (8,235) - - (111,549) Amortization - - (3,722) (42,293) (4,463) (6,238) (422) (2,296) - - (59,434) Write-off - - - - - - - 365 - - 365 As of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) - - (7,224) (128,125) (10,719) (13,930) (454) (10,166) - - (170,618) As of December 31, 2021 - - (8,529) (142,270) (12,699) (16,672) (657) (11,478) - - (192,305) Amortization - - (4,630) (50,238) (3,310) (7,173) (6,959) (4,787) - (53) (77,150) As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) - - (13,159) (192,508) (16,009) (23,845) (7,616) (16,265) - (53) (269,455) Net book value As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) 1,261,534 2,189,814 164,531 243,218 17,060 32,806 74,207 33,535 24,838 1,002 4,042,545 As of December 31, 2021 1,184,336 2,165,406 124,840 289,007 9,060 633 33,740 64,966 28,847 - 3,900,835 (i) On March 18, 2022, Afya announced that MEC authorized the increase of 28 seats of Centro Universitário São Lucas, in Ji-Parana located in the state of Rondônia. The earn-out related to the seats approval is R$800 per seat, adjusted by the CDI rate from the closing until the payment date, of which 50% was paid in April 2022 and the remaining amount is payable in cash in two equal installments through 2024. (ii) During the measurement period, the preliminary goodwill for the acquisition of Unigranrio was adjusted by R$39,100 (R$130,073 initial goodwill) as a result of an increase of liabilities regarding tax contingencies. (ii) During the measurement period, R$8,637 of goodwill arising from the acquisition of RXPRO was reduced, in connection with management's view of remote likelihood of RXPRO achieving the revenue goals stablished at the terms of the earn-out. Impairment testing of goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite lives The Company performed its annual impairment test in December and when circumstances indicated that the carrying value may be impaired. The Company's impairment test for goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite lives is based on value-in-use calculations. The key assumptions used to determine the recoverable amount for the different cash generating units were disclosed in the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. There were no indications of impairment of goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite lives for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. Intangible assets with definite lives For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, there were no indicatives that the Company's intangible assets with finite useful lives might be impaired. F-23 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 12 Financial assets and financial liabilities 12.1 Financial assets Financial assets September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 At amortized cost (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents 715,644 748,562 Trade receivables 439,668 405,793 Total 1,155,312 1,154,355 Current 1,121,094 1,126,913 Non-current 34,218 27,442 Financial instruments at amortized cost include trade receivables and cash and cash equivalents. 12.2 Financial liabilities Financial liabilities September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 At amortized cost (unaudited) Trade payables 62,905 59,098 Loans and financing 1,399,724 1,374,876 Lease liabilities 782,224 714,085 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 598,367 679,826 Notes payable 65,748 72,726 Advances from customers 108,588 114,585 Total 3,017,556 3,015,196 Current 718,709 581,685 Non-current 2,298,847 2,433,511 12.2.1 Loans and financing Financial institution Currency Interest rate Maturity September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Banco Itaú Unibanco S.A. Brazilian real CDI + 1.62% p.y. 2023 535,361 510,972 FINEP Brazilian real TJLP p.y. 2027 8,842 10,145 Banco Itaú Unibanco S.A. Brazilian real CDI + 1.75% p.y. 2024 31,113 31,199 Softbank Brazilian real 6.5% p.y. 2026 824,408 822,560 1,399,724 1,374,876 Current 259,638 128,720 Non-current 1,140,086 1,246,156 12.2.2 Leases The Company has lease contracts for properties. The lease contracts generally have maturities in the lease terms between 5 and 30 years. There are no sublease or variable payments in-substance lease agreements in the period.

F-24 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated The carrying amounts of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and the movements during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, are described below: Right-of-use assets Lease liabilities As of January 1, 2021 419,074 447,703 Additions 37,967 37,967 Remeasurement 71,546 71,546 Business combinations 141,294 141,294 Depreciation expense (30,532) - Interest expense - 47,738 Payments of lease liabilities - (61,909) Write-off (7,612) (8,444) As of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) 631,737 675,895 As of January 1, 2022 663,686 714,085 Additions 41,693 41,693 Remeasurement 67,747 67,747 Depreciation expense (41,519) - Interest expense - 63,458 Payments of lease liabilities - (84,509) Write-off (19,539) (20,250) As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) 712,068 782,224 As of December 31, 2021 Current - 24,955 Non-current 663,686 689,130 As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) Current - 28,685 Non-current 712,068 753,539 The Company recognized lease expense from short-term leases and low-value assets of R$9,012 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 (R$5,660 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021). 12.2.3 Accounts payable to selling shareholders September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Acquisition of FASA - 41,581 Acquisition of IPEMED 21,952 30,233 Acquisition of UniRedentor 69,831 85,506 Acquisition of UniSãoLucas 36,145 42,672 Acquisition of FCMPB 162,437 149,175 Acquisition of Medicinae 1,929 3,887 Acquisition of Medical Harbour 3,973 6,801 Acquisition of Cliquefarma - 3,050 Acquisition of Shosp 2,181 2,141 Acquisition of Unigranrio 210,000 249,979 Acquisition of RXPRO 1,728 10,245 Acquisition of Guaranhuns 59,406 54,556 Acquisition of Além da Medicina (a) 11,711 - Acquisition of CardioPapers (b) 7,782 - Acquisition of Glic (c) 9,292 - 598,367 679,826 Current 241,560 239,849 Non-current 356,807 439,977 F-25 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Opening balance 679,826 518,240 Cash flows (176,448) (104,624) Additions (Earn-outs) 52,330 - Interest 51,296 17,640 Reversals (i) (8,637) - Installments on Business combinations - 265,265 Closing balance 598,367 696,521 (i)During the measurement period, R$8,637 of contingent consideration from the acquisition of RXPRO was reduced, in connection with management's view of remote likelihood of RXPRO achieving the revenue goals stablished at the terms of the earn-out. (a) On March 4, 2022, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of Além da Medicina and an earn-out of up to R$19,200 is payable in connection with revenue target achievements and product development goals for 2023 and 2024. The contingent consideration of R$11,074 is based on the present value of the obligation considering the facts and circumstances at the acquisition date, and no relevant impacts were identified by management from the acquisition date. The purchase consideration was adjusted by R$763 in favor of the selling shareholders . (b) On April 5, 2022, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of CardioPapers and an earn-out of up to R$15,000 is payable in connection with revenue target achievements and other goals regarding credentials in the market for 2023 and 2024. The contingent consideration of R$7,422 is based on the present value of the obligation considering the facts and circumstances at the acquisition date, and no relevant impacts were identified by management from the acquisition date. The purchase consideration was adjusted by R$333 in favor of Afya. (c) On March 23, 2022, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of Glic and an earn-out of up to R$12,000 is payable in connection with revenue target achievements for 2023 and 2024 and product development goals. The contingent consideration of R$8,995 is based on the present value of the obligation considering the facts and circumstances at the acquisition date, and no relevant impacts were identified by management from the acquisition date. 12.2.4 Notes payable With the acquisition of UniSL, Afya Brazil assumed notes payable regarding the previous acquisition of a portion of the operations of Universidade Luterana do Brasil (ULBRA) by UniSL in auction by the end of 2018. Two of the UniSL campuses, located in the cities of Ji-Paraná and Porto Velho in the State of Rondônia, were acquired in such transaction. As of September 30, 2022, the notes payable of R$65,748 has a final maturity in 2023 and is adjusted by 100% of IPCA-E. F-26 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated Set out below are the carrying amount of notes payable and the movements during the nine-month periods: Notes payable As of January 1, 2021 76,181 Payments (*) (8,015) Monetary indexation 5,046 As of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) 73,212 As of January 1, 2022 72,726 Payments (*) (11,127) Monetary indexation 4,149 As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) 65,748 As of December 31, 2021 Current liabilities 14,478 Non-current liabilities 58,248 As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) Current liabilities 17,333 Non-current liabilities 48,415 (*) The amounts have been included on the investing activities of the cash flow statement. 12.3 Fair values The table below is a comparison of the carrying amounts and fair values of the Company's financial instruments, other than those carrying amounts that are reasonable approximation of fair values: September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Carrying amount Fair value Carrying amount Fair value Financial assets Trade receivables (non-current) 34,218 34,218 27,442 27,442 Total 34,218 34,218 27,442 27,442 Financial liabilities Loans and financing 1,399,724 1,405,980 1,374,876 1,387,136 Lease liabilities 782,224 782,224 714,085 714,085 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 598,367 598,367 679,826 679,826 Notes payable 65,748 65,748 72,726 72,726 Total 2,846,063 2,852,319 2,841,513 2,853,773 The Company assessed that the fair values of cash and cash equivalents, current trade receivables and other current assets, trade payables, advances from customers and other current liabilities approximate their carrying amounts largely due to the short-term maturities of these instruments. The fair value of interest-bearing borrowings and loans are determined by using the DCF method using discount rate that reflects the issuer's borrowing rate as of the end of the reporting period. The own non-performance risk at September 30, 2022 was assessed to be insignificant. 12.4 Financial instruments risk management objectives and policies The Company's principal financial liabilities comprise loans and financing, lease liabilities, accounts payable to selling shareholders, notes payable, trade payables and advances from customers. The main purpose of these financial liabilities is to finance the Company's operations. The Company's principal financial assets include trade receivables and cash and cash equivalents.

