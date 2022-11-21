Afya : Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements - Form 6-K

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position
As of September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
Notes
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5
715,644
748,562
Trade receivables
6
405,450
378,351
Inventories
12,488
11,827
Recoverable taxes
42,510
25,579
Other assets
8
37,874
42,533
Total current assets
1,213,966
1,206,852
Non-current assets
Trade receivables
6
34,218
27,442
Other assets
8
198,700
180,306
Investment in associate
9
55,900
48,477
Property and equipment
10
503,626
419,808
Right-of-use assets
12.2.2
712,068
663,686
Intangible assets
11
4,042,545
3,900,835
Total non-current assets
5,547,057
5,240,554
Total assets
6,761,023
6,447,406
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade payables
62,905
59,098
Loans and financing
12.2.1
259,638
128,720
Lease liabilities
12.2.2
28,685
24,955
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
12.2.3
241,560
239,849
Notes payable
12.2.4
17,333
14,478
Advances from customers
108,588
114,585
Labor and social obligations
202,040
131,294
Taxes payable
24,170
26,715
Income taxes payable
27,353
11,649
Other liabilities
4,532
15,163
Total current liabilities
976,804
766,506
Non-current liabilities
Loans and financing
12.2.1
1,140,086
1,246,156
Lease liabilities
12.2.2
753,539
689,130
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
12.2.3
356,807
439,977
Notes payable
12.2.4
48,415
58,248
Taxes payable
93,445
96,598
Provision for legal proceedings
22
205,151
148,287
Other liabilities
12,962
2,486
Total non-current liabilities
2,610,405
2,680,882
Total liabilities
3,587,209
3,447,388
Equity
Share capital
16
17
17
Additional paid-in capital
2,375,344
2,375,344
Share-based compensation reserve
114,515
94,101
Treasury stock
(304,947)
(152,630)
Retained earnings
938,192
631,317
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
3,123,121
2,948,149
Non-controlling interests
50,693
51,869
Total equity
3,173,814
3,000,018
Total liabilities and equity
6,761,023
6,447,406
Afya Limited
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income
For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(In thousands of Brazilian reais, except for earnings per share information)
Three-month period ended
Nine-month period ended
Notes
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net revenue
18
580,575
454,387
1,745,055
1,221,112
Cost of services
19
(216,691)
(180,042)
(622,663)
(450,993)
Gross profit
363,884
274,345
1,122,392
770,119
General and administrative expenses
19
(210,692)
(178,811)
(596,621)
(444,399)
Other (expenses) income, net
(7,173)
(135)
(8,739)
1,163
Operating income
146,019
95,399
517,032
326,883
Finance income
20
29,202
29,161
76,618
45,144
Finance expenses
20
(91,933)
(64,558)
(256,873)
(168,825)
Finance result
(62,731)
(35,397)
(180,255)
(123,681)
Share of income of associate
9
3,819
3,004
10,260
8,626
Income before income taxes
87,107
63,006
347,037
211,828
Income taxes expenses
21
(6,697)
(5,017)
(25,612)
(18,546)
Net income
80,410
57,989
321,425
193,282
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income
80,410
57,989
321,425
193,282
Income attributable to
Equity holders of the parent
75,760
53,030
306,875
178,357
Non-controlling interests
4,650
4,959
14,550
14,925
80,410
57,989
321,425
193,282
Basic earnings per share
Per common share
17
0.84
0.57
3.39
1.91
Diluted earnings per share
Per common share
17
0.84
0.56
3.38
1.89
Afya Limited
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity
For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
Share capital
Additional paid-in capital
Treasury Shares
Share-based compensation reserve
Retained earnings
Total
Non-controlling interests
Total equity
Balances at December 31, 2020
17
2,323,488
-
50,724
407,991
2,782,220
51,560
2,833,780
Net income
-
-
-
-
178,357
178,357
14,925
193,282
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
178,357
178,357
14,925
193,282
Capital increase
-
74,500
-
-
-
74,500
-
74,500
Treasury shares
-
-
(98,541)
-
-
(98,541)
-
(98,541)
Treasury shares transferred from exercise of stock options
-
(21,289)
54,010
-
-
32,721
-
32,721
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
33,949
-
33,949
-
33,949
Dividends declared
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15,663)
(15,663)
Balances at September 30, 2021 (unaudited)
17
2,376,699
(44,531)
84,673
586,348
3,003,206
50,822
3,054,028
Balances at December 31, 2021
17
2,375,344
(152,630)
94,101
631,317
2,948,149
51,869
3,000,018
Net income
-
-
-
-
306,875
306,875
14,550
321,425
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
306,875
306,875
14,550
321,425
Treasury shares
-
-
(152,317)
-
-
(152,317)
-
(152,317)
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
20,414
-
20,414
-
20,414
Dividends declared
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15,726)
(15,726)
Balances at September 30, 2022 (unaudited)
17
2,375,344
(304,947)
114,515
938,192
3,123,121
50,693
3,173,814
Afya Limited
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows
For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Operating activities
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Income before income taxes
347,037
211,828
Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes
Depreciation and amortization
151,706
112,204
Write-off of property and equipment
683
1,936
Write-off of intangible assets
6
1,049
Allowance for doubtful accounts
29,441
34,005
Share-based compensation expense
20,414
33,949
Net foreign exchange differences
293
18,376
Accrued interest
147,839
66,851
Accrued lease interest
63,458
47,738
Share of income of associate
(10,260)
(8,626)
Provision for legal proceedings
8,531
9,286
Changes in assets and liabilities
Trade receivables
(60,167)
(18,593)
Inventories
(661)
(1,232)
Recoverable taxes
(16,931)
(8,228)
Other assets
5,858
(11,264)
Trade payables
1,398
3,461
Taxes payables
10,709
(1,247)
Advances from customers
(16,075)
9,419
Labor and social obligations
70,608
54,005
Other liabilities
(10,066)
2,276
743,821
557,193
Income taxes paid
(27,940)
(28,495)
Net cash flows from operating activities
715,881
528,698
Investing activities
Acquisition of property and equipment
(116,641)
(97,435)
Acquisition of intangibles assets
(70,423)
(43,290)
Dividends received
2,837
5,770
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(242,752)
(925,279)
Restricted cash
-
8,103
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(426,979)
(1,052,131)
Financing activities
Payments of loans and financing
(68,975)
(130,446)
Issuance of loans and financing
-
809,539
Payments of lease liabilities
(84,509)
(61,909)
Treasury shares
(152,317)
(98,541)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
-
32,721
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(15,726)
(15,663)
Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities
(321,527)
535,701
Net foreign exchange differences
(293)
(18,376)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
(32,918)
(6,108)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
748,562
1,045,042
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
715,644
1,038,934
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
1
Corporate information
Afya Limited ("Afya"), collectively with its subsidiaries referred to as the "Company", is a holding company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands on March 22, 2019. Afya Limited became the holding company of Afya Participações S.A. (hereafter referred to as "Afya Brazil"), formerly denominated NRE Participações S.A., through the completion of the corporate reorganization in July 2019. Up to that date, Afya Limited did not have commenced operations and had only nominal assets and liabilities and no material contingent liabilities or commitments. Accordingly, Afya Limited's consolidated financial information substantially reflects the operations of Afya Brazil after the corporate reorganization. The Company completed its initial public offering (IPO) on July 19, 2019, and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "AFYA."
The Company is formed by a network of higher education and post-graduate institutions focused on medicine located in 18 Brazilian states forming the largest educational group by the number of medical seats in the country. In non-regulated education, Afya provides services that comprise the development and sale of electronically distributed educational courses on medicine science, related printed and soft skills educational content. The Company also offers solutions to empower the physicians in their daily routine including supporting clinic decisions through mobile app subscription, delivering practice management tools through a SaaS ("Software as a Service") model and supporting the patient-physician relationship.
On February 23, 2022, Afya announced that the Secretary of Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education ("MEC") authorized the operations of the medical schools in Abaetetuba, in the State of Pará, and Itacoatiara, in the State of Amazonas, both under Mais Médicos II program. With the authorizations, Afya reaches its third and fourth authorized schools to start operating under the Mais Medicos II program. Each medical school will contribute with 50 seats.
On March 16, 2022, MEC authorized the operations of the medical schools in Bragança, in the State of Pará, and Manacapuru, in the State of Amazonas, both under Mais Médicos II program. With the authorizations, Afya reaches its fifth and sixth authorized schools to start operating under the Mais Medicos II program. Each medical school will contribute with 50 seats.
On March 18, 2022, Afya announced that MEC authorized the increase of 28 seats of Centro Universitário São Lucas, in Ji-Parana located in the state of Rondônia. The earn-out related to the seats approval is R$800 per seat, adjusted by the CDI rate from the closing until the payment date, of which: (i) 50% was paid in April 2022, and (ii) 50% is payable in cash in two equal installments through 2024.
Acquisitions in 2022
(i) On March 4, 2022, Afya Brazil acquired BMV Atividades Médicas Ltda. ("Além da Medicina"). Além da Medicina is a medical content online platform for physicians and medical students that provides educational tools besides technical medical content that can assist them throughout their careers. Its contents include mentoring for residency, soft skills and finance, accounting, and investment basics for physicians. See Note 4.
(ii) On April 5, 2022, Afya Brazil acquired Cardiopapers Soluções Digitais Ltda. ("CardioPapers"). CardioPapers is the main medical content and education platform in the Cardiology field, offering courses and books developed by physicians and for physicians, covering all phases of the medical career, aligned with Afya's overall business strategy. See Note 4.
