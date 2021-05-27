Homepage Equities United States Nasdaq Afya Limited News Summary AFYA KYG011251066 AFYA LIMITED (AFYA) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 05/27 04:00:00 pm 22.69 USD +5.14% 05:55p AFYA : Announces Entering into of Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of (Form 6-K) PU 05:46p AFYA : Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (Form 6-K) PU 05:39p AFYA : Q1 Earnings Snapshot AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Afya : Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (Form 6-K) 05/27/2021 | 05:46pm EDT Send by mail :

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 Afya Limited Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (In thousands of Brazilian reais) Notes March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5 959,496 1,045,042 Financial investments 6,050 - Trade receivables 6 322,482 302,317 Inventories 9,586 7,509 Recoverable taxes 20,703 21,019 Other assets 23,743 29,614 Total current assets 1,342,060 1,405,501 Non-current assets Restricted cash 2,053 2,053 Trade receivables 6 10,874 7,627 Other assets 84,031 74,037 Investment in associate 8 48,879 51,410 Property and equipment 9 277,999 260,381 Right-of-use assets 11.2.2 433,164 419,074 Intangible assets 10 2,758,245 2,573,010 Total non-current assets 3,615,245 3,387,592 Total assets 4,957,305 4,793,093 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables 43,463 35,743 Loans and financing 11.2.1 115,089 107,162 Lease liabilities 11.2.2 65,999 61,976 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 11.2.3 193,692 188,420 Notes payable 11.2.4 11,406 10,503 Advances from customers 77,851 63,839 Labor and social obligations 88,479 77,855 Taxes payable 28,635 32,976 Income taxes payable 4,612 4,574 Other liabilities 4,361 6,331 Total current liabilities 633,587 589,379 Non-current liabilities Loans and financing 11.2.1 505,839 510,323 Lease liabilities 11.2.2 400,205 385,727 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 11.2.3 305,617 329,820 Notes payable 11.2.4 63,923 65,678 Taxes payable 20,449 21,425 Provision for legal proceedings 21 60,625 53,139 Other liabilities 3,450 3,822 Total non-current liabilities 1,360,108 1,369,934 Total liabilities 1,993,695 1,959,313 Equity Share capital 15 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 2,394,987 2,323,488 Treasury shares (64,752) - Share-based compensation reserve 64,733 50,724 Retained earnings 516,082 407,991 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 2,911,067 2,782,220 Non-controlling interests 52,543 51,560 Total equity 2,963,610 2,833,780 Total liabilities and equity 4,957,305 4,793,093 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. F-2 Afya Limited Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share) Notes March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net revenue 17 394,351 272,304 Cost of services 18 (126,492) (89,251) Gross profit 267,859 183,053 General and administrative expenses 18 (130,404) (86,723) Other income (expenses), net 1,185 (59) Operating income 138,640 96,271 Finance income 19 13,815 30,013 Finance expenses 19 (33,672) (18,859) Finance result (19,857) 11,154 Share of income of associate 8 3,239 2,302 Income before income taxes 122,022 109,727 Income taxes expense 20 (8,674) (6,057) Net income 113,348 103,670 Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive income 113,348 103,670 Net income attributable to Equity holders of the parent 108,090 99,816 Non-controlling interests 5,258 3,854 113,348 103,670 Basic earnings per share Per common share 16 1.16 1.09 Diluted earnings per share Per common share 16 1.15 1.09 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. F-3 Afya Limited Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands of Brazilian reais) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital Additional paid-in capital Treasury Shares Share-based compensation reserve Retained earnings reserve Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balances at December 31, 2019 17 1,931,047 - 18,114 - 115,916 2,065,094 48,632 2,113,726 Net income - - - - - 99,816 99,816 3,854 103,670 Total comprehensive income - - - - - 99,816 99,816 3,854 103,670 Issuance of common shares - 389,170 - - - - 389,170 - 389,170 Shares issuance cost - (19,704) - - - - (19,704) - (19,704) Share-based compensation - - - 8,440 - - 8,440 - 8,440 Dividends declared to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (1,600) (1,600) Balances at March 31, 2020 (unaudited) 17 2,300,513 - 26,554 - 215,732 2,542,816 50,886 2,593,702 Balances at December 31, 2020 17 2,323,487 - 50,724 - 407,992 2,782,220 51,560 2,833,780 Net income - - - - - 108,090 108,090 5,258 113,348 Total comprehensive income - - - - - 108,090 108,090 5,258 113,348 Capital increase - 71,500 - - - - 71,500 - 71,500 Treasury shares from buy-back program - - (64,752) - - - (64,752) - (64,752) Share-based compensation - - - 14,009 - - 14,009 - 14,009 Dividends declared to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (4,275) (4,275) Balances at March 31, 2021 (unaudited) 17 2,394,987 (64,752) 64,733 - 516,082 2,911,067 52,543 2,963,610 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. F-4 Afya Limited Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands of Brazilian reais) March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities Income before income taxes 122,022 109,727 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes Depreciation and amortization 31,651 24,947 Disposals of property and equipment 26 - Allowance for doubtful accounts 11,065 6,332 Share-based compensation expense 14,009 8,440 Net foreign exchange differences (3,988) (1,201) Net gain on derivatives - (14,055) Accrued interest 12,285 5,781 Accrued lease interest 13,120 9,900 Share of income of associate (3,239) (2,302) Provision for legal proceedings 2,002 816 Changes in assets and liabilities Trade receivables (33,229) (35,564) Inventories (2,077) (1,648) Recoverable taxes 779 (4,615) Other assets 1,550 (767) Trade payables 7,088 4,479 Taxes payables 729 3,183 Advances from customers 13,582 (14,116) Labor and social obligations 9,046 7,005 Other liabilities (2,341) 1,111 194,080 107,453 Income taxes paid (14,801) (6,057) Net cash flows from operating activities 179,279 101,396 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (23,056) (17,676) Acquisition of intangibles assets (9,866) (3,172) Dividends received 5,770 - Restricted cash - 651 Payments of notes payable (2,628) - Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (150,483) (112,269) Net cash flows used in investing activities (180,263) (132,466) Financing activities Payments of loans and financing (2,010) (1,316) Issuance of loans and financing - 911 Payments of lease liabilities (17,509) (11,735) Purchase of treasury shares (64,752) - Proceeds from issuance of common shares - 389,170 Shares issuance cost - (19,704) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (4,275) (1,600) Net cash flows (used in) from financing activities (88,546) 355,726 Net foreign exchange differences 3,984 15,244 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (85,546) 339,900 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,045,042 943,209 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 959,496 1,283,109 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. F-5 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 1. Corporate information Afya Limited ('Afya'), collectively with its subsidiaries referred to as the 'Company', is a holding company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands on March 22, 2019. Afya Limited became the holding company of Afya Participações S.A. (hereafter referred to as 'Afya Brazil'), formerly denominated NRE Participações S.A., through the completion of the corporate reorganization in July 2019. Up to that date, Afya Limited did not have commenced operations and had only nominal assets and liabilities and no material contingent liabilities or commitments. Accordingly, Afya Limited's consolidated financial information substantially reflect the operations of Afya Brazil after the corporate reorganization. The Company is formed by a network of higher education and post graduate institutions focused on medicine located in 18 Brazilian states forming the largest educational group by the number of medical seats in the country and by services that comprises the development and sale of electronically distributed educational courses on medicine science, related printed and technological educational content. The Company also offers services to empower the physicians in their daily routine providing supporting clinic decisions thought mobile app subscription and deliver practice management tools through a Saas model. Issuance of additional common shares On February 6, 2020, Afya completed its follow-on public offering of 3,019,928 Class A common shares offered by the Company and 9,406,812 Class A common shares offered by the selling shareholders. The offering price was US$ 27.50 per Class A common shares and gross proceeds of R$ 358,286 (US$ 83,048 thousand). The Company received net proceeds of R$ 339,648 (US$ 78,846 thousand), after deducting R$ 18,638 (US$ 4,202 thousand) in underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses. On March 10, 2020, the underwriters exercised their option to acquire additional 240,552 Class A common shares at the offering price, resulting in gross proceeds of R$ 30,884 (US$ 6,615 thousand). The net proceeds from the additional shares were R$ 29,819 (US$ 6,387 thousand), after deducting R$ 1,066 (U$ 228 thousand) in underwriting discounts and commissions. Afya transferred R$ 294,312 (US$ 68,060 thousand) of the net proceeds to bank accounts in Brazil with an increase in the capital of Afya Brazil. These deposits were invested in first-line financial institutions in Brazil and are denominated in Brazilian reais. Acquisitions in 2021 (i) On January 21, 2021, Afya Brazil acquired iClinic (comprised by iClinic Participações S.A., iClinic Desenvolvimento de Software Ltda. and Black River Brazil Participações S.A.). iClinic is a SaaS model physician focused technology company and the leading medical practice management software in Brazil. See Note 4. F-6 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated (ii) On March 25, 2021, Afya Brazil acquired Medicinae Solutions S.A. ('Medicinae'), through the acquisition of 100% of its shares. Medicinae is a leading Brazilian healthcare technology company that specializes in healthcare payments and financial services. See Note 4. COVID-19 In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported to have emerged in Wuhan, China. COVID-19 has since spread to most of the countries around the globe, including every state in Brazil. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, and on March 20, 2020 the Brazilian federal government declared a national emergency with respect to COVID-19. Since March 17, 2020, there has been some interruption of our on-campus activities due to Brazilian government authorities mandatory lockdowns. We managed to rapidly adapt our business to these unusual times, and although there has been an interruption of our on-campus activities, we are offering our non-practical educational activities to our students through our online platform (rather than on-site). Regarding the offering of practical classes, we quickly resumed our in-hospital and health care residency programs for fifth and sixth year students, which represents the largest portion of our practical curriculum. During 2020, the States of Rio de Janeiro, Pará, Tocantins, Piauí, Rondônia, Bahia and Maranhão had issued state decrees granting discounts to our students because of COVID-19. As of the date of these interim financial statements, these mandatory discounts have been suspended as their constitutionality has been challenged in the superior courts. As long as it has not been declared constitutional, we started to invoice our students without these discounts and, from March 2021, with the discount granted during 2020. Additionally, we are also facing individual and collective legal proceedings all across the country and a public civil proceeding in the state of Paraíba against our subsidiary FCMPB demanding mandatory discounts that are still pending on final legal decisions to be recovered. The total mandatory discounts granted due to COVID-19, net of discounts that have been recovered from previous period, total R$ 8,204 during 2021 being R$ 6,528 related to FCMPB. As we continue to offer non-practical educational activities to our students through our platform and practical activities for fifth and sixth year students, through the same professors, staff and suppliers, we continue to charge our standard monthly tuitions fees. We are committed to deliver the best quality service, minimize the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our students, employees and our local communities. In addition, as of the date of these interim financial statements, the COVID-19 pandemic has had no significant impact on the payment default rates of our students. We continue to support our students by providing special payment arrangements. Furthermore, there have been no significant impacts on our financial performance and position of assets and there have been no significant changes in our financial condition triggering impairment indicators in these financial statements. The COVID-19 pandemic is still evolving, and the Brazilian authorities may maintain a lockdown of our on-campus activities for a longer or undefined extended of period of time or impose a more severe lockdown, among other measures, all of which are outside of our control and may materially adversely affect our business and results of operations including the resumption of on-campus practical classes. F-7 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated We may also suffer labor shortages, particularly of our teaching faculty, which is mostly comprised of doctors that continue to have work shifts at hospitals and are consequently more exposed to COVID-19 than non-medical administrative staff. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic is expect to cause a material and adverse effect on the general economic, financial, political, demographic and business conditions in Brazil, which may reduce the disposable income of our students and their families, and consequently (i) result in an adverse impact on the ability of our students (current and/or prospective) to pay our tuition fees and/or (ii) trigger an increase in our attrition rates. While we are aware of the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain confident in our strategy, in the financial robustness of our business and in our contribution of high quality medical professionals who we believe will help our society overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and other future challenges. 2. Significant accounting policies 2.1 Basis for preparation of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2021 and for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for derivative financial instruments that were measured at fair value. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020. Afya Limited is a holding company, as such the primary source of revenue derives from its interest on the operational companies in Brazil. As result, the Brazilian Real has been assessed as the Company`s functional currency. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Brazilian Reais ('BRL' or 'R$'), which is the Company's functional and presentation currency. All amounts are rounded to the nearest thousand. These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on May 27, 2021. F-8 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 2.2 Changes in accounting policies and disclosures New standards, interpretations and amendments adopted by the Company The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective. Several amendments apply for the first time in 2021, but do not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company. F-9 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 2.3 Basis consolidation Direct and indirect interest Name Principal activities Location Investment type March December 31, 2020 31, 2021 Afya Participações S.A. ('Afya Brazil') Holding Nova Lima - MG Subsidiary 100% 100% Instituto Tocantinense Presidente Antônio Carlos Porto S.A. - ('ITPAC Porto') Undergraduate and graduate degree programs Porto Nacional - TO Subsidiary 100% 100% Instituto Tocantinense Presidente Antônio Carlos S.A. - ('ITPAC Araguaina') Undergraduate and graduate degree programs Araguaína - TO Subsidiary 100% 100% União Educacional do Vale do Aço S.A. - ('UNIVAÇO') Medicine undergraduate degree program Ipatinga - MG Subsidiary 100% 100% IPTAN - Instituto de Ensino Superior Presidente Tancredo de Almeida Neves S.A. ('IPTAN') Undergraduate and graduate degree programs São João Del Rei - MG Subsidiary 100% 100% Instituto de Educação Superior do Vale do Parnaíba S.A. ('IESVAP') Undergraduate and graduate degree programs Parnaíba - PI Subsidiary 80% 80% Centro de Ciências em Saúde de Itajubá S.A. ('CCSI') Medicine undergraduate degree program Itajubá - MG Subsidiary 60% 60% Instituto de Ensino Superior do Piauí S.A. ('IESP') Undergraduate and graduate degree programs Teresina - PI Subsidiary 100% 100% FADEP - Faculdade Educacional de Pato Branco Ltda. ('FADEP') Undergraduate and graduate degree programs Pato Branco - PR Subsidiary 100% 100% Medcel Editora e Eventos S.A. ('Medcel') Medical education content São Paulo- SP Subsidiary 100% 100% Instituto Educacional Santo Agostinho S.A. ('FASA') Undergraduate and graduate degree programs Montes Claros - MG Subsidiary 100% 100% ESMC Educação Superior Ltda. ('ESMC') Undergraduate and graduate degree programs Montes Claros - MG Subsidiary 100% 100% Instituto de Pesquisa e Ensino Médico do Estado de Minas Gerais Ltda. ('IPEMED') Post-graduate Belo Horizonte - MG Subsidiary 100% 100% Instituto Paraense de Educação e Cultura Ltda ('IPEC') Undergraduate and graduate degree programs Marabá - PA Subsidiary 100% 100% Sociedade Universitária Redentor S.A. ('UniRedentor') Undergraduate and graduate degree programs Itaperuna - RJ Subsidiary 100% 100% Centro Universitário São Lucas Ltda. ('UniSL') Undergraduate and graduate degree programs Porto Velho - RO Subsidiary 100% 100% PEBMED Instituição de Pesquisa Médica e Serviços Tecnológicos da Área da Saúde S.A. ('PEBMED') Content and clinical tools and online platform Rio de Janeiro - RJ Subsidiary 100% 100% Centro Superior de Ciências da Saúde S/S Ltda. ('FCMPB') Undergraduate and graduate degree programs João Pessoa - PB Subsidiary 100% 100% Faculdade de Ensino Superior da Amazônia Reunida - ('FESAR') Undergraduate and graduate degree programs Redenção - PA Subsidiary 100% 100% MedPhone Tecnologia em Saúde Ltda. ('MedPhone') Content and clinical tools and online platform Recife - PE Subsidiary 100% 100% União Educacional do Planalto Central S.A. ('UEPC') Undergraduate and graduate degree programs Brasília - DF Associate 30% 30% Black River Brazil Participações S.A. ('Black River')* Holding of iClinic Ribeirão Preto - SP Subsidiary 100% - iClinic Participações S.A. ('iClinic Participações')* Holding of iClinic Ribeirão Preto - SP Subsidiary 100% - iClinic Desenvolvimento de Software Ltda. ('iClinic Desenvolvimento')* Electronic Medical Record, Clinical Management System, Telemedicine and Physicians Marketplace Ribeirão Preto - SP Subsidiary 100% - Medicinae Solutions S.A. ('Medicinae')* Healthcare payments and financial services Rio de Janeiro - RJ Subsidiary 100% - * See Note 4 for further details on the business combinations during 2021. The financial information of the acquired subsidiaries is included in the Company's consolidated financial statements beginning on the respective acquisition dates. F-10 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated The Company consolidates the financial information for all entities it controls. Control is achieved when the Company is exposed to, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. Consolidation of a subsidiary begins when the Company obtains control over the subsidiary and it ceases when the Company loses control of the subsidiary. Assets, liabilities, income and expenses of a subsidiary acquired or disposed of during the year are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date the Company gains control until the date the Company ceases to control the subsidiary. When necessary, adjustments are made to the financial statements of subsidiaries in order to bring their accounting policies in line with the Company's accounting policies. All intra-group assets and liabilities, equity, income, expenses and cash flows relating to transactions are eliminated in full on consolidation. A change in the ownership interest of a subsidiary, without a loss of control, is accounted for as an equity transaction. If the Company loses control over a subsidiary, it derecognizes the related assets (including goodwill), liabilities, non-controlling interest and other components of equity, while any resulting gain or loss is recognized in the statement of income. Non-controlling interests in the results and equity of subsidiaries are shown separately in the consolidated statements of financial position, consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income and consolidated statements of changes in equity. 3. Segment information During the first quarter of 2021, in connection with the recent acquisitions of digital and technology companies, the Company revised its operating segments. As result, the Company has three operating segments as opposed to the previously reported Business Unit 1 (educational services through undergraduate and graduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences and other undergraduate programs) and Business Unit 2 (residency preparatory courses and medical post-graduate specialization programs, delivering printed and digital content, an online medical education platform). The three reportable segments are as follows: • Undergrad, which provides educational services through undergraduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences and other undergraduate programs; • Continuing Education, which provides specialization programs and graduate courses; and • Digital Services, which provides content and technology for medical education, clinical decisions software, practice management tools and electronic medical records, doctor-patient relationship, telemedicine and digital prescription. As result of the changes in operating segments the segment information as at December 31,2020 and for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 have been restated. F-11 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated No operating segments have been aggregated to form the above reportable operating segments. There is only one geographic region and the results are monitored and evaluated as a single business. The following table presents assets and liabilities information for the Company's operating segments as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively: Undergrad Continuing Education Digital Services Total reportable segments Adjustments and eliminations Total As of March 31, 2021 Total assets 4,641,627 75,631 240,047 4,957,305 - 4,957,305 Current assets 1,180,255 41,481 120,324 1,342,060 - 1,342,060 Non-current assets 3,461,372 34,150 119,723 3,615,245 - 3,615,245 Total liabilities and equity 4,641,627 75,631 240,047 4,957,305 - 4,957,305 Current liabilities 544,435 19,817 69,335 633,587 - 633,587 Non-current liabilities 1,229,744 43,238 87,126 1,360,108 - 1,360,108 Equity 2,867,448 12,576 83,586 2,963,610 - 2,963,610 Undergrad Continuing Education Digital Services Total reportable segments Adjustments and eliminations Total As of March 31, 2021 Other disclosures Investments in associate 48,879 - - 48,879 - 48,879 Capital expenditures (*) 22,034 1,252 9,636 32,922 - 32,922 Undergrad Continuing Education Digital Services Total reportable segments Adjustments and eliminations Total As of December 31, 2020 Total assets 4,541,988 68,300 182,920 4,793,208 (115) 4,793,093 Current assets 1,280,342 40,119 85,155 1,405,616 (115) 1,405,501 Non-current assets 3,261,646 28,181 97,765 3,387,592 - 3,387,592 Total liabilities and equity 4,541,988 68,300 182,920 4,793,208 (115) 4,793,093 Current liabilities 522,523 14,491 52,480 589,494 (115) 589,379 Non-current liabilities 1,261,894 40,763 67,277 1,369,934 - 1,369,934 Equity 2,757,571 13,046 63,163 2,833,780 - 2,833,780 Undergrad Continuing Education Digital Services Total reportable segments Adjustments and eliminations Total As of December 31, 2020 Other disclosures Investments in associate 51,410 - - 51,410 - 51,410 Capital expenditures (*) 83,256 12,638 13,587 109,481 - 109,481 (*) Capital expenditures consider the acquisitions of property and equipment and intangible assets. F-12 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated The following tables presents statements of income for the Company's operating segments for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020: March 31, 2021 Undergrad Continuing Education Digital Services Total reportable segments Adjustments and eliminations * Total External costumer 321,852 19,288 53,211 394,351 - 394,351 Inter-segment - - 327 327 (327) - Net revenue 321,852 19,288 53,538 394,678 (327) 394,351 Cost of services (105,075) (9,594) (12,150) (126,819) 327 (126,492) Gross profit 216,777 9,694 41,388 267,859 - 267,859 General and administrative expenses (130,404) Other expenses, net 1,185 Operating income 138,640 Finance income 13,815 Finance expenses (33,672) Share of income of associate 3,239 Income before income taxes 122,022 Income taxes expense (8,674) Net income 113,348 March 31, 2020 Undergrad Continuing Education Digital Services Total reportable segments Adjustments and eliminations * Total External costumer 211,784 27,567 32,953 272,304 - 272,304 Inter-segment - - 977 977 (977) - Net revenue 211,784 27,567 33,930 273,281 (977) 272,304 Cost of services (76,281) (11,772) (2,175) (90,228) 977 (89,251) Gross profit 135,503 15,795 31,755 183,053 - 183,053 General and administrative expenses (86,723) Other expenses, net (59) Operating income 96,271 Finance income 30,013 Finance expenses (18,859) Share of income of associate 2,302 Income before income taxes 109,727 Income taxes expense (6,057) Net income 103,670 (*) These eliminations are related to sale transactions from Medcel to other entities in the Undergrad operating segment. F-13 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated Seasonality of operations Undergrad´s and Continuing Education tuition revenues are related to the intake process and monthly tuition fees charged to students over the period thus the Company do not have significant fluctuations. On Digital Services, Medcel' sales are concentrated in the first and last quarter of the year, as a result of enrollments of Medcel's clients at the beginning of the year. The majority of Medcel's revenues is derived from printed books and e-books, which are recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer. All other Digital services do not present any significant seasonality. Consequently, Digital Services generally has higher revenues and results of operations in the first and last quarter of the year compared to the second and third quarters of the year. F-14 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 4. Business combinations The preliminary fair values of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed as of each acquisition date were: iClinic Medicinae Assets Cash and cash and equivalents 1,659 213 Financial investments 6,050 - Trade receivables 1,201 47 Recoverable taxes 72 391 Other assets 20 169 Indemnification assets 1,252 - Right-of-use assets 88 - Property and equipment 473 214 Intangible assets 84,895 6,158 95,710 7,192 Liabilities Trade payables (619) (13) Lease liabilities (88) - Labor and social obligations (1,414) (164) Taxes payable (77) (43) Provision for legal proceedings (1,252) - Advances from customers (400) (29) (3,850) (249) Total identifiable net assets at fair value 91,860 6,943 Preliminary goodwill arising on acquisition 99,260 1,808 Purchase consideration transferred 191,120 8,751 Cash paid 119,620 5,600 Contingent consideration - 3,151 Paid in shares 71,500 - Analysis of cash flows on acquisition: Transaction costs (included in cash flows from operating activities) 856 117 Cash paid, net of cash acquired with the subsidiary (included in cash flows from investing activities) 117,961 5,387 Net of cash flow on acquisition 118,817 5,504 (a) Acquisition of iClinic On January 21, 2021, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of the share capital of iClinic (comprised by iClinic Participações, iClinic Desenvolvimento and Black River). The aggregate purchase price is R$191,120: (i) 62.6% was paid in cash, and (ii) 37.4% was settled with Afya's shares on the transaction closing date. iClinic is a SaaS model physician focused technology company and the leading medical practice management software in Brazil. iClinic empower doctors to be more independent and have more control over their careers by digitalizing their daily routine, so they can increase their productivity and deliver better healthcare services. With the acquisition of iClinic to our platform, Afya will make another step to become the one stop shop for physicians in Brazil. The acquisition of iClinic was accounted for under IFRS 3 - Business Combinations. Transaction costs to date amount to R$856 and were expensed and are included in general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statement of income. At the acquisition date, the fair value of the trade receivables acquired equals its carrying amount. Afya Brazil measured the acquired lease liabilities using the present value of the remaining lease payments at the date of acquisition. The right-of-use assets were measured at an amount equal to the lease liabilities and adjusted to reflect the unfavorable terms of the lease relative to market terms. F-15 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated The goodwill recognized includes the value of expected synergies arising from the acquisition, which is not separately recognized. Goodwill is allocated entirely to Digital Services segment. The preliminary goodwill recognized is not expected to be deductible for income taxes purposes. The Company has not yet finalized the valuation of all identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the business combination of iClinic and therefore some of these amounts are preliminary. These amounts may be adjusted when the valuations are finalized. The valuation techniques used for measuring the fair value of separately identified intangible assets acquired were as follows: Intangible assets acquired Valuation technique Trademark Relief from royalty This methodology is based on the market remuneration of the use license granted to third parties. The value of the asset is restated by the savings of royalties that the owner would have to own the asset. It is necessary to determine a royalty rate that reflects the appropriate remuneration of the asset. The royalty payments, net of taxes, are discounted to present value. Customer relationships Multi-period excess earnings method The method considers the present value of net cash flows expected to be generated by customer relationships, by excluding any cash flows related to contributory assets. Developed technology intangible assets Replacement cost This methodology is based on the estimated cost of replacing the referred asset with a new one (acquisition or reconstruction), adjusted to reflect the losses in value resulting from the physical deterioration and the functional and economic obsolescence of that asset. From the date of acquisition, iClinic has contributed R$ 2,296 of net revenue and R$ 386 of loss before income taxes to the Company. Should the acquisition had taken place at the beginning of the period, net revenue for 2021 would have been increased by R$ 1,158 and income before income taxes for 2021 would have been decreased by R$ 1,320. (b) Acquisition of Medicinae On March 25, 2021, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of the total share capital of Medicinae, a leading Brazilian healthcare technology company that specializes in healthcare payments and financial services. The aggregate purchase price is R$ 5,600 of which 100% was paid in cash on the transaction closing date. An earn-out of up of R$ 4,400 is payable in connection with product development goals for 2021 and revenue achievements for 2022. The acquisition will expand Afya's digital health services, as it offers a unique financial platform that allows healthcare professionals all over Brazil to manage receivables in an efficient and scalable way using FIDC (Receivables Investment Fund). F-16 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated Medicinae relieves a number of challenges in the healthcare payments industry, as reduces long payment cycles for professionals and consolidates financial information, improving the consumer financial experience. The acquisition of Medicinae was accounted for under IFRS 3 - Business Combinations. Transaction costs to date amount to R$117 and were expensed and are included in general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statement of income. At the acquisition date, the fair value of the trade receivables acquired equals its carrying amount. The goodwill recognized includes the value of expected synergies arising from the acquisition, which is not separately recognized. Goodwill is allocated entirely to Digital Services segment. The preliminary goodwill recognized is not expected to be deductible for income taxes purposes. The Company has not yet finalized the valuation of all identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the business combination of Medicinae and therefore some of these amounts are preliminary. These amounts may be adjusted when the valuations are finalized. The valuation techniques used for measuring the fair value of separately identified intangible assets acquired were as follows: Intangible assets acquired Valuation technique Trademark Relief from royalty This methodology is based on the market remuneration of the use license granted to third parties. The value of the asset is restated by the savings of royalties that the owner would have to own the asset. It is necessary to determine a royalty rate that reflects the appropriate remuneration of the asset. The royalty payments, net of taxes, are discounted to present value. Developed technology intangible assets Replacement cost This methodology is based on the estimated cost of replacing the referred asset with a new one (acquisition or reconstruction), adjusted to reflect the losses in value resulting from the physical deterioration and the functional and economic obsolescence of that asset. From the date of acquisition, Medicinae has not contributed with relevant net revenue and income (loss) before income taxes for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. If the acquisition had taken place at the beginning of the period, net revenue for 2020 would have been increased by R$ 105 and income before income taxes for 2020 would have been decreased by R$ 113. F-17 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 5. Cash and cash equivalents March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Cash and bank deposits 35,141 57,729 Cash equivalents 924,355 987,313 Total 959,496 1,045,042 Cash equivalents correspond mainly to financial investments in Bank Certificates of Deposit ('CDB') with highly rated financial institutions and investment funds managed by highly rated financial institutions. As of March 31, 2021, the average interest on these investments are equivalent to 98.65% of the Interbank Certificates of Deposit ('CDI') (December 31, 2020: 90.95%). These funds are available for immediate use and have insignificant risk of changes in value. Cash equivalents denominated in U.S. dollars totaled R$2,404 as of March 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020: R$70,523). 6. Trade receivables March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Tuition fees 191,770 195,318 Educational content (a) 95,980 62,931 FIES 54,735 49,425 Educational credits 12,008 11,248 Mobile app subscription (b) 7,791 13,526 Others 12,675 10,476 374,959 342,924 (-) Allowance for doubtful accounts (41,603) (32,980) Total 333,356 309,944 Current 322,482 302,317 Non-current 10,874 7,627 (a) Related to trade receivables from sales of printed books, e-books and medical courses through digital platform from Medcel. (b) Related to trade receivables from mobile applications subscriptions for digital medical content. As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the aging of trade receivables was as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Neither past due nor impaired 170,619 145,076 Past due 1 to 30 days 56,572 44,365 57,198 31 to 90 days 60,080 91 to 180 days 32,419 51,521 More than 180 days 55,269 44,764 374,959 342,924 The changes in the allowance for doubtful accounts for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, was as follows: F-18 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Balance at the beginning of the period (32,980) (14,763) Additions (11,065) (6,332) Write-offs 2,442 2,800 Balance at the end of the period (41,603) (18,295) 7. Related parties The table below summarizes the balances and transactions with related parties: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Trade receivables (a) 383 174 Related parties (b) 421 421 804 595 Current 383 174 Non-current 421 421 Net revenue March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) UEPC (a) 321 582 321 582 Lease RVL Esteves Gestão Imobiliária S.A. 2,913 2,744 UNIVAÇO Patrimonial Ltda. 846 726 IESVAP Patrimonial Ltda. 1,147 793 4,906 4,263 (a) Refers to sales of educational content from Medcel to UEPC recorded in trade receivables. (b) Amounts to be reimbursed by the shareholders to Afya Brazil, mainly related to payments of legal cost and advisory services recorded in other assets. Key management personnel compensation Key management personnel compensation included in the Company's consolidated statement of income comprised the following: March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Short-term employee benefits 1,679 1,129 Share-based compensation plans 6,803 6,237 8,482 7,366 Compensation of the Company's key management includes short-term employee benefits comprised by salaries, labor and social charges, and other ordinary short-term employee benefits. The amounts disclosed in the table above are the amounts recognized as an expense in general and administrative expenses during the reporting period related to key management personnel. The executive officers participate in share-based compensation plans described in Note 14 (b). F-19 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 8. Investment in associate Afya Brazil has a 30% interest in UEPC, a medical school located in the Federal District, that offers higher education and post-graduate courses, both in person and long-distance learning. The investment in UEPC is accounted for using the equity method. The following table illustrates the summarized financial information of UEPC and the Company's investment: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Current assets 35,882 55,413 Non-current assets 83,535 82,575 Current liabilities (25,643) (34,531) Non-current liabilities (74,788) (76,132) Equity 18,986 27,325 Company's share in equity - 30% 5,696 8,227 Goodwill 43,183 43,183 Carrying amount of the investment 48,879 51,410 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net revenue 30,544 29,628 Cost of services (10,813) (10,612) General and administrative expenses (7,782) (9,983) Finance result (1,049) (1,202) Income before income taxes 10,900 7,831 Income taxes expenses (103) (159) Net income for the period 10,797 7,672 Company's share of income for the period 3,239 2,302 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Opening balance 51,410 45,634 Dividends (5,770) - Share of income 3,239 2,302 Total 48,879 47,936 F-20 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 9. Property and equipment Cost Building Machinery and equipment Land Vehicles Furniture and fixtures IT equipment Library books Leasehold improvements Construction in progress Total As of December 31, 2019 - 45,378 7,005 707 21,438 15,994 18,139 30,911 36,731 176,303 Additions - 1,988 673 - 447 1,405 503 2,568 10,092 17,676 Business combinations - 438 - 148 566 316 231 2,508 - 4,207 As of March 31, 2020 (unaudited) - 47,804 7,678 855 22,451 17,715 18,873 35,987 46,823 198,186 As of December 31, 2020 25,919 68,503 13,401 1,215 29,131 28,511 21,624 122,005 3,706 314,015 Additions - 2,127 - - 1,722 2,636 332 3,576 12,663 23,056 Business combinations - 214 - - 20 453 - - - 687 Write-off - - - (178) - - - - - (178) As of March 31, 2021 (unaudited) 25,919 70,844 13,401 1,037 30,873 31,600 21,956 125,581 16,369 337,580 Depreciation As of December 31, 2019 - (14,179) - (59) (5,890) (6,537) (8,663) (1,655) - (36,983) Depreciation - (1,323) - (19) (550) (936) (494) (584) - (3,906) As of March 31, 2020 (unaudited) - (15,502) - (78) (6,440) (7,473) (9,157) (2,239) - (40,889) As of December 31, 2020 - (19,322) - (171) (8,089) (10,851) (10,817) (4,384) - (53,634) Depreciation - (1,657) - (14) (775) (1,429) (671) (1,553) - (6,099) Write-off - - - 152 - - - - - 152 As of March 31, 2021 (unaudited) - (20,979) - (33) (8,864) (12,280) (11,488) (5,937) - (59,581) Net book value As of December 31, 2020 25,919 49,181 13,401 1,044 21,042 17,660 10,807 117,621 3,706 260,381 As of March 31, 2021 (unaudited) 25,919 49,865 13,401 1,004 22,009 19,320 10,468 119,644 16,369 277,999 The Company assesses, at each reporting date, whether there is an indication that a property and equipment asset may be impaired. If any indication exists, the Company estimates the asset's recoverable amount. There were no indications of impairment of property and equipment as of and for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. F-21 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 10. Intangible assets and goodwill Goodwill Licenses with indefinite useful life Trademarks Customer relationships Software Education content Developed technology Educational platform and software in progress Total Cost As of December 31, 2019 459,409 703,772 32,111 125,413 9,389 17,305 - 14,241 1,361,640 Additions - - - - 288 - - 2,884 3,172 Business combinations 90,282 112,832 - 21,449 - - - - 224,563 As of March 31, 2020 (unaudited) 549,691 816,604 32,111 146,862 9,677 17,305 - 17,125 1,589,375 As of December 31, 2020 810,656 1,451,270 75,014 283,539 16,221 17,305 355 30,199 2,684,559 Additions - - - - 1,469 - - 8,397 9,866 Business combinations 101,068 - 45,944 28,251 1,346 - 15,512 - 192,121 As of March 31, 2021 (unaudited) 911,724 1,451,270 120,958 311,790 19,036 17,305 15,867 38,596 2,886,546 Amortization As of December 31, 2019 - - (1,150) (37,872) (4,536) (4,876) - (868) (49,302) Amortization - - (405) (11,496) (665) (2,111) - (411) (15,088) As of March 31, 2020 (unaudited) - - (1,555) (49,368) (5,201) (6,987) - (1,279) (64,390) As of December 31, 2020 - - (3,502) (85,832) (6,256) (7,692) (32) (8,235) (111,549) Amortization - - (1,846) (12,471) (705) (1,651) (15) (64) (16,752) As of March 31, 2021 (unaudited) - - (5,348) (98,303) (6,961) (9,343) (47) (8,299) (128,301) Net book value As of December 31, 2020 810,656 1,451,270 71,512 197,707 9,965 9,613 323 21,964 2,573,010 As of March 31, 2021 (unaudited) 911,724 1,451,270 115,610 213,487 12,075 7,962 15,820 30,297 2,758,245 Impairment testing of goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite lives The Company performed its annual impairment test in December and when circumstances indicated that the carrying value may be impaired. The Company's impairment test for goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite lives is based on value-in-use calculations. The key assumptions used to determine the recoverable amount for the different cash generating units were disclosed in the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. There were no indications of impairment of goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite lives for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. Other intangible assets For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, there were no indications that the Company's intangible assets with finite useful lives might be impaired. F-22 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 11. Financial assets and financial liabilities 11.1 Financial assets Financial assets March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) At amortized cost Cash and cash equivalents 959,496 1,045,042 Financial investments 6,050 - Restricted cash 2,053 2,053 Trade receivables 333,356 309,944 Total 1,300,955 1,357,039 Current 1,288,028 1,347,359 Non-current 12,927 9,680 Debt instruments at amortized cost include trade receivables and receivables from related parties. Financial assets at amortized cost also include cash and cash equivalents, financial investments and restricted cash. 11.2 Financial liabilities Financial liabilities March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) At amortized cost Trade payables 43,463 35,743 Loans and financing 620,928 617,485 Lease liabilities 466,204 447,703 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 499,309 518,240 Notes payable 75,329 76,181 Advances from customers 77,851 63,839 Total 1,783,084 1,759,191 Current 507,500 467,643 Non-current 1,275,584 1,291,548 F-23 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 11.2.1 Loans and financing Financial institution Currency Interest rate Maturity March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Itaú Unibanco S.A. (a) Brazilian real CDI + 1.62% p.y. 2023 508,841 504,365 Banco Votorantim (b) Brazilian real CDI + 1.65% p.y. 2021 100,868 101,785 BNDES (c) Brazilian real 10.03% p.y. 2024 355 471 FINEP (d) Brazilian real TJLP p.y. 2027 10,864 10,864 620,928 617,485 Current 115,089 107,162 Non-current 505,839 510,323 (a) On October 1, 2020, Afya Brazil entered into a loan with Banco Itaú Unibanco S.A. in the amount of R$ 500,000 adjusted by the CDI rate plus an interest rate of 1.62% per year and is repayable in three installments in October 2022, April 2023 and October 2023. (b) On July 3, 2020, Afya Brazil entered into a loan agreement with Banco Votorantim S.A. in the amount of R$ 100,000 adjusted by the CDI rate plus an interest rate of 1.65% per year and is repayable at maturity on July 5, 2021. (c) On May 5, 2020, as a result of the acquisition of UniSL, the Company assumed loans agreements with BNDES which has an interest rate of 10.03% per year and maturity in 2024. (d) On July 23, 2019, Medcel entered into a loan of R$ 16,153 with Financiadora de Estudos e Projetos ('FINEP'), a governmental agency focused on financing investments on R&D, which has an interest rate based on TJLP (Long term interest rate), and maturity in 2027. The first and second tranches of R$6,734 and R$4,130, respectively, were drawdown in October 2019 and December 2020, respectively, in order to develop the Medical web series and other digital content. There is no financial covenant related to this agreement. The loan is guaranteed by bank warranty in the amount of R$ 10,864. 11.2.2 Leases The Company adopted IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective method of adoption with the date of initial application of January 1, 2019. The Company has lease contracts for properties. The lease contracts generally has maturities in the lease terms between 5 and 30 years. There are no sublease and variable payments in-substance lease agreements in the period. F-24 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated The carrying amounts of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2021 and the movements during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, are described below: Right-of-use assets Lease liabilities As at December 31, 2019 274,275 284,515 Additions 43,147 43,147 Remeasurement 12,487 12,487 Business combinations 10,265 10,265 Depreciation expense (5,953) - Interest expense - 9,900 Payments of lease liabilities - (11,735) As at March 31, 2020 (unaudited) 334,221 348,579 As at December 31, 2020 419,074 447,703 Additions 77 77 Remeasurement 26,931 26,931 Business combination 88 88 Depreciation expense (8,800) - Interest expense - 13,120 Payments of lease liabilities - (17,509) Write-off (4,206) (4,206) As at March 31, 2021 (unaudited) 433,164 466,204 As at December 31, 2020 Current - 61,976 Non-current 419,074 385,727 As at March 31, 2021 (unaudited) Current - 65,999 Non-current 433,164 400,205 The Company recognized lease expense from short-term leases and low-value assets of R$ 853 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 (R$ 493 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020). F-25 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 11.2.3 Accounts payable to selling shareholders March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Acquisition of IESP (a) 38,955 38,771 Acquisition of FASA (b) 73,359 70,356 Acquisition of IPEMED (c) 29,107 38,622 Acquisition of IPEC (d) 28,443 28,307 Acquisition of UniRedentor (e) 82,301 97,773 Acquisition of UniSãoLucas (f) 53,644 53,386 Acquisition of FCMPB (g) 190,349 189,420 Acquisition of Medicinae (h) 3,151 - Acquisition of FESAR (i) - 1,569 Acquisition of MEDPHONE (j) - 36 499,309 518,240 Current 193,692 188,420 Non-current 305,617 329,820 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Opening balance 518,240 300,237 Payments (27,135) (9,458) Interest 5,053 5,161 Business combination 3,151 100,000 Closing balance 499,309 395,940 (a) On November 27, 2018, Afya Brazil acquired 80% of IESP and the amounts of (i) R$8,906 was paid in February 2019, and (ii) R$106,200 is payable in three equal installments of R$35,400, each adjusted by the CDI rate through the payment date. The first and second installments were paid in November 2019 and 2020, respectively, and the remaining installment is due by November 2021. (b) On April 3, 2019, Afya Brazil acquired 90% of FASA and R$ 39,695 was paid in April 2020, R$ 29,770 was paid in April 2021, and R$ 29,770 is payable in April 2022; each adjusted by the IPCA rate + 4.1% per year. (c) On May 9, 2019, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of IPEMED and R$ 45,303 is payable in five equal installments of R$ 9,061, adjusted by the CDI rate, and due annually in February 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. (d) On August 13, 2019, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of IPEC and R$54,000 was paid in cash on the transaction closing date, and (ii) R$54,000 is payable in two equal installments, adjusted by the CDI rate, and due annually at the end of the first and the second year from the transaction closing date. (e) On January 31, 2020, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of UniRedentor and R$ 114,607 was paid in cash on the transaction closing date, and the original amount of R$100,000 is payable in five equal installments from January 2021 through July 2024, adjusted by the CDI rate. The purchase consideration was adjusted by R$4,503 and such amount was deducted from the first installment paid in February 2021. (f) On May 5, 2020, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of UniSL. The purchase consideration is R$201,521, of which: R$ 141,065 was paid in cash on the transaction closing date, and R$ 60,456 is payable in three equal installments through May 2023, adjusted by the CDI rate. The purchase consideration was adjusted by R$7,816 and such amount was deducted from the first installment paid on May 5, 2021. F-26 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated (g) On November 9, 2020, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of FCMPB. The net purchase price of R$379,913 was adjusted to R$378,807, of which:R$ 189,913 was paid in cash on the transaction closing date, and R$ 188,894 is payable in four installments through November 2024, adjusted by the CDI rate. (h) On March 25, 2021, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of Medicinae. The aggregate purchase price is R$ 5,600 of which 100% was paid in cash on the transaction closing date. An earn-out of up of R$ 4,400 is payable in connection with product development goals for 2021 and revenue achievements for 2022. The contingent consideration of R$3,151 is based on the present value of the obligation considering the facts and circumstances that exist at the acquisition date. (i) On November 3, 2020, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of FESAR. The aggregate purchase price was R$260,836, including the CDI rate adjustment from the singing and the real state of the operation, estimated at R$ 17,397, of which 100% was paid in cash on the closing of the operation. The purchase consideration was adjusted by R$1,569 and was paid on February 25, 2021. (j) On November 4, 2020, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of MedPhone. The net purchase price was R$6,373 of which 100% was paid in cash on the closing of the operation. The purchase consideration was adjusted by R$36 and was paid on February 2, 2021. F-27 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 11.2.4 Notes payable With the acquisition of UniSL, Afya Brazil assumed notes payable regarding the previous acquisition of a portion of the operations of Universidade Luterana do Brasil (ULBRA) by UniSL in auction by the end of 2018. Two of the UniSL campuses, located in the cities of Ji-Paraná and Porto Velho in the State of Rondônia, were acquired in such transaction. As at March 31, 2021, notes payable of R$ 75,329, has a final maturity in 2023 and is adjusted by 100% of IPCA-E. Set out below are the carrying amount of notes payable and the movements during the period: Notes payable As at December 31, 2020 76,181 Payments (2,628) Monetary indexation 1,776 As at March 31, 2021 75,329 Current liabilities 11,406 Non-current liabilities 63,923 11.3 Fair values The table below is a comparison of the carrying amounts and fair values of the Company's financial instruments, other than those carrying amounts that are reasonable approximation of fair values: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Carrying amount Fair value Carrying amount Fair value Financial assets Restricted cash 2,053 2,053 2,053 2,053 Trade receivables (non-current) 10,874 10,874 7,627 7,627 Total 12,927 12,927 9,680 9,680 Financial liabilities Loans and financing 620,928 638,557 617,485 637,723 Lease liabilities 466,204 466,204 447,703 447,703 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 499,309 499,309 518,240 518,240 Notes payable 75,329 75,329 76,181 76,181 Total 1,661,770 1,679,399 1,659,609 1,679,847 The Company assessed that the fair values of cash and cash equivalents, financial investments, current trade receivables and other current assets, trade payables, advances from customers and other current liabilities approximate their carrying amounts largely due to the short-term maturities of these instruments. The fair value of interest-bearing borrowings and loans are determined by using the DCF method using discount rate that reflects the issuer's borrowing rate as at the end of the reporting period. The own non-performance risk at March 31, 2021 was assessed to be insignificant. F-28 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 11.4 Financial instruments risk management objectives and policies The Company's principal financial liabilities, other than derivatives, comprise loans and financing, lease liabilities, accounts payable to selling shareholders, notes payable, trade payables and advances from customers. The main purpose of these financial liabilities is to finance the Company's operations. The Company's principal financial assets include trade receivables, cash and cash equivalents, financial investments and restricted cash, that derive directly from its operations. The Company is exposed to market risk, credit risk and liquidity risk. The Company monitors market, credit and operational risks in line with the objectives in capital management and counts with the support, monitoring and oversight of the Board of Directors in decisions related to capital management and its alignment with the objectives and risks. The Company's policy is that no trading of derivatives for speculative purposes may be undertaken. The Board of Directors reviews and agrees policies for managing each of these risks, which are summarized below. 11.4.1 Market risk Market risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market prices. The Company's exposure to market risk is related to interest rate risk and foreign currency risk. The sensitivity analysis in the following sections relate to the position as at March 31, 2021. (i) Interest rate risk Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The Company's exposure to the risk of changes in market interest rates relates primarily to the Company's cash equivalents, financial investments, restricted cash, loans and financing, accounts payable to selling shareholders and notes payable with floating interest rates. F-29 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated Sensitivity analysis The following table demonstrates the sensitivity to a reasonably possible change in interest rates on cash equivalents, financial investments, restricted cash, loans and financing, accounts payable to selling shareholders and notes payable. With all variables held constant, the Company's income before income taxes is affected through the impact on floating interest rate, as follows: Increase / decrease in basis points March 31, 2021