F-27 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated The Company is exposed to market risk, credit risk and liquidity risk. The Company monitors market, credit and liquidity risks in line with the objectives in capital management and counts with the support, monitoring and oversight of the Board of Directors in decisions related to capital management and its alignment with the objectives and risks. The Company's policy is that no trading of derivatives for speculative purposes may be undertaken. The Board of Directors reviews and agrees with policies for managing each of these risks, which are summarized below. 12.4.1 Financial instruments risk management objectives and policies Market risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market prices. The Company's exposure to market risk is related to interest rate risk and foreign currency risk. The sensitivity analysis in the following sections relate to the position as of September 30, 2022. (i) Interest rate risk Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The Company's exposure to the risk of changes in market interest rates relates primarily to the Company's cash equivalents, loans and financing, accounts payable to selling shareholders and notes payable, with floating interest rates. Sensitivity analysis The following table demonstrates the sensitivity to a reasonably possible change in interest rates on cash equivalents, loans and financing and accounts payable to selling shareholders and notes payable. With all variables held constant, the Company's income before income taxes is affected through the impact on floating interest rates, as follows: Increase / decrease in basis points September 30, 2022 Index - % per year Base rate +75 -75 +150 -150 (unaudited) Cash equivalents 687,854 CDI% 93,666 5,159 (5,159) 10,318 (10,318) Loans and financing (535,361) CDI + 1.62% (81,750) (4,015) 4,015 (8,030) 8,030 Loans and financing (31,113) CDI + 1.75% (4,791) (233) 233 (466) 466 Loans and financing (8,842) TJLP (620) (66) 66 (132) 132 Accounts payable to selling shareholders (559,771) CDI (76,409) (4,198) 4,198 (8,396) 8,396 Notes payable (65,748) IPCA (4,714) (493) 493 (986) 986 (ii) Foreign currency risk Foreign currency risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of exposure will fluctuate because of changes in foreign exchange rates. The Company's exposure to the risk of changes in foreign exchange rates relates to cash and cash equivalents denominated in U.S. dollars in the amount of R$628 as of September 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021: R$23,228). F-28 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated Foreign currency sensitivity The following table demonstrates the sensitivity in the Company's income before income taxes of a 10% change in the U.S. dollar exchange rate (R$5.4060 to U.S. dollar 1.00) as of September 30, 2022, with all other variables held constant. Exposure +10% -10% As of September 30, 2022 Cash equivalents 628 63 (63) 12.4.2 Credit risk Credit risk is the risk that a counterparty will not meet its obligations under a financial instrument or customer contract, leading to a financial loss. The Company is exposed to credit risk from its operating activities (primarily trade receivables) and from its financing activities, including cash and cash equivalents. Customer credit risk is managed by the Company based on the established policy, procedures and control relating to customer credit risk management. Outstanding customer receivables are regularly monitored. See Note 6 for additional information on the Company's trade receivables. Credit risk from balances with banks and financial institutions is managed by the Company's treasury department in accordance with the Company's policy. Investments of surplus funds are made only with approved counterparties and within limits assigned to each counterparty. The Company's maximum exposure to credit risk for the components of the statements of financial position on September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 is the carrying amounts of its financial assets. 12.4.3 Liquidity risk The Company's Management has responsibility for monitor liquidity risk. In order to achieve the Company's objective, Management regularly reviews the risk and maintains appropriate reserves, including bank credit facilities with first tier financial institutions. Management also continuously monitors projected and actual cash flows and the combination of the maturity profiles of the financial assets and liabilities. The main requirements for financial resources used by the Company arise from the need to make payments for suppliers, operating expenses, labor and social obligations, loans and financing and accounts payable to selling shareholders. The tables below summarize the maturity profile of the Company's financial liabilities based on contractual undiscounted amounts: As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) Less than 1 year 1 to 3 years 3 to 5 years More than 5 years Total Trade payables 62,905 - - - 62,905 Loans and financing 330,671 450,003 910,368 - 1,691,042 Lease liabilities 117,657 237,806 223,537 1,178,750 1,757,750 