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
(iii) On May 23, 2022, Afya Brazil acquired Quasar Telemedicina Desenvolvimento de Sistemas Computacionais Ltda. ("Glic"). Glic is a free diabetes care and management app solution for physicians and patients that uses technology to improve diabetes education and daily routine practices, connecting users, devices and health providers. See Note 4.
COVID-19
In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported to have emerged in Wuhan, China. COVID-19 has since spread to most of the countries around the globe, including every state in Brazil. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, and on March 20, 2020 the Brazilian federal government declared a national emergency with respect to COVID-19.
Since March 17, 2020, there has been some interruption of our on-campus activities due to Brazilian government authorities' mandatory lockdowns. We managed to rapidly adapt our business to these unusual times, and although there has been an interruption of our on-campus activities, we are offering our non-practical educational activities to our students through our online platform (rather than on-site). Regarding the offering of practical classes, we quickly resumed our in-hospital and health care residency programs for fifth and sixth-year students, which represents the largest portion of our practical curriculum. By the date of issuance of these interim financial statements all of the lockdown restrictions have been revoked by Brazilian authorities in our campus locations and the Company has also successfully retaken all of its practical classes in medicines courses and all of its classroom classes.
During 2020, some of the Brazilian states had issued decrees granting discounts to our students because of COVID-19. These mandatory discounts have been suspended as their constitutionality has been challenged in the superior courts.
On November 18, 2021, the Brazilian Federal Court of Justice (STF) decided, by the majority of the votes, that any lawsuit with decisions to apply linear discounts in monthly tuition fees for private universities with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic are unconstitutional. Therefore, the Company shall not apply linear discounts on any active monthly tuition fees that are related to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Regarding the discounts granted by the date of issuance of these financial statements, the Company is charging back the students as final legal decisions were given by the Brazilian Federal Court of Justice.
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company has invoiced R$21,062 from previous periods, net of discounts granted due to COVID-19, being the amount substantially arising from its subsidiary FCMPB, following a lower court decision that suspended the granted discounts in favor of the Company (R$ 25,933 discounts granted, net of discounts recovered, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021). The outstanding balances are classified in accounts receivables.
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
Conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
As a result of the current geopolitical tensions and conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the recent recognition by Russia of the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the Donbas region of Ukraine, the governments of the United States, the European Union, Japan and other jurisdictions have recently announced the imposition of sanctions on certain industry sectors and parties in Russia, Belarus and the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as enhanced export controls on certain products and industries. These and any additional sanctions and export controls, as well as any counter responses by the governments of Russia or other jurisdictions, could adversely affect, directly or indirectly, the global supply chain, with negative implications on the availability of raw materials, energy prices, and our customers, as well as the local and global financial markets and financial services industry and the global economy in general.
As of the date of these interim financial statements, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has not brought significant impact over Afya's operations and results
2
Significant accounting policies
2.1 Basis for preparation of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2022 and for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.
The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for contingent consideration that have been measured at fair value.
The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021.
Afya Limited is a holding company, as such the primary source of revenue derives from its interest on the operational companies in Brazil. As result, the Brazilian Real has been assessed as the Company`s functional currency.
The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Brazilian Reais ("BRL" or "R$"), which is the Company's functional and presentation currency. All amounts are rounded to the nearest thousand.
These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2022 and for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on November 18, 2022.
2.2 Changes in accounting policies and disclosures
New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Company
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company has not
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.
Certain amendments apply for the first time in 2022, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company.
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
2.3 Basis consolidation
The table below is a list of the Company's subsidiaries and associate:
Direct and indirect interest
Name
Principal activities
Location
Investment type
September 30, 2022
(unaudited)
December 31, 2021
Afya Participações S.A. ("Afya Brazil")
Holding
Nova Lima - MG
Subsidiary
100%
100%
Instituto Tocantinense Presidente Antônio Carlos Porto S.A. - ("ITPAC Porto")
Undergraduate degree programs
Porto Nacional - TO
Subsidiary
100%
100%
Instituto Tocantinense Presidente Antônio Carlos S.A. - ("ITPAC Araguaina")
Undergraduate degree programs
Araguaína - TO
Subsidiary
100%
100%
União Educacional do Vale do Aço S.A. - ("UNIVAÇO")
Medicine undergraduate degree program
Ipatinga - MG
Subsidiary
100%
100%
IPTAN - Instituto de Ensino Superior Presidente Tancredo de Almeida Neves S.A. ("IPTAN")
Undergraduate degree programs
São João Del Rei - MG
Subsidiary
100%
100%
Instituto de Educação Superior do Vale do Parnaíba S.A. ("IESVAP")
Undergraduate degree programs
Parnaíba - PI
Subsidiary
80%
80%
Centro de Ciências em Saúde de Itajubá S.A. ("CCSI")
Medicine undergraduate degree program
Itajubá - MG
Subsidiary
60%
60%
Instituto de Ensino Superior do Piauí S.A. ("IESP")
Undergraduate and graduate degree programs
Teresina - PI
Subsidiary
100%
100%
Centro Integrado de Saúde de Teresina ("CIS")
Outpatient care
Teresina - PI
Subsidiary
100%
100%
FADEP - Faculdade Educacional de Pato Branco Ltda. ("FADEP")
Undergraduate degree programs
Pato Branco - PR
Subsidiary
100%
100%
Medcel Editora e Eventos S.A. ("Medcel")
Medical education content
São Paulo - SP
Subsidiary
100%
100%
Instituto Educacional Santo Agostinho S.A. ("FASA")
Undergraduate degree programs
Montes Claros - MG
Subsidiary
100%
100%
ESMC Educação Superior Ltda. ("ESMC")
Undergraduate degree programs
Montes Claros - MG
Subsidiary
100%
100%
Instituto de Pesquisa e Ensino Médico do Estado de Minas Gerais Ltda. ("IPEMED")
Graduate
Belo Horizonte - MG
Subsidiary
100%
100%
Instituto Paraense de Educação e Cultura Ltda ("IPEC")
Quasar Telemedicina Desenvolvimento de Sistemas Computacionais Ltda. ("Glic") *
Patient physician relationship
Barueri - SP
Subsidiary
100%
-
União Educacional do Planalto Central S.A. ("UEPC")
Undergraduate degree programs
Brasília - DF
Associate
30%
30%
* See Note 4 for further details of the business combinations during 2022.
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
The financial information of the acquired subsidiaries is included in the Company's consolidated financial statements beginning on the respective acquisition dates.
The Company consolidates the financial information for all entities it controls. Control is achieved when the Company is exposed to, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. Consolidation of a subsidiary begins when the Company obtains control over the subsidiary and it ceases when the Company loses control of the subsidiary. Assets, liabilities, income and expenses of a subsidiary acquired or disposed of during the year are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date the Company gains control until the date the Company ceases to control the subsidiary.
When necessary, adjustments are made to the financial statements of subsidiaries in order to bring their accounting policies in line with the Company's accounting policies. All intra-group assets and liabilities, equity, income, expenses and cash flows relating to transactions are eliminated in full on consolidation.
A change in the ownership interest of a subsidiary, without a loss of control, is accounted for as an equity transaction. If the Company loses control over a subsidiary, it derecognizes the related assets (including goodwill), liabilities, non-controlling interest and other components of equity, while any resulting gain or loss is recognized in the statement of income.
Non-controlling interests in the results and equity of subsidiaries are shown separately in the consolidated statements of financial position, consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income and consolidated statements of changes in equity.
3
Segment information
The Company has three reportable segments as follows:
• Undergrad, which provides educational services through undergraduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences and other undergraduate programs;
• Continuing Education, which provides specialization programs and graduate courses in medicine; and
• Digital Services, which provides content and technology for medical education, clinical decisions software, practice management tools and electronic medical records, doctor-patient relationship, telemedicine and digital prescription for physicians and provides access and demand and efficiency for the healthcare players.
Segment information is presented consistently with the internal reports provided to the Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), which is the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM) and is responsible for allocating resources, assessing the performance of the Company's operating segments, and making the Company's strategic decisions.
No operating segments have been aggregated to form the above reportable operating segments. There is only one geographic region and the results are monitored and evaluated as a single business.
F-11
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
The following tables presents assets and liabilities information for the Company's operating segments as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively:
Undergrad
Continuing Education
Digital Services
Total reportable segments
Adjustments and eliminations
Total
As of September 30, 2022
(unaudited)
Total assets
6,366,832
144,994
249,197
6,761,023
-
6,761,023
Current assets
1,052,772
57,246
103,948
1,213,966
-
1,213,966
Non-current assets
5,314,060
87,748
145,249
5,547,057
-
5,547,057
Total liabilities and equity
6,366,832
144,994
249,197
6,761,023
-
6,761,023
Current liabilities
802,134
51,641
123,029
976,804
-
976,804
Non-current liabilities
2,497,691
66,007
46,707
2,610,405
-
2,610,405
Equity
3,067,007
27,346
79,461
3,173,814
-
3,173,814
Undergrad
Continuing Education
Digital Services
Total reportable segments
Adjustments and eliminations
Total
As of September 30, 2022(unaudited)
Other disclosures
Investments in associate
55,900
-
-
55,900
-
55,900
Capital expenditures (*)
187,791
5,637
44,940
238,368
-
238,368
Undergrad
Continuing Education
Digital Services
Total reportable segments
Adjustments and eliminations
Total
As of December 31, 2021
Total assets
6,072,135
105,629
272,122
6,449,886
(2,480)
6,447,406
Current assets
1,048,869
42,737
117,726
1,209,332
(2,480)
1,206,852
Non-current assets
5,023,266
62,892
154,396
5,240,554
-
5,240,554
Total liabilities and equity
6,072,135
105,629
272,122
6,449,886
(2,480)
6,447,406
Current liabilities
645,657
32,300
91,029
768,986
(2,480)
766,506
Non-current liabilities
2,551,175
47,705
82,002
2,680,882
-
2,680,882
Equity
2,875,303
25,624
99,091
3,000,018
-
3,000,018
Undergrad
Continuing Education
Digital Services
Total reportable segments
Adjustments and eliminations
Total
As of December 31, 2021
Other disclosures
Investments in associate
48,477
-
-
48,477
-
48,477
As of September 30, 2021(unaudited)
Capital expenditures (*)
85,220
18,811
36,694
140,725
-
140,725
(*) Capital expenditures consider the acquisitions of property and equipment and intangible assets.
