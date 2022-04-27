Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Ag Growth International Inc.
  News
  Summary
Ag Growth International : AGI First Quarter 2022 Results Release Date and Conference Call

04/27/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Winnipeg, MB, April 27, 2022 - Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) ("AGI" or the "Company") will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 8:00am EDT to discuss its results for the three-months ending March 31, 2022. A news release announcing AGI's results will be issued after markets close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-800-319-4610 if joining from Canada or the U.S. and 1-604-638-5340 internationally. An audio replay of the call will be available for seven days. To access the audio replay, please dial 1-800-319-6413 if calling from Canada or the U.S. and 1-604-638-9010 internationally. Please quote passcode 2876 for the audio replay.

AGI Company Profile

AGI is a provider of the physical equipment and digital technology solutions required to support global food infrastructure including grain, fertilizer, seed, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product globally.

For More Information Contact:

Andrew Jacklin
Director, Investor Relations
+1-437-335-1630
investor-relations@aggrowth.com

Disclaimer

Ag Growth International Inc. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 21:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