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 256,905 451,462 - - 708,367 Notes payable 15,767 49,737 - - 65,504 Advances from customers 108,588 - - - 108,588 892,493 1,189,008 1,133,905 1,178,750 4,394,156 F-29 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated As of December 31, 2021 Less than 1 year 1 to 3 years 3 to 5 years More than 5 years Total Trade payables 59,098 - - - 59,098 Loans and financing 217,903 585,686 948,503 1,212 1,753,304 Lease liabilities 103,003 211,894 204,744 1,108,555 1,628,196 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 246,059 445,066 88,989 - 780,114 Notes payable 15,644 74,306 - - 89,950 Advances from customers 114,585 - - - 114,585 756,292 1,316,952 1,242,236 1,109,767 4,425,247 12.5 Changes in liabilities arising from financing activities January 1, 2022 Payments Additions Interest Business combinations Other September 30, 2022 (unaudited) Loans and financing 1,374,876 (68,975) - 92,394 - 1,429 1,399,724 Lease liabilities 714,085 (84,509) 109,440 63,458 - (20,250) 782,224 Dividends payable - (15,726) 15,726 - - - - Total 2,088,961 (169,210) 125,166 155,852 - (18,821) 2,181,948 January 1, 2021 Payments Additions Interest Business combinations Other September 30, 2021 (unaudited) Loans and financing 617,485 (130,446) 809,539 44,165 36,591 476 1,377,810 Lease liabilities 447,703 (61,909) 109,513 47,738 141,294 (8,444) 675,895 Dividends payable - (15,663) 15,663 - - - - Total 1,065,188 (208,018) 934,715 91,903 177,885 (7,968) 2,053,705 13 Fair value measurement The following table provides the fair value measurement hierarchy of the Company's assets and liabilities as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Fair value measurement Total Quoted prices in active markets (Level 1) Significant observable inputs (Level 2) Significant unobservable inputs (Level 3) September 30, 2022 (unaudited) Assets for which fair values are disclosed Trade receivables (non-current) 34,218 - 34,218 - Liabilities for which fair values are disclosed Loans and financing (1,405,980) - (1,405,980) - Lease liabilities (782,224) - (782,224) - Accounts payable to selling shareholders (598,367) - (598,367) - Notes payable (65,748) - (65,748) - December 31, 2021 Assets for which fair values are disclosed Trade receivables (non-current) 27,442 - 27,442 - Liabilities for which fair values are disclosed Loans and financing (1,387,136) - (1,387,136) - Lease liabilities (714,085) - (714,085) - Accounts payable to selling shareholders (679,826) - (679,826) - Notes payable (72,726) - (72,726) - There were no transfers between Levels during the period or year presented.

F-30 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 14 Capital management For the purposes of the Company's capital management, capital considers total equity. The primary objective of the Company's capital management is to maximize the shareholder value. No changes were made in the objectives, policies or processes for managing capital during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. 15 Labor and social obligations a) Variable compensation (bonuses) The Company recorded bonuses related to variable compensation of employees and management in cost of services and general and administrative expenses of R$18,571 and R$19,352 in the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. b) Afya Limited share-based compensation plans b.1) Stock options plan The stock options plan approved on August 30, 2019, granted to senior executives and other employees of the Company, as a result of the IPO will govern the issuance of equity incentive awards with respect to Company's Class A common shares. The fair value of the stock options was estimated at the grant date using the Binomial pricing model, taking into account the terms and conditions on which the stock options were granted. The Company accounts for the stock options plan as an equity-settled plan. On July 29, 2020, the board of directors approved a change in the strike price of the current share-based compensation plan. The strike price is now measured in Brazilian Reais (where the Company's operations are located and valuated) adjusted by CDI rate instead of U.S. dollar adjusted by T-Bond. Furthermore, the first tranche had its vesting period extended from May 2020 to May 2021, including one year lock-up period after the vesting period. This change was assessed as a modification by the Company and was accounted in accordance with IFRS 2. On July 8, 2022, the People and ESG Committee approved a change in the strike price of the current share-based compensation plan. All the tranches still to be vested had their strike price modified to the IPO price in Brazilian Reais (R$71.22), adjusted from the IPO date until the exercise date using the Certificado de Depósito Interbancário (CDI index), excluding dividends. The already vested tranches will remain on the previous settled strike price. This change was assessed as a modification by the Company and accounted in accordance with IFRS 2. As result of those modifications, the expense related to the share-based payment of the Company reflects the cost of the original award at grant date over the vesting period plus the