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
The following tables present the statements of income for the Company's operating segments for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:
September 30, 2022(unaudited)
Undergrad
Continuing Education
Digital Services
Total reportable segments
Elimination (inter-segment transactions)
Total
External customer
1,538,037
75,568
131,450
1,745,055
-
1,745,055
Inter-segment
-
-
2,793
2,793
(2,793)
-
Net revenue
1,538,037
75,568
134,243
1,747,848
(2,793)
1,745,055
Cost of services
(546,493)
(42,887)
(36,076)
(625,456)
2,793
(622,663)
Gross profit
991,544
32,681
98,167
1,122,392
-
1,122,392
General and administrative expenses
(596,621)
Other income, net
(8,739)
Operating income
517,032
Finance income
76,618
Finance expenses
(256,873)
Share of income of associate
10,260
Income before income taxes
347,037
Income taxes expenses
(25,612)
Net income
321,425
September 30, 2021(unaudited)
Undergrad
Continuing Education
Digital Services
Total reportable segments
Elimination (inter-segment transactions)
Total
External customer
1,060,345
51,481
109,286
1,221,112
-
1,221,112
Inter-segment
-
327
327
(327)
-
Net revenue
1,060,345
51,481
109,613
1,221,439
(327)
1,221,112
Cost of services
(380,055)
(32,173)
(39,092)
(451,320)
327
(450,993)
Gross profit
680,290
19,308
70,521
770,119
-
770,119
General and administrative expenses
(444,399)
Other expenses, net
1,163
Operating income
326,883
Finance income
45,144
Finance expenses
(168,825)
Share of income of associate
8,626
Income before income taxes
211,828
Income taxes expenses
(18,546)
Net income
193,282
Seasonality of operations
Undergrad´s and Continuing Education tuition revenues are related to the intake process and monthly tuition fees charged to students over the period thus the Company does not have significant fluctuations during the semester.
Digital Services is comprised mostly by Medcel, Pebmed and iClinic revenues. While Pebmed and iClinic do not have significant fluctuation regarding seasonality, Medcel revenues are concentrated in the first and last quarter of the year, as a result of enrollments of Medcel's clients. The majority of Medcel's revenues is derived from printed books, which are recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer. The remaining digital services revenue is recognized over time. Consequently, Digital Services segment generally has higher revenues and results of operations in the first and last quarters of the year compared to the second and third quarters of the year.
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
4
Business combinations
The preliminary fair values of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed as of acquisition date were:
Assets
Além da Medicina
CardioPapers
Glic
Cash and cash and equivalents
298
3,648
151
Trade receivables
1,705
1,350
94
Other assets
267
1
36
Property and equipment
37
43
-
Intangible assets
15,851
28,616
15,391
18,158
33,658
15,672
Liabilities
Trade payables
705
1,703
1
Labor and social obligations
79
59
-
Taxes and contributions payable
1,182
352
91
Advances from customers
6,185
3,893
-
Other liabilities
-
-
574
8,151
6,007
666
Total identifiable net assets at fair value
10,007
27,651
15,006
Preliminary goodwill arising on acquisition
16,782
14,362
15,591
Purchase consideration transferred
26,789
42,013
30,597
Cash paid
14,952
34,924
21,602
Contingent consideration
11,074
7,422
8,995
Consideration to be transferred
763
(333)
-
Analysis of cash flows on acquisition:
Transaction costs of the acquisition (included in cash flows from operating activities)
227
274
222
Cash paid net of cash acquired with the subsidiary (included in cash flows from investing activities)
14,654
31,276
21,451
Net of cash flow on acquisition
14,881
31,550
21,673
(a) Acquisition of Além da Medicina
On March 4, 2022, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of the share capital of BMV Atividades Médicas Ltda. ("Além da Medicina"). The aggregate purchase price of R$26,789 is comprised by: i) R$14,952 of which 100% was paid in cash on the transaction closing date; ii) an earn-out ("contingent consideration") of up of R$ 19,200 is payable in connection with revenue target achievements for 2023 and 2024; and iii) price adjustment related to net debt of R$763 in favor of selling shareholders. The contingent consideration of R$11,074 is based on the present value of the obligation considering the facts and circumstances at the acquisition date.
Além da Medicina is a medical content online platform for physicians and medical students that provides educational tools besides technical medical content that can assist them throughout their careers. Its contents include mentoring for residency, soft skills and finance, accounting, and investment basics for physicians.
The acquisition of Além da Medicina was accounted for under IFRS 3 - Business Combinations.
Transaction costs to date amount to R$227 and were expensed and are included in general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statement of income.
At the acquisition date, the fair value of the trade receivables acquired equals its carrying amount.
The goodwill recognized includes the value of expected synergies arising from the acquisition, which is not separately recognized. Goodwill is allocated entirely to Digital Services segment. The preliminary goodwill recognized is not expected to be deductible for income taxes purposes.
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
The Company did not recognize deferred taxes related to the business combination because the tax basis and the accounting basis, including fair value adjustments, were the same at the date of the business combination.
The valuation techniques used for measuring the fair value of separately identified intangible assets acquired were as follows:
Intangible assets acquired
Valuation technique
Trademark
Relief from royalty
This methodology is based on the market remuneration of the use license granted to third parties. The value of the asset is restated by the savings of royalties that the owner would have to own the asset. It is necessary to determine a royalty rate that reflects the appropriate remuneration of the asset. The royalty payments, net of taxes, are discounted to present value.
Customer relationships
Multi-period excess earnings method
The method considers the present value of net cash flows expected to be generated by customer relationships, by excluding any cash flows related to contributory assets.
Educational content
Replacement cost
This methodology is based on the estimated cost of replacing the referred asset with a new one (acquisition or reconstruction), adjusted to reflect the losses in value resulting from the physical deterioration and the functional and economic obsolescence of that asset.
Developed technology intangible assets
Replacement cost
This methodology is based on the estimated cost of replacing the referred asset with a new one (acquisition or reconstruction), adjusted to reflect the losses in value resulting from the physical deterioration and the functional and economic obsolescence of that asset.
From the date of acquisition, Além da Medicina has contributed R$8,108 of net revenue and R$ 190 of income before income taxes to the Company. Should the acquisition had taken place at the beginning of the period, net revenue for the period ended September 30, 2022 would have been increased by R$2,529 and income before income taxes would have been increased by R$867.
(b) Acquisition of CardioPapers
On April 5, 2022, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of the share capital of Cardiopapers Soluções Digitais Ltda. ("CardioPapers"). The aggregate purchase price of R$42,013 is comprised by: i) R$34,924 of which 100% was paid in cash on the transaction closing date; ii) an earn-out ("contingent consideration") of up of R$ 15,000 is payable in connection with revenue target achievements for 2023 and 2024 and other goals; and iii) price adjustment related to net debt of R$333 in favor of Afya Brazil. The contingent consideration of R$7,422 is based on the present value of the obligation considering the facts and circumstances at the acquisition date.
CardioPapers is the main medical content and education platform in the Cardiology field, offering courses and books developed by physicians and for physicians, covering all phases of the medical career, aligned with Afya's overall business strategy.
The acquisition of CardioPapers was accounted for under IFRS 3 - Business Combinations.
Transaction costs to date amount to R$274 and were expensed and are included in general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statement of income.
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
At the acquisition date, the fair value of the trade receivables acquired equals its carrying amount.
The goodwill recognized includes the value of expected synergies arising from the acquisition, which is not separately recognized. Goodwill is allocated entirely to Digital Services segment. The preliminary goodwill recognized is not expected to be deductible for income taxes purposes.
The Company did not recognize deferred taxes related to the business combination because the tax basis and the accounting basis, including fair value adjustments, were the same at the date of the business combination.
The valuation techniques used for measuring the fair value of separately identified intangible assets acquired were as follows:
Intangible assets acquired
Valuation technique
Trademark
Relief from royalty
This methodology is based on the market remuneration of the use license granted to third parties. The value of the asset is restated by the savings of royalties that the owner would have to own the asset. It is necessary to determine a royalty rate that reflects the appropriate remuneration of the asset. The royalty payments, net of taxes, are discounted to present value.
Customer relationships
Multi-period excess earnings method
The method considers the present value of net cash flows expected to be generated by customer relationships, by excluding any cash flows related to contributory assets.
Educational content
Replacement cost
This methodology is based on the estimated cost of replacing the referred asset with a new one (acquisition or reconstruction), adjusted to reflect the losses in value resulting from the physical deterioration and the functional and economic obsolescence of that asset.
Copyrights
Relief from royalty
This methodology is based on the market remuneration of the use license granted to third parties. The value of the asset is restated by the savings of royalties that the owner would have to own the asset. It is necessary to determine a royalty rate that reflects the appropriate remuneration of the asset. The royalty payments, net of taxes, are discounted to present value.
From the date of acquisition, CardioPapers has contributed R$6,182 of net revenue and R$ 1,295 of income before income taxes to the Company. Should the acquisition had taken place at the beginning of the period, net revenue for the period ended September 30, 2022 would have been increased by R$2,117 and income before income taxes would have been decreased by R$2,041.
