Anadolu Grubu : Announcement regarding Anadolu Restoran İşletmeleri (McDonald's) - August 20, 2020

Material Event Disclosure General

Related Companies [] Related Funds [] Material Event Disclosure General Update Notification Flag Evet (Yes) Correction Notification Flag Hayır (No) Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject 30.01.2020 Postponed Notification Flag Hayır (No) Announcement Content Explanations

As stated in our earlier announcement, the share purchase agreement for the sale of 100% shares of Anadolu Restoran İşletmeleri Ltd. Şti. ("McDonald's", "Anadolu Restoran") to Birlesik Holding Limited was signed on 30.01.2020 with expectations to close the transaction in 1Q20 following the approval of related legal authorities.

Also as previously publicly announced, the equity value of Anadolu Restoran İşletmeleri Ltd. Şti. ("McDonald's", "Anadolu Restoran") was determined at 280.739.431 TL.

The buyer Birlesik Holding Limited following upon signing of the agreement has applied to the Competition board for an approval on February 2, 2020.

Since the Competition Board still has not yet reached a decision for almost seven months and the share purchase agreement has expired on July 30, 2020, an amendment agreement with a new expiration date has been signed by the parties on August 20, 2020.

Also during this period, especially starting from April, restaurants have been closed for a certain period of time due to Covid-19 and the operations have been negatively impacted which by the Buyer's request necessitated an amendment agreement and a revision of the equity value of Anadolu Restoran based on change in the debt level of the company at the time of the closure of the transaction.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.