incremental fair value of the repriced options at modification date over the vesting period of the options. F-31 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated The average incremental fair value, as result of the modification, was R$ 3.84 Brazilian Reais per option. The following table list the inputs to the model used to determine the incremental fair value of the stock options as result of the modification: Modified plan Original plan Strike price at the measurement date R$76 R$85 - R$126 Dividend yield (%) 0.0% 0.0% Expected volatility (%) 48% - 59% 42% - 69% Risk-free interest rate (%) 13% - 15% 5% - 13% Expected life of stock options (years) 1 - 5 1 - 5 Share price at the measurement date R$48 R$80 - R$145 Model used Binomial Binomial Weighted average fair value at the measurement date R$53.06 R$49.22 On May 18, 2022, July 11, 2022 and September 14, 2022, the Company granted 1,234,919 additional stock options, respectively: May 2022 July 2022 September 2022 Strike price at the measurement date R$70 R$52 R$52 Dividend yield (%) 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Expected volatility (%) 48% - 60% 48% - 59% 48% - 58% Risk-free interest rate (%) 12% - 13% 13% - 15% 12% Expected life of stock options (years) 1 - 5 1 - 5 1 - 5 Share price at the measurement date R$ 55.54 R$ 48.24 R$ 72.59 Model used Binomial Binomial Binomial Weighted average fair value at the measurement date R$ 19.13 R$ 17.98 R$ 34.86 The following table illustrates the number and movements in stock options during the period: Weighted average exercise price (in Reais) Number of stock options 2022 2021 Outstanding at January 1 92.33 3,086,728 2,510,983 Granted 53.02 1,234,919 929,000 Exercised - - (434,669) Forfeited 96.77 (361,749) (50,000) Expired 88.59 (203,611) - Outstanding at September 30 69.16 3,756,287 2,955,314 The share-based compensation expense recognized in general and administrative expenses in the interim statement of income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 was R$18,503 (September 30, 2021: R$33,949). b.2) Restricted Stock Units (RSU) Program On July 8, 2022, the Company approved the new Restricted Stock Units (RSU) program for employees. The participant's right to effectively receive ownership of the restricted shares will be conditioned on the participant's continuance as an employee or director in the business group from the grant date until vesting. The executives will be entitled to these shares in a proportion of 10%, 20%, 30%, 40% each year. In July 2022 and September 2022, 442,546 and 4,678 RSUs were granted, respectively, to Afya's executives, with vesting periods from May 2023 to May 2026. Fair values at grant date were R$48.24 and R$72.59, respectively.

F-32 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated The Company accounts for the RSU plan as an equity-settled plan, except for the portion of labor and social securities obligations. Total reserve on equity for RSU program on September 30, 2022 amount R$1,911. Social charges amount R$907 on social obligations liabilities as at September 30, 2022. 16 Equity a) Share capital As of September 30, 2022, the Company's share capital was R$ 17 (R$ 17 as of December 31, 2021) represented by 93,722,831 shares comprised by 47,920,068 class A common shares and 45,802,763 class B common shares. b) Dividends In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 CCSI and IESVAP approved the payment of interim dividends of R$52,231, which R$36,505 was distributed to Afya and R$15,726 to non-controlling shareholders. c) Buy-back program On December 23, 2020, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buy-back program. Afya may repurchase up to 1,015,844 of its outstanding Class A common shares in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, over a period beginning on December 24, 2020 continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or December 31, 2021, depending upon market conditions. On October 27, 2021, the Company's board of directors approved a new share repurchase program. Afya may repurchase up to 1,383,108 of its outstanding Class A common shares in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, beginning on October 28, 2021, until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or December 31, 2022, depending upon market conditions. On January 27, 2022, the Company's board of directors approved a new share repurchase program. Afya may repurchase up to 1,874,457 of its outstanding Class A common shares in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, beginning on January 27, 2022, until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or December 31, 2022, depending upon market conditions. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company's cash outflow was R$152,317 (R$98,541 during the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2021). The following table illustrates the number and movements in treasury shares during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021: Number of shares Average price (in Brazilian Reais) Outstanding at January 1, 2021 - - Repurchased 820,502 119.99 Transferred from exercise of stock options (434,669) 124.26 Outstanding at September 30, 2021 385,833 115.35 Outstanding at January 1, 2022 1,654,927 92.23 Repurchased 2,131,358 71.40 Outstanding at September 30, 2022 3,786,285 80.81 F-33 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 17 Earnings per share (EPS) Basic EPS is calculated by dividing net income attributable to the equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period. Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing net income attributable to the equity holders of the parent by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period plus the weighted average number of shares that would be issued on conversion of all potential shares with dilutive effects. Diluted earnings per share are computed including stock options granted to key management using the treasury shares method when the effect is dilutive. The Company has the stock option and restricted share unit plans in the category of potentially dilutive shares. The following table reflects the net income and share data used in the basic and diluted EPS calculations: Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Numerator (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent 75,760 53,030 306,875 178,357 Denominator Weighted average number of outstanding shares 89,936,546 93,593,135 90,469,327 93,403,473 Effects of dilution from stock options and restricted share units 562,376 807,619 200,468 892,479 Weighted average number of outstanding shares adjusted for the effect of dilution 90,498,922 94,400,754 90,669,795 94,295,952 Basic earnings per share (R$) 0.84 0.57 3.39 1.91 Diluted earnings per share (R$) 0.84 0.56 3.38 1.89 18 Revenue Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Tuition fees 718,820 591,918 2,119,751 1,492,533 Other 53,863 33,877 152,556 123,149 Deductions Granted discounts (66,755) (70,534) (174,340) (146,724) Early payment discounts (21,968) (12,631) (62,888) (34,404) Returns (18,358) (19,446) (43,567) (36,597) Taxes (27,983) (19,296) (78,463) (52,520) PROUNI (57,044) (49,501) (167,994) (124,325) Net revenue from contracts with customers 580,575 454,387 1,745,055 1,221,112 Timing of revenue recognition of net revenue from contracts with customers Tuition, digital content and app subscription fees - Transferred over time 568,448 444,803 1,699,104 1,159,175 Other - Transferred at a point in time 12,127 9,584 45,951 61,937 F-34 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated The Company`s revenue from contracts with customers are all in Brazil. The Company is not subject to the payment of the social integration program tax (Programa de Integração Social, or PIS) and the social contribution on revenues tax (Contribuição para o Financiamento da Seguridade Social, or COFINS) on the revenue from under graduation degrees under the PROUNI program. The following table presents statements of income for the Company's operating segments for nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021: Revenue by segment Undergrad Continuing Education Digital Services Elimination (inter-segment transactions) September 30, 2022 (unaudited) Types of services or goods 1,538,037 75,568 134,243 (2,793) 1,745,055 Tuition fees 1,527,261 75,568 - - 1,602,829 Other 10,776 - 134,243 (2,793) 142,226 Timing of revenue recognition 1,538,037 75,568 134,243 (2,793) 1,745,055 Transferred over time 1,527,261 75,568 96,275 - 1,699,104 Transferred at a point in time 10,776 - 37,968 (2,793) 45,951 Revenue by segment Undergrad Continuing Education Digital Services Elimination (inter-segment transactions) September 30, 2021 (unaudited) Types of services or goods 1,060,345 51,481 109,613 (327) 1,221,112 Tuition fees 1,051,642 51,481 - - 1,103,123 Other 8,703 - 109,613 (327) 117,989 Timing of revenue recognition 1,060,345 51,481 109,613 (327) 1,221,112 Transferred over time 1,051,642 51,481 56,052 - 1,159,175 Transferred at a point in time 8,703 - 53,561 (327) 61,937 19 Expenses and costs by nature Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Cost of services (216,691) (180,042) (622,663) (450,993) General and administrative expenses (210,692) (178,811) (596,621) (444,399) Total (427,383) (358,853) (1,219,284) (895,392) Payroll (238,008) (188,883) (657,205) (474,075) Hospital and medical agreements (15,791) (9,230) (45,922) (27,342) Depreciation and amortization (52,617) (45,289) (151,706) (112,204) Lease expenses (3,906) (3,337) (9,012) (5,660) Utilities (3,855) (2,704) (13,254) (6,440) Maintenance (20,013) (13,006) (55,646) (30,496) Share-based compensation (8,833) (8,847) (20,414) (33,949) Tax expenses (3,963) (3,001) (8,036) (8,495) Pedagogical services (12,197) (13,386) (35,086) (28,939) Sales and marketing (12,200) (9,773) (36,704) (25,083) Allowance for doubtful accounts 1,082 (13,496) (29,441) (34,005) Travel expenses (3,259) (2,470) (9,880) (4,052) Consulting fees (10,115) (15,247) (24,984) (29,586) Other (43,708) (30,184) (121,994) (75,066) Total (427,383) (358,853) (1,219,284) (895,392) F-35 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 20 Finance result Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Income from financial investments 19,185 11,483 48,888 23,094 Interest received 9,400 9,857 21,979 17,947 Foreign