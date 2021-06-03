AG Anadolu Grubu : TOGG Capital Increase and Share Purchase - June 3, 2021

Ratio of Transaction Value to Sales in Latest Annual

Title/ Name-Surname of Counter Party Kök Ulaşım Taşımacılık A.Ş. Is Counter Party a Related Party According to CMB Hayır (No) Regulations? Relation with Counter Party if any - Agreement Signing Date if Exists 29/04/2021 Value Determination Method of Non-current Financial Asset Purchased at nominal value Did Valuation Report be Prepared? Düzenlenmedi (Not Prepared) Reason for not Preparing Valuation Report if it was not Not required by the legislation Prepared Date and Number of Valuation Report - Title of Valuation Company Prepared Report - Value Determined in Valuation Report if Exists - Reasons if Transaction wasn't/will not be performed in - Accordance with Valuation Report Explanations

As we have previously announced on 28.06.2018, our Group has become a 19.0% shareholder in Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group Inc. ("TOGG").

Based on the decisions taken at the Ordinary General Assembly on May 31, 2021 and within the framework of the provisions of the articles of association of TOGG; We have participated in the capital increase of TOGG raising its paid-in capital by TL 846,774,000 to TL 996,774,000 from TL 150,000,000. Kök Ulaşım Taşımacılık A.Ş. has decided not to participate in the capital increase and chose to narrow its fields of operations. This capital increase is met by the capital advance payments already made by the remaining shareholders and following the capital increase our ownership in TOGG increased to 22,8% from 19,0%.

On the other hand, within the framework of the shareholders agreement; After the capital increase, the purchase of 0.2% of the remaining 2.9% of the KÖK's TOGG capital by our Company at a nominal price was completed. As a result, our Company's final ownership in TOGG reached 23.0%.