(c) Acquisition of Glic
On May 23, 2022, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of the share capital of Quasar Telemedicina Desenvolvimento de Sistemas Computacionais Ltda. ("Glic"). The aggregate purchase price of R$30,597 is comprised by: i) R$21,602 of which 100% was paid in cash on the transaction closing date and ii) an earn-out ("contingent consideration") of up of R$12,000 is payable in connection with revenue target achievements for 2023 and 2024 and product development goals. The contingent consideration of R$8,995 is based on the present value of the obligation considering the facts and circumstances at the acquisition date.
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
Glic is a free diabetes care and management app solution for physicians and patients that uses technology to improve diabetes education and daily routine practices, connecting users, devices and health providers.
The acquisition of Glic was accounted for under IFRS 3 - Business Combinations.
Transaction costs to date amount to R$222 and were expensed and are included in general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statement of income.
At the acquisition date, the fair value of the trade receivables acquired equals its carrying amount.
The goodwill recognized includes the value of expected synergies arising from the acquisition, which is not separately recognized. Goodwill is allocated entirely to Digital Services segment. The preliminary goodwill recognized is not expected to be deductible for income taxes purposes.
The Company did not recognize deferred taxes related to the business combination because the tax basis and the accounting basis, including fair value adjustments, were the same at the date of the business combination.
The valuation techniques used for measuring the fair value of separately identified intangible assets acquired were as follows:
Intangible assets acquired
Valuation technique
Trademark
Relief from royalty
This methodology is based on the market remuneration of the use license granted to third parties. The value of the asset is restated by the savings of royalties that the owner would have to own the asset. It is necessary to determine a royalty rate that reflects the appropriate remuneration of the asset. The royalty payments, net of taxes, are discounted to present value.
Customer relationships
Multi-period excess earnings method
The method considers the present value of net cash flows expected to be generated by customer relationships, by excluding any cash flows related to contributory assets.
Developed technology intangible assets
Replacement cost
This methodology is based on the estimated cost of replacing the referred asset with a new one (acquisition or reconstruction), adjusted to reflect the losses in value resulting from the physical deterioration and the functional and economic obsolescence of that asset.
From the date of acquisition, Glic has contributed R$45 of net revenue and R$1,410 of losses before income taxes to the Company. Should the acquisition had taken place at the beginning of the period, net revenue for the period ended September 30, 2022 would have been increased by R$173 and income before income taxes would have been decreased by R$700.
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
5
Cash and cash equivalents
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(unaudited)
Cash and bank deposits
27,161
88,487
Cash equivalents
688,483
660,075
715,644
748,562
Cash equivalents correspond mainly to financial investments in Bank Certificates of Deposit ("CDB") with highly rated financial institutions and investments funds managed by highly rated financial institutions. As of September 30, 2022, the average interest on these investments are equivalent to 99.76% of the Interbank Certificates of Deposit ("CDI") (December 31, 2021 - 100.38%). These funds are available for immediate use and have insignificant risk of changes in value. Cash equivalents denominated in U.S. dollars totaled R$628 as of September 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021: R$23,228).
6
Trade receivables
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(unaudited)
Tuition fees
309,076
279,915
Educational content (a)
52,442
69,227
FIES
65,705
61,342
Educational credits (b)
30,150
5,375
Mobile app subscription (c)
11,458
20,946
Others
16,031
14,001
484,862
450,806
(-) Allowance for doubtful accounts
(45,194)
(45,013)
439,668
405,793
Current
405,450
378,351
Non-current
34,218
27,442
(a) Related to trade receivables from sales of printed books, e-books and medical courses through digital platform from Medcel.
(b) Related to trade receivables from special financing programs and balances outstanding from previous acquisitions.
(c) Related to trade receivables from mobile applications subscriptions for digital medical content.
As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the aging of trade receivables was as follows:
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(unaudited)
Neither past due nor impaired
253,726
184,382
Past due
1 to 30 days
62,556
68,932
31 to 90 days
86,922
69,299
91 to 180 days
42,371
55,764
More than 180 days
39,287
72,429
484,862
450,806
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
The changes in the allowance for doubtful accounts for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, was as follows:
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Balances at the beginning of the period
(45,013)
(32,980)
Additions
(29,441)
(34,005)
Write-offs
29,260
27,691
Balances at the end of the period
(45,194)
(39,294)
7
Related parties
The table below summarizes the balances and transactions with related parties:
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(unaudited)
Assets
Trade receivables (a)
470
692
470
692
Current
470
692
Non-current
-
-
Liabilities
Accounts payable to selling shareholders (b)
59,406
54,556
59,406
54,556
Current
29,703
27,278
Non-current
29,703
27,278
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Other income
UEPC (a)
477
321
477
321
Lease
RVL Esteves Gestão Imobiliária S.A.
13,367
10,739
UNIVAÇO Patrimonial Ltda.
2,517
2,363
IESVAP Patrimonial Ltda.
3,633
3,388
19,517
16,490
(a) Refers to sales of educational content from Medcel to UEPC.
(b) Refers to amounts to be payable to our shareholder Nicolau Carvalho Esteves regarding the agreement to which Afya Brazil acquired the right to develop ITPAC Garanhuns medical school, a greenfield unit. 50% of the transaction is due in two equal annual installments, adjusted by the CDI rate.
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
Key management personnel compensation
Key management personnel compensation included in the Company's consolidated statement of income comprised the following:
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Short-term employee benefits
10,478
9,203
Share-based compensation plan
8,279
14,473
18,757
23,676
Compensation of the Company's key management includes short-term employee benefits comprised by salaries, labor and social charges, and other ordinary short-term employee benefits. The amounts disclosed in the table above are the amounts recognized as an expense in general and administrative expenses during the reporting period related to key management personnel.
The executive officers participate in share-based compensation plans described in Note 15(b).
8
Other assets
As of September 30, 2022, the Company has R$236,574 (R$ 222,839 in December 31, 2021) accounted for as Other assets as follow:
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(unaudited)
Indemnification assets (a)
153,863
135,355
Judicial deposits
14,253
18,825
Prepaid expenses
12,579
10,110
Other FIES receivables
26,546
21,450
Other assets
29,333
37,099
Total
236,574
222,839
Current
37,874
42,533
Non-current
198,700
180,306
(a) Under the terms of the Share Purchase and Sale Agreements ("Agreements") between the Company and the selling shareholders of the subsidiaries acquired, the Company assesses that the selling shareholders are exclusively responsible for any provisions (including labor, tax and civil), which are or will be the subject of a claim by any third party, arising from the act or fact occurred, by action or omission, prior to or on the closing dates of the acquisitions.
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
9
Investment in associate
The Company holds a 30% interest in UEPC, a medical school located in the Federal District that offers higher education and post-graduate courses, both in person and long-distance learning. The Company's interest in UEPC is accounted for using the equity method. The following table illustrates the summarized financial information of the Company's investment in UEPC:
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(unaudited)
Current assets
41,767
33,976
Non-current assets
122,708
109,805
Current liabilities
(24,016)
(35,049)
Non-current liabilities
(98,069)
(91,086)
Equity
42,390
17,646
Company's share in equity - 30%
12,717
5,294
Goodwill
43,183
43,183
Carrying amount of the investment
55,900
48,477
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net revenue
104,620
93,085
Cost of services
(42,296)
(38,582)
General and administrative expenses
(24,080)
(21,350)
Finance result
(2,909)
(3,519)
Income before income taxes
35,335
29,634
Income taxes expenses
(1,134)
(881)
Net income for the period
34,201
28,753
Company's share of income for the period
10,260
8,626
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Opening balance
48,477
51,410
Dividends received
(2,837)
(5,770)
Share of income
10,260
8,626
Closing balance
55,900
54,266
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
10
Property and equipment
Cost
Building
Machinery and equipment
Lands
Vehicles
Furniture and fixtures
IT equipment
Library books
Leasehold improvements
Construction in progress
Total
As of December 31, 2020
25,919
68,503
13,401
1,215
29,131
28,511
21,624
122,005
3,706
314,015
Additions
1,382
3,466
5,451
23
16,855
14,443
3,238
9,087
43,490
97,435
Business combinations
-
12,825
-
346
16,673
10,094
5,142
17,658
3,078
65,816
Write-off
-
(105)
-
(238)
(44)
(446)
(585)
(835)
(390)
(2,643)
Transfer
3,670
4
-
-
62
9
-
5,049
(8,794)
-
As of September 30, 2021 (unaudited)
30,971
84,693
18,852
1,346
62,677
52,611
29,419
152,964
41,090
474,623
As of December 31, 2021
52,433
77,371
18,852
1,467
69,834
53,184
30,072
152,976
31,786
487,975
Additions
526
17,390
-
968
21,263
10,225
4,338
2,827
59,104
116,641
Business combinations
-
45
-
-
-
35
-
-
-
80
Write-off
-
(2,127)
-
(775)
(935)
(873)
-
2
(75)
(4,783)
Transfer
38,881
(1,786)
-
(449)
(9,191)
7,505
2,836
(32,153)
(4,826)