(unaudited) Index - % per year Base rate +75 -75 +150 -150 Cash equivalents 921,951 98.65% of CDI 30,923 6,915 (6,915) 13,829 (13,829) Financial investments 6,050 85.06% of CDI 175 45 (45) 91 (91) Restricted cash 2,053 85.06% of CDI 59 15 (15) 31 (31) Loans and financing (10,864) TJLP p.y. (494) (81) 81 (163) 163 Loans and financing (100,868) 1.65%+ CDI (5,094) (757) 757 (1,513) 1,513 Loans and financing (508,841) 1.62%+ CDI (25,544) (3,816) 3,816 (7,633) 7,633 Accounts payable to selling shareholders (422,799) CDI (14,375) (3,171) 3,171 (6,342) 6,342 Accounts payable to selling shareholders (73,359) IPCA+4.1% (3,018) (550) 550 (1,100) 1,100 Notes payable (75,329) IPCA-E (1,017) (565) 565 (1,130) 1,130 F-30 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated (ii) Foreign currency risk Foreign currency risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of an exposure will fluctuate because of changes in foreign exchange rates. The Company's exposure to the risk of changes in foreign exchange rates relates to cash and cash equivalents denominated in U.S. dollars in the amount of R$2,404 as of March 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020: R$70,523). Foreign currency sensitivity The following table demonstrates the sensitivity in the Company's income before income taxes of a 10% change in the U.S. dollar exchange rate (R$5.6967 to U.S. dollar 1.00) as of March 31, 2021, with all other variables held constant. Exposure +10% -10% As of March 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents 2,404 240 (240) 11.4.2 Credit risk Credit risk is the risk that a counterparty will not meet its obligations under a financial instrument or customer contract, leading to a financial loss. The Company is exposed to credit risk from its operating activities (primarily trade receivables) and from its financing activities, including cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. Customer credit risk is managed by the Company based on the established policy, procedures and control relating to customer credit risk management. Outstanding customer receivables are regularly monitored. See Note 6 for additional information on the Company's trade receivables. Credit risk from balances with banks and financial institutions is management by the Company's treasury department in accordance with the Company's policy. Investments of surplus funds are made only with approved counterparties and within limits assigned to each counterparty. The Company's maximum exposure to credit risk for the components of the statements of financial position at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 is the carrying amounts of its financial assets.

