AG GROWTH TURNS DOWN TAKEOVER OFFER AFTER STOCK PRICE DROP - GLOBE AND MAIL

Ag Growth International Inc. is a provider of the equipment and solutions required to support the storage, transport, and processing of food globally. The Company provides equipment solutions for agriculture bulk commodities, including seed, fertilizer, grain, rice, feed, and food processing systems. It has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Italy, France, and India and distributes its products globally. Its segments include Farm and commercial. Its Farm segment focuses on the needs of on-farm customers, and its product offerings include grain, seed, and fertilizer handling equipment; aeration products; grain and fuel storage solutions, and grain management technologies. Its Commercial segment focuses on commercial entities, such as port facility operators, food processors and elevators. Its product offerings include larger diameter grain storage bins and high-capacity grain handling equipment; food and feed handling storage and processing equipment.