817
As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited)
91,840
90,893
18,852
1,211
80,971
70,076
37,246
123,652
85,989
600,730
Depreciation
As of December 31, 2020
-
(19,322)
-
(171)
(8,089)
(10,851)
(10,817)
(4,384)
-
(53,634)
Depreciation
(1,117)
(4,911)
-
(79)
(3,764)
(5,268)
(2,540)
(4,559)
-
(22,238)
Write-off
-
52
-
179
12
87
27
350
-
707
As of September 30, 2021 (unaudited)
(1,117)
(24,181)
-
(71)
(11,841)
(16,032)
(13,330)
(8,593)
-
(75,165)
As of December 31, 2021
(1,673)
(16,391)
-
(220)
(12,496)
(14,922)
(13,600)
(8,865)
-
(68,167)
Depreciation
(3,056)
(8,384)
-
(204)
(4,959)
(7,789)
(2,356)
(6,289)
-
(33,037)
Write-off
-
1,829
-
644
737
892
-
(2)
-
4,100
Transfer
-
(124)
-
1
10,047
(3,311)
(6,102)
(511)
-
-
As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited)
(4,729)
(23,070)
-
221
(6,671)
(25,130)
(22,058)
(15,667)
-
(97,104)
Net book value
As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited)
87,111
67,823
18,852
1,432
74,300
44,946
15,188
107,985
85,989
503,626
As of December 31, 2021
50,760
60,980
18,852
1,247
57,338
38,262
16,472
144,111
31,786
419,808
The Company assesses at each reporting date, whether there is an indication that a property and equipment asset may be impaired. If any indication exists, the Company estimates the asset's recoverable amount. There were no indications of impairment of property and equipment as of and for the nine-months periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
11
Intangible assets and goodwill
Goodwill
Licenses with indefinite useful life (i)
Trademark
Customer relationships
Software
Education content
Developed technology
Educational platform
Software in progress
Other
Total
Cost
As of December 31, 2020
810,656
1,451,270
75,014
283,539
16,221
17,305
355
27,902
2,297
-
2,684,559
Additions
-
-
-
-
2,486
-
737
25,254
14,813
-
43,290
Write-off
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,414)
-
-
(1,414)
Business combinations
309,512
599,930
55,387
188,985
1,478
-
29,036
11,599
3,267
-
1,199,194
As of September 30, 2021 (unaudited)
1,120,168
2,051,200
130,401
472,524
20,185
17,305
30,128
63,341
20,377
-
3,925,629
As of December 31, 2021
1,184,336
2,165,406
133,369
431,277
21,759
17,305
34,397
76,444
28,847
-
4,093,140
Additions (ii) (i)
39,100
24,408
-
90
1,093
7,214
23,952
8,854
17,017
-
121,728
Remeasurement (ii)
(8,637)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6)
-
(8,643)
Transfer
-
-
(2,472)
530
10,184
29,505
17,954
(35,498)
(21,020)
-
(817)
Business combinations
46,735
-
46,793
3,829
33
2,627
5,520
-
-
1,055
106,592
As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited)
1,261,534
2,189,814
177,690
435,726
33,069
56,651
81,823
49,800
24,838
1,055
4,312,000
Amortization
As of December 31, 2020
-
-
(3,502)
(85,832)
(6,256)
(7,692)
(32)
(8,235)
-
-
(111,549)
Amortization
-
-
(3,722)
(42,293)
(4,463)
(6,238)
(422)
(2,296)
-
-
(59,434)
Write-off
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
365
-
-
365
As of September 30, 2021 (unaudited)
-
-
(7,224)
(128,125)
(10,719)
(13,930)
(454)
(10,166)
-
-
(170,618)
As of December 31, 2021
-
-
(8,529)
(142,270)
(12,699)
(16,672)
(657)
(11,478)
-
-
(192,305)
Amortization
-
-
(4,630)
(50,238)
(3,310)
(7,173)
(6,959)
(4,787)
-
(53)
(77,150)
As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited)
-
-
(13,159)
(192,508)
(16,009)
(23,845)
(7,616)
(16,265)
-
(53)
(269,455)
Net book value
As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited)
1,261,534
2,189,814
164,531
243,218
17,060
32,806
74,207
33,535
24,838
1,002
4,042,545
As of December 31, 2021
1,184,336
2,165,406
124,840
289,007
9,060
633
33,740
64,966
28,847
-
3,900,835
(i) On March 18, 2022, Afya announced that MEC authorized the increase of 28 seats of Centro Universitário São Lucas, in Ji-Parana located in the state of Rondônia. The earn-out related to the seats approval is R$800 per seat, adjusted by the CDI rate from the closing until the payment date, of which 50% was paid in April 2022 and the remaining amount is payable in cash in two equal installments through 2024.
(ii) During the measurement period, the preliminary goodwill for the acquisition of Unigranrio was adjusted by R$39,100 (R$130,073 initial goodwill) as a result of an increase of liabilities regarding tax contingencies.
(ii) During the measurement period, R$8,637 of goodwill arising from the acquisition of RXPRO was reduced, in connection with management's view of remote likelihood of RXPRO achieving the revenue goals stablished at the terms of the earn-out.
Impairment testing of goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite lives
The Company performed its annual impairment test in December and when circumstances indicated that the carrying value may be impaired. The Company's impairment test for goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite lives is based on value-in-use calculations. The key assumptions used to determine the recoverable amount for the different cash generating units were disclosed in the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. There were no indications of impairment of goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite lives for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.
Intangible assets with definite lives
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, there were no indicatives that the Company's intangible assets with finite useful lives might be impaired.
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
12
Financial assets and financial liabilities
12.1
Financial assets
Financial assets
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
At amortized cost
(unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
715,644
748,562
Trade receivables
439,668
405,793
Total
1,155,312
1,154,355
Current
1,121,094
1,126,913
Non-current
34,218
27,442
Financial instruments at amortized cost include trade receivables and cash and cash equivalents.
12.2
Financial liabilities
Financial liabilities
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
At amortized cost
(unaudited)
Trade payables
62,905
59,098
Loans and financing
1,399,724
1,374,876
Lease liabilities
782,224
714,085
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
598,367
679,826
Notes payable
65,748
72,726
Advances from customers
108,588
114,585
Total
3,017,556
3,015,196
Current
718,709
581,685
Non-current
2,298,847
2,433,511
12.2.1
Loans and financing
Financial institution
Currency
Interest rate
Maturity
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(unaudited)
Banco Itaú Unibanco S.A.
Brazilian real
CDI + 1.62% p.y.
2023
535,361
510,972
FINEP
Brazilian real
TJLP p.y.
2027
8,842
10,145
Banco Itaú Unibanco S.A.
Brazilian real
CDI + 1.75% p.y.
2024
31,113
31,199
Softbank
Brazilian real
6.5% p.y.
2026
824,408
822,560
1,399,724
1,374,876
Current
259,638
128,720
Non-current
1,140,086
1,246,156
12.2.2
Leases
The Company has lease contracts for properties. The lease contracts generally have maturities in the lease terms between 5 and 30 years. There are no sublease or variable payments in-substance lease agreements in the period.
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
The carrying amounts of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and the movements during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, are described below:
Right-of-use assets
Lease liabilities
As of January 1, 2021
419,074
447,703
Additions
37,967
37,967
Remeasurement
71,546
71,546
Business combinations
141,294
141,294
Depreciation expense
(30,532)
-
Interest expense
-
47,738
Payments of lease liabilities
-
(61,909)
Write-off
(7,612)
(8,444)
As of September 30, 2021 (unaudited)
631,737
675,895
As of January 1, 2022
663,686
714,085
Additions
41,693
41,693
Remeasurement
67,747
67,747
Depreciation expense
(41,519)
-
Interest expense
-
63,458
Payments of lease liabilities
-
(84,509)
Write-off
(19,539)
(20,250)
As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited)
712,068
782,224
As of December 31, 2021
Current
-
24,955
Non-current
663,686
689,130
As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited)
Current
-
28,685
Non-current
712,068
753,539
The Company recognized lease expense from short-term leases and low-value assets of R$9,012 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 (R$5,660 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021).
12.2.3
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(unaudited)
Acquisition of FASA
-
41,581
Acquisition of IPEMED
21,952
30,233
Acquisition of UniRedentor
69,831
85,506
Acquisition of UniSãoLucas
36,145
42,672
Acquisition of FCMPB
162,437
149,175
Acquisition of Medicinae
1,929
3,887
Acquisition of Medical Harbour
3,973
6,801
Acquisition of Cliquefarma
-
3,050
Acquisition of Shosp
2,181
2,141
Acquisition of Unigranrio
210,000
249,979
Acquisition of RXPRO
1,728
10,245
Acquisition of Guaranhuns
59,406
54,556
Acquisition of Além da Medicina (a)
11,711
-
Acquisition of CardioPapers (b)
7,782
-
Acquisition of Glic (c)
9,292
-
598,367
679,826
Current
241,560
239,849
Non-current
356,807
439,977
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Opening balance
679,826
518,240
Cash flows
(176,448)
(104,624)
Additions (Earn-outs)
52,330
-
Interest
51,296
17,640
Reversals (i)
(8,637)
-
Installments on Business combinations
-
265,265
Closing balance
598,367
696,521
(i)During the measurement period, R$8,637 of contingent consideration from the acquisition of RXPRO was reduced, in connection with management's view of remote likelihood of RXPRO achieving the revenue goals stablished at the terms of the earn-out.
(a) On March 4, 2022, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of Além da Medicina and an earn-out of up to R$19,200 is payable in connection with revenue target achievements and product development goals for 2023 and 2024. The contingent consideration of R$11,074 is based on the present value of the obligation considering the facts and circumstances at the acquisition date, and no relevant impacts were identified by management from the acquisition date. The purchase consideration was adjusted by R$763 in favor of the selling shareholders .
(b) On April 5, 2022, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of CardioPapers and an earn-out of up to R$15,000 is payable in connection with revenue target achievements and other goals regarding credentials in the market for 2023 and 2024. The contingent consideration of R$7,422 is based on the present value of the obligation considering the facts and circumstances at the acquisition date, and no relevant impacts were identified by management from the acquisition date. The purchase consideration was adjusted by R$333 in favor of Afya.
