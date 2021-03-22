AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. : Announces First Quarter 2021 Common Dividend of $0.06 Per Share

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.06 per common share for the first quarter 2021. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2021.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Credit Investments and Agency RMBS. Its Credit Investments include Residential Investments and Commercial Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.agmit.com.

About Angelo Gordon

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. is a privately held limited partnership founded in November 1988. The firm manages approximately $43 billion as of December 31, 2020 with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 550 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005766/en/