exchange gain, net 27 6,267 - - Other 590 1,554 5,751 4,103 Finance income 29,202 29,161 76,618 45,144 Interest expense (52,680) (32,776) (147,839) (66,851) Interest expense on lease liabilities (22,066) (18,525) (63,458) (47,738) Financial discounts granted (7,965) (5,898) (19,761) (16,552) Bank fees (2,179) (2,527) (6,610) (6,311) Foreign exchange loss, net - - (293) (18,376) IOF taxes (taxes on financial transactions) (197) (109) (605) (3,132) Other (6,846) (4,723) (18,307) (9,865) Finance expenses (91,933) (64,558) (256,873) (168,825) Finance result (62,731) (35,397) (180,255) (123,681) 21 Income taxes Income taxes are comprised of taxation over operations in Brazil, related to Corporate Income Tax ("IRPJ") and Social Contribution on Net Profit ("CSLL"). According to Brazilian tax legislation, income taxes and social contribution are assessed and paid by legal entity and not on a consolidated basis. Reconciliation of income taxes expense The following is a reconciliation of income tax expense to profit (loss) for the period, calculated by applying the combined Brazilian statutory rates at 34% for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021: Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Income before income taxes 87,107 63,006 347,037 211,828 Combined statutory income taxes rate - % 34% 34% 34% 34% Income taxes at statutory rates (29,616) (21,422) (117,992) (72,022) Reconciliation adjustments: Tax effect on loss from entities not subject to taxation (8,773) (6,708) (24,030) (29,053) PROUNI - Fiscal Incentive (a) 65,835 53,992 210,799 145,972 Unrecognized deferred tax assets (29,103) (29,599) (86,759) (59,733) Presumed profit income tax regime effect (b) (1,114) (1,428) (1,435) (4,457) Permanent adjustments (3,614) (1,177) (8,372) (3,187) Other (312) 1,325 2,177 3,934 Income taxes expense - current (6,697) (5,017) (25,612) (18,546) Effective rate 7.7% 8.0% 7.4% 8.8% F-36 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated (a) The Company adhered to PROUNI, established by Law 11,096 / 2005, which is a federal program that exempt companies of paying income taxes and social contribution. (b) Brazilian tax law establishes that companies that generate gross revenues of up to R$ 78,000 in the prior fiscal year may calculate income taxes as a percentage of gross revenue, using the presumed profit income tax regime. The effect of the presumed profit of certain subsidiaries represents the difference between the taxation based on this method and the amount that would be due based on the statutory rate applied to the taxable profit of the subsidiaries. Deferred income taxes As of September 30, 2022, the Company had accumulated unrecognized deferred income tax assets on temporary differences and tax losses in the amount of R$688,028 (tax-basis) (R$ 432,226 (tax-basis) as of December 31, 2021) which does not have any tax planning opportunities available that could support the recognition of these temporary differences as deferred tax assets. Accordingly, the Company did not recognize deferred tax assets. 22 Insurance contracts and contingencies a) Insurance contracts The Company and its subsidiaries have a risk management program with the purpose of delimiting the risks, seeking in the market coverage compatible with its size and operations. b) Legal proceedings and contingencies The provisions related to labor, civil and taxes proceedings whose likelihood of loss is assessed as probable are as follows: Labor Civil Taxes (i) Total Balances as of December 31, 2020 4,519 13,280 35,340 53,139 Business combinations 16,597 6,017 57,638 80,252 Additions 1,441 3,509 9,957 14,907 Reversals (518) (641) (230) (1,389) Balances as of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) 22,039 22,165 102,705 146,909 Balances as of December 31, 2021 25,490 22,928 99,869 148,287 Additions 937 6,353 57,452 64,742 Reversals (3,785) (2,457) (1,636) (7,878) Balances as of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) 22,642 26,824 155,685 205,151 (i) During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, R$48,333 of tax contingencies added with a corresponding increase of goodwill (Unigranrio as disclosed in note 11) and indemnification assets. There are other civil, labor, taxes and social security proceedings assessed by Management and its legal counsels as possible risk of loss, for which no provisions are recognized, as follows: September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Labor 13,377 5,098 Civil 58,923 56,501 Taxes and social security 4,840 4,459 Total 77,140 66,058 F-37 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated The Company has judicial deposits, related to taxes, civil and labor proceedings, recorded in other assets (non-current) in the amount of R$14,253 as of September 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021: R$ 18,825). Under the terms of the Share Purchase and Sale Agreements ("Agreements") between the Company and the selling shareholders of the subsidiaries acquired, the Company assesses that the selling shareholders are exclusively responsible for any provisions (including labor, tax and civil), which are or will be the subject of a claim by any third