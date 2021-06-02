Afya : Announces Q2 2019 Financial Statements

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position As of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

Afya Participações S.A.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income For the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share)

Three-month period ended Six-month period ended Notes June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net revenue 18 178,493 75,235 323,071 136,555 Cost of services 19 (82,283) (38,680) (136,647) (66,875) Gross profit 96,210 36,555 186,424 69,680 General and administrative expenses 19 (59,584) (14,583) (90,818) (28,846) Other income (expenses), net 576 502 370 1,254 Operating income 37,202 22,474 95,976 42,088 Finance income 20 4,650 1,936 9,817 3,624 Finance expenses 20 (19,721) (1,552) (31,957) (2,603) Finance result (15,071) 384 (22,140) 1,021 Share of income of associate 9 920 - 920 - Income before income taxes 23,051 22,858 74,756 43,109 Income taxes expense 21 (1,725) (267) (3,954) (1,661) Net income 21,326 22,591 70,802 41,448 Other comprehensive income - - - - Total comprehensive income 21,326 22,591 70,802 41,448 Income attributable to Equity holders of the parent 16,317 20,462 57,852 37,974 Non-controlling interests 5,009 2,129 12,950 3,474 21,326 22,591 70,802 41,448 Basic earnings per share Per common share (*) 17 6.56 16.52 25.41 31.79 Diluted earnings per share Per common share (*) 17 6.44 16.23 24.91 31.23

