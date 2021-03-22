Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.    MITT

AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.

(MITT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. : Announces First Quarter 2021 Common Dividend of $0.06 Per Share

03/22/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.06 per common share for the first quarter 2021. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2021.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Credit Investments and Agency RMBS. Its Credit Investments include Residential Investments and Commercial Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.agmit.com.

About Angelo Gordon

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. is a privately held limited partnership founded in November 1988. The firm manages approximately $43 billion as of December 31, 2020 with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 550 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.
04:31pAG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Common Divide..
BU
03/18AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.  : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Fi..
AQ
02/23AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIA..
AQ
02/22AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST  : Keefe Bruyette & Woods Upgrades AG Mortgage Inve..
MT
02/19AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/19AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST  : Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
02/19AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
02/19AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.  : Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 ..
BU
02/19AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST  : Earnings Flash (MITT) AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRU..
MT
02/16AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.  : Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on M..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 44,6 M - -
Net income 2021 9,00 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 3,30%
Capitalization 206 M 206 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,62x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 550
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,06 $
Last Close Price 4,44 $
Spread / Highest target 294%
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David N. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Rossiello Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Thomas J. Durkin Director & Chief Investment Officer
Peter David Linneman Independent Director
Joseph E. LaManna Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.50.51%196
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.5.44%12 265
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.6.35%8 774
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.28.86%7 093
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.14.78%4 774
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.11.17%4 617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