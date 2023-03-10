Advanced search
    AFN   CA0011811068

AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC.

(AFN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
61.90 CAD   -1.05%
Ag Growth International : AGI Corporate Presentation March 2023
PU
03/09Ag Growth International Target Price Raised to $72 at ATB Capital
MT
03/08Ag Growth Jumps 9% As Q4 Sales Rise 14% YOY, Provides Outlook; National Bank Says Results Beat Estimates
MT
Ag Growth International : AGI Corporate Presentation March 2023

03/10/2023 | 04:49pm EST
March 2023

1

AGI OVERVIEW

AGI GLOBAL OPERATIONS

Global operations with regional hubs

NORTH

EMEA

AMERICA

SOUTH

APAC

AMERICA

Committed to global food efficiency

3

AGI - SNAPSHOT

OVERVIEW

AGI is a provider of the equipment and solutions required to support the efficient storage, transport, and processing of food globally.

AGI has 31 manufacturing facilities across Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product worldwide.

$1.5B

$235M

Adjusted

Sales

EBITDA

Sales by segment

FARM

COMMERCIAL

53%

47%

Sales by geography

U.S.

CANADA

APAC

SouthAm

EMEA

44%

23%

11%

13%

9%

Capital markets perspective

Enterprise Value

Dividend Yield

Ticker

$1.9B

1.1%

TSX: AFN

Notes:

Sales, Sales by segment, Sales by geography and Adjusted EBITDA figures represent last twelve months (LTM) ending December 31, 2022. See "Presentation of Financial Information". Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. Sales by Segment and Sales by Geography are supplementary financial measures. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures".

Capital markets data as of March 7, 2023. Source: Company reports, Capital IQ

4

AGI PROVIDES FOOD INFRASTRUCTURE TO THE ENTIRE SUPPLY CHAIN

AGI equipment and solutions are uniquely positioned within the agriculture sector, serving as the connection between the farm and the plate

FARM

COMMERCIAL

Move, store, condition, and monitor grain

Large-scale storage and movement of grain through

after harvest

the food supply chain, inclusive of equipment for

food processing, rice milling, feed, and fertilizer

5

Disclaimer

Ag Growth International Inc. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 21:47:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
