|
Afya : Announces Q2 2019 Financial Statements
Afya Participações S.A.
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
June 30, 2019
Afya Participações S.A.
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position As of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
|
|
Notes
|
June 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
Assets
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
5
|
68,471
|
62,260
|
Trade receivables
|
7
|
125,014
|
58,445
|
Inventories
|
|
2,812
|
1,115
|
Recoverable taxes
|
|
5,362
|
2,265
|
Derivatives
|
12.2.1
|
197
|
556
|
Restricted cash
|
6
|
12,540
|
-
|
Other assets
|
|
24,548
|
8,859
|
Total current assets
|
|
238,944
|
133,500
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
Restricted cash
|
6
|
12,984
|
18,810
|
Trade receivables
|
7
|
9,728
|
5,235
|
Related parties
|
8
|
3,293
|
1,598
|
Derivatives
|
12.2.1
|
-
|
663
|
Other assets
|
|
13,353
|
10,380
|
Investment in associate
|
9
|
49,835
|
-
|
Property and equipment
|
10
|
110,065
|
65,763
|
Right-of-use assets
|
2.3
|
268,121
|
-
|
Intangible assets
|
11
|
1,226,095
|
682,469
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
1,693,474
|
784,918
|
Total assets
|
|
1,932,418
|
918,418
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
19,856
|
8,104
|
Loans and financing
|
12.2.1
|
61,664
|
26,800
|
Lease liabilities
|
2.3
|
37,094
|
-
|
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
|
12.2.2
|
129,847
|
88,868
|
Advances from customers
|
|
19,644
|
13,737
|
Labor and social obligations
|
|
53,722
|
31,973
|
Taxes payable
|
|
17,301
|
6,468
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
1,671
|
282
|
Dividends payable
|
|
39,331
|
4,107
|
Derivatives
|
12.2.1
|
959
|
-
|
Other liabilities
|
|
7,780
|
1,993
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
388,869
|
182,332
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Loans and financing
|
12.2.1
|
35,318
|
51,029
|
Lease liabilities
|
2.3
|
236,489
|
-
|
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
|
12.2.2
|
172,850
|
88,862
|
Taxes payable
|
|
21,462
|
150
|
Provision for legal proceedings
|
22
|
6,810
|
3,465
|
Derivatives
|
12.2.1
|
548
|
-
|
Other liabilities
|
|
387
|
2,226
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
473,864
|
145,732
|
Total liabilities
|
|
862,733
|
328,064
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
16
|
635,830
|
315,000
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
331,424
|
125,014
|
Share-based compensation reserve
|
|
4,070
|
2,161
|
Earnings reserves
|
|
26,806
|
59,807
|
Retained earnings
|
|
23,959
|
-
|
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
|
|
1,022,089
|
501,982
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
47,596
|
88,372
|
Total equity
|
|
1,069,685
|
590,354
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
1,932,418
|
918,418
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
F-2
Afya Participações S.A.
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income For the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
(In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share)
|
|
|
|
Three-month period ended
|
|
Six-month period ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
Net revenue
|
18
|
178,493
|
75,235
|
323,071
|
136,555
|
Cost of services
|
19
|
(82,283)
|
(38,680)
|
(136,647)
|
(66,875)
|
Gross profit
|
|
96,210
|
36,555
|
186,424
|
69,680
|
General and administrative expenses
|
19
|
(59,584)
|
(14,583)
|
(90,818)
|
(28,846)
|
Other income (expenses), net
|
|
576
|
502
|
370
|
1,254
|
Operating income
|
|
37,202
|
22,474
|
95,976
|
42,088
|
Finance income
|
20
|
4,650
|
1,936
|
9,817
|
3,624
|
Finance expenses
|
20
|
(19,721)
|
(1,552)
|
(31,957)
|
(2,603)
|
Finance result
|
|
(15,071)
|
384
|
(22,140)
|
1,021
|
Share of income of associate
|
9
|
920
|
-
|
920
|
-
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
23,051
|
22,858
|
74,756
|
43,109
|
Income taxes expense
|
21
|
(1,725)
|
(267)
|
(3,954)
|
(1,661)
|
Net income
|
|
21,326
|
22,591
|
70,802
|
41,448
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
21,326
|
22,591
|
70,802
|
41,448
|
Income attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the parent
|
|
16,317
|
20,462
|
57,852
|
37,974
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
5,009
|
2,129
|
12,950
|
3,474
|
|
|
21,326
|
22,591
|
70,802
|
41,448
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per common share (*)
|
17
|
6.56
|
16.52
|
25.41
|
31.79
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per common share (*)
|
17
|
6.44
|
16.23
|
24.91
|
31.23
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
F-3
Afya Participações S.A.
