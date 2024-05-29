May 28 (Reuters) -

* AG GROWTH TURNS DOWN TAKEOVER OFFER AFTER STOCK PRICE DROP - GLOBE AND MAIL

* BOARD AT AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL TURNED DOWN A BID FROM AN INDUSTRY RIVAL PRICED AT A 35-PER-CENT-PLUS PREMIUM - GLOBE AND MAIL Source text: https://tinyurl.com/5chtzwx4 Further company coverage: