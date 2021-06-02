Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Afya : Announces Q2 2019 Financial Statements

06/02/2021 | 09:45am EDT
Afya Participações S.A.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

June 30, 2019

Afya Participações S.A.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position As of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

Notes

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Assets

(unaudited)

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5

68,471

62,260

Trade receivables

7

125,014

58,445

Inventories

2,812

1,115

Recoverable taxes

5,362

2,265

Derivatives

12.2.1

197

556

Restricted cash

6

12,540

-

Other assets

24,548

8,859

Total current assets

238,944

133,500

Non-current assets

Restricted cash

6

12,984

18,810

Trade receivables

7

9,728

5,235

Related parties

8

3,293

1,598

Derivatives

12.2.1

-

663

Other assets

13,353

10,380

Investment in associate

9

49,835

-

Property and equipment

10

110,065

65,763

Right-of-use assets

2.3

268,121

-

Intangible assets

11

1,226,095

682,469

Total non-current assets

1,693,474

784,918

Total assets

1,932,418

918,418

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade payables

19,856

8,104

Loans and financing

12.2.1

61,664

26,800

Lease liabilities

2.3

37,094

-

Accounts payable to selling shareholders

12.2.2

129,847

88,868

Advances from customers

19,644

13,737

Labor and social obligations

53,722

31,973

Taxes payable

17,301

6,468

Income taxes payable

1,671

282

Dividends payable

39,331

4,107

Derivatives

12.2.1

959

-

Other liabilities

7,780

1,993

Total current liabilities

388,869

182,332

Non-current liabilities

Loans and financing

12.2.1

35,318

51,029

Lease liabilities

2.3

236,489

-

Accounts payable to selling shareholders

12.2.2

172,850

88,862

Taxes payable

21,462

150

Provision for legal proceedings

22

6,810

3,465

Derivatives

12.2.1

548

-

Other liabilities

387

2,226

Total non-current liabilities

473,864

145,732

Total liabilities

862,733

328,064

Equity

Share capital

16

635,830

315,000

Additional paid-in capital

331,424

125,014

Share-based compensation reserve

4,070

2,161

Earnings reserves

26,806

59,807

Retained earnings

23,959

-

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

1,022,089

501,982

Non-controlling interests

47,596

88,372

Total equity

1,069,685

590,354

Total liabilities and equity

1,932,418

918,418

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-2

Afya Participações S.A.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income For the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share)

Three-month period ended

Six-month period ended

Notes

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net revenue

18

178,493

75,235

323,071

136,555

Cost of services

19

(82,283)

(38,680)

(136,647)

(66,875)

Gross profit

96,210

36,555

186,424

69,680

General and administrative expenses

19

(59,584)

(14,583)

(90,818)

(28,846)

Other income (expenses), net

576

502

370

1,254

Operating income

37,202

22,474

95,976

42,088

Finance income

20

4,650

1,936

9,817

3,624

Finance expenses

20

(19,721)

(1,552)

(31,957)

(2,603)

Finance result

(15,071)

384

(22,140)

1,021

Share of income of associate

9

920

-

920

-

Income before income taxes

23,051

22,858

74,756

43,109

Income taxes expense

21

(1,725)

(267)

(3,954)

(1,661)

Net income

21,326

22,591

70,802

41,448

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income

21,326

22,591

70,802

41,448

Income attributable to

Equity holders of the parent

16,317

20,462

57,852

37,974

Non-controlling interests

5,009

2,129

12,950

3,474

21,326

22,591

70,802

41,448

Basic earnings per share

Per common share (*)

17

6.56

16.52

25.41

31.79

Diluted earnings per share

Per common share (*)

17

6.44

16.23

24.91

31.23

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-3

Afya Participações S.A.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity

For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

Earnings reserves

Additional

Share-based

Retained

Non-

Share

paid-in

compensation

Legal

earnings

Retained

controlling

Total

capital

capital

reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

Total

interests

equity

Balances at December 31, 2017

66,485

(63,588)

-

2,905

40,309

-

46,111

651

46,762

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

37,974

37,974

3,474

41,448

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

37,974

37,974

3,474

41,448

Capital increase with cash

55,000

-

-

55,000

55,000

Capital increase with corporate reorganization

11,670

188,602

-

-

-

-

200,272

200,272

Non controlling interest arising on business

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

40,411

40,411

Combination

Share-based compensation

-

-

911

-

-

-

911

911

Balances at June 30, 2018 (unaudited)

133,155

125,014

911

2,905

40,309

37,974

340,268

44,536

384,804

Balances at December 31, 2018

315,000

125,014

2,161

7,223

52,584

-

501,982

88,372

590,354

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

57,852

57,852

12,950

70,802

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

57,852

57,852

12,950

70,802

Capital increase with cash

150,000

-

-

-

-

-

150,000

-

150,000

Capital increase from the corporate reorganization

122,062

137,051

-

-

-

-

259,113

-

259,113

Capital increase from shares contribution of

shareholders

48,768

36,358

-

-

-

-

85,126

(44,774)

40,352

Share-based compensation

-

-

1,909

-

-

-

1,909

-

1,909

Dividends cancelled

-

-

-

-

-

4,107

4,107

-

4,107

Dividends declared to shareholders

-

-

-

-

-

(38,000)

(38,000)

(8,952)

(46,952)

Allocation to additional paid-in capital

-

33,001

-

-

(33,001)

-

-

-

-

Balances at June 30, 2019 (unaudited)

635,830

331,424

4,070

7,223

19,583

23,959

1,022,089

47,596

1,069,685

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-4

Afya Participações S.A.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Operating activities

Income before income taxes

74,756

43,109

Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes

Depreciation and amortization

28,441

3,405

Provision/(reversal) of allowance for doubtful accounts

8,606

2,382

Share-based compensation expense

1,909

911

Net foreign exchange differences

(1,858)

-

Loss on derivative instruments

2,809

-

Accrued interest

9,873

158

Accrued lease interest

14,540

-

Share of income of associate

(920)

-

Provision for legal proceedings

(347)

(1,658)

Changes in assets and liabilities

Trade receivables

(28,624)

(12,249)

Inventories

884

(235)

Recoverable taxes

(2,827)

(1,429)

Other assets

(15,758)

(756)

Trade payables

5,257

(3,434)

Taxes payables

1,139

1,236

Advances from customers

1,428

(2,193)

Labor and social obligations

13,352

8,877

Other liabilities

(1,458)

(2,530)

Income taxes paid

(2,392)

(2,183)

Net cash flows from operating activities

108,810

33,411

Investing activities

Acquisition of property and equipment

(20,674)

(6,010)

Acquisition of intangibles assets

(718)

(641)

Payments of accounts payable to selling shareholders

(30,674)

(10,022)

Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

(148,880)

1,289

Loans to related parties

(1,695)

2,175

Restricted cash

(1,153)

-

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(203,794)

(13,209)

Financing activities

Payments of loans and financing

(23,868)

(3,981)

Payment of lease liabilities

(17,316)

-

Dividends paid

(7,621)

-

Capital increase

150,000

55,000

Net cash flows from financing activities

101,195

51,019

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

6,211

71,221

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

62,260

25,490

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

68,471

96,711

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Afya Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 13:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