F-31 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 11.4.3 Liquidity risk The Company's Management has responsibility for monitor liquidity risk. In order to achieve the Company's objective, Management regularly reviews the risk and maintains appropriate reserves, including bank credit facilities with first tier financial institutions. Management also continuously monitors projected and actual cash flows and the combination of the maturity profiles of the financial assets and liabilities. The main requirements for financial resources used by the Company arise from the need to make payments for suppliers, operating expenses, labor and social obligations, loans and financing, lease liabilities, accounts payable to selling shareholders and notes payable. The tables below summarize the maturity profile of the Company's financial liabilities based on contractual undiscounted amounts: As of March 31, 2021 (unaudited) Less than 1 year 1 to 3 years 3 to 5 years More than 5 years Total Trade payables 43,463 - - - 43,463 Loans and financing 127,493 584,566 3,969 2,616 718,644 Lease liabilities 70,114 136,922 131,889 715,860 1,054,785 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 197,037 250,734 75,286 - 523,057 Notes payable 11,786 73,077 - - 84,863 Advances from customers 77,851 - - - 77,851 527,744 1,045,299 211,144 718,476 2,502,663 As of December 31, 2020 Less than 1 year 1 to 3 years 3 to 5 years More than 5 years Total Trade payables 35,743 - - - 35,743 Loans and financing 125,137 566,157 4,010 3,094 698,398 Lease liabilities 63,092 131,225 124,114 705,115 1,023,546 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 191,145 262,340 81,153 - 534,638 Notes payable 11,083 83,803 - - 94,886 Advances from customers 63,839 - - - 63,839 490,039 1,043,525 209,277 708,209 2,451,050 F-32 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 11.5 Changes in liabilities arising from financing activities December 31, 2020 Payments Addition/ Remeasurement Interest Business combination Other March 31, 2021 Loans and financing 617,485 (2,010) - 5,457 - (4) 620,928 Lease liabilities 447,703 (17,509) 27,008 13,120 88 (4,206) 466,204 Dividends payable - (5,258) 5,258 - - - - Total 1,065,188 (24,777) 32,266 18,577 88 (4,210) 1,087,132 December 31, 2019 Payments Addition/ Remeasurement Interest Foreign exchange movement Business combination Other March 31, 2020 Loans and financing 60,357 (1,316) 911 619 14,044 16,187 - 90,802 Lease liabilities 284,515 (11,735) 43,147 9,900 - 10,265 12,487 348,579 Total 344,872 (13,051) 44,058 10,519 14,044 26,452 12,487 439,381 F-33 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 12. Fair value measurement The following table provides the fair value measurement hierarchy of the Company's assets and liabilities as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Fair value measurement Total Quoted prices in

