AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/27/2022 | 04:29pm EDT
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial 1 (866) 374-5140 at least five minutes prior to the start time. International callers should dial 1 (404) 400-0571. The PIN is 77658383#.

A presentation will accompany the conference call and will be available prior to the call on the Company’s website, www.agmit.com, under “Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section.

For those unable to listen to the live call, an audio replay will be available on August 3, 2022 through September 3, 2022. To access the replay, please go to https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=F5ED9BC3-AC12-4071-B0F9-771F7C8D5B05&LangLocaleID=1033. The replay passcode is EV00136248.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a residential mortgage REIT with a focus on investing in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of residential mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., a leading privately-held alternative investment firm focusing on credit and real estate strategies.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.agmit.com.

About Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P.

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. (“Angelo Gordon”) is a privately held limited partnership founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $50 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 600 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.


