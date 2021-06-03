AG Anadolu Grubu : TOGG Capital Increase and Share Purchase - June 3, 2021

KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU
Non-current Financial Asset Acquisition
Summary
TOGG Capital Increase and Share Purchase
Noncurrent Financial Asset Acquisition
Related Companies
Related Funds
Noncurrent Financial Asset Acquisition
Update Notification Flag
Hayır (No)
Correction Notification Flag
Hayır (No)
Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject
28.06.2018
Postponed Notification Flag
Hayır (No)
Announcement Content
Board Decision Date for Acquisition
29/04/2021
Were Majority of Independent Board Members' Approved
Yes
the Board Decision for Acquisition
Title of Non-current Financial Asset Acquired
Türkiye'nin Otomobili Girişim Grubu Sanayi ve
|
Ticaret A.Ş
Field of Activity of Non-current Financial Asset whose
Production of electric passenger cars and carrying
Shares were being Acquired
out the related support activities
Capital of Noncurrent Financial Asset
996.774.000 Turkish Lira
Acquirement Way
Satın Alma (Purchase)
Date on which the Transaction was/will be Completed
Completed
Acquisition Conditions
Peşin (Cash)
Detailed Conditions if it is a Timed Payment
-
Nominal Value of Shares Acquired
2.132.020 Turkish Lira
Purchase Price Per Share
1 Turkish Lira
Total Purchasing Value
2.132.020 Turkish Lira
Ratio of New Shares Acquired to Capital of Non-current
%0,21
Financial Asset (%)
Total Ratio of Shares Owned in Capital of Non-current
%23
Financial Asset After Transaction (%)
Total Voting Right Ratio Owned in Non-current Financial
%23
Asset After Transaction (%)
Ratio of Non-current Financial Asset Acquired to Total
Assets in Latest Disclosed Financial Statements of Company
%0,0028
(%)
Ratio of Transaction Value to Sales in Latest Annual
%0,0034
Financial Statements of Company (%)
Effects on Company Operations
-
Did Takeover Bid Obligation Arised?
Hayır (No)
Will Exemption Application be Made, if Takeover Bid
Hayır (No)
Obligation Arised?
Title/ Name-Surname of Counter Party
Kök Ulaşım Taşımacılık A.Ş.
Is Counter Party a Related Party According to CMB
Hayır (No)
Regulations?
Relation with Counter Party if any
-
Agreement Signing Date if Exists
29/04/2021
Value Determination Method of Non-current Financial Asset
Purchased at nominal value
Did Valuation Report be Prepared?
Düzenlenmedi (Not Prepared)
Reason for not Preparing Valuation Report if it was not
Not required by the legislation
Prepared
Date and Number of Valuation Report
-
Title of Valuation Company Prepared Report
-
Value Determined in Valuation Report if Exists
-
Reasons if Transaction wasn't/will not be performed in
-
Accordance with Valuation Report
Explanations
As we have previously announced on 28.06.2018, our Group has become a 19.0% shareholder in Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group Inc. ("TOGG").
Based on the decisions taken at the Ordinary General Assembly on May 31, 2021 and within the framework of the provisions of the articles of association of TOGG; We have participated in the capital increase of TOGG raising its paid-in capital by TL 846,774,000 to TL 996,774,000 from TL 150,000,000. Kök Ulaşım Taşımacılık A.Ş. has decided not to participate in the capital increase and chose to narrow its fields of operations. This capital increase is met by the capital advance payments already made by the remaining shareholders and following the capital increase our ownership in TOGG increased to 22,8% from 19,0%.
On the other hand, within the framework of the shareholders agreement; After the capital increase, the purchase of 0.2% of the remaining 2.9% of the KÖK's TOGG capital by our Company at a nominal price was completed. As a result, our Company's final ownership in TOGG reached 23.0%.
We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.