active markets

(Level 1) Significant

observable

inputs (Level 2) Significant

unobservable

inputs (Level 3) March 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets measured at fair value: Derivative financial assets Cross-currency interest rate swaps - - - - Assets for which fair values are disclosed Financial investments 6,050 - 6,050 - Restricted cash 2,053 - 2,053 - Trade receivables (non-current) 10,874 - 10,874 - Liabilities for which fair values are disclosed Loans and financing (638,557) - (638,557) - Lease liabilities (466,204) - (466,204) - Accounts payable to selling shareholders (499,309) - (499,309) - Notes payable (75,329) - (75,329) - Fair value measurement Total Quoted prices in

active markets

(Level 1) Significant

observable

inputs (Level 2) Significant

unobservable

inputs (Level 3) December 31, 2020 Assets for which fair values are disclosed Restricted cash 2,053 - 2,053 - Trade receivables (non-current) 7,627 - 7,627 - Liabilities for which fair values are disclosed - Loans and financing (637,723) - (637,723) - Lease liabilities (447,703) - (447,703) - Accounts payable to selling shareholders (518,240) - (518,240) - Notes payable (76,181) - (76,181) - There were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. 13 Capital management For the purposes of the Company's capital management, capital considers total equity. The primary objective of the Company's capital management is to maximize the shareholder value. The Company manages its capital structure and makes adjustments in light of changes in economic conditions and to maintain and adjust the capital structure, the Company may adjust the dividend payment to shareholders, return capital to shareholders or issue new shares. The Company monitors capital using net debt and total equity. The Company includes within net debt, loans and financing, lease liabilities, accounts payable to selling shareholders and notes payable less cash and cash equivalents, financial investments and restricted cash. F-34 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Loans and financing 620,928 617,485 Lease liabilities 466,204 447,703 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 499,309 518,240 Notes payable 75,329 76,181 Less: cash and cash equivalents (959,496) (1,045,042) Less: financial investments (6,050) - Less: restricted cash (2,053) (2,053) Net debt 694,171 612,514 Total equity 2,963,610 2,833,780 Total equity and net debt 3,657,781 3,446,294 No changes were made in the objectives, policies or processes for managing capital during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. 14 Labor and social obligations a) Variable compensation (bonuses) The Company recorded bonuses related to variable compensation of employees and management in cost of services and general and administrative expenses in the amount of R$ 3,733 and R$ 2,678 in the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. b) Afya Limited share-based compensation plan On July 29, 2020, the board of directors approved a change in the strike price of the current share-based compensation plan. The strike price is now measured in Brazilian Reais (where the Company's operations are located and valuated) adjusted by CDI rate instead of U.S. dollar adjusted by T-Bond. Furthermore, the first tranche had its vesting period extended from May 2020 to May 2021, including one year lock-up period after the vesting period. This change was assessed as a modification by the Company and was accounted in accordance with IFRS 2. The following table illustrates the number and movements in stock options during the period: Weighted average exercise

