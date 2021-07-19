Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Afya Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFYA   KYG011251066

AFYA LIMITED

(AFYA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/19 04:00:00 pm
24.77 USD   -2.13%
04:52pAFYA : to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 26
PU
04:02pAFYA : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 26
AQ
07/08AFYA : Institutional Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Afya : to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 26

07/19/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Afya Limited to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 26

July 19, 2021

Nova Lima, Brazil, July 19, 2021 -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, following the close of the market on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on August 27 at 11:00 AM EDT.

Dialing numbers for the conference will be posted next to the event. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.afya.com.br/.

About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA)

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-endphysician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, and continuing medical education activities.

Investor Relations Contact:

Afya Limited

ir@afya.com.br

Source: Afya Limited

Disclaimer

Afya Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 20:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AFYA LIMITED
04:52pAFYA : to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 26
PU
04:02pAFYA : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 26
AQ
07/08AFYA : Institutional Presentation
PU
06/28AFYA : Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company (Form 6-K)
PU
06/28Afya Limited (the "Company") Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company
GL
06/08SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Losing More Ground Just Ahead of Closing Bell
MT
06/08AFYA : Shares Jump After Germany's Bertelsmann Acquires 25% Stake in Brazilian F..
MT
06/07AFYA : BERTELSMANN ACQUIRES CRESCERA STAKE IN AFYA; NEW DIRECTOR APPOINTED (Form..
PU
06/07Bertelsmann Acquires Crescera Stake in Afya; New Director Appointed
GL
06/07Afya Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 637 M 312 M 312 M
Net income 2021 427 M 81,3 M 81,3 M
Net Debt 2021 507 M 96,6 M 96,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 12 058 M 2 358 M 2 296 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,68x
EV / Sales 2022 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 5 260
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart AFYA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Afya Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFYA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 129,45 BRL
Average target price 165,32 BRL
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Virgílio Deloy Capobianco Gibbon Chief Executive Officer
Luis André Carpintero Blanco Chief Financial Officer
Nicolau Carvalho Esteves Chairman
Vanessa Claro Lopes Independent Director
Miguel Filisbino de Paula Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFYA LIMITED0.04%2 496
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-56.19%20 463
CAE INC.1.36%9 306
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED47.46%5 285
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-47.64%4 073
JIANGSU CHUANZHI PODCAST EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%1 997