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity
For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
Share-based
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
Share
|
paid-in
|
compensation
|
Legal
|
earnings
|
Retained
|
|
controlling
|
Total
|
|
|
capital
|
capital
|
reserve
|
reserve
|
reserve
|
earnings
|
Total
|
interests
|
equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balances at December 31, 2017
|
66,485
|
(63,588)
|
-
|
2,905
|
40,309
|
-
|
46,111
|
651
|
46,762
|
Net income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
37,974
|
37,974
|
3,474
|
41,448
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
37,974
|
37,974
|
3,474
|
41,448
|
Capital increase with cash
|
55,000
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
55,000
|
|
55,000
|
Capital increase with corporate reorganization
|
11,670
|
188,602
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
200,272
|
|
200,272
|
Non controlling interest arising on business
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
40,411
|
40,411
|
Combination
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
911
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
911
|
|
911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balances at June 30, 2018 (unaudited)
|
133,155
|
125,014
|
911
|
2,905
|
40,309
|
37,974
|
340,268
|
44,536
|
384,804
|
Balances at December 31, 2018
|
315,000
|
125,014
|
2,161
|
7,223
|
52,584
|
-
|
501,982
|
88,372
|
590,354
|
Net income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
57,852
|
57,852
|
12,950
|
70,802
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
57,852
|
57,852
|
12,950
|
70,802
|
Capital increase with cash
|
150,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
150,000
|
-
|
150,000
|
Capital increase from the corporate reorganization
|
122,062
|
137,051
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
259,113
|
-
|
259,113
|
Capital increase from shares contribution of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders
|
48,768
|
36,358
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
85,126
|
(44,774)
|
40,352
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
1,909
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,909
|
-
|
1,909
|
Dividends cancelled
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,107
|
4,107
|
-
|
4,107
|
Dividends declared to shareholders
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(38,000)
|
(38,000)
|
(8,952)
|
(46,952)
|
Allocation to additional paid-in capital
|
-
|
33,001
|
-
|
-
|
(33,001)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balances at June 30, 2019 (unaudited)
|
635,830
|
331,424
|
4,070
|
7,223
|
19,583
|
23,959
|
1,022,089
|
47,596
|
1,069,685
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
F-4
Afya Participações S.A.
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
74,756
|
43,109
|
Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
28,441
|
3,405
|
Provision/(reversal) of allowance for doubtful accounts
|
8,606
|
2,382
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
1,909
|
911
|
Net foreign exchange differences
|
(1,858)
|
-
|
Loss on derivative instruments
|
2,809
|
-
|
Accrued interest
|
9,873
|
158
|
Accrued lease interest
|
14,540
|
-
|
Share of income of associate
|
(920)
|
-
|
Provision for legal proceedings
|
(347)
|
(1,658)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
(28,624)
|
(12,249)
|
Inventories
|
884
|
(235)
|
Recoverable taxes
|
(2,827)
|
(1,429)
|
Other assets
|
(15,758)
|
(756)
|
Trade payables
|
5,257
|
(3,434)
|
Taxes payables
|
1,139
|
1,236
|
Advances from customers
|
1,428
|
(2,193)
|
Labor and social obligations
|
13,352
|
8,877
|
Other liabilities
|
(1,458)
|
(2,530)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(2,392)
|
(2,183)
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
108,810
|
33,411
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
Acquisition of property and equipment
|
(20,674)
|
(6,010)
|
Acquisition of intangibles assets
|
(718)
|
(641)
|
Payments of accounts payable to selling shareholders
|
(30,674)
|
(10,022)
|
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
|
(148,880)
|
1,289
|
Loans to related parties
|
(1,695)
|
2,175
|
Restricted cash
|
(1,153)
|
-
|
Net cash flows used in investing activities
|
(203,794)
|
(13,209)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
Payments of loans and financing
|
(23,868)
|
(3,981)
|
Payment of lease liabilities
|
(17,316)
|
-
|
Dividends paid
|
(7,621)
|
-
|
Capital increase
|
150,000
|
55,000
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
101,195
|
51,019
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
6,211
|
71,221
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
62,260
|
25,490
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
68,471
|
96,711
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
F-5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Afya Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 13:44:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about AFYA LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
1 650 M
320 M
320 M
|Net income 2021
|
486 M
94,3 M
94,3 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
365 M
70,9 M
70,9 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|23,6x
|Yield 2021
|0,47%
|
|Capitalization
|
11 317 M
2 195 M
2 195 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|7,08x
|EV / Sales 2022
|5,72x
|Nbr of Employees
|5 260
|Free-Float
|36,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AFYA LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Average target price
|
164,82 BRL
|Last Close Price
|
121,50 BRL
|Spread / Highest target
|
51,0%
|Spread / Average Target
|
35,7%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
20,4%