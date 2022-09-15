Advanced search
    MITT   US0012285013

AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.

(MITT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
5.670 USD   -3.08%
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Common Dividend of $0.21 per Share
BU
09/13FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.2% Amid Weak EU Business Sentiment, Inflation Concerns
DJ
09/08INSIDER BUY : Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust
MT
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Common Dividend of $0.21 per Share

09/15/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.21 per common share for the third quarter 2022. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a residential mortgage REIT with a focus on investing in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of residential mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., a leading privately-held alternative investment firm focusing on credit and real estate strategies.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.agmit.com.

About Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P.

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. (“Angelo Gordon”) is a privately-held alternative investment firm founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $52 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 600 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 63,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -63,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,17x
Yield 2022 14,4%
Capitalization 132 M 132 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 550
Free-Float 76,6%
Managers and Directors
David N. Roberts Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Durkin President & Director
Anthony Rossiello CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Treasurer
Nicholas Smith Chief Investment Officer
Peter David Linneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.-42.93%132
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-18.03%11 053
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-3.54%7 248
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-23.20%6 100
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-5.36%4 935
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-15.41%4 230