(c) On March 23, 2022, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of Glic and an earn-out of up to R$12,000 is payable in connection with revenue target achievements for 2023 and 2024 and product development goals. The contingent consideration of R$8,995 is based on the present value of the obligation considering the facts and circumstances at the acquisition date, and no relevant impacts were identified by management from the acquisition date.
12.2.4
Notes payable
With the acquisition of UniSL, Afya Brazil assumed notes payable regarding the previous acquisition of a portion of the operations of Universidade Luterana do Brasil (ULBRA) by UniSL in auction by the end of 2018. Two of the UniSL campuses, located in the cities of Ji-Paraná and Porto Velho in the State of Rondônia, were acquired in such transaction. As of September 30, 2022, the notes payable of R$65,748 has a final maturity in 2023 and is adjusted by 100% of IPCA-E.
F-26
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
Set out below are the carrying amount of notes payable and the movements during the nine-month periods:
Notes payable
As of January 1, 2021
76,181
Payments (*)
(8,015)
Monetary indexation
5,046
As of September 30, 2021 (unaudited)
73,212
As of January 1, 2022
72,726
Payments (*)
(11,127)
Monetary indexation
4,149
As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited)
65,748
As of December 31, 2021
Current liabilities
14,478
Non-current liabilities
58,248
As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited)
Current liabilities
17,333
Non-current liabilities
48,415
(*) The amounts have been included on the investing activities of the cash flow statement.
12.3
Fair values
The table below is a comparison of the carrying amounts and fair values of the Company's financial instruments, other than those carrying amounts that are reasonable approximation of fair values:
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(unaudited)
Carrying amount
Fair value
Carrying amount
Fair value
Financial assets
Trade receivables (non-current)
34,218
34,218
27,442
27,442
Total
34,218
34,218
27,442
27,442
Financial liabilities
Loans and financing
1,399,724
1,405,980
1,374,876
1,387,136
Lease liabilities
782,224
782,224
714,085
714,085
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
598,367
598,367
679,826
679,826
Notes payable
65,748
65,748
72,726
72,726
Total
2,846,063
2,852,319
2,841,513
2,853,773
The Company assessed that the fair values of cash and cash equivalents, current trade receivables and other current assets, trade payables, advances from customers and other current liabilities approximate their carrying amounts largely due to the short-term maturities of these instruments.
The fair value of interest-bearing borrowings and loans are determined by using the DCF method using discount rate that reflects the issuer's borrowing rate as of the end of the reporting period. The own non-performance risk at September 30, 2022 was assessed to be insignificant.
12.4
Financial instruments risk management objectives and policies
The Company's principal financial liabilities comprise loans and financing, lease liabilities, accounts payable to selling shareholders, notes payable, trade payables and advances from customers. The main purpose of these financial liabilities is to finance the Company's operations. The Company's principal financial assets include trade receivables and cash and cash equivalents.
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
The Company is exposed to market risk, credit risk and liquidity risk. The Company monitors market, credit and liquidity risks in line with the objectives in capital management and counts with the support, monitoring and oversight of the Board of Directors in decisions related to capital management and its alignment with the objectives and risks. The Company's policy is that no trading of derivatives for speculative purposes may be undertaken. The Board of Directors reviews and agrees with policies for managing each of these risks, which are summarized below.
12.4.1
Financial instruments risk management objectives and policies
Market risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market prices. The Company's exposure to market risk is related to interest rate risk and foreign currency risk.
The sensitivity analysis in the following sections relate to the position as of September 30, 2022.
(i) Interest rate risk
Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The Company's exposure to the risk of changes in market interest rates relates primarily to the Company's cash equivalents, loans and financing, accounts payable to selling shareholders and notes payable, with floating interest rates.
Sensitivity analysis
The following table demonstrates the sensitivity to a reasonably possible change in interest rates on cash equivalents, loans and financing and accounts payable to selling shareholders and notes payable. With all variables held constant, the Company's income before income taxes is affected through the impact on floating interest rates, as follows:
Increase / decrease in basis points
September 30, 2022
Index - % per year
Base rate
+75
-75
+150
-150
(unaudited)
Cash equivalents
687,854
CDI%
93,666
5,159
(5,159)
10,318
(10,318)
Loans and financing
(535,361)
CDI + 1.62%
(81,750)
(4,015)
4,015
(8,030)
8,030
Loans and financing
(31,113)
CDI + 1.75%
(4,791)
(233)
233
(466)
466
Loans and financing
(8,842)
TJLP
(620)
(66)
66
(132)
132
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
(559,771)
CDI
(76,409)
(4,198)
4,198
(8,396)
8,396
Notes payable
(65,748)
IPCA
(4,714)
(493)
493
(986)
986
(ii) Foreign currency risk
Foreign currency risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of exposure will fluctuate because of changes in foreign exchange rates. The Company's exposure to the risk of changes in foreign exchange rates relates to cash and cash equivalents denominated in U.S. dollars in the amount of R$628 as of September 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021: R$23,228).
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
Foreign currency sensitivity
The following table demonstrates the sensitivity in the Company's income before income taxes of a 10% change in the U.S. dollar exchange rate (R$5.4060 to U.S. dollar 1.00) as of September 30, 2022, with all other variables held constant.
Exposure
+10%
-10%
As of September 30, 2022
Cash equivalents
628
63
(63)
12.4.2
Credit risk
Credit risk is the risk that a counterparty will not meet its obligations under a financial instrument or customer contract, leading to a financial loss. The Company is exposed to credit risk from its operating activities (primarily trade receivables) and from its financing activities, including cash and cash equivalents.
Customer credit risk is managed by the Company based on the established policy, procedures and control relating to customer credit risk management. Outstanding customer receivables are regularly monitored. See Note 6 for additional information on the Company's trade receivables.
Credit risk from balances with banks and financial institutions is managed by the Company's treasury department in accordance with the Company's policy. Investments of surplus funds are made only with approved counterparties and within limits assigned to each counterparty.
The Company's maximum exposure to credit risk for the components of the statements of financial position on September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 is the carrying amounts of its financial assets.
12.4.3
Liquidity risk
The Company's Management has responsibility for monitor liquidity risk. In order to achieve the Company's objective, Management regularly reviews the risk and maintains appropriate reserves, including bank credit facilities with first tier financial institutions. Management also continuously monitors projected and actual cash flows and the combination of the maturity profiles of the financial assets and liabilities.
The main requirements for financial resources used by the Company arise from the need to make payments for suppliers, operating expenses, labor and social obligations, loans and financing and accounts payable to selling shareholders.
The tables below summarize the maturity profile of the Company's financial liabilities based on contractual undiscounted amounts:
As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited)
Less than 1 year
1 to 3 years
3 to 5 years
More than 5 years
Total
Trade payables
62,905
-
-
-
62,905
Loans and financing
330,671
450,003
910,368
-
1,691,042
Lease liabilities
117,657
237,806
223,537
1,178,750
1,757,750
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
256,905
451,462
-
-
708,367
Notes payable
15,767
49,737
-
-
65,504
Advances from customers
108,588
-
-
-
108,588
892,493
1,189,008
1,133,905
1,178,750
4,394,156
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
As of December 31, 2021
Less than 1 year
1 to 3 years
3 to 5 years
More than 5 years
Total
Trade payables
59,098
-
-
-
59,098
Loans and financing
217,903
585,686
948,503
1,212
1,753,304
Lease liabilities
103,003
211,894
204,744
1,108,555
1,628,196
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
246,059
445,066
88,989
-
780,114
Notes payable
15,644
74,306
-
-
89,950
Advances from customers
114,585
-
-
-
114,585
756,292
1,316,952
1,242,236
1,109,767
4,425,247
12.5
Changes in liabilities arising from financing activities
January 1, 2022
Payments
Additions
Interest
Business combinations
Other
September 30, 2022
(unaudited)
Loans and financing
1,374,876
(68,975)
-
92,394
-
1,429
1,399,724
Lease liabilities
714,085
(84,509)
109,440
63,458
-
(20,250)
782,224
Dividends payable
-
(15,726)
15,726
-
-
-
-
Total
2,088,961
(169,210)
125,166
155,852
-
(18,821)
2,181,948
January 1, 2021
Payments
Additions
Interest
Business combinations
Other
September 30, 2021
(unaudited)
Loans and financing
617,485
(130,446)
809,539
44,165
36,591
476
1,377,810
Lease liabilities
447,703
(61,909)
109,513
47,738
141,294
(8,444)
675,895
Dividends payable
-
(15,663)
15,663
-
-
-
-
Total
1,065,188
(208,018)
934,715
91,903
177,885
(7,968)
2,053,705
13
Fair value measurement
The following table provides the fair value measurement hierarchy of the Company's assets and liabilities as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.
Fair value measurement
Total
Quoted prices in active markets (Level 1)
Significant observable inputs (Level 2)
Significant unobservable inputs (Level 3)
September 30, 2022 (unaudited)
Assets for which fair values are disclosed
Trade receivables (non-current)
34,218
-
34,218
-
Liabilities for which fair values are disclosed
Loans and financing
(1,405,980)
-
(1,405,980)
-
Lease liabilities
(782,224)
-
(782,224)
-
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
(598,367)
-
(598,367)
-
Notes payable
(65,748)
-
(65,748)
-
December 31, 2021
Assets for which fair values are disclosed
Trade receivables (non-current)
27,442
-
27,442
-
Liabilities for which fair values are disclosed
Loans and financing
(1,387,136)
-
(1,387,136)
-
Lease liabilities
(714,085)
-
(714,085)
-
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
(679,826)
-
(679,826)
-
Notes payable
(72,726)
-
(72,726)
-
There were no transfers between Levels during the period or year presented.