price (in Reais) Number of stock options 2021 2020 Outstanding at January 1 78.22 2,510,983 2,364,214 Granted 113.93 610,000 230,000 Forfeited - - - Exercised - - - Expired - - - Outstanding at March 31 85.20 3,120,983 2,594,214 F-35 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated On January 25, 2021 and March 25, 2021, the Company granted 545,000 and 65,000 additional stock options, respectively: January 2021 March 2021 Strike price at the measurement date R$115 R$105 Dividend yield (%) 0.0% 0.0% Expected volatility (%) 38% - 67% 42% - 65% Risk-free interest rate (%) 2.1% - 7.1% 5.2% - 8.5% Expected life of stock options (years) 1 - 5 1 - 5 Share price at the measurement date R$ 129 108 Model used Binomial Binomial Weighted average fair value at the measurement date R$ 46.81 R$ 40.20 The share-based compensation expense recognized in general and administrative expenses in the interim statement of income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 was R$ 14,009 (March 31, 2020: R$ 8,440). 15 Equity a.Share capital As of March 31, 2021, the Company's share capital was R$ 17 (R$ 17 as of December 31, 2020) represented by 93,697,105 shares comprised by 45,662,790 class A common shares and 48,034,315 class B common shares (93,146,731 shares comprised by 45,112,416 class A common shares and 48,034,315 class B common shares as of December 31, 2020). b.Dividends In the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, CCSI approved the payment of interim dividends totaling R$ 4,275 distributed to CCSI´s non-controlling shareholders. The dividends were already paid. On March 11, 2020, CCSI approved the payment of interim dividends totaling R$ 4,000 of which R$ 2,400 was distributed to Afya Brazil and R$1,600 to CCSI's non-controlling shareholders. The dividends were paid in March 2020. c.Share buy-back program On December 23, 2020, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buy-back program. Under the share buyback program, Afya may repurchase up to 1,015,844 of its outstanding Class A common shares in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, over a period beginning on December 24, 2020 continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or December 31, 2021, depending upon market conditions. The share buy-back program will take place in accordance with the conditions established by the Board of Directors. Afya intends to repurchase the shares to execute the Stock Option Program for the executives of the Company. Afya's Board of Directors will review the share buy-back program periodically and may authorize adjustments to its terms and size or suspend or discontinue the program. Afya expects to utilize its existing funds to fund the repurchase of its shares. In the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 521,117 shares at the weighted average price of R$ 124.15 (in Brazilian Reais) or US$ 22.51, amounting to R$ 64,752. F-36 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 16 Earnings per share (EPS) Basic EPS is calculated by dividing net income attributable to the equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period. Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing net income attributable to the equity holders of the parent by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period plus the weighted average number of shares that would be issued on conversion of all potential shares with dilutive effects. Diluted earnings per share are computed including stock options granted to key management using the treasury shares method when the effect is dilutive. The Company has the stock option plan in the category of potentially dilutive shares. The following table reflects the net income and share data used in the basic and diluted EPS calculations: March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Numerator Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent 108,090 99,816 Denominator Weighted average number of outstanding shares 93,344,455 91,425,902 Effects of dilution from stock options 883,263 492,450 Weighted average number of outstanding shares adjusted for the effect of dilution 94,227,718 91,918,352 Basic earnings per share - R$ 1.16 1.09 Diluted earnings per share - R$ 1.15 1.09 F-37 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 17 Revenue March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Tuition fees 444,129 288,782 Other 57,086 34,684 Deductions Granted discounts (35,136) (12,783) Early payment discounts (11,965) (4,220) Returns (5,719) (3,914) Taxes (17,483) (10,671) PROUNI (36,561) (19,574) Net revenue from contracts with customers 394,351 272,304 Timing of revenue recognition of net revenue from contracts with customers Transferred over time 353,981 239,742 Transferred at a point in time 40,370 32,562 The Company`s revenue from contracts with customers are all in Brazil. The Company is not subject to the payment of the social integration program tax (Programa de Integração Social, or PIS) and the social contribution on revenues tax (Contribuição para o Financiamento da Seguridade Social, or COFINS) on the sale of under graduation degrees under the PROUNI program. The following table presents the net revenue by operating segments for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020: Segments March 31, 2021 Undergrad Continuing Education DigitalServices Elimination (inter-segment transactions) Total Types of services or goods, net of taxes 321,852 19,288 53,538 (327) 394,351 Tuition fees 319,619 19,285 1,056 - 339,960 Other 2,233 3 52,482 (327) 54,391 Timing of revenue recognition 321,852 19,288 53,538 (327) 394,351 Transferred over time 319,619 19,288 15,073 - 353,980 Transferred at a point in time 2,233 - 38,465 (327) 40,371 Segments March 31, 2020 Undergrad Continuing Education DigitalServices Elimination (inter-segment transactions) Total Types of services or goods, net of taxes 211,784 27,567 33,930 (977) 272,304 Tuition fees 210,729 26,121 1,446 - 238,296 Other 1,055 1,446 32,484 (977) 34,008 Timing of revenue recognition 211,784 27,567 33,930 (977) 272,304 Transferred over time 210,729 27,567 1,446 - 239,742 Transferred at a point in time 1,055 - 32,484 (977) 32,562 F-38 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 18 Expenses and cost by nature March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cost of services (126,492) (89,251) General and administrative expenses (130,404) (86,723) Total (256,896) (175,974) Payroll (130,448) (92,645) Depreciation and amortization (31,651) (24,947) Allowance for doubtful accounts (11,065) (6,332) Hospital and medical agreements (9,140) (8,703) Share-based compensation (14,009) (8,440) Maintenance (8,715) (3,249) Sales and marketing (8,063) (3,353) Pedagogical services (7,615) (1,987) Rent (853) (493) Utilities (1,802) (1,415) Tax expenses (2,853) (830) Travel expenses (923) (1,913) Consulting fees (6,901) (4,657) Other (22,858) (17,010) Total (256,896) (175,974) 19 Finance result March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Income from financial investments 3,768 10,211 Change in fair value of derivative instruments - 14,055 Interest received 5,037 3,517 Foreign exchange gain, net 3,988 1,201 Others 1,022 1,029 Finance income 13,815 30,013 Interest expense (12,285) (5,781) Interest expense on lease liabilities (13,120) (9,900) Financial discounts granted (3,585) (806) Bank fees (1,912) (976) IOF taxes (taxes on financial transactions) (95) (1,295) Other (2,675) (101) Finance expenses (33,672) (18,859) Finance result (19,857) 11,154 20 Income taxes Income taxes are comprised of taxation over operations in Brazil, related to Corporate Income Tax ('IRPJ') and Social Contribution on Net Profit ('CSLL'). According to Brazilian tax legislation, income taxes and social contribution are assessed and paid by legal entity and not on a consolidated basis. F-39 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated Reconciliation of income taxes expense The following is a reconciliation of income tax expense to profit (loss), calculated by applying the combined Brazilian statutory rates at 34% for the three-months periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020: March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Income before income taxes 122,022 109,727 Combined statutory income taxes rate - % 34% 34% Income taxes at statutory rates (41,487) (37,307) Reconciliation adjustments: Tax effect on income from entities not subject to taxation (4,699) 1,793 PROUNI - Fiscal Incentive (a) 48,160 31,803 Unrecognized deferred tax assets (13,597) (7,296) Presumed profit income tax regime effect (b) 2,057 4,617 Permanent adjustments (108) - Other 1,000 333 Income taxes expense - current (8,674) (6,057) Effective rate 7.1% 5.6% (a)The Company adhered to PROUNI, established by Law 11,096 / 2005, which is a federal program that exempt companies of paying income taxes and social contribution. (b)Brazilian tax law establishes that companies that generate gross revenues of up to R$ 78,000 in the prior fiscal year may calculate income taxes as a percentage of gross revenue, using the presumed profit income tax regime. The effect of the presumed profit of certain subsidiaries represents the difference between the taxation based on this method and the amount that would be due based on the statutory rate applied to the taxable profit of the subsidiaries. Deferred income taxes As of March 31, 2021, the Company had unrecognized deferred income tax assets on temporary differences and tax losses in the amount of R$ 254,957 (tax-basis) (R$ 214,387 (tax-basis) as of December 31, 2020) which does not have any tax planning opportunities available that could support the recognition of these temporary differences as deferred tax assets. Accordingly, the Company did not recognize deferred tax assets. F-40 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated 21 Insurance contracts and contingencies a)Insurance contracts The Company and its subsidiaries have a risk management program with the purpose of delimiting the risks, seeking in the market coverage compatible with its size and operations. b) Legal proceedings and contingencies The provisions related to labor and civil proceedings whose likelihood of loss is assessed as probable are as follows: Labor Civil Total Balances as of December 31, 2019 2,501 2,768 5,269 Business combination 144 566 710 Additions 858 281 1,139 Reversals (180) (143) (323) Balances as of March 31, 2020 (unaudited) 3,323 3,472 6,795 Labor Civil Taxes Total Balances as of December 31, 2020 4,519 13,280 35,340 53,139 Business combination - - 1,252 1,252 Additions * 2,759 807 2,668 6,234 Balances as of March 31, 2021 (unaudited) 7,278 14,087 39,260 60,625 *The total amount of R$ 4,232 are related to legal proceedings attributed to the selling shareholders administration. The same amount was recorded as indemnification assets in the statement of financial position in other assets. There are other civil, labor, taxes and social security proceedings assessed by Management and its legal counsels as possible risk of loss, for which no provisions are recognized, as follows: March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Labor 4,034 2,318 Civil 62,497 59,969 Taxes and social security 4,293 4,375 Total 70,824 66,662 The Company has judicial deposits recorded in other assets (non-current) in the amount of R$ 3,747 as of March 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020: R$ 1,451). Under the terms of the Share Purchase and Sale Agreements ('Agreements') between the Company and the selling shareholders of the subsidiaries acquired, the Company assesses that the selling shareholders are exclusively responsible for any provisions (including labor, tax and civil), which are or will be the subject of a claim by any third party, arising from the act or fact occurred, by action or omission, prior to or on the closing dates of the acquisitions. F-41 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated Accordingly, and considering that the provisions for legal proceedings recorded by the Company that result from causes arising from events occurring prior to the closing dates of the acquisitions, any liability for the amounts to be disbursed, in case of their effective materialization in loss, belongs exclusively to the selling shareholders. In this context, the Agreements state that the Company and its subsidiaries are indemnified and therefore exempt from any liability related to said contingent liabilities and, therefore, the provision amounts related to such contingencies are presented in the non-current liabilities and the correspondent amount of R$ 58,697 (December 31, 2020: R$ 53,499) is presented in non-current other assets. 22 Non-cash transactions During the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company carried out non-cash transactions which are not reflected in the statement of cash flows. The main non-cash transactions were the issuance of shares for the acquisition of iClinic and addition of provision for legal proceedings with corresponding indemnification assets in 2021, additions and remeasurements of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities in the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, and addition of provision for contingencies followed by it's correspondent indemnified assets. 23 Subsequent events a) Acquisition of Medical Harbour On April 8, 2021, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of the share capital of Medical Harbour Aparelhos Médico Hospitalares e Serviços em Tecnologia Ltda., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Afya Brazil. Medical Harbour offers educational health and medical imaging solutions through an interactive platform for anatomical study, 3D virtual dissection and analysis of medical images, which allow the exploration, and knowledge of human anatomy with digital resources. The aggregate purchase price is R$ 5,000 of which 100% was paid in cash on the transaction closing date. An earn-out of up to R$ 9,000 is payable in connection with product development goals for 2021 and 2022 and revenue achievements for 2023. The acquisition date fair value of each major class of consideration, including the allocation of the purchase price has not been completed by the Company as of the issuance date of these financial statements. The impact on revenue and profit or loss of the combined entity for the current reporting period as if the acquisition date had been as of the beginning of the annual reporting period is not available as the Company did not conclude this acquisition by March 31, 2021. Therefore, these interim financial statements do not include this information. The transaction costs to date amounted to R$ 80. Any goodwill generated in the transaction is not expected to be deductible for tax purposes. b) Acquisition of Cliquefarma On April 16, 2021, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of the total share capital of Cliquefarma Drogarias Online Ltda., a healthtech company operating a free-to-use website that tracks prescription drugs, cosmetics and personal hygiene product prices in Brazil. F-42 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated Users of Cliquefarma can easily search for medications or healthcare products and compare prices from over 5,000 pharmacies in Brazil. The traffic generated is monetized through a cost-per-click model, where drugstores pay for each click on their advertisements. The aggregate purchase price is R$ 19,165 of which R$16,165 was paid in cash on the transaction closing date and R$3,000 was paid in Afya's stocks. An earn-out of up to R$ 3,000 is payable in connection with product developments for 2021. The acquisition date fair value of each major class of consideration, including the allocation of the purchase price has not been completed by the Company as of the issuance date of these financial statements. The impact on revenue and profit or loss of the combined entity for the current reporting period as if the acquisition date had been as of the beginning of the annual reporting period is not available as the Company did not conclude this acquisition by March 31, 2021. Therefore, these interim financial statements do not include this information. The transaction costs to date amounted to R$ 24 Any goodwill generated in the transaction is not expected to be deductible for tax purposes. c) Share-based compensation In April 2021, 139,000 additional stock options were granted, with an exercise price of R$105 (in Brazilian Reais). These stock options will vest in five annual tranches. d) Investment from the SoftBank Latin America Fund On April 26, 2021, SoftBank Latin America Fund ('SoftBank') agreed to purchase approximately R$822,000, equivalent to US$150,000, of Afya's Series A perpetual convertible preferred shares, subject to customary closing conditions. The key terms of the perpetual convertible preferred shares are: (i) 6.5% per annum cumulative dividend payable quarterly and in Brazilian reais (payable in U.S. Dollar in Brazilian reais equivalent); (ii) SoftBank shall have the right at any time, to convert its Series A Preference Shares into 5,917,888 common shares, established at US$25.35; (iii) SoftBank shall have the right to redeem any time after the 5th year anniversary at 105% premium; and (iv) Afya will have the right to force conversion after the 3rd year anniversary if forced conversion trigger conditions are satisfied. SoftBank and its affiliates will beneficially own approximately 8.4% of the total shares of the company (on an as-converted basis for the Series A perpetual convertible preferred shares). e) Acquisition of Shosp On May 13, 2021, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of the total share capital of Shosp Tecnologia da Informação Ltda. ('Shosp'), which provides a clinical management software that offers all functionalities needed for clinics all over Brazil to manage their financials, patients appointments, medical records, marketing, and others. F-43 Afya Limited Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements March 31, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in thousands of Brazilian reais, unless otherwise stated Shosp users will be migrated to iClinic's platform to create a unique offering of clinical management software and Shosp team will join Afya's digital capabilities to contribute to the improvement of iClinic's revenue cycle management module. The aggregate purchase price is R$ 5,980 of which 100% was paid in cash on the transaction closing date. An earn-out of up to R$ 1,793 is payable in connection with migration of Shosp users and implementation of some new functionalities in the iClinic's platform up to 24 months, starting from the closing date. The acquisition date fair value of each major class of consideration, including the allocation of the purchase price has not been completed by the Company as of the issuance date of these financial statements. The impact on revenue and profit or loss of the combined entity for the current reporting period as if the acquisition date had been as of the beginning of the annual reporting period is not available as the Company did not conclude this acquisition by March 31, 2021. Therefore, these interim financial statements do not include this information. The transaction costs to date amounted to R$ 128 Any goodwill generated in the transaction is not expected to be deductible for tax purposes. f) Acquisition of Unigranrio On May 27, 2021, Afya Brazil acquired 100% of the total share capital of Companhia Nilza Cordeiro Herdy de Educação e Cultura. ('Unigranrio'). Unigranrio is a post-secondary education institution with governmental authorization to offer on-campus, undergraduate degrees and graduate programs in medicine and health, as well as other courses, in the State of Rio de Janeiro. The aggregate purchase price is R$ 627,603 of which 60% was paid in cash on the transaction closing date, and 40% is payable in cash in four equal installments through 2022, adjusted by the CDI rate. There are 82 additional seats still pending approval which, if approved by MEC, will result in a potential additional payment of up to R$90,200. The acquisition date fair value of each major class of consideration, including the allocation of the purchase price has not been completed by the Company as of the issuance date of these financial statements. The impact on revenue and profit or loss of the combined entity for the current reporting period as if the acquisition date had been as of the beginning of the annual reporting period is not available as the Company did not conclude this acquisition by March 31, 2021. Therefore, these interim financial statements do not include this information. The transaction costs to date amounted to R$ 2,878. Any goodwill generated in the transaction is not expected to be deductible for tax purposes. *** F-44 Attachments Original document

