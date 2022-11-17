Advanced search
    ALAFY   FR0014005AC9

AFYREN

(ALAFY)
16:45 16/11/2022 GMT
4.930 EUR   +2.92%
11/09AFYREN SAS Signs Deal with Excellentia for Distribution in Key North American Flavors and Fragrances Market
CI
09/29Afyren Inaugurates First Large-scale Biorefinery In France
MT
09/29AFYREN Inaugurates Its First Factory, AFYREN NEOXY, a Biorefinery
CI
AFYREN : signs new contract to provide biobased organic acid to U.S. manufacturer of industrial lubricants

11/17/2022 | 05:59am GMT
The multi-yeardeal will help the customer cut Scope 3 emissions and make progress on its climate neutrality goals.

AFYRENoffers a biobased alternative to the traditionally used petroleum-based molecules, acting on the value chain of the companies and offering them a highlyimproved carbon balance.

AFYREN has now pre-sold 75% of its AFYREN NEOXY factory's targeted production volume of organic acids.

Clermont-Ferrand/Lyon, 17th of November 2022, 8:00 am CEST - AFYREN, a greentechcompany that offers manufacturers bio-based, low-carbon products made using technology based on natural micro-organisms, today announced that it had signed a new multi-year contract to provide biobased organic acid to a U.S. maker of synthetic lubricants.

The customer is an active producer of Polyol Esters, which are used in the formulationof synthetic lubricants. Carboxylic acidsarea major component of Polyol Esters, andAFYREN's acids have a carbon footprint that is five times lower than those made from petroleum derivatives.

As the effects of climate change become alarmingly apparent, companies are under pressure from consumers and regulatorsto reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

AFYREN's latest customersaid that focusing on Scope 1 and 2 emissions(those for which it is directly responsibleand has control over) would not be sufficient to reach its climate neutrality goals. By sourcing biobased carboxylic acid through AFYREN, the company will improve its Scope 3 emissions, which are also known as value chain emissions. Scope 3 emissions often represent the majority of an organization's total greenhouse gas emissions, according to theU.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

AFYREN's biobased acid is used as a drop-in replacement for the conventional petro-basedacid. This allows its customers to use the same manufacturing process, maintaining product performance, while reducing the carbon footprint of its products.

AllAFYREN customers benefit from a reliable supply chain based on sustainable, renewable resources that do not compete with the human food chain.AFYREN's unique value proposition allows its clients to position themselves as sustainable players in their sectors, lessdependent on fossil-based ingredients - a status that can bring with it clear economic advantages.

AFYREN has contracts signed for its products in all six of its priority markets: food, feed, flavors & fragrances, lubricants, life sciences and material sciences. AFYREN is proud to contribute to the transition toward sustainable ingredients in all of these industries.

AFYREN has now pre-sold more than 75% of its AFYREN NEOXY factory's targeted production volume of organic acids, underscoring the interest and confidence manufacturers of all kinds have in AFYREN's industrial development. This agreement with an American player confirms the very strong global demand for bio-based solutions and confirms the validity of AFYREN's strategy to develop internationally in order to better serve its customers in their markets.

Disclaimer

AFYREN SA published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 05:58:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
