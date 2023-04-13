Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Afyren
  News
  Summary
    ALAFY   FR0014005AC9

AFYREN

(ALAFY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:13 2023-04-13 am EDT
4.130 EUR   -4.40%
01:35pAfyren : Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report
PU
11:55aAfyren : Annual Financial Report 2022
PU
03/24Afyren : Presentation of FY 2022 annual results
PU
Afyren : Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report

04/13/2023 | 01:35pm EDT
Press Release

AFYREN announces the availability of

its 2022 annual financial report

Clermont-Ferrand/Lyon, April 13, 2023, at 5:45 p.m. CEST - AFYREN, a greentech company that provides manufacturers with low-carbon, bio-basedproducts through its unique fermentation technology based on a completely circular model, today announced that its 2022 annual report has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

This document is available in French under the conditions provided for by the applicable regulations and can be read and downloaded under the dedicated section of the company's website: https://afyren.com/en/annual-financial-report-2022/.

An English version of the financial report will also be available no later than April 21, 2023.

Financial calendar

  • Annual general meeting: 21 June 2023
  • Half-yearresults 2023: 2 October 2023

About AFYREN

Founded in 2012 to address manufacturers' growing need to reduce the carbon footprint of their inputs and move towards more natural ingredients, AFYREN manufactures biobased products to replace petroleum-derived molecules. Because of its innovative, unique, and proprietary process, the French greentech company offers low- carbon, bio-based alternatives in the following sectors: human and animal nutrition, cosmetics, flavors and fragrances, and fine chemicals. By valorizing local, non-food biomass, AFYREN helps manufacturers offer more sustainable finished products while remaining competitive.

The company is pursuing an ambitious development plan to better serve its international customers. Its first plant, AFYREN NEOXY, a joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund, is located in France to serve mainly the European market. In early 2023, AFYREN announced the launch of a factory project in Thailand, partnering with a world leader in the sugar industry. AFYREN is also developing its presence in the Americas, in line with the distribution agreements already signed.

In 2023, AFYREN employs more than 110 people in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand & Carling Saint-Avold and invests 20% of its budget in R&D each year.

AFYREN has been listed on Euronext Growth® in Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, mnemonic: ALAFY).

Find out more: afyren.com

Contacts

AFYREN

NewCap

Director for ESG, Communications

Investor Relations

and Public Affairs

Théo Martin / Mathilde Bohin

Caroline Petigny

Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

caroline.petigny@afyren.com

afyren@newcap.eu

Investor Relations

Mark Reinhard

investisseurs@afyren.com

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau / Gaëlle Fromaigeat Tel: 01 44 71 94 98 afyren@newcap.eu

International Media relations Bogert-MagnierCommunications James Connell

+33 6 2152 1755 jim@bogert-magnier.com

2

Disclaimer

AFYREN SA published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 17:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3,17 M 3,48 M 3,48 M
Net income 2022 -7,50 M -8,23 M -8,23 M
Net cash 2022 53,3 M 58,5 M 58,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 156 M 171 M 171 M
EV / Sales 2022 32,4x
EV / Sales 2023 31,2x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,32 €
Average target price 8,77 €
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Sordet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maxime Cordonnier Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Borgas Chairman
Jérémy Pessiot Chief Executive Officer
Fabrice Orecchioni Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AFYREN-25.52%171
WASTE MANAGEMENT3.99%67 320
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.6.19%43 319
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.7.44%36 680
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.18.69%11 984
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.7.41%7 668
