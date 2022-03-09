Ag Growth International : AGI 2021 Financials (pdf)

Independent auditor's report

To the Shareholders of

Ag Growth International Inc.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Ag Growth International Inc. and its subsidiaries [the "Group"], which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of income (loss), consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity and consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ["IFRS"].

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of the audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming the auditor's opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated financial statements.