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
14
Capital management
For the purposes of the Company's capital management, capital considers total equity. The primary objective of the Company's capital management is to maximize the shareholder value.
No changes were made in the objectives, policies or processes for managing capital during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.
15
Labor and social obligations
a) Variable compensation (bonuses)
The Company recorded bonuses related to variable compensation of employees and management in cost of services and general and administrative expenses of R$18,571 and R$19,352 in the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
b) Afya Limited share-based compensation plans
b.1) Stock options plan
The stock options plan approved on August 30, 2019, granted to senior executives and other employees of the Company, as a result of the IPO will govern the issuance of equity incentive awards with respect to Company's Class A common shares. The fair value of the stock options was estimated at the grant date using the Binomial pricing model, taking into account the terms and conditions on which the stock options were granted. The Company accounts for the stock options plan as an equity-settled plan.
On July 29, 2020, the board of directors approved a change in the strike price of the current share-based compensation plan. The strike price is now measured in Brazilian Reais (where the Company's operations are located and valuated) adjusted by CDI rate instead of U.S. dollar adjusted by T-Bond. Furthermore, the first tranche had its vesting period extended from May 2020 to May 2021, including one year lock-up period after the vesting period. This change was assessed as a modification by the Company and was accounted in accordance with IFRS 2.
On July 8, 2022, the People and ESG Committee approved a change in the strike price of the current share-based compensation plan. All the tranches still to be vested had their strike price modified to the IPO price in Brazilian Reais (R$71.22), adjusted from the IPO date until the exercise date using the Certificado de Depósito Interbancário (CDI index), excluding dividends. The already vested tranches will remain on the previous settled strike price. This change was assessed as a modification by the Company and accounted in accordance with IFRS 2.
As result of those modifications, the expense related to the share-based payment of the Company reflects the cost of the original award at grant date over the vesting period plus the incremental fair value of the repriced options at modification date over the vesting period of the options.
F-31
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
The average incremental fair value, as result of the modification, was R$ 3.84 Brazilian Reais per option. The following table list the inputs to the model used to determine the incremental fair value of the stock options as result of the modification:
Modified plan
Original plan
Strike price at the measurement date
R$76
R$85 - R$126
Dividend yield (%)
0.0%
0.0%
Expected volatility (%)
48% - 59%
42% - 69%
Risk-free interest rate (%)
13% - 15%
5% - 13%
Expected life of stock options (years)
1 - 5
1 - 5
Share price at the measurement date
R$48
R$80 - R$145
Model used
Binomial
Binomial
Weighted average fair value at the measurement date
R$53.06
R$49.22
On May 18, 2022, July 11, 2022 and September 14, 2022, the Company granted 1,234,919 additional stock options, respectively:
May 2022
July 2022
September 2022
Strike price at the measurement date
R$70
R$52
R$52
Dividend yield (%)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Expected volatility (%)
48% - 60%
48% - 59%
48% - 58%
Risk-free interest rate (%)
12% - 13%
13% - 15%
12%
Expected life of stock options (years)
1 - 5
1 - 5
1 - 5
Share price at the measurement date
R$ 55.54
R$ 48.24
R$ 72.59
Model used
Binomial
Binomial
Binomial
Weighted average fair value at the measurement date
R$ 19.13
R$ 17.98
R$ 34.86
The following table illustrates the number and movements in stock options during the period:
Weighted average exercise price (in Reais)
Number of stock options
2022
2021
Outstanding at January 1
92.33
3,086,728
2,510,983
Granted
53.02
1,234,919
929,000
Exercised
-
-
(434,669)
Forfeited
96.77
(361,749)
(50,000)
Expired
88.59
(203,611)
-
Outstanding at September 30
69.16
3,756,287
2,955,314
The share-based compensation expense recognized in general and administrative expenses in the interim statement of income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 was R$18,503 (September 30, 2021: R$33,949).
b.2) Restricted Stock Units (RSU) Program
On July 8, 2022, the Company approved the new Restricted Stock Units (RSU) program for employees. The participant's right to effectively receive ownership of the restricted shares will be conditioned on the participant's continuance as an employee or director in the business group from the grant date until vesting.
The executives will be entitled to these shares in a proportion of 10%, 20%, 30%, 40% each year.
In July 2022 and September 2022, 442,546 and 4,678 RSUs were granted, respectively, to Afya's executives, with vesting periods from May 2023 to May 2026. Fair values at grant date were R$48.24 and R$72.59, respectively.
F-32
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
The Company accounts for the RSU plan as an equity-settled plan, except for the portion of labor and social securities obligations.
Total reserve on equity for RSU program on September 30, 2022 amount R$1,911. Social charges amount R$907 on social obligations liabilities as at September 30, 2022.
16
Equity
a) Share capital
As of September 30, 2022, the Company's share capital was R$ 17 (R$ 17 as of December 31, 2021) represented by 93,722,831 shares comprised by 47,920,068 class A common shares and 45,802,763 class B common shares.
b) Dividends
In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 CCSI and IESVAP approved the payment of interim dividends of R$52,231, which R$36,505 was distributed to Afya and R$15,726 to non-controlling shareholders.
c) Buy-back program
On December 23, 2020, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buy-back program. Afya may repurchase up to 1,015,844 of its outstanding Class A common shares in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, over a period beginning on December 24, 2020 continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or December 31, 2021, depending upon market conditions.
On October 27, 2021, the Company's board of directors approved a new share repurchase program. Afya may repurchase up to 1,383,108 of its outstanding Class A common shares in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, beginning on October 28, 2021, until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or December 31, 2022, depending upon market conditions.
On January 27, 2022, the Company's board of directors approved a new share repurchase program. Afya may repurchase up to 1,874,457 of its outstanding Class A common shares in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, beginning on January 27, 2022, until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or December 31, 2022, depending upon market conditions.
During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company's cash outflow was R$152,317 (R$98,541 during the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2021).
The following table illustrates the number and movements in treasury shares during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:
Number of shares
Average price (in Brazilian Reais)
Outstanding at January 1, 2021
-
-
Repurchased
820,502
119.99
Transferred from exercise of stock options
(434,669)
124.26
Outstanding at September 30, 2021
385,833
115.35
Outstanding at January 1, 2022
1,654,927
92.23
Repurchased
2,131,358
71.40
Outstanding at September 30, 2022
3,786,285
80.81
F-33
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
17
Earnings per share (EPS)
Basic EPS is calculated by dividing net income attributable to the equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period.
Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing net income attributable to the equity holders of the parent by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period plus the weighted average number of shares that would be issued on conversion of all potential shares with dilutive effects.
Diluted earnings per share are computed including stock options granted to key management using the treasury shares method when the effect is dilutive. The Company has the stock option and restricted share unit plans in the category of potentially dilutive shares.
The following table reflects the net income and share data used in the basic and diluted EPS calculations:
Three-month period ended
Nine-month period ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Numerator
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent
75,760
53,030
306,875
178,357
Denominator
Weighted average number of outstanding shares
89,936,546
93,593,135
90,469,327
93,403,473
Effects of dilution from stock options and restricted share units
562,376
807,619
200,468
892,479
Weighted average number of outstanding shares adjusted for the effect of dilution
90,498,922
94,400,754
90,669,795
94,295,952
Basic earnings per share (R$)
0.84
0.57
3.39
1.91
Diluted earnings per share (R$)
0.84
0.56
3.38
1.89
18
Revenue
Three-month period ended
Nine-month period ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Tuition fees
718,820
591,918
2,119,751
1,492,533
Other
53,863
33,877
152,556
123,149
Deductions
Granted discounts
(66,755)
(70,534)
(174,340)
(146,724)
Early payment discounts
(21,968)
(12,631)
(62,888)
(34,404)
Returns
(18,358)
(19,446)
(43,567)
(36,597)
Taxes
(27,983)
(19,296)
(78,463)
(52,520)
PROUNI
(57,044)
(49,501)
(167,994)
(124,325)
Net revenue from contracts with customers
580,575
454,387
1,745,055
1,221,112
Timing of revenue recognition of net revenue from contracts with customers
Tuition, digital content and app subscription fees - Transferred over time
568,448
444,803
1,699,104
1,159,175
Other - Transferred at a point in time
12,127
9,584
45,951
61,937
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
The Company`s revenue from contracts with customers are all in Brazil. The Company is not subject to the payment of the social integration program tax (Programa de Integração Social, or PIS) and the social contribution on revenues tax (Contribuição para o Financiamento da Seguridade Social, or COFINS) on the revenue from under graduation degrees under the PROUNI program.
The following table presents statements of income for the Company's operating segments for nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:
Revenue by segment
Undergrad
Continuing Education
Digital Services
Elimination (inter-segment transactions)
September 30, 2022
(unaudited)
Types of services or goods
1,538,037
75,568
134,243
(2,793)
1,745,055
Tuition fees
1,527,261
75,568
-
-
1,602,829
Other
10,776
-
134,243
(2,793)
142,226
Timing of revenue recognition
1,538,037
75,568
134,243
(2,793)
1,745,055
Transferred over time
1,527,261
75,568
96,275
-
1,699,104
Transferred at a point in time
10,776
-
37,968
(2,793)
45,951
Revenue by segment
Undergrad
Continuing Education
Digital Services
Elimination (inter-segment transactions)
September 30, 2021
(unaudited)
Types of services or goods
1,060,345
51,481
109,613
(327)
1,221,112
Tuition fees
1,051,642
51,481
-
-
1,103,123
Other
8,703
-
109,613
(327)
117,989
Timing of revenue recognition
1,060,345
51,481
109,613
(327)
1,221,112
Transferred over time
1,051,642
51,481
56,052
-
1,159,175
Transferred at a point in time
8,703
-
53,561
(327)
61,937
19
Expenses and costs by nature
Three-month period ended
Nine-month period ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cost of services
(216,691)
(180,042)
(622,663)
(450,993)
General and administrative expenses
(210,692)
(178,811)
(596,621)
(444,399)
Total
(427,383)
(358,853)
(1,219,284)
(895,392)
Payroll
(238,008)
(188,883)
(657,205)
(474,075)
Hospital and medical agreements
(15,791)
(9,230)
(45,922)
(27,342)
Depreciation and amortization
(52,617)
(45,289)
(151,706)
(112,204)
Lease expenses
(3,906)
(3,337)
(9,012)
(5,660)
Utilities
(3,855)
(2,704)
(13,254)
(6,440)
Maintenance
(20,013)
(13,006)
(55,646)
(30,496)
Share-based compensation
(8,833)
(8,847)
(20,414)
(33,949)
Tax expenses
(3,963)
(3,001)
(8,036)
(8,495)
Pedagogical services
(12,197)
(13,386)
(35,086)
(28,939)
Sales and marketing
(12,200)
(9,773)
(36,704)
(25,083)
Allowance for doubtful accounts
1,082
(13,496)
(29,441)
(34,005)
Travel expenses
(3,259)
(2,470)
(9,880)
(4,052)
Consulting fees
(10,115)
(15,247)
(24,984)
(29,586)
Other
(43,708)
(30,184)
(121,994)
(75,066)
Total
(427,383)
(358,853)
(1,219,284)
(895,392)
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
20
Finance result
Three-month period ended
Nine-month period ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Income from financial investments
19,185
11,483
48,888
23,094
Interest received
9,400
9,857
21,979
17,947
Foreign exchange gain, net
27
6,267
-
-
Other
590
1,554
5,751
4,103
Finance income
29,202
29,161
76,618
45,144
Interest expense
(52,680)
(32,776)
(147,839)
(66,851)
Interest expense on lease liabilities
(22,066)
(18,525)
(63,458)
(47,738)
Financial discounts granted
(7,965)
(5,898)
(19,761)
(16,552)
Bank fees
(2,179)
(2,527)
(6,610)
(6,311)
Foreign exchange loss, net
-
-
(293)
(18,376)
IOF taxes (taxes on financial transactions)
(197)
(109)
(605)
(3,132)
Other
(6,846)
(4,723)
(18,307)
(9,865)
Finance expenses
(91,933)
(64,558)
(256,873)
(168,825)
Finance result
(62,731)
(35,397)
(180,255)
(123,681)
21
Income taxes
Income taxes are comprised of taxation over operations in Brazil, related to Corporate Income Tax ("IRPJ") and Social Contribution on Net Profit ("CSLL"). According to Brazilian tax legislation, income taxes and social contribution are assessed and paid by legal entity and not on a consolidated basis.
Reconciliation of income taxes expense
The following is a reconciliation of income tax expense to profit (loss) for the period, calculated by applying the combined Brazilian statutory rates at 34% for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:
Three-month period ended
Nine-month period ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Income before income taxes
87,107
63,006
347,037
211,828
Combined statutory income taxes rate - %
34%
34%
34%
34%
Income taxes at statutory rates
(29,616)
(21,422)
(117,992)
(72,022)
Reconciliation adjustments:
Tax effect on loss from entities not subject to taxation
(8,773)
(6,708)
(24,030)
(29,053)
PROUNI - Fiscal Incentive (a)
65,835
53,992
210,799
145,972
Unrecognized deferred tax assets
(29,103)
(29,599)
(86,759)
(59,733)
Presumed profit income tax regime effect (b)
(1,114)
(1,428)
(1,435)
(4,457)
Permanent adjustments
(3,614)
(1,177)
(8,372)
(3,187)
Other
(312)
1,325
2,177
3,934
Income taxes expense - current
(6,697)
(5,017)
(25,612)
(18,546)
Effective rate
7.7%
8.0%
7.4%
8.8%
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
(a) The Company adhered to PROUNI, established by Law 11,096 / 2005, which is a federal program that exempt companies of paying income taxes and social contribution.
(b) Brazilian tax law establishes that companies that generate gross revenues of up to R$ 78,000 in the prior fiscal year may calculate income taxes as a percentage of gross revenue, using the presumed profit income tax regime. The effect of the presumed profit of certain subsidiaries represents the difference between the taxation based on this method and the amount that would be due based on the statutory rate applied to the taxable profit of the subsidiaries.
Deferred income taxes
As of September 30, 2022, the Company had accumulated unrecognized deferred income tax assets on temporary differences and tax losses in the amount of R$688,028 (tax-basis) (R$ 432,226 (tax-basis) as of December 31, 2021) which does not have any tax planning opportunities available that could support the recognition of these temporary differences as deferred tax assets. Accordingly, the Company did not recognize deferred tax assets.
22
Insurance contracts and contingencies
a) Insurance contracts
The Company and its subsidiaries have a risk management program with the purpose of delimiting the risks, seeking in the market coverage compatible with its size and operations.
b) Legal proceedings and contingencies
The provisions related to labor, civil and taxes proceedings whose likelihood of loss is assessed as probable are as follows:
Labor
Civil
Taxes (i)
Total
Balances as of December 31, 2020
4,519
13,280
35,340
53,139
Business combinations
16,597
6,017
57,638
80,252
Additions
1,441
3,509
9,957
14,907
Reversals
(518)
(641)
(230)
(1,389)
Balances as of September 30, 2021 (unaudited)
22,039
22,165
102,705
146,909
Balances as of December 31, 2021
25,490
22,928
99,869
148,287
Additions
937
6,353
57,452
64,742
Reversals
(3,785)
(2,457)
(1,636)
(7,878)
Balances as of September 30, 2022 (unaudited)
22,642
26,824
155,685
205,151
(i) During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, R$48,333 of tax contingencies added with a corresponding increase of goodwill (Unigranrio as disclosed in note 11) and indemnification assets.
There are other civil, labor, taxes and social security proceedings assessed by Management and its legal counsels as possible risk of loss, for which no provisions are recognized, as follows:
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(unaudited)
Labor
13,377
5,098
Civil
58,923
56,501
Taxes and social security
4,840
4,459
Total
77,140
66,058
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
The Company has judicial deposits, related to taxes, civil and labor proceedings, recorded in other assets (non-current) in the amount of R$14,253 as of September 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021: R$ 18,825).
Under the terms of the Share Purchase and Sale Agreements ("Agreements") between the Company and the selling shareholders of the subsidiaries acquired, the Company assesses that the selling shareholders are exclusively responsible for any provisions (including labor, tax and civil), which are or will be the subject of a claim by any third party, arising from the act or fact occurred, by action or omission, prior to or on the closing dates of the acquisitions.
Accordingly, and considering that the provisions for legal proceedings recorded by the Company that result from causes arising from events occurring prior to the closing dates of the acquisitions, any liability for the amounts to be disbursed, in case of their effective materialization in loss, belongs exclusively to the selling shareholders. In this context, the Agreements state that the Company and its subsidiaries are indemnified and therefore exempt from any liability related to said contingent liabilities and, therefore, the provision amounts related to such contingencies are presented in the non-current liabilities and the correspondent amount of R$153,863 (December 31, 2021: R$ 135,355) is presented in non-current other assets.
23
Non-cash transactions
During the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company carried out non-cash transactions which are not reflected in the statement of cash flows. The main non-cash transactions in 2021 were the issuance of shares for the acquisition of iClinic and Cliquefarma, addition of the provision for legal proceedings with corresponding indemnification assets, additions and remeasurements of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities. The main non-cash transactions in 2022 were the addition of the provision for legal proceedings with corresponding indemnification assets and goodwill, additions and remeasurement of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities.
24
Subsequent events
Acquisition of UNIT Alagoas and FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes
On October 13, 2022, Afya Brazil announced the acquisition of 100% of the total share capital of Sociedade Educacional e Cultural Sergipe DelRey Ltda. ("DelRey"), which encompasses the operations of Centro Universitário Tiradentes Alagoas ("UNIT Alagoas") and Faculdade Tiradentes Jaboatão dos Guararapes ("FITS Jaboatão dos Guararapes"). The transaction does not enclose the "UNIT" and "FITS" brands, which will be licensed for Afya during the first year of operation.
The aggregate purchase price was R$825,000 before the deduction of Net Debt that will be calculated at the closing date. It will be paid as follows: R$575,000 in cash on the transaction closing date and R$250,000 in three annual installments, respectively, of R$150,000, R$50,000, and R$50,000, adjusted by the Brazilian interest rate (SELIC).
There is a contingent payment related to 84 additional seats subject to approval. If the Ministry of Education approves those seats until December 31, 2024, it will result in a potential additional payment of R$1,250 per seat in UNIT Alagoas. The additional payment will be adjusted by the Brazilian inflation rate (IPCA) between the closing date and the date of its effective payment.
F-38
Afya Limited
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated
The acquisition date fair value of each major class of consideration, including the allocation of the purchase price has not been completed by the Company as of the issuance date of these interim financial statements. The impact on revenue and profit or loss of the combined entity for the current reporting period as if the acquisition date had been as of the beginning of the annual reporting period is not available as the Company did not conclude this acquisition since the precedent conditions for completion of the transaction have not yet been met. Therefore, these interim financial statements do not include this information. The transaction costs to date amounted to R$828. Any goodwill generated in the transaction is not expected to be deductible for tax purposes.