party, arising from the act or fact occurred, by action or omission, prior to or on the closing dates of the acquisitions. Accordingly, and considering that the provisions for legal proceedings recorded by the Company that result from causes arising from events occurring prior to the closing dates of the acquisitions, any liability for the amounts to be disbursed, in case of their effective materialization in loss, belongs exclusively to the selling shareholders. In this context, the Agreements state that the Company and its subsidiaries are indemnified and therefore exempt from any liability related to said contingent liabilities and, therefore, the provision amounts related to such contingencies are presented in the non-current liabilities and the correspondent amount of R$153,863 (December 31, 2021: R$ 135,355) is presented in non-current other assets. 23 Non-cash transactions During the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company carried out non-cash transactions which are not reflected in the statement of cash flows. The main non-cash transactions in 2021 were the issuance of shares for the acquisition of iClinic and Cliquefarma, addition of the provision for legal proceedings with corresponding indemnification assets, additions and remeasurements of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities. The main non-cash transactions in 2022 were the addition of the provision for legal proceedings with corresponding indemnification assets and goodwill, additions and remeasurement of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities. 24 Subsequent events Acquisition of UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes On October 13, 2022, Afya Brazil announced the acquisition of 100% of the total share capital of Sociedade Educacional e Cultural Sergipe DelRey Ltda. ("DelRey"), which encompasses the operations of Centro Universitário Tiradentes Alagoas ("UNIT Alagoas") and Faculdade Tiradentes Jaboatão dos Guararapes ("FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes"). The transaction does not enclose the "UNIT" and "FITS" brands, which will be licensed for Afya during the first year of operation. The aggregate purchase price was R$825,000 before the deduction of Net Debt that will be calculated at the closing date. It will be paid as follows: R$575,000 in cash on the transaction closing date and R$250,000 in three annual installments, respectively, of R$150,000, R$50,000, and R$50,000, adjusted by the Brazilian interest rate (SELIC). There is a contingent payment related to 84 additional seats subject to approval. If the Ministry of Education approves those seats until December 31, 2024, it will result in a potential additional payment of R$1,250 per seat in UNIT Alagoas. The additional payment will be adjusted by the Brazilian inflation rate (IPCA) between the closing date and the date of its effective payment. F-38 Afya Limited Notes to the consolidated financial statements Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated The acquisition date fair value of each major class of consideration, including the allocation of the purchase price has not been completed by the Company as of the issuance date of these interim financial statements. The impact on revenue and profit or loss of the combined entity for the current reporting period as if the acquisition date had been as of the beginning of the annual reporting period is not available as the Company did not conclude this acquisition since the precedent conditions for completion of the transaction have not yet been met. Therefore, these interim financial statements do not include this information. The transaction costs to date amounted to R$828. Any goodwill generated in the transaction is not expected to be deductible for tax purposes. *** F-39 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Afya Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 21:21:43 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about AFYA LIMITED 04:36p Afya : Announces Third-Quarter and Nine Months 2022 Financial Results Guidance On Track Ro.. PU 04:34p Earnings Flash (AFYA) AFYA LIMITED Reports Q3 Revenue BRL580.6M MT 04:33p Earnings Flash (AFYA) AFYA LIMITED Reports Q3 EPS BRL1.28 MT 04:32p Afya Limited Announces Third-Quarter and Nine Months 2022 Financial Results BU 04:22p Afya : Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements - Form 6-K PU 10/21 Afya Limited to Report Third Quarter and Nine Months 2022 Financial Results on November.. BU 10/13 UBS Adjusts Afya Price Target to $18 From $21, Maintains Buy Rating MT 10/13 Afya Unit to Acquire UNIT Alagoas, FITS Jaboatao dos Guararapes MT 10/13 Afya Limited Announces Entering Into a Share Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of .. BU 10/13 Afya : Announces Entering Into a Share Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of UNIT Alag.. PU Analyst Recommendations on AFYA LIMITED 10/13 UBS Adjusts Afya Price Target to $18 From $21, Maintains Buy Rating MT 04/08 Credit Suisse Upgrades Afya to Outperform from Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $19 fro.. MT 03/07 UBS Adjusts Afya Price Target to $21 From $27, Maintains Buy Rating MT