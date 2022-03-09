Ag Growth International : AGI 2021 Financials (pdf)
03/09/2022 | 01:12pm EST
Consolidated financial statements
Ag Growth International Inc.
December 31, 2021
Independent auditor's report
To the Shareholders of
Ag Growth International Inc.
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Ag Growth International Inc. and its subsidiaries [the "Group"], which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of income (loss), consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity and consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ["IFRS"].
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of the audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming the auditor's opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.
We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated financial statements.
Key audit matter
Provision for remediation costs
The Group entered into an agreement with a customer to supply 15 large hopper bins for installation by third parties with respect to a grain storage project. On September 11, 2020, a bin at the customer facility collapsed during commissioning.
During the year ended December 31, 2021, a legal claim was initiated by the customer against the Group in excess of $80 million alleging damages and losses arising from the Group's contractual agreement to supply equipment to the customer.
The Group accrues a warranty provision at the time of product sale and records an additional provision for unexpected events when they are probable and estimable.
The Group's provision as at December 31, 2021 is $42.4 million on the basis of estimated costs of investigation and remediation for the equipment relating to the customer under the terms of the product warranty obligation.
The provision required significant estimates and judgments about the scope, nature, timing and cost of work required. Management's probability weighted estimate of the additional provision considered estimates and assumptions with respect to the degree of liability, if any, the estimated number of third-party investigation and legal hours, estimated volume of materials and material costs, estimated internal and external labor hours, equipment costs and third-party construction costs.
The matter has been deemed a key audit matter due to the estimation uncertainty and significant judgment and subjectivity involved in evaluating management's assumptions.
Refer to notes 3, 4 and 18 in the consolidated financial statements for the Group's disclosures related to this provision.
How our audit addressed the key audit matter
Our approach to testing the provision included performing the following procedures, among others:
We obtained an understanding of the estimation methodology and significant judgments included in the provision for remediation costs through interviews with the Group's internal engineers, internal and external legal counsel, finance personnel and others directly involved in the project.
We reviewed the legal claim made by the customer and related legal correspondence together with the customer supply agreement. Our procedures included discussions with internal and external legal counsel.
We corroborated the key estimates and assumptions made by management, including the degree of liability, the estimated number of third- party investigation and legal hours, estimated volume of materials and materials costs, estimated internal and external labour hours, equipment costs and third party construction costs, with external legal counsel and third-party engineers engaged by the Group to assist with the investigation and remediation for the customer site.
We assessed the estimated remediation costs by agreeing materials (volume and pricing), hourly rates, estimated labour hours and equipment and construction costs to historic and third-party cost information. We tested the mathematical accuracy of the provision.
We evaluated the reasonableness of management's assumptions used in the remediation provision by comparing actual costs incurred during the year for similar remediation work performed at a site for another customer with estimates used in the calculation of the remediation provision recorded for the customer at December 31, 2021.
We assessed the adequacy of the disclosure in the consolidated financial statements.
Key audit matter
Impairment test for indefinite life intangible assets
The Group has brand names that are classified as indefinite life intangible assets, with a carrying value of $124.4 million at December 31, 2021. These indefinite life intangible assets do not generate largely independent cash flows and are therefore tested as part of the cash generating units ["CGUs"] to which they belong. CGUs that contain indefinite life intangible assets are tested for impairment annually and whenever there is an indication of impairment.
A value in use model was used by management to calculate the recoverable amount of each CGU. The value in use model requires the use of significant judgment and estimation in respect of management's assumptions in determining future cash flow forecasts, especially revenue growth rates, terminal growth rates, gross margins and discount rates.
This matter has been considered a key audit matter due to the significant judgment and subjectivity involved in evaluating management's estimates and assumptions, specifically revenue growth rates, terminal growth rates, gross margins and discount rates, in determining the recoverable amount of each CGU.
Refer to notes 3, 4, 15 and 16 in the consolidated financial statements for the Group's disclosures related to its indefinite life intangible assets impairment testing.
Other information
How our audit addressed the key audit matter
Our approach to testing the recoverable amount of the CGUs included the assistance of our valuation specialists to perform the following procedures, among others:
We evaluated the appropriateness of the value in use model methodology and recalculated its mathematical accuracy.
We performed a retrospective analysis and compared the 2021 actual results to the 2021 Board approved budget to assess management's ability to forecast.
We agreed the 2022 forecasts to the Board approved budget for 2022.
We evaluated the reasonableness of the CGUs' revenue growth rates, terminal growth rates and gross margins by comparing the significant assumptions to externally available industry and economic trends data and historical results, which considered geographic location, weather conditions, crop sizes, crop prices, changing food preferences, farming trends and trade agreements.
We evaluated the discount rate by comparing it against a discount rate range that was independently developed using publicly available market data for comparable entities.
We performed sensitivity analysis on the revenue growth rates, terminal growth rates, gross margins and discount rates to evaluate changes in the recoverable amount of the CGU that would result from changes in these assumptions.
We reviewed the adequacy of the disclosures included in the consolidated financial statements.
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises:
Management's Discussion and Analysis
The information other than the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon, in the Annual Report
Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard.
The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of the auditor's report. If based on the work we will perform on this other information, we conclude there is a material misstatement of other information, we are required to report that fact to those charged with governance.
Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
