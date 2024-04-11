Afyren: first commercial deliveries of fertilizer

April 11, 2024 at 03:58 am EDT Share

Afyren announces the first commercial deliveries of fertilizer produced by its Afyren Neoxy plant to its partner Terrial.



Over the past few weeks, several dozen tons of fertilizer have left this plant for our customer and partner Terrial.



The fertilizer is derived from the bio-based organic acids manufacturing process, which transforms local biomass from agricultural residues not used in human food.



The biomimetic manufacturing process, based on natural micro-organisms (GMO-free), meets organic farming specifications. Its properties make it particularly well-suited to demanding crops such as vines, arboriculture and market gardening.



Nicolas Sordet, Afyren's Managing Director, comments: ' This 100% regional (short circuit), non-GMO product perfectly meets the specifications of organic farming, while contributing to the challenges of food and industrial sovereignty. '



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.