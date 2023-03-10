Ag Growth International : AGI Corporate Presentation March 2023
March 2023
AGI OVERVIEW
AGI GLOBAL OPERATIONS
Global operations with regional hubs
NORTH
EMEA
AMERICA
SOUTH
APAC
AMERICA
Committed to global food efficiency
AGI - SNAPSHOT
OVERVIEW
AGI is a provider of the equipment and solutions required to support the efficient storage, transport, and processing of food globally.
AGI has 31 manufacturing facilities across Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product worldwide.
$1.5B
$235M
Adjusted
Sales
EBITDA
Sales by segment
FARM
COMMERCIAL
53%
47%
Sales by geography
U.S.
CANADA
APAC
SouthAm
EMEA
44%
23%
11%
13%
9%
Capital markets perspective
Enterprise Value
Dividend Yield
Ticker
$1.9B
1.1%
TSX: AFN
Notes:
Sales, Sales by segment, Sales by geography and Adjusted EBITDA figures represent last twelve months (LTM) ending December 31, 2022. See "Presentation of Financial Information". Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. Sales by Segment and Sales by Geography are supplementary financial measures. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures".
Capital markets data as of March 7, 2023. Source: Company reports, Capital IQ
AGI PROVIDES FOOD INFRASTRUCTURE TO THE ENTIRE SUPPLY CHAIN
AGI equipment and solutions are uniquely positioned within the agriculture sector, serving as the connection between the farm and the plate
FARM
COMMERCIAL
Move, store, condition, and monitor grain
Large-scale storage and movement of grain through
after harvest
the food supply chain, inclusive of equipment for
food processing, rice milling, feed, and fertilizer
