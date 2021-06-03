Log in
    AGHOL   TRAYAZIC91Q6

AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING A.S.

(AGHOL)
AG Anadolu Grubu : TOGG Capital Increase and Share Purchase - June 3, 2021

06/03/2021
KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU

AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

Non-current Financial Asset Acquisition

Summary

TOGG Capital Increase and Share Purchase

Noncurrent Financial Asset Acquisition

Related Companies

[]

Related Funds

[]

Noncurrent Financial Asset Acquisition

Update Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Correction Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject

28.06.2018

Postponed Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Announcement Content

Board Decision Date for Acquisition

29/04/2021

Were Majority of Independent Board Members' Approved

Yes

the Board Decision for Acquisition

Title of Non-current Financial Asset Acquired

Türkiye'nin Otomobili Girişim Grubu Sanayi ve

Ticaret A.Ş

Field of Activity of Non-current Financial Asset whose

Production of electric passenger cars and carrying

Shares were being Acquired

out the related support activities

Capital of Noncurrent Financial Asset

996.774.000 Turkish Lira

Acquirement Way

Satın Alma (Purchase)

Date on which the Transaction was/will be Completed

Completed

Acquisition Conditions

Peşin (Cash)

Detailed Conditions if it is a Timed Payment

-

Nominal Value of Shares Acquired

2.132.020 Turkish Lira

Purchase Price Per Share

1 Turkish Lira

Total Purchasing Value

2.132.020 Turkish Lira

Ratio of New Shares Acquired to Capital of Non-current

%0,21

Financial Asset (%)

Total Ratio of Shares Owned in Capital of Non-current

%23

Financial Asset After Transaction (%)

Total Voting Right Ratio Owned in Non-current Financial

%23

Asset After Transaction (%)

Ratio of Non-current Financial Asset Acquired to Total

Assets in Latest Disclosed Financial Statements of Company

%0,0028

(%)

Ratio of Transaction Value to Sales in Latest Annual

%0,0034

Financial Statements of Company (%)

Effects on Company Operations

-

Did Takeover Bid Obligation Arised?

Hayır (No)

Will Exemption Application be Made, if Takeover Bid

Hayır (No)

Obligation Arised?

Title/ Name-Surname of Counter Party

Kök Ulaşım Taşımacılık A.Ş.

Is Counter Party a Related Party According to CMB

Hayır (No)

Regulations?

Relation with Counter Party if any

-

Agreement Signing Date if Exists

29/04/2021

Value Determination Method of Non-current Financial Asset

Purchased at nominal value

Did Valuation Report be Prepared?

Düzenlenmedi (Not Prepared)

Reason for not Preparing Valuation Report if it was not

Not required by the legislation

Prepared

Date and Number of Valuation Report

-

Title of Valuation Company Prepared Report

-

Value Determined in Valuation Report if Exists

-

Reasons if Transaction wasn't/will not be performed in

-

Accordance with Valuation Report

Explanations

As we have previously announced on 28.06.2018, our Group has become a 19.0% shareholder in Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group Inc. ("TOGG").

Based on the decisions taken at the Ordinary General Assembly on May 31, 2021 and within the framework of the provisions of the articles of association of TOGG; We have participated in the capital increase of TOGG raising its paid-in capital by TL 846,774,000 to TL 996,774,000 from TL 150,000,000. Kök Ulaşım Taşımacılık A.Ş. has decided not to participate in the capital increase and chose to narrow its fields of operations. This capital increase is met by the capital advance payments already made by the remaining shareholders and following the capital increase our ownership in TOGG increased to 22,8% from 19,0%.

On the other hand, within the framework of the shareholders agreement; After the capital increase, the purchase of 0.2% of the remaining 2.9% of the KÖK's TOGG capital by our Company at a nominal price was completed. As a result, our Company's final ownership in TOGG reached 23.0%.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

Disclaimer

AG Anadolu Grubu Holding AS published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 07:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 70 107 M 8 164 M 8 164 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 11 133 M 1 296 M 1 296 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 567 M 647 M 648 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 61 576
Free-Float 37,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 35,73 TRY
Last Close Price 22,86 TRY
Spread / Highest target 68,4%
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mehmet Hursit Zorlu Chief Executive Officer
Can Çaka Group Chief Financial Officer
Tuncay Özilhan Chairman
Serkant Paker Chief Information Officer
Can Arikan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING A.S.-14.53%647
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED12.29%30 338
HAL TRUST28.72%15 693
KINNEVIK AB45.80%10 735
LIFO AB16.98%10 143
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY16.35%9 130